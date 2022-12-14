You are here

Aid staves off Somalia famine, for now: UN

Aid staves off Somalia famine, for now: UN
Fartum Issack, right, and her husband, Adan, stand by the grave of their 1-year-old daughter at a displacement camp on the outskirts of Dollow, Somalia. (AP)
Updated 14 December 2022
AFP

Aid staves off Somalia famine, for now: UN

Aid staves off Somalia famine, for now: UN
Updated 14 December 2022
AFP

GENEVA: Humanitarian aid and support from local communities have helped avert a dreaded famine declaration in Somalia this year, but the situation remains “catastrophic,” the UN said on Tuesday.
The United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA said the latest assessment found that, technically, Somalia was not yet in the grip of full-blown famine.
The report “does not lead to a declaration of famine at this point, in large part thanks to the response of humanitarian organizations and local communities,” OCHA spokesman Jens Laerke told reporters in Geneva.
But, he warned, that “does not mean that people are not experiencing catastrophic food shortages.”
“They have kept famine outside the door, but nobody knows for how much longer,” he said.
“The underlying crisis has not improved.”
The United States announced in response that it was contributing another $411 million in emergency food and other relief to Somalia, bringing its contribution this year to $1.3 billion.
“The warnings of the Famine Review Committee serve not as a stamp of inevitability, but as an alarm bell alerting us to our last lingering opportunities to avoid catastrophe,” said Samantha Power, administrator of the US Agency for International Development.
Somalia has been wracked by decades of civil war, political violence and an Islamist insurgency.
Millions of people are at risk of starvation across the wider Horn of Africa, in the grip of the worst drought in four decades after five consecutive failed rainy seasons wiped out livestock and crops.
If assistance is not scaled up, Laerke warned, “famine is expected to occur between April and June 2023 in southern Somalia,” including in the capital.
Agropastoral populations in Baidoa and Burhakaba districts, and displaced people in Baidoa town and in Mogadishu itself were most at risk, he said.
The report indicated surging numbers of people at the highest level on the UN’s five-scale food insecurity classification, known as IPC, which means they have dangerously little access to food and could face starvation.
When a large enough portion of a population is estimated to be at IPC level 5, a famine is declared.
Between last October and next June, the number of people at IPC5 in Somalia was expected to more than triple from 214,000 to 727,000, according to Tuesday’s report.
At the same time, some 8.3 million people across the country are expected to be at crisis level (IPC3) or above between April and June next year, up from 5.6 million today, it said.
A full 2.7 million of them were expected to be at IPC level 4, facing major food shortages, very high acute malnutrition and excess mortality.
“The situation can hardly get any worse,” Laerke warned.
He called countries “to step up and help the humanitarian organizations continue the very important and truly life-saving work” in Somalia.
James Elder, a spokesman for the UN children’s agency Unicef, said that the famine declaration had, for now, only been averted.
If the world wants to delay a famine declaration further or stave it off altogether, this would require “backbreaking work with proper funding,” he said.
“There is no doubt that large numbers of children have died... (and) that children are dying now.”

400 jailed by regime over protests for Mahsa Amini

400 jailed by regime over protests for Mahsa Amini
Updated 14 December 2022
Arab News

400 jailed by regime over protests for Mahsa Amini

400 jailed by regime over protests for Mahsa Amini
  Footballer union 'sickened' as Iranian player risks death sentence
Updated 14 December 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Courts in Tehran have sentenced 400 people to jail terms of up to 10 years over their involvement in protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death, Iran’s judiciary said on Tuesday.

Iran has been gripped by nearly three months of protests — which officials describe as “riots” — since the death of Amini after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s dress code for women.

“In hearings on cases of rioters in Tehran province, 160 people were sentenced to between five and 10 years in prison, 80 people to two to five years and 160 people of up to two years,” Tehran’s judiciary chief Ali Alghasi-Mehr said.

The regime has drawn widespread international condemnation after executing two men in the past week in connection with the unrest.

Majidreza Rahnavard and Mohsen Shekari, both 23, were hanged on Monday and Thursday respectively on the charges of “moharebeh” — or “enmity against God” under Iran’s law.

Prior to the two executions, Iran’s judiciary said it had issued death sentences to 11 people over the protests, but campaigners say around a dozen others face charges that could see them also receive the death penalty.

The world union of professional footballers FIFPRO said it was “shocked and sickened” by the risk of Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani being sentenced to death in connection with protests.

BACKGROUND

The regime has drawn widespread condemnation after executing two men in the past week in connection with the unrest.

Nasr-Azadani was arrested in the city of Isfahan two days after allegedly taking part in an “armed riot” in which three security agents were killed on Sept. 16, Isfahan’s judiciary chief Abdullah Jafari said.

“FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country,” the union tweeted on its page.

“We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment,” it added.

France’s foreign minister said she would summon Iran’s charge d’affaires over the country’s role in crackdowns on protesters at home and the treatment of seven French nationals, currently in custody.

The UK announced new sanctions against Iranians and senior Russian military commanders, involved in the producing and supplying drones to target Ukraine.

Iranian-manufactured drones supplied to Russia have played a “central role” in such attacks, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the Tehran regime, which has been hit by a wave of civilian protests in recent months, was “striking sordid deals” with Moscow “in a desperate attempt to survive.”

Houthis accused of torturing prisoner, concealing death from family for years

Houthis accused of torturing prisoner, concealing death from family for years
Updated 14 December 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis accused of torturing prisoner, concealing death from family for years

Houthis accused of torturing prisoner, concealing death from family for years
  Omar Ahmed Al-Samae mercilessly tortured before being murdered
Updated 14 December 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Yemeni human rights group and relatives have accused the Iran-backed Houthis of torturing and killing a prisoner of war and then for years concealing his death from family.

The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms said that Omar Ahmed Al-Samae, a Yemeni government fighter seized from a battlefield in the province of Saada in 2018, was mercilessly tortured before being murdered. The militia group later told his family that he was being held in jail.

But when his parents traveled from Taiz city to Sanaa to see their son, the Houthis escorted them to 48 Model Hospital’s mortuary and showed them his body. It was then that the relatives spotted clear signs of torture.

A medical report showed that Al-Samae had passed away on Nov. 16, 2020. However, the Houthis continued to demand money from his family to make them believe he was still alive, the rights network claimed.

In a statement, the network said: “During this time, the Houthi jail superintendent repeatedly asked the victim’s family for expenditures for their son Omar, despite the fact that Omar had died two years ago as a consequence of electric shock torture.”

The Yemeni organization’s officials have called for the creation of an international commission to investigate reports of abuse and fatalities among Houthi detainees.

The rights group recently claimed that since late 2014, the Houthis had executed 147 inmates in detention facilities, while 282 others had died while imprisoned as a result of negligence. A further 98 detainees were believed to have died within days of being released from Houthi custody.

Meanwhile, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) warned that three Yemeni journalists jailed by the Houthis could soon die after being placed in solitary confinement and tortured for weeks.

The freedom of information group said that the trio, among four journalists sentenced to death by a Houthi-run court two years ago, had been segregated from other prisoners and beaten, and it urged international mediators to assist in their release.

Jonathan Dagher, head of RSF’s Middle East desk, accused the Houthis of using the reporters as hostages to gain leverage in negotiations.

He said: “The Houthis are carrying out their death sentence slowly by torturing these journalists.

“We call on the UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, to do everything possible to secure their immediate release, and we call on the Houthis to follow through on their own proposal to allow UN representatives to visit these hostages and to urgently allow a medical team to come and examine them.”

Separately, in the northern province of Hajjah, an explosive-rigged drone on Monday hit a school in Hairan district, killing a child and wounding three more.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s information minister, accused the Houthis of intentionally attacking civilian institutions as the school was not located near a military position or a battlefield.

He said the attack reaffirmed the group’s “disregard for calls and efforts for calm and peace.”
 

UN and Arab agencies praise Kuwaiti authorities for consumer protection efforts

UN and Arab agencies praise Kuwaiti authorities for consumer protection efforts
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

UN and Arab agencies praise Kuwaiti authorities for consumer protection efforts

UN and Arab agencies praise Kuwaiti authorities for consumer protection efforts
  They said steps taken by the country's Competition Protection Agency in the past decade to regulate the market have helped boost effective and beneficial competition
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

KUWAIT: The UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia and the Arab Competition Network have congratulated Kuwaiti authorities on their efforts to protect consumers against commercial fraud.
The organizations said the measures they introduced have helped to create effective and beneficial competition, the Kuwait News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Kuwait’s Competition Protection Agency has made significant progress in the past decade in its efforts to “regulate the local market,” Natalya Khaled, ESCWA’s economic affairs chief, said during a two-day conference.
She cited a raft of legislative reforms in the country as the catalyst for more stringent competition policies and consumer protection laws to help foster more efficient regulatory practices.
The aim of the conference was to shed light on the pivotal role of the CPA in Kuwait’s efforts to regulate the marketplace and protect consumers from illegal practices.

Climate-stressed Iraq must pursue 'green growth', says World Bank

Climate-stressed Iraq must pursue ‘green growth’, says World Bank
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

Climate-stressed Iraq must pursue ‘green growth’, says World Bank

Climate-stressed Iraq must pursue ‘green growth’, says World Bank
  Iraq's infrastructure is crumbling while its economy remains heavily dependent on oil, which accounts for 90 percent of government revenue
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq, a top oil exporter battered by climate change impacts, must diversify its economy and pursue a “greener growth model,” the World Bank said on Tuesday.

In a report presented to authorities in Baghdad, the Washington-based institution said $233 billion must be invested by 2040 to allow Iraq to embark “on a green growth path.”

The mostly desert country, after decades of war and turmoil, is also suffering worsening climate change shocks from drought and water scarcity to rising temperatures.

Iraq’s infrastructure is crumbling while its economy remains heavily dependent on oil, which accounts for 90 percent of government revenue.

“Iraq faces the challenge of moving away from total oil dependence toward a more diversified, private sector-led economy that creates jobs and builds human capital while building resilience to climate change,” said Ferid BelHajj, World Bank regional vice president for the Middle East and North Africa.

Citing water shortages, desertification and air pollution, BelHajj said that “Iraq has enough financial resources to manage these challenges. 

“The question is how to ensure that these financial resources are made available for new policies to tackle environmental challenges, and how to do it in an efficient way.”
 

Protests in Sudan against deal to end post-coup crisis

Protests in Sudan against deal to end post-coup crisis
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

Protests in Sudan against deal to end post-coup crisis

Protests in Sudan against deal to end post-coup crisis
  Near-weekly protests have rocked Sudan since army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan led an October 2021 military coup derailing a transition to civilian rule
Updated 13 December 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Hundreds of Sudanese protesters took to the streets on Tuesday to protest a recent deal aimed at ending the crisis caused by last year’s military coup.

“No to the settlement,” protesters chanted, heading toward the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum.

Near-weekly protests have rocked Sudan since army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan led an October 2021 military coup derailing a transition to civilian rule.

Sudan’s short-lived transition was installed following the 2019 ouster of President Omar Bashir.

On Dec. 5, military leaders and multiple civilian factions signed the deal as the first component of a planned two-phase political process. But critics have slammed the deal, which largely fell short on specifics and timelines, as “vague” and “opaque.”

“We are against this deal, which doesn’t provide any clarity regarding our demands of justice and accountability,” said Nisreen, a 38-year-old protester in Khartoum.

“We no longer trust the military. We gave them the trust once before and they later launched the coup.”

Others carried banners demanding justice for people killed during anti-coup protests.

At least 122 people have been killed during a crackdown on demonstrations, according to pro-democracy medics.

Last week’s deal was signed by Al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo as well as civilian groups including the Forces for Freedom and Change, which was ousted in last year’s coup. 

During the signing ceremony, Burhan vowed that the military would “go back to the barracks.”

Civilian and military signatories to the deal have pledged to hammer out the details of transitional justice, accountability and security reform “within weeks.”

