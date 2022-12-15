Jubilation on Paris Champs-Elysees after France reach World Cup final

You are here

World Cup 2022

Football fans celebrate after France's victory over Morocco in the Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Wednesday. (AFP)
AFP

  • Celebrations appeared tension-free and French anti-riot police van used one of its sirens to mark the moment when Kolo Muani scored the goal to give France a 2-0 lead
AFP

PARIS: There were jubilant scenes on the Champs-Elysees avenue in central Paris on Wednesday as French supporters waved tricolor flags and let off flares to celebrate the win over Morocco that put Les Bleus into the World Cup final.

Some 10,000 police were mobilized across France to ensure there was no unrest during and after the match, given the potential of clashes between French supporters and those backing France’s one-time North African colony.

But there was little sign of tension as supporters thronged the end of the avenue leading to the Arc de Triomphe in impassioned but largely good-natured scenes with Moroccan supporters accepting defeat, AFP correspondents said.

“We are in the final. We are in the final,” hundreds of French supporters chanted as drivers sounded horns and anti-riot police lurked in vans lining the area.

“What pleasure it will be to play Argentina in the final,” said Sylvain Badin, 24, clutching a French flag. “I came to share a moment of joy.”

Dozens of Moroccan fans had also made themselves heard during the match in the area, swathing themselves in national flags as they followed the match on their phones.

“We lost but it’s only football and we made history by making the semifinals. We are proud of our country and happy for France,” said Kamal Seddiki, a 22-year-old Moroccan student.

There were 170 arrests nationwide, including more than 100 in Paris, when Morocco and France made the semifinals at the weekend.

But celebrations appeared free of tension and a French anti-riot police van even used one of its sirens to mark the moment when Kolo Muani scored the goal to give France a 2-0 lead.

Police did however move to disperse a group of fans who were setting off fireworks around the Arc de Triomphe.

And a group of about 40 people aligned with far-right groups were arrested for carrying prohibited weapons, a police source said, as they prepared to move toward the Champs-Elysees.

“They clearly wanted to fight on the Champs,” the police source said.

In the southern city of Nice, trash cans were set on fire after the game in the center of the city where thousands had gathered, an AFP photographer said.

In Lyon, police used tear gas when supporters began to let off firecrackers in the central Place Bellecour.

France’s relationship with Morocco is not nearly as traumatic as with Algeria, another former colony that fought a bloody seven-year War of Independence that scars both nations to this day.

But as in any post-colonial relationship, Morocco, which won independence in 1956, has its grievances with France, most notably over the question of visas.

More than a million Moroccans are believed to live in France and security forces had been on alert for any clashes like those in Brussels that marked Morocco’s shock win over Belgium in the group stages.

“We are happy for France,” said Hossam Boutalah, 20, with a Moroccan flag on his back in the southwestern city of Bordeaux where the central square was packed for the match.

“We are brothers after all, we are together. It is our second country. Morocco played well and would have deserved to score a goal.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 France Morocco

Updated 15 December 2022
John Duerden

  • A 2-0 loss to reigning world champions France takes nothing away from remarkable semi-final performance and an incredible tournament for the Atlas Lions
Updated 15 December 2022
John Duerden

Morocco’s dream of reaching the World Cup final finally came to an end on Wednesday with a 2-0 loss to France. But the magic of the team’s fantastic journey and their achievement in reaching the last four in Qatar will never be forgotten.

Whether for the tens of thousands who saw the game in person at Al-Bayt Stadium, the millions watching all around the Arab world or the billions tuning in on every continent, Morocco’s journey has surely been the story of the 2022 tournament.

They probably deserved more from this game than what they got and certainly deserved the outpouring of pride and appreciation from their fans at the final whistle

Their story is not necessarily over, as the success in Qatar could be just the start of a glorious new chapter for the Atlas Lions and lay the foundations for more to come.

But even if it does not spark further successes, what happened during the past three weeks, those amazing victories over Belgium, Canada, Spain and Portugal, will never be forgotten.

In the end, France, the defending champions, were just that little bit too clinical for Morocco and this sixth game for an injury-hit squad was just a little bit too much for them.

There’s still a play-off for third place against Croatia on Saturday to look forward to, which will be a fitting end to their competition as the two teams began their campaigns with a goalless draw in their opening clash. It will be one last chance for those magnificent fans, who really deserved a goal to cheer on Wednesday, to showcase their red shirts, voices and passion for a watching world.

Those fans ensured Morocco won the battle of the national anthems, as you might expect given that they outnumbered the French fans by at least 10 to one. It was a home game for Morocco but not even such great support could help to rally central defender Nayef Aguerd, who missed the win over Portugal with a thigh strain, and prevent him from having to withdraw from the crunch game during the warm-up, to be replaced by Achraf Dari.

Had the West Ham United defender been on the pitch, it is possible that France would not have taken the lead after just five minutes, when Theo Hernandez would not have half-volleyed the ball into the net past the despairing kick of Dari.

It was the first time in the tournament that Morocco’s defense had panicked and the AC Milan left-back popped up at the far post to punish the uncharacteristic confusion.

It was also the first time in the tournament that Morocco had fallen behind in a game. The French were always going to be a tough test but now Morocco really had a mountain to climb. The North Africans took a deep breath and got straight back into the action.

Soon after, Azzedine Ounahi forced a good save out of Hugo Lloris. After 17 minutes, however, Olivier Giroud ran past Romain Saiss and fired a fierce shot against the post. While there was relief, there was also dismay as the move showed that the skipper, thigh still strapped, had not fully recovered from a hamstring injury that saw him stretchered off during the win over Portugal. Morocco were left with both their usual center-backs and the signs were not good.

Yet while France continued to look dangerous on the counterattack, Morocco started to get on top and defender Jawad Al-Yamiq’s spectacular overhead kick drew a fine save from Lloris — not the first from the Spurs stopper — who pushed the ball onto the post. The game really was in the balance, with the Arab team coming back very strong from the early setback. If any evidence was needed, the players showed that they could never be counted out.

One of Morocco’s achievements is that they are now genuinely viewed as a formidable team and so there was little surprise when they started to get back into the game. The second half continued with the Reds on top of Les Bleus, who had to resort to some increasingly desperate defending, with Antoine Griezmann helping out at the back more and more.

For anyone watching with little knowledge of the two teams, it would have been impossible to tell who were the defending champions and who started the tournament as 200-to-1 outsiders.

Now Morocco were no longer outsiders but one of the big boys. But the goal that looked like it was surely going to come did not. As the 70th minute came and went, France started to look a little more comfortable.

Even when Morocco were on top, a second French goal was always a possibility and so it came, with a shot from close range from substitute Randal Kolo Muani. It came shortly after Abderrazak Hamdallah, also on the pitch for just moments, failed to pull the trigger after finding a little space in the area. The Al-Ittihad striker could have scored twice.

And that was that, as far as the semi-final was concerned but there is more to this story. Morocco had done the Arab world proud even before kick-off, and gave everything as they pushed the world champions hard, all the way. Their performance confirmed that talent, combined with hard work, organization and belief, can be a formidable combination.

There was disappointment at the final whistle but that also is a reflection of how far this team have come in Qatar.

There was also a lot of pride for a squad that had finally lost but was never beaten, and players who will head home with their heads held very high and their reputations higher still. Nobody will ever forget Morocco’s run to the last four.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Morocco France

Updated 15 December 2022
AFP

  • It looked like France might make short work of their opponents when Hernandez scored inside five minutes at Al Bayt Stadium
  • Morocco fought on despite losing key players to injury only to see substitute Kolo Muani seal victory for Les Bleus
Updated 15 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: France ended Morocco’s World Cup dream as goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani gave the holders a 2-0 win in their semifinal clash and set up a showdown on Sunday with Lionel Messi’s Argentina.
It looked like France might make short work of their opponents when Hernandez scored inside five minutes at Al Bayt Stadium, despite having a hostile crowd against them.
But Morocco, the first African and Arab team ever to reach the last four at a World Cup, fought on despite losing key players to injury only to see substitute Kolo Muani seal victory for Les Bleus with a late second.
It will be France’s fourth World Cup final in seven editions and they are hoping to become the first team since Brazil 60 years ago to retain the trophy when they take on Argentina at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.
That will be billed as a showdown between Messi and his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe, but this match was not about the latter’s individual brilliance.
Instead France’s victory was down to a team effort against a Moroccan side who will now face Croatia in Saturday’s third-place play-off.
Morocco had reached the semifinals after beating Belgium in the group stage and then knocking out Spain and Portugal.
But whether they could repeat the feat against the holders was another matter, and coach Walid Regragui’s plans were left in turmoil by a slew of injuries.
Having missed the quarter-final, center-back Nayef Aguerd was recalled only to withdraw at the last minute, with Achraf Dari stepping in.
Then fellow defender and captain Romain Saiss had to abandon his teammates after just 21 minutes, and by then Morocco were behind.
France were met by deafening whistles when in possession from the huge Moroccan support but they silenced the crowd with the early opener, Hernandez netting with an acrobatic volley at the back post after Mbappe’s shot was deflected.
Remarkably it was also just the second goal conceded by Morocco at this World Cup and the first scored by an opposition player.
If the excellent Azzedine Ounahi forced a fine save from Hugo Lloris soon after, there was the feeling that the evening could quickly turn into a rude reality check for them.
When Saiss let a simple forward ball bounce over his head, Olivier Giroud broke away but his shot hit the post.
Then when Saiss came off Regragui abandoned his back three and matched France’s 4-3-3.
Morocco finished the half strongly and nearly drew level when, following a corner, defender Jawad El Yamiq saw his overhead kick tipped onto the post by Lloris.
The Atlas Lions then also lost Bayern Munich left-back Noussair Mazraoui at half-time, but France had not been saved from fitness worries themselves.
Two of their starters in the quarter-final win over England, Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano, were missing due to illness.
Les Bleus have been used to playing semifinals on a knife-edge and their previous three wins at this stage — in 1998, 2006 and 2018 — had all come by a single goal.
Coach Didier Deschamps took off Giroud and replaced him with Marcus Thuram — son of Lilian — as Mbappe moved inside.
Kolo Muani then came on for Ousmane Dembele, and with 11 minutes remaining he scored from his first touch, tapping in after another Mbappe shot had been deflected.
The Moroccan players knew then it was game over, and so did French President Emmanuel Macron, standing to applaud in the crowd.

Topics: World Cup 2022 France Morocco

Updated 15 December 2022
AP

Updated 15 December 2022
AP

AL KHOR, Qatar: French President Emmanuel Macron said he was ”immensely proud” that France reached the World Cup final after he traveled to Qatar to watch the team’s win over Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Macron sat beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the match at Al Bayt Stadium and stood up to applaud after the 2-0 victory. France will play Argentina in the final on Sunday.
“I feel very proud of my country. I’m very happy,” Macron told reporters after the match. “I want the French to enjoy this simple happiness.”
The French leader paid tribute to the “great” Moroccan team, Africa’s first-ever semifinalist.
“The Moroccans have played very well,” he added. “I want to tell the Moroccan people they have a great team ... I want to tell them of our friendship.”
Morocco was ruled by France from 1912-56. Wednesday’s match had political and emotional resonance for both nations, dredging up everything that’s complex about the relationship in which France still wields considerable economic, political and cultural influence.
Macron said he will come back to Qatar on Sunday to attend the final at Lusail Stadium. He joked about being “too superstitious” to give his prediction. But before the match against Morocco, he was quick to say “France will win.”
During his trip to the Gulf nation, he also visited a bazaar in Doha, the Qatari capital. Macron walked through a crowd at Souq Waqif wearing a scarf with the colors of the Qatari flag before getting into a car amid heavy security for the 50-kilometer (30-mile) trip from Doha to Al Khor for the match.
Macron skipped a summit of European Union and southeast Asian leaders in Brussels to attend the match.

Topics: World Cup 2022

Updated 14 December 2022
AP

Updated 14 December 2022
AP

RABAT: Hind Sabouni bristles with pride as she recalls her country's history-making World Cup run as it eliminated one European soccer powerhouse and former colonial power after another — Belgium, Spain and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal — to become the first African and Arab nation to reach the semifinals.
For the 26-year-old English teacher in Morocco's capital, and many of her countrymen both inside the North African nation and throughout the diaspora, it's about to get more complicated. Next up is France: The defending champion and Morocco’s former colonial ruler for much of the first half of the 20th century.
Wednesday’s match has political and emotional resonance for both nations. It dredges up everything that’s complex about the relationship in which France still wields considerable economic, political and cultural influence.
“This game is one of a kind,” Sabouni said. “Especially since France is next to beat.”
“We can show the rest of the world that Morocco is no longer France’s backyard."
For the former protectorate, the match against the defending champion is an opportunity to show that Morocco is a formidable foe — on the soccer pitch at least — even though immigration between the two countries has blurred the lines for many in France and Morocco about who to support Wednesday in Qatar.
Over the past decade, Morocco’s relationship with France has changed. Sabouni said her generation of Moroccans is tired of France’s dominance. Young Moroccans, she said, “speak English instead of French, they buy more American products than French ones and even those who want to seek a better life abroad try to avoid France.”
“Even though this is just a football game, some people view it as an opportunity for revenge,” Sabouni said.
But not everyone.
Kenza Bartali, a communications professional in Rabat, sees no political overtones to the match. She obtained her master's degree in France, and lived for two years in Paris and the southern cities of Nice and Toulon between 2016 and 2018. She made “wonderful friends" who are still her friends today. “Most Moroccan students were treated with respect," the 26-year-old said.
Still, there is no doubt which team she's supporting.
“I sincerely hope that Morocco advances to the final,” Bartali said. “I am aware that it will be difficult because France is a very good team, but we are hoping for the best.”
Sabouni's sentiments resonate with Moroccans and other North Africans in France. Although the younger generation of immigrants and their descendants appear to be more at ease with multiple identities and languages in France, they still face institutional discrimination, racial and ethnic prejudice in public life, economic hardship and lack of job opportunities.
As in previous World Cups, France once again has turned to their national soccer team made up of players from diverse backgrounds as evidence that the country has indeed become a melting pot despite lurking prejudice, stoked against immigrants by elected right-wing politicians.
“Cultural changes and changes in life on the ground do have an effect and the team represents that,” said Laurent Dubois, a professor at University of Virginia in Charlottesville who has authored two books on French and international soccer.
“The way the players inhabit being French and don’t seem to have an issue with also being African or anything else at the same time is an antidote to the immigrant resentment on the right.”
In Morocco, people have embraced the team's foreign-born players as their native sons. They welcome the experience and professionalism they bring from Europe's top clubs and are proud they chose Morocco as their national team when they could have played for the countries of their births, from Spain to Canada to Belgium and beyond.
The Morocco national team depends heavily on the diaspora, with 14 of the squad’s 26 players born abroad, including their French-born coach, Walid Regragui, the highest proportion for any team at the World Cup.
Like Morocco’s supporters at home and an estimated 5 million scattered around Europe and beyond, many players grapple with family tales of colonial history, the challenges of immigration and questions of national loyalty. They want desperately to detach from the burdens of the past and win a place in the World Cup final — whether home for them is in France or Morocco, or Belgium, Canada, Tunisia, Algeria or elsewhere.
“Most of the Moroccan players who were born abroad chose Morocco as their national team because they feel they play for more than just to win a football match,” said Maher Mezahi, a Marseille-based Algerian journalist covering African football. “They play to elevate national pride and to make their family proud."
For Regragui, his and his player's dual identities are meaningless in the biggest match the squad has faced.
“I’m a dual national, and that’s an honor and a pleasure,” the Moroccan coach said. “And it’s an honor and a pleasure to face France. But I’m the Morocco coach and we’re going to be playing the best team in the world. The most important thing is to get through to the final.”
“When we play for the Moroccan national team, we are Moroccans,” Regragui said.

Topics: 2022 Qatar World Cup Morocco France

Morocco's players take part in a training session on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final match against France. AFP
Updated 14 December 2022
AFP

  • Defending champions France know victory against surprise package Morocco would leave them just one win away from becoming the first team in 60 years to successfully defend the trophy
Updated 14 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: France face World Cup history-makers Morocco in the World Cup semifinals on Wednesday, with Lionel Messi’s Argentina lying in wait after another dazzling performance from the diminutive magician.
The Copa America champions swept aside 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday to give the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner the chance to crown his career in style.
Defending champions France know victory against surprise package Morocco would leave them just one win away from becoming the first team in 60 years to successfully defend the trophy.
Didier Deschamps’ France are heavy favorites to win at the Al Bayt Stadium but face a team that have conceded just once in their extraordinary run to the semifinals.
France captain Hugo Lloris is desperate to avoid the whiff of complacency for a team who have become used to competing at the sharp end of tournaments.
“When a team is capable of beating Belgium, Spain and Portugal, and finish top of their group, it is because they have lots of quality on the field and undoubtedly off it too, in terms of cohesion and team spirit,” Lloris said.
“They will be formidable opponents, and on top of that there will be a hostile atmosphere in the stadium.”
Deschamps’ team are closing in on a third World Cup triumph in seven tournaments but will be aware that no team have retained the World Cup since Pele’s Brazil side performed the feat in 1962.
The world champions are unlikely to have it all their own way against a tough Morocco team.
They topped a group containing Croatia and Belgium before beating Spain on penalties and then dumping Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal out of the tournament.
Morocco are the first African side and the first Arab nation to reach the semifinals of a World Cup.

- Fan factor -

The game will have added spice given France was Morocco’s colonial power and more than a million Moroccans live in the country.
Their not-so-secret weapon on Wednesday will be the incredible support from fans in the stadium and across the Arab world.
“There is a popular fervor behind them,” said Deschamps. “It will be very noisy and my players have been warned about that. They know what to expect.”
Morocco coach Walid Regragui, who was born near Paris and spent most of his playing career in the French league, believes his team have become the neutral’s favorite.
But he is adamant his side are not just there to make up the numbers.
“If we are happy just to reach the semifinals and some see that as enough, I don’t agree,” said Regragui.
“If you get to the semifinals and you are not hungry then there is a problem.” 
“The best team in the tournament, Brazil, is already out. We are an ambitious team and we are hungry but I don’t know if that will be enough,” he added.
On Tuesday, Messi converted a penalty in the first half against Croatia to pull level with France hotshot Kylian Mbappe in the leading scorer’s race on five goals.
Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez doubled Argentina’s lead shortly before half-time after bursting through the middle, aided by two fortunate bounces.
Messi then produced a moment of magic in the 69th minute to set up Alvarez for his second, which killed the game and set up the 35-year-old for another shot at history after he suffered a bitter  defeat to Germany in the 2014 final.
“Argentina are, once again, in the World Cup final. Enjoy it!” said the Argentine great.
“We’ve been through tough situations, other very good ones. Today we’re experiencing something spectacular.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 France Morocco

