Abu Dhabi's ADQ leads consortium to buy stake in Israel's Phoenix Group

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ leads consortium to buy stake in Israel’s Phoenix Group
ADQ is buying Centerbridge’s stake in Phoenix, in a non-binding deal, a source told Reuters (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ leads consortium to buy stake in Israel’s Phoenix Group

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ leads consortium to buy stake in Israel’s Phoenix Group
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI/JERUSALEM: A consortium led by Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ is in advanced negotiations to acquire a controlling stake in Israeli financial firm Phoenix Group for more than $800 million, a regulatory filing showed, according to Reuters.

US private investment firms Centerbridge Partners and Gallatin Point Capital, which hold 33.4 percent of the Israeli company, are in talks to sell about 25 percent-30 percent of the company based on a value of 9.2 billion shekels ($2.7 billion) to the Abu Dhabi funds, the two US investment firms said in the regulatory filing in Tel Aviv.

Phoenix’s CEO and chairman would also buy 1 percent-2 percent of the company, the filing said.

“The transaction will be subject to regulatory approvals, which will include a control permit from Israel’s Capital Market, Insurance and Savings Authority,” Centerbridge and Gallatin said in the statement.

Some 58 percent of Phoenix’s shares would remain traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

ADQ is buying Centerbridge’s stake in Phoenix, in a non-binding deal, which may take months to complete to receive regulatory and shareholder approvals, a source familiar with the deal said.

ADQ declined to comment.

The UAE became the first Gulf state to normalize relations with Israel under a US-brokered normalization agreement, dubbed the “Abraham Accords,” in 2020.

Phoenix Group, one of the largest financial companies in Israel with a market capitalization of around $2.8 billion, is a provider of multi-line insurance, asset management, investment and financial services.

Its Tel Aviv-listed shares were down 3.1 percent in afternoon trading and are down 7.4 percent this year. But they gained 65 percent in 2021 after double-digit gains in the prior two years.

The source familiar with the deal said ADQ had been doing extensive due diligence for months and that since Emirati investors are comprehensive, “they wouldn’t sign if they thought the chances are low.”

ADQ is buying into the Phoenix name, and the rationale is that it can make a good return on its investment, the source said, which has been enabled by the Israel-UAE normalization and which is expected to lead to more deals.

“Since Gallatin and Centerbridge entered Phoenix a few years ago, Phoenix has become more international,” the source said, adding that it was likely that Centerbridge would have been looking to sell soon.

Private equity firms generally seek to exit their investments five to seven years after buying them.

“Phoenix has benefited from a strong partnership over the past several years among management and employees, local board members and controlling shareholders,” Lee Sachs, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Gallatin Point told Reuters.

“Each has worked tirelessly and in the same direction to constantly bring value to the company’s customers and other stakeholders.” 

Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport ranks top in November performance: GACA  

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport ranks top in November performance: GACA  
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport ranks top in November performance: GACA  

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport ranks top in November performance: GACA  
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport secured first place in Saudi Arabia in November 2022 according to a monthly report issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation.  

GACA’s reports evaluate the Kingdom’s airports’ commitments to implementing strategic directions aimed at improving passenger experience and services at Saudi Arabia's airports as part of the national strategy to upgrade and develop the aviation sector. 

The monthly report evaluates the country’s airports’ commitment to implementing improvements based on fourteen performance criteria including time spent in travel procedures, passports, customs areas and disability services. 

For GACA's appraisal purposes, the Kingdom's airports are split into five categories. The first category includes international airports with annual passenger numbers exceeding 15 million.  

The second category houses international airports with annual passenger numbers of between 5-15 million.

International airports with annual passenger numbers of between two and five million fall into the third category, while the fourth category is for international airports that receive less than two million passengers annually.  The fifth category is reserved for domestic airports.

King Khalid International Airport, part of the first category scored a commitment rating of 73 percent, followed by Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport which came in with a commitment rate of 64 percent.

In the second category, Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport ranked first with a commitment rate of 91 percent while Madinah’s Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport came second with a commitment of 82 percent.   

In the third category, Abha International Airport ranked first with a commitment rate of 100 percent followed by King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jizan with an 88 percent commitment rate. 

Al-Jouf Airport came in first place in the fourth category, also with 100 percent commitment rate.  

In the fifth category, Gurayat Airport was in first place mainly driven by its competitive total average waiting times for the departure and arrival flight which outperformed all competing airports. 

Saudi Arabia's aviation sector is thriving, with a report released in October by the World Tourism Organization listing Saudi Arabia as top of the G20 countries for the flow rating of international tourists in the first seven months of 2022.

The report, released during the G20 tourism ministers’ meeting held in Bali, Indonesia, did not detail the exact number of travelers who visited the Kingdom, but claimed the sector saw a growth rate of 121 percent in the first half of 2022. 

During the event Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the surge in tourist inflow aligns with the Kingdom’s economic diversification policies and aims to increase tourism’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product, as outlined in Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Calling Saudi Arabia one of the fastest growing markets for tourism, Al-Khateeb said the Kingdom’s tourism sector is accelerating at a rate of 14 percent compared to the pre-coronavirus pandemic period. 

Closing Bell: TASI edges up even as US Fed's hawkish stance tips the scale 

Closing Bell: TASI edges up even as US Fed’s hawkish stance tips the scale 
Updated 15 December 2022
Nirmal Menon 

Closing Bell: TASI edges up even as US Fed’s hawkish stance tips the scale 

Closing Bell: TASI edges up even as US Fed’s hawkish stance tips the scale 
Updated 15 December 2022
Nirmal Menon 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index, closed 42.30 points higher — or 0.14 percent — on Thursday to end at 10,290.42, pitting itself against the negative sentiment that clouded the global markets after the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. 

The benchmark index swung heavily between gains and losses, scaling to a high of 10.294.65 at 10:38 a.m. Saudi time and dropping to a low of 10,186 at 01:31 p.m..

The parallel market Nomu, however, could not gather momentum. It ended 115 points down to close at 18,526. 17, even as central banks across the Gulf Cooperation Council region increased their key rates following the US Fed’s decision on Wednesday.  

The Saudi Central Bank increased its reverse repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 4.5 percent and repurchase rate by 50 bps to 5 percent, joining its peers in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain. 

“We believe that the impact on GCC markets from the rate hike and US Fed’s hawkish tone was muted as it is expected to be offset by robust domestic growth backed by a strong project pipeline coupled with the elevated oil price,” Junaid Ansari, senior vice president of investment strategy and research at Kamco Invest, told Arab News. 

Out of the six stock exchanges, three closed higher. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange topped the list closing 1.2 percent higher to 10,144.53 points, while Qatar Stock Exchange bottomed out, slipping 0.93 percent to finish at 10,976.75. 

TASI’s market breadth was also pegged positively as 152 stocks of the total 220 advanced, while 53 declined. The total trading turnover was SR6.7 billion ($1.78 billion), up from Wednesday’s SR5.2 billion. 

On the announcement front on Tadawul, Nama Chemicals Co. informed that its subsidiary, Jubail Chemicals Co., signed contracts with a consortium comprising Green Dimension Co. and Confident Engineering International Co. for SR56.54 million. 

In a Tadawul statement, Nama Chemicals said the deals, which will run for 18 months, will help cut operational expenditure and improve production efficiency. The company topped the gainers’ list of the exchange, with its share price rising 8.69 percent to end at SR36.90.   

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., the second-highest gainer of the day, added 7.46 percent to close at SR48.25. The other gainers included Elm Co., Tanmiah Food Co. and Retal Urban Development Co. 

Retal Urban Development Co. was also in the news on Thursday as it signed two residential land purchase and development agreements for SR356.9 million with ROSHN Real Estate Co. to develop villas and apartment units within Sedra Compound in Riyadh. Its share price scaled 5.54 percent to culminate at SR125.80. 

The worst performer of the day was healthcare major Al Hammadi Holding which shed 4.86 percent to wind up at SR40.15. The other stocks that made it to the top losers list included Bank Albilad, Alinma Tokio Marine Co., Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. and Saudi Arabian Mining Co..

Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies to build petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies to build petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies to build petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies to build petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Energy firm Saudi Aramco has partnered with French oil giant TotalEnergies to build a petrochemical facility in Saudi Arabia with an estimated investment of around $11 billion. 

According to a joint press release, the petrochemical facility named ‘Amiral’ will be owned, operated and integrated with the existing  Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical  refinery located in Jubail on the eastern coast of the Kingdom.

The construction of the petrochemical facility is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023 and the commercial operations will be kickstarted in 2027. 

The overall complex and its adjacent facilities are expected to create 7,000 direct and indirect jobs, according to the release. 

“Our long-standing relationship with TotalEnergies has been further strengthened by this important project, which represents an opportunity for us to showcase the potential for cutting-edge liquids to chemicals technologies that support the circular economy,” said Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser. 

He added: “With this collaboration we aim to expand the value chain by producing advanced chemicals more efficiently than ever before, accelerating industrial progress in the Kingdom.” 

The press release further noted that the investment decision made by Aramco and TotalEnergies is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals. 

The petrochemical facility will enable SATORP to convert internally produced refinery off-gasses and naphtha, as well as ethane and natural gasoline supplied by Aramco, into higher-value chemicals, helping to advance the firm’s liquids-to-chemicals strategy.

“We are delighted to write a new page of our joint history by launching this expansion project, building on the successful development of SATORP, our biggest and most efficient refining and petrochemicals platform in the world,” said TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné. 

He added: “This world-class complex also fits with our strategy to expand sustainably in petrochemicals by maximizing the synergies within our major platforms.” 

The press release further added that the petrochemical complex will also comprise of a mixed feed cracker capable of producing 1.65 million tons per annum of ethylene, the first in the region to be integrated with a refinery.

The facility will also have units for polyethylene, butadiene and other associated derivatives. 

The press release added that the petrochemical complex will also provide feedstock to other chemical plants in the Jubail industrial area which will be built, owned and operated by globally renowned downstream investors, entailing an estimated additional $4 billion of investments.

Corporate sector demand to drive loan growth for Saudi banks: Al Rajhi Capital

Corporate sector demand to drive loan growth for Saudi banks: Al Rajhi Capital
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

Corporate sector demand to drive loan growth for Saudi banks: Al Rajhi Capital

Corporate sector demand to drive loan growth for Saudi banks: Al Rajhi Capital
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi banks are expected to witness higher loan growth this year and beyond driven by increased demand for corporate loans as the Kingdom is forecasted to register strong gross domestic product growth, stated a recent report by Al Rajhi Capital. 

The Riyadh-based financial services provider analyzed the Kingdom's top 10 banks and has raised its total loan growth estimates for the industry for 2022 and 2023 to 14 percent and 12 percent, respectively. 

This is up from the previously estimated growth rate of 13 percent and 11 percent for the same period.  

Al Rajhi has also made major changes to its loan growth estimates for 2024 and 2025 – which it believes will grow by around 11 percent, up from previously estimated 9 percent and 7 percent. 

“The loan growth in the banking system continues to surprise us on the upside,” said the report, adding that the 10 banks under its coverage reported an aggregate loan growth of 16 percent in the third quarter of 2022.  

At the same time, it pointed out the latest data from SAMA for the month of October indicated the continuation of this momentum, with total loans in the system up 16 percent year-on-year.  

On the flip side, however, Al Rajhi Capital has trimmed its net interest margin expansion estimates for 2023 to a 12-basis points expansion year-on-year from 64 bp before. 

The finance firm has kept its estimates for mortgages unchanged while reducing them for personal finance loan growth numbers. 

Based on the data available for the first nine months of 2022, the report stated that mortgages continue to be the key driver for the banking sector’s loan growth. At the same time, it added that personal loans’ rate of growth has also been on a decelerating trend, from almost 15 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022 to 9 percent in the third quarter of 2022.  

However, Al Rajhi noted that corporate loans have been on an accelerating trend from 9 percent and 10 percent year-on-year growth in the first quarter and second quarter of 2022, respectively, to 13 percent growth in the third quarter of 2022.  

Analysts at Al Rajhi continue to believe that corporate loans would be the key driver for total loan growth going forward, backed by the Kingdom’s small and medium enterprises sector which has been benefitting from various governmental measures. 

“Going forward, we believe the mid and large corporate loan category to see higher uptick from 2023 onwards, particularly from H2 2023, supported by implementation of Giga projects and many other initiatives under vision 20230,” the report noted.  

Saudi Arabia is currently implementing a number of initiatives under the national investment strategy, including the Shareek program, the National Strategy for Industry and Agriculture – all of which are expected to improve the investment environment in the Kingdom. 

While the banking sector is up for improved performance, the ongoing volatility in the market means the Tadawul banking index is taking a significant beating, falling by 10 percent since the end of September, 2022.  

Over the last two months, Al Rajhi noted that the fundamental factors were mixed for the banking sector with the tight liquidity situation resurfacing again in October and November, while monthly data from SAMA indicated strong loan growth and third-quarter results showing healthy profit growth. 

Despite some improvement in the liquidity situation, the report pointed out that the banks have not recovered much of their recent losses. At the current levels, the dividend yield of the sector has reached around 4 percent based on the 2023 estimate.  

“Further, if we assume credit growth to remain healthy, then the current market price levels assume hardly any net interest margin expansion for the next two-three years,” Al Rajhi Capital said.

Federation of Saudi Chambers launches initiative to back Kingdom's SMEs  

Federation of Saudi Chambers launches initiative to back Kingdom’s SMEs  
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

Federation of Saudi Chambers launches initiative to back Kingdom’s SMEs  

Federation of Saudi Chambers launches initiative to back Kingdom’s SMEs  
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Federation of Saudi Chambers has launched an initiative to back small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom by granting them access to services provided by government financing agencies. 

The “Caravan Finance” initiative – which was launched in collaboration with the Chambers of Commerce – falls in line with the Federation’s role in supporting the SME sector by elevating financing opportunities and enabling enterprises to benefit from financial support packages stemming from government agencies, funds, and commercial banks. 

The Social Development Bank, the Agricultural Development Fund and the Saudi Industrial Development Fund are set to participate in the initiative.

Meetings have been organized in chambers of commerce throughout the Kingdom to shed light on the financing programs available, and how SMEs can adequately benefit from them.  

In October, oil giant Saudi Aramco also launched an initiative to support the Kingdom’s small and medium enterprises sector with funding of over SR3 billion ($798 million).   

The Taleed Program tackles several common gaps facing SMEs — especially funding. The program will collaborate with several major entities including Al Rajih Holding, Energy Capital and Lamar Holding, and others with the intention of raising over SR3 billion. This significant fund is subject to increase, Senior Vice President of technical services at Aramco Ahmad Al Sa’adi said in an exclusive interview with Arab News. 

The SME sector is deemed vital to the Kingdom's moves towards economic diversification as it represents more than 99.7 percent of commercial establishments. 

Under the Vision 2030 goals, the SME sector is aiming for a 35 percent contribution to the national gross domestic product by 2030. 

  In addition to this, SMEs are set to play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent, increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent and expanding SME contribution to 35 percent of the GDP by 2030. 

