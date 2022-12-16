You are here

Saudi minister discusses city reform plans with Greek counterparts

Saudi minister discusses city reform plans with Greek counterparts
The latest meeting comes after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Greece last July (Shutterstock)
Saudi minister discusses city reform plans with Greek counterparts

Saudi minister discusses city reform plans with Greek counterparts
RIYADH: How to ‘humanize’ cities was one of the topics discussed by leading Saudi and Greek ministers at a high-level meeting in Athens as cooperation between the countries continues to grow.

The Kingdom’s Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail met with the Greek Minister of Environment and Energy Kostas Skrekas; the Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgadis, and the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Kostas Karamanlis, in what was described as an extension of the visit of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Greece last July.

During his meeting with the Greek ministers, Al-Hogail discussed common areas of work in areas such as waste management and redevelopment, humanization of cities, and urban planning, accordin to the Saudi Press Agency.

The meeting also saw information exchanged around investment, real estate development, and construction technology.

Al-Hogail also presented a model of urban planning and design guidelines in the Kingdom and reviewed one of the housing programs being implemented in Greece.

He also met with the Mayor of Athens, Konstantinos Bakoyannis, as the two sides discussed the experience of humanizing cities in the two countries, and the vision adopted in providing city services, as well as the experience of city management in Greece.

Within the agenda of the first day of his visit to Greece, the Saudi Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing met with a delegation from CCC, a company specialized in the field of construction and infrastructure.

During the meeting, Al-Hogail was briefed on an introductory presentation about the company and its most prominent projects in the Middle East and discussed ways of cooperation with it in this field.

The meetings are further evidence of the closer relationship between Saudi Arabia and Greece, and come just months after the European country set out how it wants to import renewable energy from the Kingdom to advance its position as an energy hub for the continent.

Speaking to Arab News in October, Greece's Minister for Investment and Development Adonis Georgiadis said his country and the Kingdom are developing a plan to export green hydrogen to the Hellenic Republic.

Saudi Arabia is "going to produce the biggest green hydrogen on the planet. So yes, this would be one way," he said.

The Kingdom is building the world's largest green hydrogen plant in NEOM that is expected to be online in 2025. 

“We will also build a cable and will let electricity flow from the Kingdom to Europe,” said Georgiadis, a move that no doubt will be welcomed by a continent mindful of its energy security.

 

Topics: Saudi-Greek Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing

Saudi power, green hydrogen to advance Greece's plans to be Europe's energy hub: Minister
Business & Economy
Saudi power, green hydrogen to advance Greece’s plans to be Europe’s energy hub: Minister

Oil drops, but poised for biggest weekly gains since early October

Oil drops, but poised for biggest weekly gains since early October
Updated 16 December 2022
Reuters

Oil drops, but poised for biggest weekly gains since early October

Oil drops, but poised for biggest weekly gains since early October
Updated 16 December 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Oil dipped on Friday as the market assessed the aftermath of interest rates hikes at central banks, but were poised for the biggest weekly gains in 10 weeks amid supply disruption concerns and China’s demand recovery hopes, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures fell 24 cents or 0.3 percent to $80.97 per barrel by 0508 GMT. West Texas Intermediate futures slipped 29 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $75.82 per barrel.

Both benchmarks fell 2 percent in the previous session over strong dollars and rate hikes from the central banks in Europe.

“The tighter monetary policy is already having an impact on industrial activity. The prospect of further tightening following hawkish comments from policy makers weighed on sentiment,” said analysts from ANZ Research in a note on Friday.

The US Federal Reserve indicated it will raise interest rates further next year, even as the economy slips toward a possible recession.

On Thursday, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank raised interest rates to fight inflation.

But the oil benchmarks are on track for their biggest weekly gains since early October, with market sentiment buoyed by potential supply tightness after Canada’s TC Energy Corp. shut its Keystone pipeline following a leak and by a demand resumption prospect in 2023.

The International Energy Agency projections of Chinese oil demand recovering next year after a 2022 contraction to 400,000 barrels per day. The agency raised its 2023 oil demand growth estimate to 1.7 million bpd.

OPEC on Tuesday stuck to its forecasts for global oil demand growth of 2.55 million bpd this year and 2.25 million bpd in 2023 after several downgrades, saying that while economic slowdown was “quite evident” there was potential upside such as from a relaxation of China’s zero-COVID-19 policy.

Analysts from J.P.Morgan Commodity Research also expect the US to start replenishing its strategic petroleum reserves in the first quarter of 2023.

“Based on our quarterly projections, this window (for repurchase) will open in 1Q23 with initial purchase of around 60 million barrels over 1H23,” they said.

But the oil market is still mounted by downside pressures, including the slow recovery of China’s demand due to a swelling number of COVID-19 infections and a supply overhang in the West of Suez market.

Investors are very cautious now as the market is full of variables, said analysts from Haitong Futures. 

Topics: Oil oil prices oil update

Oil Updates — Crude prices down; Russia discusses oil market volatility with Venezuela
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude prices down; Russia discusses oil market volatility with Venezuela

EU leaders seek to stand up to US and avoid trade war

EU leaders seek to stand up to US and avoid trade war
Updated 16 December 2022
AP

EU leaders seek to stand up to US and avoid trade war

EU leaders seek to stand up to US and avoid trade war
Updated 16 December 2022
AP

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders sought ways Thursday to stand up to the US over its new green technologies plan that they say unfairly discriminates against Washington’s best global ally and demanded the same concessions as American free trade partners Canada and Mexico.
The 27 leaders also committed to move ahead with their own big stimulus plans for the sector. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “we also, on the European side, need to act to ensure that the European Union keeps its global leadership in the clean tech sectors.”
The bloc argues the US Inflation Reduction Act unfairly locks a longstanding friend out of the lucrative American market and excessively lavishes subsidies and brandishes a “made-in-America” approach that bodes ill for European multinationals.
“I believe in healthy rules of the game when there is fair competition and everybody accepts the rules,” French President Emmanuel Macron said. “It’s almost certain that IRA is not compatible with WTO and its rules,” he said, referring to the World Trade Organization.
“I want to defend jobs and industry in Europe,” Macron said.
The French president said Americans have decided to heavily fund their clean tech industries in a bid to protect jobs and projects on American soil.
He cited the example of green hydrogen used to produce steel, arguing that this particular industry is four or five times more subsidized in the US than in Europe. “As a consequence, people only looking at market and subsidies would no longer set up projects in Europe,” he said.
But with the longstanding allies facing Russia over the war in Ukraine and China as a systemic rival on the global stage, none of 27 EU leaders wanted to get too much in the face of President Joe Biden.
“We are not going to open that debate with friends and allies in a period of war,” said Macron.
Instead, the EU hopes that talks with the Biden administration can dull some of the sharpest edges of the IRA, part of which is set to kick in after New Year’s.
Biden has said there are “glitches” in the legislation, saying earlier this month alongside Macron that “there’s tweaks we can make” to satisfy allies. Biden cited a provision that benefits “anyone who has a free trade agreement” with the US, including Canada and Mexico.
The EU and US do not have a free trade agreement, and that is exactly what the EU thinks it should get.
“We want to talk about the IRA with the United States, to get exemptions like Canada and Mexico,” said the summit’s host, EU Council President Charles Michel.
The leaders were seeking to counter fears that the EU is a waning industrial power sticking to free and open trade ideals while others jump toward subsidies and protectionism to shield local industries during recession and tough economic times.
“We are in Europe, really, at the point where we risk to be de-industrialized,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said as he called for a common EU plan to keep homegrown companies in the vanguard of green technologies that should drive the EU to become climate neutral by 2050.
“We must boost European public investment to accelerate the energy transition,” von der Leyen wrote to the leaders. Without such an EU-wide plan, “we’d just be competing against one another, while the United States would be running away with everything,” De Croo said.
The EU’s struggles to come up with a strategic investment plan came into focus because of Biden’s $369 billion investment plan.
EU leaders had long seen Biden’s election new administration as a watershed moment after four years of Donald Trump’s presidency during which trans-Atlantic relations steadily worsened.
Fears are that disagreements over IRA could lead to a trade war and weaken the united stance over the war in Ukraine.
___
Associated Press writer Samuel Petrequin contributed to this report.

Trade with UAE most important in region, says German envoy

Trade with UAE most important in region, says German envoy
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

Trade with UAE most important in region, says German envoy

Trade with UAE most important in region, says German envoy
  • Establishing international hydrogen value chain is very important for both economies, says ambassador
  • Country has ‘very good capacity to become a key exporter of renewable energy to the world’
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE is Germany’s most important trading partner in the region, with exports from the European country totaling $8.4 billion in 2021, says a top German diplomat.
The new German Ambassador to the UAE Alexander Schonfelder said: “For the year 2022, Germany’s imports from the UAE increased 67 percent year on year, already reaching $1.3 billion.”
Schonfelder told the Emirates News Agency that bilateral trade figures showed the strength of the relationship, while cooperation in decarbonization to tackle climate change will open an opportunity for both countries to look forward to a hydrogen future.
The German diplomat added: “I think those trade figures show exactly what the strength of our relationship is.
“In addition to that, I think there is also an enormous prospect for economic relations when we talk about tackling climate change and supporting economic growth in the area of decarbonization, and making both our economies fit for the hydrogen future that we are looking for.”
Establishing an international hydrogen value chain is very important for both economies, he said.
“This is the basis for the decarbonization of the energy sector, and it is also part of what we have to achieve according to the Paris climate accords,” he added.
He went on to say that UAE-Germany cooperation is a catalyst for accelerating the energy transition, not only by facilitating the scaling up of green hydrogen production that both countries had agreed upon, but also for the large-scale export of the product from the UAE to Germany and Europe.
He said: “We see the UAE as a country with a very good capacity to become a key exporter of renewable energy to the world, and this is exactly where Germany and other European countries would like to contribute to.”
The ambassador was speaking in the wake of the arrival of the first hydrogen-based ammonia test cargo from the UAE to Germany for the company Aurubis AG in Hamburg in October.
Copper producer Aurubis is using the blue ammonia supplied by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in its climate-neutral conversion of energy-intensive copper rod production using low-emission ammonia.
The delivery from the UAE is an important step in the establishment of a comprehensive hydrogen value chain between the two countries.
Further ammonia test cargoes are due to arrive in Germany later this year and will play an important role in building a future hydrogen supply chain.
Schonfelder said that the initiative plays an important role in preparing German ports for a new era of hydrogen imports.
The envoy added that the energy security and industry accelerator agreement, signed in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 25, was an attempt to promote projects with political support.
Schonfelder said that the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s agreement with GHD Group, in partnership with Germany’s Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, to develop the UAE’s National Hydrogen Strategy, which focuses on achieving climate goals, would further strengthen Germany’s ties with the UAE in this area.

Topics: UAE Germany decarbonization exports

EU, GCC experts talk energy efficiency, decarbonization, fight against climate change
Middle-East
EU, GCC experts talk energy efficiency, decarbonization, fight against climate change
ADNOC, TAQA close $3.8bn deal for clean energy, decarbonization
Business & Economy
ADNOC, TAQA close $3.8bn deal for clean energy, decarbonization

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport ranks top in November performance: GACA  

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport ranks top in November performance: GACA  
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport ranks top in November performance: GACA  

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport ranks top in November performance: GACA  
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport secured first place in Saudi Arabia in November 2022 according to a monthly report issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation.  

GACA’s reports evaluate the Kingdom’s airports’ commitments to implementing strategic directions aimed at improving passenger experience and services at Saudi Arabia's airports as part of the national strategy to upgrade and develop the aviation sector. 

The monthly report evaluates the country’s airports’ commitment to implementing improvements based on fourteen performance criteria including time spent in travel procedures, passports, customs areas and disability services. 

For GACA's appraisal purposes, the Kingdom's airports are split into five categories. The first category includes international airports with annual passenger numbers exceeding 15 million.  

The second category houses international airports with annual passenger numbers of between 5-15 million.

International airports with annual passenger numbers of between two and five million fall into the third category, while the fourth category is for international airports that receive less than two million passengers annually.  The fifth category is reserved for domestic airports.

King Khalid International Airport, part of the first category scored a commitment rating of 73 percent, followed by Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport which came in with a commitment rate of 64 percent.

In the second category, Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport ranked first with a commitment rate of 91 percent while Madinah’s Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport came second with a commitment of 82 percent.   

In the third category, Abha International Airport ranked first with a commitment rate of 100 percent followed by King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jizan with an 88 percent commitment rate. 

Al-Jouf Airport came in first place in the fourth category, also with 100 percent commitment rate.  

In the fifth category, Gurayat Airport was in first place mainly driven by its competitive total average waiting times for the departure and arrival flight which outperformed all competing airports. 

Saudi Arabia's aviation sector is thriving, with a report released in October by the World Tourism Organization listing Saudi Arabia as top of the G20 countries for the flow rating of international tourists in the first seven months of 2022.

The report, released during the G20 tourism ministers’ meeting held in Bali, Indonesia, did not detail the exact number of travelers who visited the Kingdom, but claimed the sector saw a growth rate of 121 percent in the first half of 2022. 

During the event Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the surge in tourist inflow aligns with the Kingdom’s economic diversification policies and aims to increase tourism’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product, as outlined in Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Calling Saudi Arabia one of the fastest growing markets for tourism, Al-Khateeb said the Kingdom’s tourism sector is accelerating at a rate of 14 percent compared to the pre-coronavirus pandemic period. 

Topics: King Khalid International Airport General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA)

Saudi Arabia working on first special economic zone for cargo & logistics sector in Riyadh: GACA 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia working on first special economic zone for cargo & logistics sector in Riyadh: GACA 

Closing Bell: TASI edges up even as US Fed’s hawkish stance tips the scale 

Closing Bell: TASI edges up even as US Fed’s hawkish stance tips the scale 
Updated 15 December 2022
Nirmal Menon 

Closing Bell: TASI edges up even as US Fed’s hawkish stance tips the scale 

Closing Bell: TASI edges up even as US Fed’s hawkish stance tips the scale 
Updated 15 December 2022
Nirmal Menon 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index, closed 42.30 points higher — or 0.14 percent — on Thursday to end at 10,290.42, pitting itself against the negative sentiment that clouded the global markets after the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. 

The benchmark index swung heavily between gains and losses, scaling to a high of 10.294.65 at 10:38 a.m. Saudi time and dropping to a low of 10,186 at 01:31 p.m..

The parallel market Nomu, however, could not gather momentum. It ended 115 points down to close at 18,526. 17, even as central banks across the Gulf Cooperation Council region increased their key rates following the US Fed’s decision on Wednesday.  

The Saudi Central Bank increased its reverse repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 4.5 percent and repurchase rate by 50 bps to 5 percent, joining its peers in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain. 

“We believe that the impact on GCC markets from the rate hike and US Fed’s hawkish tone was muted as it is expected to be offset by robust domestic growth backed by a strong project pipeline coupled with the elevated oil price,” Junaid Ansari, senior vice president of investment strategy and research at Kamco Invest, told Arab News. 

Out of the six stock exchanges, three closed higher. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange topped the list closing 1.2 percent higher to 10,144.53 points, while Qatar Stock Exchange bottomed out, slipping 0.93 percent to finish at 10,976.75. 

TASI’s market breadth was also pegged positively as 152 stocks of the total 220 advanced, while 53 declined. The total trading turnover was SR6.7 billion ($1.78 billion), up from Wednesday’s SR5.2 billion. 

On the announcement front on Tadawul, Nama Chemicals Co. informed that its subsidiary, Jubail Chemicals Co., signed contracts with a consortium comprising Green Dimension Co. and Confident Engineering International Co. for SR56.54 million. 

In a Tadawul statement, Nama Chemicals said the deals, which will run for 18 months, will help cut operational expenditure and improve production efficiency. The company topped the gainers’ list of the exchange, with its share price rising 8.69 percent to end at SR36.90.   

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., the second-highest gainer of the day, added 7.46 percent to close at SR48.25. The other gainers included Elm Co., Tanmiah Food Co. and Retal Urban Development Co. 

Retal Urban Development Co. was also in the news on Thursday as it signed two residential land purchase and development agreements for SR356.9 million with ROSHN Real Estate Co. to develop villas and apartment units within Sedra Compound in Riyadh. Its share price scaled 5.54 percent to culminate at SR125.80. 

The worst performer of the day was healthcare major Al Hammadi Holding which shed 4.86 percent to wind up at SR40.15. The other stocks that made it to the top losers list included Bank Albilad, Alinma Tokio Marine Co., Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. and Saudi Arabian Mining Co..

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Lebanon's caretaker PM says those responsible for Irish soldier's death will be punished
Lebanon’s caretaker PM says those responsible for Irish soldier’s death will be punished
South Korea protests Japan's island claim in national security strategy
South Korea protests Japan’s island claim in national security strategy
Saudi minister discusses city reform plans with Greek counterparts
Saudi minister discusses city reform plans with Greek counterparts
Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai
Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai
Elite runners added to lineup of Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022
The world’s best long-distance athletes will be among a record 20,000 participants when the 2022 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon gets u

