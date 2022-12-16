You are here

'Dinner with Donald' on the table as Trump launches NFT trading card collection

The announcement has been mocked by social media users, with high-profile Republicans also speaking out. (AFP/File)
The announcement has been mocked by social media users, with high-profile Republicans also speaking out. (AFP/File)
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

‘Dinner with Donald’ on the table as Trump launches NFT trading card collection

‘Dinner with Donald’ on the table as Trump launches NFT trading card collection
  • Digital collectibles inspired by life of former president are like 'baseball cards,' Trump says
  • Offer sold out in a few hours, with buyers in the running for 'private meeting' with former leader
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Donald Trump has become the latest public figure to join the NFT craze with the launch of his first non-fungible token collection.

The Trump Digital Trading Cards depict the former US president in various guises, including superhero, astronaut and cowboy, and feature several digital pieces of art inspired by his “life and career.”

“Major announcement,” Trump posted along with a promotional video on his social media platform, Truth Social. “My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here. These limited edition cards feature amazing art of my Life & Career.”

The 45,000 digital collectibles were available to buy for $99 on the Polygon blockchain and were reportedly sold out in a few hours, according to OpenSea data.

The website said that anyone who bought one of Trump’s NFT cards was automatically entered into a sweepstake with various prizes.

Winners could enjoy a “memorable evening in Miami with an exclusive dinner hosted by Trump,” an “unforgettable private meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago” or they could “join Donald on the green for an exclusive one hour of golf.”

The NFT collection is the former president’s latest entry into the digital and technology worlds, and represents a shift in tone for Trump, who in the past has often been critical of cryptocurrencies or blockchain.

The announcement has been mocked by social media users, with high-profile Republicans also speaking out.

“I cannot do this anymore,” Steve Bannon, a right-wing media commentator and former chief strategist for Trump, said on his podcast while discussing the NFTs.

Anyone involved in the project “ought to be fired today,” he added.

Although the NFT offer met with a lot of controversy, the cards managed to raise about $4.45 million, according to OpenSea.

Trump’s NFT collection represents a unique way for supporters to show their support for the former president. However, funds will not be use to support any future presidential campaign, but will be directly pocketed by the company.

“These digital trading cards are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign,” it said.

Topics: Donald Trump NFTs collection US

