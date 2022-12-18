You are here

  • Home
  • Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in Afghanistan

Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in Afghanistan

Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in Afghanistan
Patients receive treatment for burn injury at a hospital after an oil tanker exploded at Salang pass tunnel in Charikar city on Dec. 18, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nkg69

Updated 18 December 2022
AP

Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in Afghanistan

Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in Afghanistan
  • Salang Tunnel, north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s to assist the Soviet invasion
  • Not immediately clear what caused the incident, which happened at around 8:30 p.m.
Updated 18 December 2022
AP

KABUL: At least 19 people were killed and 32 injured when a fuel tanker exploded in a tunnel north of the Afghan capital Kabul, a local official said Sunday.
The Salang Tunnel, which is around 80 miles north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s to assist the Soviet invasion. It is a key link between the country’s north and south.
A spokesman for Parwan province, Said Himatullah Shamim, said Saturday night’s tunnel explosion killed at least 19 people, including women and children. He said survivors remain trapped under rubble and that the number of casualties could rise.
It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, which happened at around 8:30 p.m.
Parwan’s health department has received 14 dead and 24 injured so far, according to local official Dr. Abdullah Afghan. There are five women and two children among the dead, he said, and the rest are men who are severely burnt and cannot be recognized.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Public Works, Molvi Hamidullah Misbah, said earlier Sunday that the fire was extinguished and that teams were still working to clear the tunnel.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

Fuel tanker blast causes massive fire at Afghan-Iran border
World
Fuel tanker blast causes massive fire at Afghan-Iran border
Gas cylinder blast leaves 9 dead in Kabul
World
Gas cylinder blast leaves 9 dead in Kabul

UK Conservative Party raises up to $12m in fresh fundraising

UK Conservative Party raises up to $12m in fresh fundraising
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

UK Conservative Party raises up to $12m in fresh fundraising

UK Conservative Party raises up to $12m in fresh fundraising
  • Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour’s $3.2m donation could be among largest in British political history, sources say
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Conservative Party is set to claim up to £15 million ($12.3 million) in fresh funds following a series of donations, including a contribution of up to £4 million from Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour, the Sunday Times reported.

The fundraising effort will likely see the UK’s ruling party overtake the main opposition Labour Party in donations received ahead of the next general election, said Conservative chair Nadhim Zahawi.

Mansour’s donation could be one of the largest in UK political history, sources said. Other expected major donors include Graham Edwards, executive chairman and co-founder of investment company Telereal Trillium; and steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal.

Figures revealed last week showed that donations to the Conservative Party had fallen 40 percent over the past three months.

Data from the UK Electoral Commission showed the party overtaken by Labour in received donations for the first time in more than a year.

Mansour, who has a net worth of $2.5 billion, served as transport minister under the late Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

Over the past decade, Mansour has been granted millions of pounds in loans and guarantees by UK Export Finance, part of the Department for International Trade.

Topics: Britain UK

Related

UK home secretary’s ‘crazy rhetoric’ fueling surge in racism, ex-govt adviser warns
World
UK home secretary’s ‘crazy rhetoric’ fueling surge in racism, ex-govt adviser warns
Ex-UK PM David Cameron to teach politics in Abu Dhabi
Middle-East
Ex-UK PM David Cameron to teach politics in Abu Dhabi

UK home secretary’s ‘crazy rhetoric’ fueling surge in racism, ex-govt adviser warns

UK home secretary’s ‘crazy rhetoric’ fueling surge in racism, ex-govt adviser warns
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

UK home secretary’s ‘crazy rhetoric’ fueling surge in racism, ex-govt adviser warns

UK home secretary’s ‘crazy rhetoric’ fueling surge in racism, ex-govt adviser warns
  • Nimco Ali: ‘I don’t want open borders … but you can be strict and still be human and have compassion’
  • Somali-born Ali, who moved to Britain as a child refugee, served under former PM Boris Johnson
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s comments on migration are driving a surge in racism in the country, the former government adviser on tackling violence against women has said, the Sunday Times reported.

Somali-born Nimco Ali, who resigned from her post, warned that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will lose the next general election “with Suella as his home secretary.”

Ali, 39, moved to the UK as a child refugee. She served as an adviser under the Boris Johnson government but resigned this month after citing complaints about Braverman, who was made home secretary in October.

Braverman has promoted a strong stance on migration, including saying it was her “dream” to be able to deport migrants to Rwanda using a controversial asylum agreement.

Ali said: “When you start to normalize these things it’s really hard to put it back in its box. When you have your home secretary speaking the way she is speaking and being cheered, that is problematic, especially when you’re the first man of color to be prime minister.

“There’s nothing wrong with saying we need stronger borders. For me, I don’t want open borders, that’s not how you run a country, but you can be strict and still be human and have compassion.”

Ali said Braverman’s “crazy rhetoric” had led to her decision to resign, adding: “I don’t know why your ambition is to put people on a flight to Rwanda and get rid of human rights. You are a woman of color.

“I can understand when white able-bodied men say it, but you? Even talking about it now makes me anxious.”

Ali said she had recently suffered two separate incidents of racial abuse in London. “I thought, what is actually going on? Why are people thinking it’s OK to be so openly racist?” she added, describing Braverman’s comments as “legitimizing” racism.

A home secretary source told the Sunday Times: “It’s the home secretary’s duty to be honest with the British people about the scale of the crisis we’re facing on the south coast with the small boats crisis. She makes no apologies for that.”

Topics: UK England

Related

Ex-UK PM David Cameron to teach politics in Abu Dhabi
Middle-East
Ex-UK PM David Cameron to teach politics in Abu Dhabi
Britain-based Iranian journalists under threat from regime agents
Media
Britain-based Iranian journalists under threat from regime agents

Pope Francis signed resignation letter should health fail

Pope Francis signed resignation letter should health fail
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP

Pope Francis signed resignation letter should health fail

Pope Francis signed resignation letter should health fail
  • He has said in the past that he would step down from the papacy should health problems keep him from his duties
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis revealed for the first time in an interview Sunday that he had signed a resignation letter nearly a decade ago should poor health prevent him from carrying out his duties.
Francis — who turned 86 on Saturday — has said in the past that he would step down from the papacy should health problems keep him from his duties.
In Spanish newspaper ABC, the pontiff said he signed his resignation letter and handed it over to the Vatican’s secretary of state, Tarcisio Bertone, before that cardinal’s retirement in 2013.
“I signed the resignation and I told him, ‘In case of medical impediment or whatever, here’s my resignation. You have it’,” the pope said.
Asked by the interviewer whether he wanted that fact to be known, Francis replied: “That’s why I’m telling you.”
He added that he didn’t know what Bertone subsequently did with the letter.
Francis has been limited in his ability to walk by an inoperable knee condition which has forced him to rely on a wheelchair in recent months.
The pope has had to cancel or curtail activities several times over the past year because of pain and in an interview in July he acknowledged that he needed to slow down.
“I think that at my age and with this limitation, I have to save myself a little bit to be able to serve the Church. Or, alternatively, to think about the possibility of stepping aside,” he said.
Francis’s predecessor, Benedict XVI, quit over failing health in 2013. He now lives quietly in Vatican City.

Topics: Pope Francis

Related

Pope Francis uses Bahrain visit to foster Christian-Muslim dialogue 
World
Pope Francis uses Bahrain visit to foster Christian-Muslim dialogue 
Pope Francis apologizes for ‘evil’ of abuse against peoples in Canada
World
Pope Francis apologizes for ‘evil’ of abuse against peoples in Canada

Militants kill 4 in attack on police station in northwest Pakistan

Militants kill 4 in attack on police station in northwest Pakistan
Updated 18 December 2022
AP

Militants kill 4 in attack on police station in northwest Pakistan

Militants kill 4 in attack on police station in northwest Pakistan
Updated 18 December 2022
AP

PESHAWAR: Four Pakistani police officers were killed and another four critically wounded Sunday when suspected militants attacked a police station in the country’s volatile northwest, police said.
The suspects used grenades and automatic weapons on the station in Lakki Marwat district before fleeing the scene overnight, said Nawaz Khan, an officer of the targeted police station.
Khan said police on duty retaliated and called for reinforcement before the attackers, their ammunition apparently exhausted, fled the scene before help arrived. Police were searching for the attackers.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but previous attacks on police in the district have been claimed by Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, TTP.
Last month, militants ambushed a routine police patrol, killing all six policemen in the vehicle in the Dadewala area of the Lakki Marwat district. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the Dadewala ambush. The militant group is separate but allied with the Afghan Taliban.
A suicide bomber blew himself up near a truck carrying police officers on their way to protect polio workers near Quetta, in southwestern Pakistan late last month, killing a police officer and three family members traveling in a car nearby. The bombing wounded 23 others, mostly police.
Both southwestern Baluchistan and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province borders Afghanistan, where Taliban rule last year emboldened Pakistani Taliban.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Pakistani activists express solidarity with Iranian women as protests enter fourth month
World
Pakistani activists express solidarity with Iranian women as protests enter fourth month

Kyiv recovers after Russia strikes, power restored to 6 million

Kyiv recovers after Russia strikes, power restored to 6 million
Updated 18 December 2022
Reuters

Kyiv recovers after Russia strikes, power restored to 6 million

Kyiv recovers after Russia strikes, power restored to 6 million
  • A quarter of Kyiv remains without heating but metro system back in service
  • Only around one-third of the city remained without electricity
Updated 18 December 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Basic services were being restored in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Saturday after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure, as residents navigated a city gripped by fog and girded for a holiday season marked by uncertainty.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a quarter of Kyiv remained without heating but that the metro system was back in service and all residents had been reconnected to water supply by early morning.

Only around one-third of the city remained without electricity, he said, but emergency outages would still be implemented to save power. “Because the deficit of electricity is significant,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian officials said Russia fired more than 70 missiles on Friday in one of its heaviest barrages since the Kremlin’s Feb. 24 invasion, forcing emergency blackouts nationwide.

Ukraine has managed to restore power to almost 6 million people in the last 24 hours, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address.

“Repair work continues without a break after yesterday’s terrorist attack. ... Of course, there is still a lot of work to do to stabilize the system,” he said.

“There are problems with the heat supplies. There are big problems with water supplies,” Zelensky added, saying Kyiv as well as Vinnytsia and Lviv further to the west were experiencing the most difficulty.

Earlier this month, Kyiv Mayor Klitschko had warned of an “apocalypse” scenario for the capital if Russian air strikes on infrastructure continued, though he also said there was no need yet for people to evacuate.

“We are fighting and doing everything we can to make sure that this does not happen,” he told Reuters on Dec. 7.

In a gloomy winter haze on Saturday, officials reopened a popular pedestrian bridge that had been damaged during an earlier air strike and were setting up a smaller-than-usual Christmas tree in a central square.

The vast space in front of the centuries-old St. Sophia Cathedral is traditionally anchored by a hulking evergreen at Christmas. But officials this year opted for a 12-meter (40-foot) artificial tree festooned with energy-saving lights powered by a generator.

Orthodox Christians make up the majority of Ukraine’s 43 million people.

Klitschko said the tree was funded by donors and businesses, and that no public celebrations would take place.

“I doubt this will be a true holiday,” said Kyiv resident Iryna Soloychuk, who arrived with her daughter to see the tree just hours after another round of air-raid alerts wailed across the country.

“But we should understand that we’re all together, that we should help one another.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Power Grid energy missiles Ukraine

Related

Update Russian missiles hammer Ukrainian energy facilities, cause power outages
World
Russian missiles hammer Ukrainian energy facilities, cause power outages
A 27-story walk home: Ukraine power cuts bring lifts to a halt
World
A 27-story walk home: Ukraine power cuts bring lifts to a halt

Latest updates

UN and Lebanon hold memorial for killed Irish peacekeeper
UN and Lebanon hold memorial for killed Irish peacekeeper
Saudi benchmark index falls marginally as investor sentiment flickers: Closing bell
Saudi benchmark index falls marginally as investor sentiment flickers: Closing bell
Saudi REDF partners with Bidaya Home Finance to provide affordable housing solutions
Saudi REDF partners with Bidaya Home Finance to provide affordable housing solutions
Modesty takes to the runway at Riyadh fashion event
Modesty takes to the runway at Riyadh fashion event
Review: Saudi film ‘Valley Road’ is a delightful dramatic comedy with heart 
Review: Saudi film ‘Valley Road’ is a delightful dramatic comedy with heart 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.