REVIEW: Will Smith slavery drama ‘Emancipation’ is a gritty, disturbing tale 

LONDON: Rumor has it that release of “Emancipation” was nudged backwards in order to let as much dust settle as possible after the movie’s star, Will Smith, infamously dominated the 2022 Oscars due to his altercation with Chris Rock.

Whatever your feelings on the actor and his behavior, there’s no doubting his commitment to director Antoine Fuqua’s historical drama, which casts Smith as Peter, a slave in 1860’s Louisiana.

Separated from his family, Peter sees a chance to escape and, hearing that Abraham Lincoln has declared all enslaved people to be free, tries to join Lincoln’s army in a bid to secure his own freedom, and that of his still trapped wife and children.

Fuqua has crafted a movie that is hard to watch – in fact, at times, it’s downright uncomfortable. There are no pulled punches in the painting of the racism and violence experienced by Peter and those like him. Nor does the director shy away from some graphic scenes during Peter’s escape and bid for freedom.

Ben Foster is suitably horrifying as Fassel, the sadistic hunter tasked with tracking Peter down, but Smith is the dominant force here. And, to be fair, he’s extremely captivating. You can see every unspoken hardship play out on Peter’s face – as well as his body, seeing as how “Emancipation” is based on the real-life story of an escaped slave who agreed to have his scars photographed and shared with the world.

Regardless of Smith’s Academy status, or what you make of his actions, his heart and soul are in this movie. He and Fuqua have made a film that is supposed to be a tough watch – and on that front, they have certainly succeeded.

Sure, “Emancipation” could have been a little more subtle in some places, and a bit more driven in others. The story feels fortuitously convenient at times, and we don’t really get to know much about Peter as a person beyond his experiences during the movie. But this is not a film to be ‘enjoyed’ in the traditional sense. It’s washed-out aesthetic and hard-hitting story are hard to take – but then, that may just be the whole point.

