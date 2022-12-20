REVIEW: Will Smith slavery drama ‘Emancipation’ is a gritty, disturbing tale 

LONDON: Rumor has it that release of “Emancipation” was nudged backwards in order to let as much dust settle as possible after the movie’s star, Will Smith, infamously dominated the 2022 Oscars due to his altercation with Chris Rock.
Whatever your feelings on the actor and his behavior, there’s no doubting his commitment to director Antoine Fuqua’s historical drama, which casts Smith as Peter, a slave in 1860’s Louisiana.
Separated from his family, Peter sees a chance to escape and, hearing that Abraham Lincoln has declared all enslaved people to be free, tries to join Lincoln’s army in a bid to secure his own freedom, and that of his still trapped wife and children.
Fuqua has crafted a movie that is hard to watch – in fact, at times, it’s downright uncomfortable. There are no pulled punches in the painting of the racism and violence experienced by Peter and those like him. Nor does the director shy away from some graphic scenes during Peter’s escape and bid for freedom.
Ben Foster is suitably horrifying as Fassel, the sadistic hunter tasked with tracking Peter down, but Smith is the dominant force here. And, to be fair, he’s extremely captivating. You can see every unspoken hardship play out on Peter’s face – as well as his body, seeing as how “Emancipation” is based on the real-life story of an escaped slave who agreed to have his scars photographed and shared with the world.
Regardless of Smith’s Academy status, or what you make of his actions, his heart and soul are in this movie. He and Fuqua have made a film that is supposed to be a tough watch – and on that front, they have certainly succeeded.
Sure, “Emancipation” could have been a little more subtle in some places, and a bit more driven in others. The story feels fortuitously convenient at times, and we don’t really get to know much about Peter as a person beyond his experiences during the movie. But this is not a film to be ‘enjoyed’ in the traditional sense. It’s washed-out aesthetic and hard-hitting story are hard to take – but then, that may just be the whole point.
Cannes Film Festival calls for release of Oscar-winning actress arrested in Iran
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Taraneh Alidoosti, one of Iran’s best-known actresses, was arrested days after she posted a string of messages supporting the ongoing protest movement in the country, with the Cannes Film Festival calling for her immediate release on Monday.
Alidoosti, who starred in 2016 Oscar-winning film “The Salesman,” was arrested on Saturday, a week after she posted on Instagram expressing solidarity with Mohsen Shekari who was recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the nationwide protests.
She had previously posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page in which she was not wearing the compulsory hijab and holding a piece of paper reading “women, life, freedom” — the slogan of the protest movement.
On Monday, the Cannes Film Festival called for the immediate release of the actress.
“The @Festival_Cannes strongly condemns this arrest and demands her immediate release,” the festival posted on Twitter, along with the hashtag #FreeTaranehAlidoosti.
“In solidarity with the peaceful struggle she is carrying out for freedom and women's rights, the @Festival_Cannes extends their full support to her.”
Alidoosti's Instagram account, which had more than eight million followers, had been shut down. In her last Instagram post, the actor said: “His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action is a disgrace to humanity.”
“Celebrating the holidays with my @ralphlaurenfragrances family. Wishing you and yours the best this season,” Hadid captioned the post.
The advert sees Hadid catch the eye of a male model at a festive party, before the pair take to the dancefloor after guests spritz themselves with perfume from Ralph Lauren’s fragrance range.
Meanwhile, Hadid has been making waves on the global fashion scene with the debut of her cashmere-focused label Guest in Residence.
Her latest collection, titled “Varsity Funk,” is a limited-edition line that features a color palette of sage, baby blue, orange and yellow and plays on American high school uniform design elements. From bomber jackets in cashmere to similarly soft rugby shirts, the new line is comfort dressing at its most chic.
The cashmere knitwear brand was founded in New York by the supermodel, who took to Instagram in September to share what prompted her to start her own label.
“Over the last handful of years, I didn’t want to be backed into starting my own line just because there was an offer on the table or a deal to be made,” she wrote to her 76.4 million followers.
As a result, the 27-year-old catwalk star said she pushed back multiple opportunities until she found a path that “felt genuine” for her to take.
“The earliest days of Guest in Residence came about when I started to question the cashmere market, and those answers gave me a path,” she wrote, captioning a series of images that featured her colorful knitwear designs. “100% cashmere is 100% cashmere; but in the past, it is a material that, at its most integral state, has been made exclusive.
“I believe that because of its sustainable qualities: natural and made to cherish and to pass down— cashmere is a luxury that should be more accessible,” she added.
The model’s label is available online and at various pop-ups around the world, with her team most recently hosting a pop-up store in Milan.
What is a bisht? Messi’s World Cup cloak sparks questions online
The bisht has been the choice of formal wear for high-profile officials for centuries
The garment is usually stitched with pure gold thread and is worn on special occasions
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Fans across the world watched Argentine football legend Lionel Messi lift the FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday night while wearing a traditional Gulf bisht.
The cloak drew praise from far-flung corners of the internet, but for those who failed to understand the significance of this revered garment here is a breakdown of why it is seen as a mark of respect in the Gulf and beyond.
A bisht is only worn on special occasions, such as a wedding, but royal family members are commonly seen wearing the garment while attending formal functions.
The bisht has been the choice of formal wear for politicians, religious scholars and high-ranking individuals in Arabian Gulf countries, Iraq and countries north of Saudi Arabia for centuries, with the traditional flowing cloak acting as a distinguishing garment for those who wear it. It is often regarded as sign of prestige or high status and this is why the art of bisht tailoring is a skill handed down from generation to generation.
Review: Saudi film ‘Valley Road’ is a delightful dramatic comedy with heart
Updated 19 December 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran
JEDDAH: Saudi film “Valley Road,” penned and helmed by Khalid Fahad, is a delightful dramatic comedy about a 13-year-old mute boy named Ali (Hamad Farhan). The feel-good work closed out the recent Red Sea International Film Festival and was a fitting tribute for the event.
Fahad — who won the American Film Award and the Best Short Film Award at the Saudi Film Festival for “Little Bird” and the Golden Eagle Award for "The Investor" (2017) — places Ali at the center of a fable-like story.
Ali is mute, but selectively so which only his elder sister, Siham (Aseel Omran), understands. She is certain that his so-called disability is part of his character. She thinks he is perfect as he is and hopes her education in a neighboring city will help her to earn and pull the family out of poverty. Well meaning and cheerful, she is against any treatment for Ali, but their father, Nasser (Naif Khalaf), obstinately believes that the boy needs medical care.
So, Nasser takes Ali on a trip across the scenic countryside to meet a local doctor. But the lad gets lost on the way and then begins the hilarity. Alone in what appears to be the wilderness, he embarks on a series of partly imaginary adventures, and realizes that he is perfectly capable of taking life's challenges head-on. He realizes he may even be able help others in distress, a policemen who is part of the large canvas of characters.
Fahad has written “Valley Road” so that the characters evolve during the course of the film with the father's change being the most visible. Above all, the movie works as a metaphor for the need to place faith in children and not to underestimate their intelligence.
Curiosity sparks growing demand for African art in the UAE
Artists from Africa are making a name for themselves in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
Updated 18 December 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: In a warehouse at Alserkal Avenue — Dubai’s arts district — a group of 11 emerging artists from the Democratic Republic of Congo recently displayed their work in a week-long exhibition titled “Breaking the Mold.” The title was a reference to the attempts of the artists — all former students of the Academy of Fine Arts in the DRC’s capital, Kinshasa — to escape the restrictions of their academic training.
Artists on show included photographer Arlette Bashizi. Her series “Re-construction” uses self-portraiture to tackle stereotypes and misrepresentations of black, African (particularly Congolese) women. Multidisciplinary artist Chris Shongo, meanwhile, elevated Congolese women to the status of Egyptian queen Nefertiti — to whom he attributes the origin of African women’s lineage — in his work “Nefercongo.”
The exhibition was staged by Yetu Management, an organization that promotes Congolese art and which recently opened its own gallery in Kinshasa.
“It seems there’s a lot of curiosity about art from Africa. I heard people saying they don’t get to see enough of it in Dubai, which hopefully we can change,” the gallery’s director Daria Kirsanova told Arab News. “We are now thinking about coming back with another project in 2023 to keep the conversation going.”
“Breaking the Mold” was just one of an increasing number of art events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in which African art has made an appearance.
At the recent Abu Dhabi Art fair, there were several first-time participants from the African continent, signaling a growing appetite for art from Africa in the UAE. For example, Kó, an art space in Lagos, Nigeria, run by Kavita Chellaram, participated for the first time physically, after a virtual participation in 2020.
“We want to engage in cross-cultural exchange between Africa, North Africa and the Middle East,” said Chellaram, who showed both modern and contemporary Nigerian artists.
Cape Town-based THK showed for the first time at the fair, presenting a solo booth by Abdus Salaam, an artist who converted to Islam at the age of nine. His sculptural works convey a “mystic abstraction,” according to the gallery.
Afriart gallery from Kampala, Uganda, participated for the second time, showing works by Uganda-based artists Mona Taha and Sanaa Gateja priced at between $4,000 and $30,000.
Efie Gallery, founded by Ghanaian family Valentina, Kwame and Kobi Mintah, is a more-permanent fixture in the UAE art scene. It recently celebrated the first anniversary of its establishment at Dubai’s Al-Khayat Art Avenue. It is the city’s second African art gallery; the first — Akka Project — opened in 2016.
In the year since it opened, Efie Gallery has hosted seven exhibitions, including the acclaimed Ghanaian sculptor El Anatsui’s first solo show in the city, and a collaborative exhibition with the UK auction house Christie’s featuring work by El Anatsui alongside fast-rising Ghanaian artists Isshaq Ismail and Yaw Owusu.
Efie Gallery’s success is partly due to the increased demand for African art in the international art market.
According to a recent edition of ArtTactic’s Modern and Contemporary African Artist Market Report, exploring auction sales between 2016 and 2021, African art has increased in popularity, with sales increasing by 44 percent in 2021, from $50 million in 2020 to $72 million last year, and with contemporary art galleries around the world increasingly eager to show work from the continent.
“The rapid expansion of the gallery’s extensive program is testament to the contemporary art scene here in Dubai,” Kwame Mintah told Arab News. “The collaborative approach of government, institutions, private stakeholders and collectors alike further positions art as a key contributor to the region’s (cultural) and economic development.”
The gallery is currently showing El Anatsui’s monumental bottlecap work “Detsi” at the Arts Club in Dubai and a solo show by Yaw Owusu — running until Dec. 20 — which includes work he created during a residency at the gallery over the summer.
Next up, Efie Gallery will show “The Art of Advocacy” — an exhibition of images by Ethiopian photographer Aida Muluneh, including an exclusive never-before-seen photograph — that runs from Jan. 12 until Feb. 24.