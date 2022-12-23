You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Gemstones: A Concise Reference Guide

What We Are Reading Today: Gemstones: A Concise Reference Guide

What We Are Reading Today: Gemstones: A Concise Reference Guide
Short Url

https://arab.news/vaggw

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Gemstones: A Concise Reference Guide

What We Are Reading Today: Gemstones: A Concise Reference Guide
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Robin Hansen

Gemstones have been a source of delight and fascination for thousands of years, from the icy brilliance of diamond and the soft iridescence of pearl to tough jade gems once used in weapons and pink topaz that was popular in Victorian jewelry.

This book covers every known type of gemstone, exploring each one’s unique beauty, rarity, and durability. It reveals how gems form, where they are found and mined, how to identify them, and more.

With sumptuous color photos throughout, Gemstones offers dazzling insights into the world of the rare and the valuable.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Plato’s Ghost
books
What We Are Reading Today: Plato’s Ghost
What We Are Reading Today: Isabella Stewart Gardner: A Life
books
What We Are Reading Today: Isabella Stewart Gardner: A Life

What We Are Reading Today: Plato’s Ghost

What We Are Reading Today: Plato’s Ghost
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Plato’s Ghost

What We Are Reading Today: Plato’s Ghost
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

Author: Jeremy Gray

“Plato’s Ghost” is the first book to examine the development of mathematics from 1880 to 1920 as a modernist transformation similar to those in art, literature, and music.

Jeremy Gray traces the growth of mathematical modernism from its roots in problem solving and theory to its interactions with physics, philosophy, theology, psychology, and ideas about real and artificial languages. 

He shows how mathematics was popularized, and explains how mathematical modernism not only gave expression to the work of mathematicians and the professional image they sought to create for themselves, but how modernism also introduced deeper and ultimately unanswerable questions.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Isabella Stewart Gardner: A Life
books
What We Are Reading Today: Isabella Stewart Gardner: A Life
What We Are Reading Today: Malaysian Politics in the New Media Age
books
What We Are Reading Today: Malaysian Politics in the New Media Age

What We Are Reading Today: Isabella Stewart Gardner: A Life

What We Are Reading Today: Isabella Stewart Gardner: A Life
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Isabella Stewart Gardner: A Life

What We Are Reading Today: Isabella Stewart Gardner: A Life
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

Authors: Nathaniel Silver and Diana Seave 

Isabella Stewart Gardner (1840–1924) assembled an extraordinary collection of art from diverse cultures and eras—and built a Venetian-style palazzo in Boston to share these exquisite treasures with the world. But her life and work remains shrouded in myth.

Separating fiction and fact, this book paints an unforgettable portrait of Gardner, drawing on her substantial personal archive and including previously unpublished findings to offer new perspectives on her life and her construction of identity.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Malaysian Politics in the New Media Age
books
What We Are Reading Today: Malaysian Politics in the New Media Age
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Abiding by Sri Lanka

What We Are Reading Today: Malaysian Politics in the New Media Age

What We Are Reading Today: Malaysian Politics in the New Media Age
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Malaysian Politics in the New Media Age

What We Are Reading Today: Malaysian Politics in the New Media Age
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

Author: Pauline Pooi Yin Leong 

This book provides a comprehensive overview of the impact of the internet on Malaysian politics and how it has played a pivotal role in influencing the country’s political climate.

It lays out the background of Malaysia’s political history and media environment, and addresses the ramifications of mediaization for the political process, including public relations, advertising and online campaigns.

The book examines the internet’s role and effect on Malaysian democracy, as well as its consequences for political actors and the citizenry, such as the development of cyber-warfare, and the rise of propaganda or “fake” news in the online domain. It also investigates the interplay between traditional and new media.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We’re Reading: It’s Not TV
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Abiding by Sri Lanka

What We’re Reading: It’s Not TV

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

What We’re Reading: It’s Not TV

Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

Authors: Felix Gillette, John Koblin

HBO changed how stories could be told on TV. The network’s meteoric rise heralded the second golden age of television with serialized shows that examined and reflected American anxieties, fears, and secret passions through complicated characters who were flawed and often unlikable.

This book is the deeply reported, definitive story of one of America’s most daring and popular cultural institutions, laying bare HBO’s growth, dominance, and vulnerability within the capricious media landscape over the past 50 years, says a review published on goodreads.com.

 

Topics: What We’re Reading

Related

What We’re Reading: Thriving At Work
books
What We’re Reading: Thriving At Work

What We Are Reading Today: Abiding by Sri Lanka

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Abiding by Sri Lanka

Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

Author: Qadri Ismail

The lack of peace in Sri Lanka is commonly portrayed as a consequence of a violent, ethno- nationalist conflict between the Sinhalese majority and the Tamil minority. Viewed in this light, resolution could be attained through conflict management.

But, as Qadri Ismail reveals, this is too simplistic an under- standing and cannot produce lasting peace.
“Abiding by Sri Lanka” examines how the disciplines of anthropology, history, and literature treat the Sri Lankan ethnic conflict. Anthropology, Ismail contends, approaches Sri Lanka as an object from an “outside” and western point of view, according to a review on goodreads.com.

History, addressing the conflict from the “inside,” abides by the place and so promotes change that is nationalist and exclusive. neither of these fields imagines an inclusive community. Literature, Ismail argues, can.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Einstein
What We Are Reading Today: Freedom’s Dominion
books
What We Are Reading Today: Freedom’s Dominion

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Gemstones: A Concise Reference Guide
What We Are Reading Today: Gemstones: A Concise Reference Guide
Turkiye: Sweden still has requirements to meet to join NATO
Turkiye: Sweden still has requirements to meet to join NATO
FIFA probe celebrity chef Salt Bae’s ‘undue access’ at World Cup final
FIFA probe celebrity chef Salt Bae’s ‘undue access’ at World Cup final
How Madinah’s sustainable smart-lighting project will complement holy city’s unique identity 
How Madinah’s sustainable smart-lighting project will complement holy city’s unique identity 
Netanyahu regime under US pressure to contain far-right tactics in West Bank
Netanyahu regime under US pressure to contain far-right tactics in West Bank

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.