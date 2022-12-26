Red Sea Labs opens submissions to The Lodge program

RIYADH: After three successful editions, Red Sea Lodge will return as part of the Red Sea Labs in 2023.
The Red Sea Labs is a platform for filmmakers, writers and industry professionals, offering various programs to help them realize their vision and projects from inception to production.
The Lodge, an integral part of the Red Sea Labs, is a 10-month residency intensive creative and professional program in partnership with the TorinoFilmLab and sponsored by Film AlUla for emerging filmmakers from Saudi Arabia, the Arab world and Africa.
Starting on Monday, the Red Sea Labs opens its doors to feature film project submissions to The Lodge’s 4th edition.
The Red Sea Labs with a new vision is aiming to elevate the filmmaking field, by educating the professionals in the industry through programs, workshops and masterclasses.
The selected projects get access to a network of creative and professional mentors and opportunities in the film industry at large.
Winners will be announced at the Red Sea Souk during the third Red Sea International Film Festival and will share $200,000 in award money based on merit.
Though aimed at first or second-time feature film directors, the program will also consider applications from more established voices with daring new concepts and approaches.
Red Sea Lodge urges all Saudi/Saudi residents, Arab, and African filmmakers and producers to apply for the program and hone their ambitions to produce top-notch cinematic masterpieces.
The deadline for the submission of applications is Jan. 21.
Saudi Islamic affairs minister meets heads of Indonesian universities on sidelines of ASEAN conference
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh has met with several presidents of Indonesian public universities on the island of Bali, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the second Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ international conference, which was organized by the ministry in cooperation with the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs.
The minister was briefed on the programs and activities of Indonesian public universities, and held discussions on various issues of common interest.
The university presidents praised the Kingdom’s efforts, led by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in serving the Indonesian people and providing scholarships in Saudi universities, from which thousands of Indonesian students have benefited.
They also paid tribute to the outstanding development of the Kingdom’s higher education system, and the success of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs’ organization of the ASEAN conference, which had wide participation from scholars and thinkers and consolidated the pioneering role played by the Kingdom in spreading moderation and countering extremism.
Switched on: Artist explores global beauty through light in Riyadh
Noor Riyadh festival installation ‘bridges past and future,’ says Grimanesa Amoros
Updated 26 December 2022
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Peruvian-American artist Grimanesa Amoros reveals the unseen beauty of everyday spaces and objects through that most ephemeral and fleeting of mediums — light.
Her “Golden Waters” installation in Scottsdale, Arizona, explored the human response to bodies of water, while “Golden Array” in India focused on cable lines in Mumbai’s upmarket retail district.
Now Amoros has brought her light touch to the Kingdom through the Noor Riyadh festival, the world’s largest annual light exhibition, which runs until Feb. 4, 2023.
Positioned at the front entrance of the Cultural Palace, “Amplexus” mixes cultural motifs in a fiery red tangle of LED light.
“I feel that you must know your past to embrace the future. You have to be aware of your own history. History is storytelling to teach future generations why they are who they are and how the past has affected their present,” Amoros told Arab News.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Grimanesa Amoros ‘Golden Waters’ installation in Scottsdale, Arizona, explored the human response to bodies of water.
• In India, Amoros’ ‘Golden Array’ focused on cable lines in Mumbai’s upmarket retail district.
The artist is visiting Saudi Arabia at a time of rapid cultural and social change, and said that she sees light “as a means of connection.”
She added: “I was quite excited to work with the Noor Riyadh festival because it was an opportunity to bridge the gap between people and light.”
The artist’s creative journey began with a map. As a child she dreamt of becoming a traveler, and memorized the location of countries and their capitals.
A formative moment came when she received a postcard from her mother. “Grimanesa, I wish you could be here and see all these beautiful lights in New York City,” it read.
Amoros has kept the postcard to this day as a reminder of the spark that lit the flame.
Light is ephemeral. The light activates a city and makes its residents aware of their environment.
Grimanesa Amoros, Peruvian American artist
After moving to New York City in 1994, she began joining programs such as the Art Students League and received several grants.
The city’s lights were an inspiration. “You are constantly surrounded by this light from above, almost to the clouds. Light is also conducted — there is this electric feeling,” she said.
Amoros often gets ideas from nature, and the sight of Iceland’s northern lights left her mesmerized and determined to share her experiences with others.
And she has. After appearing at the 54th Venice Biennale and the Christmas display in Times Square, her work has traveled across the globe, settling into the multicultural Diplomatic Quarter of the Saudi capital.
The location is a metaphor for how she lives her life, the artist said.
“Through all my travels, you face new challenges and opportunities, and (they) allow you to see new architecture, which I love. I enjoy making parallels — seeing how cultural landscapes and history interconnect. That, to me, is very interesting and never ceases to fascinate me. That’s why I always say, ‘my life is a romance with the unknown’.”
Riyadh has rarely seen public art presented in common spaces. Commissioning an international artist to display their work in a multicultural neighborhood highlights the Kingdom’s embrace of different perspectives.
In the age of digital media, Amoros emphasizes the importance of being well-informed. “For younger artists, I think it’s essential to try to know yourself, and that’s a journey that never ends.
“You always have to consider how your work will affect the state of mind of the person looking at it. For me, it’s essential for my viewers to look at not only the scale and monumentality of the piece but also to consider their personal relationship with the light of my piece.”
After witnessing sunrises and sunsets in the Saudi desert, she now hopes to spotlight the natural beauty of Riyadh and its surrounds.
“Light is ephemeral. The light activates a city and makes its residents aware of their environment. At the end, I think we are light ourselves — we are all associated with the energy that radiates from light.”
Fahd Al-Tarfawi, a Saudi photographer who did not miss this occasion, told Arab News that he rushed to the snow areas on Sunday and started documenting the snowfall
Updated 26 December 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The Al-Jabal and Alkan mountains in the province of Tabuk in Saudi Arabia's northwest are blanketed in snow, ready to welcome the new year; Citizens still await an increased snowfall, which is expected in the coming days, according to weather observers.
Tourists look forward to the anticipated snowfall, to prepare and camp in Tabuk’s snow areas before the increase in snow levels, in conjunction with the report on weather conditions by the General Authority of Meteorology.
Fahd Al-Tarfawi, a Saudi photographer who did not miss this occasion, told Arab News that he rushed to the snow areas on Sunday and started documenting the snowfall. He noted that he still awaits the larger amounts of snowfall, describing the current condition as “the start” that cannot be overlooked.
Tourist guide Ahmed Al-Omrani explained to Arab News that snow began to fall on Sunday morning, however, it has not reached the usual levels. He ascertained that snow has started to cover the Alkan region, which is blanketed in snow at these times every year, in addition to the famous Jabal Al-Lawz area. He noted that taking photos is only allowed in Alkan at the moment, due to NEOM's major tourism development operations there.
He added that Alkan is a tourist area par excellence; It is a flat and leveled land where snow falls more than once a year, therefore, it is a tourist destination for all Saudi Arabia’s citizens, as well as the GCC and some Arab countries’ nationals who are attracted by Tabuk, notably during the anticipated snowfall.
Al-Omrani stated that Europeans select this area, given its weather conditions’ resemblance to European countries, Canada, and the USA, and in the same context, he noted that due to his work as a tourist guide, groups from the Gulf look forward to visiting Tabuk in such weather every year, as they are captivated by the snowfall and breathtaking nature.
He said that those groups book their tickets around this time and in January, to enjoy this exceptional atmosphere that Saudis love as well, adding that the successful NEOM projects and The Line inspire stories of the Saudi Vision’s success.
Visitors camp there early before snowfall is announced by meteorological reports, and prepare one night earlier to welcome and photograph snowfall and enjoy the experience, Al-Omrani added.
He noted that tourism projects started with Trojena through ice machines, to produce snow and make it a ski area for as long as possible; Temperatures there do not exceed 25 degrees Celsius in the peak of summer. Alkan area, which is situated around half an hour from Jabal Al-Lawz by car, is also a promising region for tourism projects between water, land, and snow projects.
Nawal Al-Atwi from Tabuk said that the region is an attractive tourism region, where temperatures fall below zero in winter and are moderate and mild in winter. She added that in winter, snow falls in Al-Lawz and Alkan mountains, attracting people from all over the Gulf every year.
She noted that the breathtaking scenes give tourists the opportunity to enjoy an exceptional experience, with Tabuk’s European features and uncharted territory for Saudis; Tourists look forward to winter tourism and the white season, with families flocking to these vast captivating areas.
RIYADH: Camels are a symbol of pride, joy and honor for Arabs, so it comes as little surprise that owners have beauty pageants that involve months of grooming to showcase their animals’ unique aesthetic traits.
The contest at King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, one of the largest in the Middle East, has attracted thousands of visitors early morning every week.
The six-week event, which will end in mid-January, crowns winners in different categories weekly.
Falah bin Melhem, an owner and well-known competitor, has participated in various contests with his animals including Mazayen Al-Ibil, which was recently held in Qatar.
Bin Melhem said his camels have bagged several awards at various competitions and now looks forward to winning more in the Kingdom.
He and other camel owners explained that it requires a great deal of planning to prepare an animal for such pageants, including proper transportation, fodder and healthcare.
FASTFACT
Camel owners explained that it requires a great deal of planning to prepare an animal for such pageants, including proper transportation, fodder and healthcare.
“It does not mean that this hard work is a bad thing … it is a pleasure for any camel lover who (has a) passion for competition and for winning,” said Bin Melham, who has his eyes on the crown after attaining top positions in all the rounds last year.
Abdullah bin Qasim, the owner of Mangiyah Al-Abadiyat, is participating for the first time in the competitions at the festival. He wakes up before dawn to care for his camels, which he emphasizes have big heads and well-structured bodies. He hopes to win big at the event.
Another participant, Mijbil Al-Dhafiri, who spends most of his day around camels, points out that attractive camels, like his Thokor, have long necks, arched noses, large head, good height, and display elegant movement.
Al-Dhafiri said he is well-prepared for the competition, having started six months ago in Hafr Al-Batin.
Who’s Who: Hajar Al-Naim, consultant at the Saudi Film Commission
Updated 26 December 2022
Arab News
Hajar Al-Naim has been a consultant at the Saudi Film Commission since July 2021.
The commission, under the Ministry of Culture, aims to create a conducive environment for young Saudi filmmakers to develop their skills.
It also plans to expand and strengthen the Kingdom’s film industry locally and abroad through partnerships, investment and education.
Al-Naim first joined the Ministry of Culture in 2017 as head of talent development, where she oversaw the department and developed its five-year plan.
She is also currently chairperson of the board at Her Films Community in Riyadh, a nonprofit organization for Saudi female filmmakers to collaborate, learn, and exchange knowledge.
From March 2020 to March 2021, Al-Naim worked as a producer at 8IES Production, where she produced commercial advertisements and developed the company’s strategy.
Soon after Al-Naim left her previous post, she co-founded and became CEO of MTHEC STUDIOS in Los Angeles, California.
She launched studio production training, MTHEC’s first such program, in partnership with Netflix.
The goal of her production house MTHEC is to build a high caliber, international mini-major studio with a focus on globally minded, artistic and story-driven films, and television and digital projects in a variety of genres and budget ranges.
Al-Naim developed her production experience by producing several feature films, short films, and commercial advertisements.
In 2020, she produced the feature films “Cherry” directed by the Russo Brothers, and “Unforgettable Hands” directed by Hind Al-Fahad.
Al-Naim also directed and produced short films including “Black Sand” (2018), “Making Magic” (2015), and “Birthday” (2014).
Her short film “Detained” (2017) was nominated for the Best Muhr Gulf Short Awards at the Dubai Film Festival, and “Hope” (2016) was nominated for Best Picture at the Saudi Film Festival.
Al-Naim holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from King Faisal University and a master’s degree in film and TV production from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, California.