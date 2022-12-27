You are here

  • Home
  • Gundogan: Guardiola is modern football’s greatest coach

Gundogan: Guardiola is modern football’s greatest coach

Gundogan: Guardiola is modern football’s greatest coach
Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola shouts during a football match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad stadium in Manchester. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j35ga

Updated 27 December 2022
ALAM KHAN

Gundogan: Guardiola is modern football’s greatest coach

Gundogan: Guardiola is modern football’s greatest coach
  • The 51-year-old Spaniard has led Manchester City to nine major trophies, including four Premier Leagues in the past five years
Updated 27 December 2022
ALAM KHAN

MANCHESTER: In debates about football’s greatest manager in the modern era, many names come into contention for their achievements on the domestic and European front.

Whether it is Sir Alex Ferguson, who led Manchester United to 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies during his 26 years at Old Trafford, ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, the “Special One” Jose Mourinho or current Real Madrid coach and four-time Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti.

But, for Ilkay Gundogan, there can be only one — his Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Since taking charge of the Abu Dhabi-owned side in 2016, the 51-year-old has led them to nine major trophies, including four Premier Leagues in the past five years.

Add that to his success at Barcelona, where he won six trophies alone in 2009, and at Bayern Munich, Guardiola is both revered and deemed revolutionary.

“For me, he’s the greatest coach in the modern game,” City captain Gundogan told Arab News exclusively.

“He has won everything with his clubs and, in terms of playing style, approaching a game, I have no doubt he will be remembered as the best so far. 

“He is probably the most innovative manager in modern football. It feels like he is the one who has changed the game in the last decade, and this belongs to him.

“Is he missing that big title with us like the Champions League? Maybe. We as players too, but sometimes it’s not always in our control.

“So many things have to come together to decide a game. But in the Premier League, 38 games, the way we play and what we have achieved, I think he’s on top, yes.

“Knowing him, he still has a lot of ideas in his head, a lot of hunger and a lot of ways he can improve his team and himself as well.

“We need to prepare for many more years with him in football because we need managers and coaches like him.”

With a desire to help City become Europe’s leading side and claim their elusive first Champions League, Guardiola has extended his contract until 2025.

And Germany international Gundogan, who also worked under Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, believes the Spaniard is motivated to achieve even more.

“It’s amazing news for Manchester City that Pep is staying and shows also how happy he is here with the club and the group of players that he has,” added the midfielder.

“I think he’s excited about this group, and was last year too, about the possibilities he has as a manager.

“He has already done so much for the club and over the next two and a half years, he will do the same — and maybe even top it.

“In the years Pep has been at City, he has been the main man, the one coming up with the ideas and the way we play. 

“All the praise we get, the way we play, the goals we score, the praise should go to him as well — he’s in charge of all of that. Without him, all these things would not be possible.

“I’m quite sure he will be remembered forever in football.”

Gundogan is paying close attention to Guardiola’s managerial methods as he hopes to follow the same path in the future — just like another former City skipper, Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian, 36, took over at Championship leaders Burnley in the summer and is driving them toward an immediate top-flight return after relegation last season on the final day.

“I try to follow their results,” said Gundogan, 32. “Vincent was at a City game before the World Cup and I told him ‘You’re getting lucky with all these late winners, 90-plus minutes, in games.’

“But I’m very happy for him. I could see already when he was here, toward the end of his time at City, that this was one of his goals and to see how far he could go.

“He’s very persistent in details, very hard working and deserves the credit. It wasn’t an easy appointment at Burnley with all the players going out and he had to bring in new ones and it was a big change. 

“But the way he has handled it so far, he’s done very well. The Championship is a tough league and I wish him well to get a promotion.”

Gundogan added: “It would be maybe irresponsible not to try to discover what’s out there, to be coaching one day myself. 

“I’m privileged to have played under some of the best managers in the world, like Pep, Jurgen and Tuchel, so I can take out something from every one of them. I can use it for my own future in terms of coaching.

“I’ve done one step, from the B License and still two more to go, A License and Pro License, which I don’t want to rush. I love to focus on an active career, but can I imagine coaching one day? Definitely.

“It would be great to conquer that opportunity and go for it.”

Gundogan returned from World Cup duty with Germany to help City beat Liverpool 3-2 to reach the EFL Cup quarterfinals on Thursday.

It was a happy return after the bitter disappointment of his national team’s exit at the group stage for the second successive World Cup.

Gundogan is hoping that further success with City — who are still in contention for all four trophies this season — will make up for it.

“We went with different expectations for the World Cup, but it wasn’t meant to be,” he said.

“It was frustrating, but sometimes the good thing in football is the next challenges; they don’t wait long. They are just around the corner, and we are back with a good result against Liverpool and now it’s game after game. The busiest part of the year is now, so it’s good.

“We have done really well in recent years in the second part of the season. The target is the same and hopefully, we can go on a run. The competition, especially in the Premier League, seems to be bigger than ever.”

Topics: Pep Guardiola Manchester city Ilkay Gundogan

Related

Chelsea draws trip to Manchester City in FA Cup third round
Sport
Chelsea draws trip to Manchester City in FA Cup third round
Newcastle United ‘title contenders,’ says Leicester City manager after Magpies inflict Premier League defeat
Sport
Newcastle United ‘title contenders,’ says Leicester City manager after Magpies inflict Premier League defeat

Riyadh Derby drama: 5 things we learned from Saudi Pro League return

Riyadh Derby drama: 5 things we learned from Saudi Pro League return
Updated 27 December 2022
John Duerden

Riyadh Derby drama: 5 things we learned from Saudi Pro League return

Riyadh Derby drama: 5 things we learned from Saudi Pro League return
Updated 27 December 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: There was plenty to talk about after the first full Saudi Professional League program since the World Cup.

With a third of the season over, here are five things Arab News learned.

1. Riyadh derby brings World Cup quality and excitement

In the biggest game of the day — not just in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Asia but arguably also the world — Al-Nassr drew 2-2 with Al-Hilal in their much-anticipated derby. The visitors, and defending champions, twice took the lead but were pegged back twice in what was an enthralling contest.

Some of the biggest names in the league, both foreign and domestic, made their mark in what was an entertaining game. Odion Ighalo, top scorer last season, got the first with a classic striker’s finish. There was a better goal early in the second half from this campaign’s current top scorer in Talisca, who picked up the ball outside the area and then fired home a low shot while on the run.

Then Salem Al-Dawsari scored from the penalty spot to give Al-Hilal a lead that would have put them top of the table but there was still time for Abdulrahman Gahreeb to side foot a volley home from just inside the area that earned the hosts a point and place them as league leaders. There is still a very long way to go however and with just three points separating the top five, it is impossible to predict what will happen and that is how it should be.

 

2. Al-Dawsari did what he could not do in Qatar

It seems a little strange. Just a month previously, Salem Al-Dawsari, the man who had given Saudi Arabia an unforgettable and historic win over Argentina with a spectacular goal, missed a penalty against Poland. If the ball had gone in then the score would have been 1-1 and the Green Falcons could have been on their way to the second round of the World Cup.

On that day however, former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made a fine save and preserved Poland’s lead, and helped the Europeans go to the last 16. On Monday, Al-Dawsari faced another ex-Arsenal shotstopper in the form of David Ospina. It was a similar penalty but this time the ball hit the back of the net. It meant that the 31-year-old banished any World Cup demons he may have had after the spot kick failure and also put Al-Hilal in a great position.

 

3. Hamdallah brings back Moroccan magic

Al-Ittihad are just two points off the top after a 3-0 win over Al-Taawoun but if we cast our minds back just a couple of weeks to the semifinal of the World Cup and had Abderrazak Hamdallah shot a little earlier inside the French area then maybe that game, that huge game, would have gone to extra time and then anything could have happened.

If Hamdallah — the call-up to the Moroccan squad came late — feels any frustration about events in Qatar, he took it out against Al-Taawoun. The striker scored twice against the high-flying opponents to give them what was only a second defeat of the season.

The striker can feel as proud as any Moroccan as to the exploits of the national team but the important mission now is helping Al-Ittihad win a first title since 2009. If the Atlas Lions can reach the last four of the World Cup then there is no reason why the Tigers can’t become champions of Saudi Arabia.

Hamdallah could be the difference, a ruthless finisher who only needs a chance to provide three points. If Monday’s evidence is anything to go by, then the Moroccan is in the mood for goals.

 

4. Al-Shabab stutter at restart

It was mentioned back in October but if there was one club that really didn’t want the World Cup break to come it was Al-Shabab and it was confirmed with a 4-1 defeat at Al-Fateh. The Whites were looking dominant and dropped just two points from their opening eight games. New coach Vicente Moreno and his players were very much on the same page, and with goals coming from all around the team and a tight defense, talk of a first title since 2012 was starting to be heard.

It was always going to be a difficult game at Al-Fateh but Moreno will be disappointed with how his team, who had got themselves back on level terms early in the second half, quickly conceded two goals in four minutes after conceding the same number in the previous 720 minutes of action. While there will be no panic from the coach, and this will be greeted as a first defeat of the season that was going to happen at some point, there will also be a sense that an opportunity to send a message to the rest of the league has been missed. Al-Shabab need to bounce back.

 

5. Promoted teams still struggling

There is an undoubted gap between the top two tiers these days in Saudi Arabian football and the three teams that came up at the end of last season are fighting with all their might now to prevent being dragged back down the ladder.

Al-Khaleej have lost their last five after their latest 1-0 defeat at the hands of Ettifaq. Three of the four points collected so far came with a win over bottom club Al-Batin and with just four goals scored this season, confidence is low.

Even lower in the table are next-to-bottom Al-Adalah who lost at home to in-form Abha and are also struggling to find the net. The best performing promoted club are Al-Wehda with eight points, the same combined total as the other two but they are only in 12th and know that improvements need to be made in order to be certain of topflight football next season.

Topics: Saudi Pro League

Related

UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli soar as league action returns following World Cup break
Sport
UAE Pro League: Shabab Al-Ahli soar as league action returns following World Cup break
5 things learned after the first round of ROSHN Saudi Pro League 
Sport
5 things learned after the first round of ROSHN Saudi Pro League 

Mbappe, Neymar back for PSG as Ligue 1 reboots

Mbappe, Neymar back for PSG as Ligue 1 reboots
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

Mbappe, Neymar back for PSG as Ligue 1 reboots

Mbappe, Neymar back for PSG as Ligue 1 reboots
  • Mbappe, Messi and Hakimi were just three of the 14 Ligue 1 players who reached the semifinals in Qatar
  • PSG are currently five points clear of second-placed Lens who they meet in Flanders on Sunday
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

PARIS: Normal service is set to resume in France on Wednesday with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both set to feature for leaders Paris Saint-German as they restart their Ligue 1 season, 45 days after it was popped on ice for the World Cup, with a home game against struggling Strasbourg.

Lionel Messi, however, will not be on show in round 16 as he is still at home, celebrating Argentina’s success in the World Cup final in Qatar.

The club, though, has been buoyed by reports last week that the 35-year-old Messi is set to sign a one-year extension to his contract which expires in the summer.

Mbappe, who scored a hat trick in the World Cup final but still ended up on the losing side as France flunked the penalty shootout, reported back to training on Wednesday with Achraf Hakimi, one of the standouts in Morocco’s run to the semifinals.

Mbappe, Messi and Hakimi were just three of the 14 Ligue 1 players— from eight different clubs — who reached the semifinals in Qatar.

Neymar, whose Brazil crashed out to Croatia in the quarterfinals, was back on Thursday with compatriot Marquinhos, with both expected to play a role in Wednesday’s game at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are currently five points clear of second-placed Lens who they meet in Flanders on Sunday.

Lens, meanwhile, will look to keep up the pressure on PSG going into that game when they head down to Nice on Thursday.

Third-placed Rennes have Croatia’s Lovro Majer and on-loan Wales defender Joe Rodon back from action in Qatar as they head to Reims on Thursday.

“For me, it’s a second season that’s starting up again, with the same uncertainties, the same unknowns before a first league match of the season,” said Rennes manager Bruno Genesio. “We’ll see which teams have best managed this.”

Marseille, who are just one point behind in fourth, host a Toulouse side that is bumping around in mid-table.

Messi is not the only World Cup winner in Ligue 1 – Nicolas Tagliafico has also been enjoying his moment in the sun and will be absent for Lyon’s trip to Brest on Wednesday.

“Tagliafico has become world champion and I take the opportunity to congratulate him,” said Lyon coach Laurent Blanc who took charge in October when Peter Bosz was sacked after a five-match winless run.

“He is due to return on January 1 and he is getting married on the 28th. He has a lot to celebrate at the moment.

“I hope he will come back in good shape. To be a world champion is not nothing. May he come back quickly.”

Lyon are currently eighth in the table, 10 points away from the Champions League places, prompting Blanc to insist that they will need to be busy in the January transfer window if they are to compete.

“We have to improve the team,” he said on Monday. “I am not demanding anything at all. I am telling my owners, my directors, that if we want to achieve our set objectives, we have to improve the squad. That’s all.”

There will also be focus on the relegation zone as bottom side Angers, three points behind Strasbourg, travel to Ajaccio who are only four points and two places above them.

 

Fixtures

Wednesday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Ajaccio vs. Angers, Troyes vs. Nantes, Auxerre vs. Monaco (1600), Clermont vs. Lille (1800), Brest vs. Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Strasbourg (both 2000)

Thursday (2000 GMT unless stated)

Lorient vs. Montpellier (1600), Reims vs. Rennes (1800), Marseille vs. Toulouse, Nice vs. Lens

Topics: Ligue 1 Kylian Mbappé Neymar

Related

In footsteps of France’s Mbappe, kids and parents dream big
Sport
In footsteps of France’s Mbappe, kids and parents dream big
PSG edge out Lorient to restore Ligue 1 lead
Sport
PSG edge out Lorient to restore Ligue 1 lead

Nets run streak to 9 games  with 125-117 victory over Cavaliers  

Nets run streak to 9 games  with 125-117 victory over Cavaliers  
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

Nets run streak to 9 games  with 125-117 victory over Cavaliers  

Nets run streak to 9 games  with 125-117 victory over Cavaliers  
  • The Nets’ nine-game winning streak is their longest since a 14-game streak in the 2005-06 season
  • Miami Heat, playing without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-110
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving scored 32 points apiece as the Brooklyn Nets pushed their NBA winning streak to nine games Monday with a 125-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brooklyn edged ahead of the Cavs for third place in the Eastern Conference, withstanding a late Cleveland surge even after Durant fouled out with 1:54 left to play.

The Nets were up by 10 when Durant departed after he was whistled for an offensive foul while driving to the basket.

Irving, who played a key role alongside LeBron James in Cleveland’s 2016 championship run, had the last word against his former team.

Darius Garland’s floater cut the deficit to four points with 44 seconds remaining, but Irving made a pair of free throws and Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton came up with a big block and the Nets held on.

The Nets’ nine-game winning streak is their longest since a 14-game streak in the 2005-06 season. They have won 14 of their last five games.

In the first half, Durant passed former San Antonio Spurs great Tim Duncan for 15th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list as the Nets built a quick lead.

The Cavs cut a 13-point deficit to one with 3:54 left in the first half, but the Nets responded with a vengeance to lead 65-49 at the break.

They kept the lead in double digits until late in the fourth quarter.

Garland scored 18 of his 46 points in the fourth to keep the Cavs in it, but Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell was held to 15 — and didn’t connect on either of his two shots in the final period.

TJ Warren added 23 points off the bench for Brooklyn and Royce O’Neale, Claxton and Yuta Watanabe scored 10 each as the Nets became just the second Eastern Conference team to beat Cleveland on their home floor this season.

In Detroit, the Los Angeles Clippers dominated overtime to beat the Pistons 142-131.

Clippers guard Paul George scored seven of his game-high 32 points in the extra session as Los Angeles came out on top of a back-and-forth battle.

It had looked to be going the other way when Detroit pushed their lead to 14 with 3:34 to play and the Clippers took George out of the game.

But the Pistons made just two free throws in the remainder of regulation and the Clippers surged — Terance Mann making his first basket of the game to force overtime.

The Miami Heat, playing without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-110.

The Heat led most of the second half before Minnesota tied it up late in the third quarter. But the Heat closed the period on a 9-2 scoring run to lead 93-86 going into the final frame.

Max Strus led the Heat with 19 points and Kyle Lowry added 18. Tyler Herro’s 14 points included a jump shot from the corner over Austin Rivers with 33.2 seconds left that put Miami up 113-108.

Anthony Edwards, who scored 29 points for Minnesota, drove for a basket that pulled the Timberwolves within three, but they could get no closer.

Topics: NBA Brooklyn nets Cleveland Cavaliers

Related

Tatum leads NBA-best Celtics to big win over Bucks while 76ers, Mavs triumph
Sport
Tatum leads NBA-best Celtics to big win over Bucks while 76ers, Mavs triumph
Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors
Sport
Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

Andoo Comanche leads Sydney-Hobart yacht race

Andoo Comanche leads Sydney-Hobart yacht race
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

Andoo Comanche leads Sydney-Hobart yacht race

Andoo Comanche leads Sydney-Hobart yacht race
  • The leading boat, skippered by owner John Winning, was 16 nautical miles in front of perpetual challenger Wild Oats, according to an online race tracker
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

SYDNEY: Australian boat Andoo Comanche held a slim lead in the Sydney-Hobart yacht race Tuesday but will need winds to pick up if it is going to challenge the course’s record time.

About 22 hours after the boats departed Sydney Harbor, Andoo Comanche was leading the three other 100-foot supermaxis — the fastest boats in the blue water classic.

The boat, skippered by owner John Winning, was 16 nautical miles in front of perpetual challenger Wild Oats, according to an online race tracker.

LawConnect was in third while defending champion Black Jack was at the rear of the supermaxi pack.

There were hopes Andoo Comanche could beat the race record time after the fleet took advantage of favorable winds on Monday afternoon, although those conditions lightened overnight.

The race leader will need to make up about 76 nautical miles to challenge the record of one day, 9 hours, 15min and 24sec — set by Comanche under a different skipper in 2017.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast north to north-easterly winds would build throughout Tuesday to about 35 knots, potentially freeing the fleet for a speedy run through the treacherous Bass Strait to the finish line in the Tasmanian state capital.

Commodore of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, Arthur Lane, said a record time for the 628-nautical mile race could not be discounted.

“It should be an early evening finish because the winds will increase all day today. It will get fast and furious from here on, and I would expect them to be, before midnight, in Hobart,” he told Nine News.

“They are behind race record at the moment, but the winds are increasing. They are going to be very, very fresh from midday onwards today. So, I think you will find that the record is still quite possible to break.”

While the supermaxis can hit high downwind speeds, they must balance it with the need to avoid breakages and sail damage.

The Bass Strait, which separates Tasmania from the mainland, can unleash perilous conditions.

In 1998, a deep depression proved catastrophic for the fleet. Six sailors were killed, and 55 more were rescued after five boats sank.

Race officials said only two of the original 109 boats at sea had been forced to retire to date.

Topics: Sydney-Hobart yacht race

Related

Khaled Sherif, assistant minister of tourism and antiquities for digital transformation, said 13 yachts are participating in the race, each led by a crew of no fewer than five sailors. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egypt launches yacht race to boost tourism
Another 2-yacht race looms in Sydney to Hobart
Sport
Another 2-yacht race looms in Sydney to Hobart

US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic

US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic
Updated 27 December 2022
AP

US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic

US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic
  • Major League Baseball confirmed Monday that the US granted the license to Baseball Federation of Cuba  
Updated 27 December 2022
AP

HAVANA: The US will permit Major League Baseball players from Cuba to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic next year.

The decision announced Saturday in a news release by the Baseball Federation of Cuba (FCB) could be a big step in once again turning Cuba’s national team into heavy hitters on an international stage.

Major League Baseball confirmed Monday that the US granted the license to FCB. It clears the way for MLB stars such as Jose Abreu, Yordan Alvarez, Randy Arozarena, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert to play for Cuba in the WBC in March if they choose to accept a potential invitation.

It’s up to each country’s national governing body to pick the players on its WBC team. Final 30-man rosters are due Feb. 7 for the WBC, which begins March 8 with Cuba facing the Netherlands in Taiwan.

While the sport of choice for much of Latin America is soccer, baseball dominates in Cuba. The island has gained fame around the world for its baseball talent.

But in recent years, hundreds of those players have defected from Cuba to play professionally elsewhere. Most notably, many have become US residents and stars with major league teams in the US

The defections are largely due to a not-so-uncommon geopolitical spat between the two seaside neighbors, leaving Cuban players stuck in the middle.

Cuban athletes competing on the island can’t earn a paycheck under the communist government, which prohibited professional sports following the Cuban revolution 60 years ago.

Longtime sanctions by the US make it largely impossible for Cubans to play professionally for an American team without defecting. Meanwhile, Cuba historically has not allowed Cuban players who defected on their national team rosters.

The defections have taken a toll on Cuba’s performance in international baseball competitions. For example, the Cuban baseball team failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after years of previously winning medals in the sport.

In November, Cuba changed its tune and invited several top players who defected to represent the country in the World Baseball Classic, a tournament that features some of the sport’s top players competing in Japan, Taiwan and the US

Weeks later, Cuban officials accused the Biden administration of blocking those players from representing Cuba.

In a statement Saturday, FCB President Juan Reinaldo Perez Pardo called the permit a “positive step,” and said the Cuban federation should have more information about the team’s WBC roster once it has more details about the license granted by the US.

At the same time, Perez Pardo also criticized the US, tweeting Saturday that “it is arbitrary and discriminatory that a permit from the government of this country (the US) is needed to attend” the WBC.

Topics: baseball Major League Baseball World Baseball Classic

Related

Baseball United set for inaugural Dubai showcase in 2023 after ownership change
Sport
Baseball United set for inaugural Dubai showcase in 2023 after ownership change
Aaron Judge appointed Yankees captain after reaching longterm deal
Sport
Aaron Judge appointed Yankees captain after reaching longterm deal

follow us

Latest updates

Beware of cyberattacks during holiday season, UAE Cybersecurity Council warns
Beware of cyberattacks during holiday season, UAE Cybersecurity Council warns
How the G77 group of developing nations helped advance the cause of climate justice under Pakistan’s presidency 
How the G77 group of developing nations helped advance the cause of climate justice under Pakistan’s presidency 
Houthi oil facility attacks blamed for Yemeni riyal’s new slide
Houthi oil facility attacks blamed for Yemeni riyal’s new slide
Lebanese MP calls for crackdown on currency smugglers
Lebanese MP calls for crackdown on currency smugglers
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.