Where We Are Going Today: Joe’s Bakery

Joe’s Bakery in Alkhobar is the hot brunch destination of the moment. With its cool, off-white exterior and lush plants at the entrance, this place gives off immediate welcoming vibes — even before you open the door.
A smartphone is a must to dine here. Once you get settled in, you need to swipe the code to read the menu, which has become standard in Saudi restaurants of late.
The difference is, at Joe’s Bakery, you place your entire order directly on your phone. You fill in your table number at the end and can add any comments or allergies directly there, too.
At first, it can feel a bit tedious to scroll and select each item individually, but once the order comes exactly as you wanted it, you’ll thank the staff.
There’s no need to talk over the soft jazz playing in the background or interrupt the waiter to ask for water at room temperature. You can choose extra hot milk — and, specifically, what kind of milk you want — for your cappuccino, for example, and a medium-poached egg for your avocado toast, as I did.
The tables are a tad too small for the large plates, but each platter is aesthetically pleasing and the friendly staff know how to fit everything in like Tetris blocks.
You can pay directly on the page. If you are in a group or prefer to tap your credit card directly on the machine at the end, you can do that too.
Joe’s Bakery has two floors, and the top one is stunning — if you manage to get up the rickety steps. Halfway up is a full-length mirror so you can take a great selfie with the light hitting from all the right angles.
Owned by Alkhobar-based entrepreneur Nouf Al-Sultan, Joe’s Bakery is a gorgeous spot to spend the morning at. There are bakery items displayed at the front so you can grab something on your way out.
Be sure to book via the restaurant reservation app @requeue. We dropped in without booking a spot, but a crowd had just left and we were lucky to snag a table right away.
For six days a week, the bakery is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is closed on Mondays.
Visit them @joes.bakery.sa for details on their menu items and to book a table.
Saudi authorities arrest 361 in drug busts in last few weeks
361 smugglers had been arrested, including 23 Saudis, 261 Yemenis, 70 Ethiopians and seven Eritreans
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Hundreds of people have been arrested as Saudi authorities thwarted attempts to smuggle large quantities of drugs into the Kingdom this month.
Border Guards spokesman Col. Misfer Al-Quraini, said that land patrols in Najran, Jazan, Asir and Tabuk thwarted attempts to smuggle 29.2 tons of khat, and 766 kilograms of hashish between Dec. 3 and Dec. 24.
He said 361 smugglers had been arrested, including 23 Saudis, 261 Yemenis, 70 Ethiopians and seven Eritreans.
Al-Quraini added that initial legal procedures have been taken against them, and that the contraband was handed over to the competent authority.
Who’s Who: Hussain Al-Salahi, KSA’s regional director for Koch Engineered Solutions
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News
Hussain Al-Salahi is Saudi Arabia’s regional director for Koch Engineered Solutions. He is responsible for overseeing the company’s operations in the Kingdom and driving its strategic direction.
Al-Salahi is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of KES’s clients while also focusing on sustainability and social responsibility.
Under his leadership, KES has made significant investments in the region, including acquiring the industrial facility in Dammam Second Industrial City in 2021, representing a critical step in the company’s growth and expansion in the Middle East. It also serves as the region’s technology and manufacturing hub for KES.
Al-Salahi joined Koch through John Zink Hamworthy Combustion in 2006, taking on various roles and earning an MBA from the University of Hull. In 2010, he helped establish the company’s first regional offices in Dubai; in 2016, he played a crucial role in setting up KES offices in Alkhobar.
He is committed to expanding the company’s regional offerings, focusing on energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and digital and smart solutions.
Al-Salahi holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and has worked in a variety of fields, including engineering design, site work in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries, and project management.
He also has a strong background in the engineering and energy sectors.
His experience in project management and business development has helped him to expand Koch’s presence in the region and build a strong foundation for future growth.
Riyadh Season’s Souq Al-Zal offers nostalgia for elderly Saudis
Updated 28 December 2022
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: Souq Al-Zal, a traditional market in Riyadh, brings together the past and present of the Kingdom, giving the younger generation a chance to experience life in a different age, while elderly visitors can expect strong feelings of nostalgia.
Part of the third Riyadh Season, the zone gives a glimpse into the Kingdom’s rich heritage through folklore, traditional events, restaurants and cafes, in addition to showcasing unique vintage items.
The zone, which kicked off on Dec. 11, coincides with the start of winter. The market is full of fur and leather clothes, cloaks and embroidered headscarves.
One of the stores, Al-Mujahid Clothing, is a treasure trove of winter bishts, a traditional outwear garment worn by men.
The shop’s owner, Musaed bin Migrin Al-Mujahid, is carrying on his family’s legacy of making the best bishts in Riyadh.
Al-Mujahid, whose family has been in the bisht business for decades, told Arab News: “My father set up our shop in the other side of this large market for 25 years. Forty-five years ago, I moved to this newer side with my sons.”
The royal bishts are produced using Made in Saudi fabrics suitable for winter, fall, summer and spring.
Al-Mujahid also offers swords, especially for Ardah, a traditional dance. Regular swords are sold for SR50 ($14) while those made with gold and silver range from SR50,000 to SR200,000.
Visitors to the zone can also see rare valuables such as binoculars, cassette tapes, old newspapers, vintage accessories, pocket watches and sabha’s or praying beads.
In one stall at Souq Al-Zal, Rashid Abu Hamid has spent more than 60 years preserving the rarest Najdi collectibles, including 120-year-old coffee pots, trays, pottery, wood and old industrial tools.
He said that visitors prefer to buy old coffee pots, especially those that still maintain their luster no matter how old they are.
Abu Hamid, who used to be an arts teacher, said that the market is popular with the elderly because it “touches their hearts” and “shows them the world in which they grew up.”
He added that the importance of Souq Al-Zal lies in educating visitors and introducing them to the Kingdom’s heritage so that they can preserve it.
Souq Al-Zal will receive visitors until Jan. 3 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saudi fund participates in Senegal road project inauguration
The project is expected to contribute to Senegal’s long-term growth and prosperit
Updated 29 December 2022
SPA
DAKAR: On behalf of the Saudi Fund for Development, and under the patronage of the Senegalese President Macky Sall and the participation of Saudi Ambassador to Senegal Saad bin Abdullah Al-Nafaie, President Sall inaugurated the rehabilitation project of Tambacounda-Guederi road in Senegal.
The project, financed by the SFD through a soft loan of approximately $30 million, will rehabilitate a critical 80 km road and improve roadside services, including first aid and emergency care units for individuals who have sustained injuries from road traffic accidents as well as water wells to serve travelers and residents in and around the area.
Besides providing people and communities with increased access to vital and basic services, the development of the Tambacounda-Guederi road will improve road safety and reduce road accident fatalities.
In addition, the project is expected to contribute to Senegal’s long-term growth and prosperity. Given the road’s location, it will play a significant role in transforming the national economy and strengthening the infrastructure of the country’s transport sector.
The rehabilitation project will help cut transport costs and — most importantly —contribute to creating sustainable cities and communities to ultimately achieve the development goals.
Sall praised the Saudi government for its unwavering dedication to launching impactful development projects and programs in Senegal since 1978. He highlighted the importance of Senegal’s long-running and fruitful partnership with the Kingdom, and stressed the impacts of the rehabilitation project in promoting development and prosperity in Senegal.
Al-Nafaie said: “Saudi Arabia will continue supporting projects and programs through SFD in Senegal. Not only will the current project further strengthen the ties between the Kingdom and Senegal, but it will also contribute to a prosperous future for Senegal and achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”
Since 1978, and under the directives of the Kingdom’s government, SFD helped launch 26 projects and programs, worth an estimated $447 million, in Senegal. In addition, SFD has successfully financed an additional four projects — through grants amounting to $19 million — in the West African country.
This support has been instrumental to the growth and development of Senegal’s wide-ranging sectors, preparing them for sustainable success.
Saudi comedy ‘Sattar’ hits the funny bone at premiere
Offers authentic music, culture, say producers
Set for Kingdom-wide release on Dec. 29
Updated 28 December 2022
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: The Saudi comedy “Sattar” received high praise at its exclusive premiere here earlier this month, and the producers are hopeful that it will be part of the ongoing love of local content by the Kingdom’s citizens.
The movie was made by Telfaz11’s new production house Al-Shimaisi Films for the premiere on Dec. 22 at Riyadh Boulevard City’s Muvi Cinema, and is set for release across the Kingdom on Dec. 29.
“People will relate to one thing: If you have a dream, you can reach it. But in the film, you can have a dream, and reach it, and laugh about it,” the film’s writer, producer and actor Ibrahim Alkhairallah told Arab News.
The story is about Saad, played by Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj, who dreams of becoming a wrestler while battling failures in his professional and love lives. His plans soon go south when an embarrassing video of him wrestling goes viral.
Feeling hopeless, he enlists the help of the eccentric Ali Hogeen, portrayed by actor Abdulaziz Alshehri, the self-proclaimed most-famous wrestling manager in the region. Hogeen introduces him to an underground wrestling network known as “The Pit,” and Pakistani coach Abdul Khaleq, portrayed by Alkhairallah, who has Saad join the largest freestyle wrestling tournament in the region.
“While the story centers on freestyle wrestling, it’s also about a Saudi man with a passion for it, facing struggles and challenges in pursuit of his dreams,” director Abdullah Alarak told Arab News.
The production company’s philosophy is to acclimate Saudi viewers through the community’s love for comedy, leading them to more sophisticated scripts in future film releases.
“Let’s give the audience what they want now and then give them what we want after. It’s a strategy. Let’s not shock them from the beginning,” Alkhairallah said.
The production team was keen to provide a memorable musical experience through an original soundtrack, including rap songs “Wala Shay” (Nothing) by Ahmed Saddam, and “Lazem Fouz” (Need to Win) by Sudanese rapper Dafencii.
A prominent moment in the movie is Saad’s entrance into the ring with a Sheilat track titled “Sattar.” Sheilat is genre of music influenced by Saudi oral poetry performances, and now also characterized by auto-tuned vocals.
The team of writers found that there was a strong relationship between the genre and the popular wrestling clips found on YouTube during their pre-production and research phase.
Authenticity was key for the production team. Alkhairallah led a writing workshop to ensure that all the film’s details, including common office chatter, set locations, wardrobe, and character interactions was true to Saudi culture.
The film’s stakeholders collaborated with the Saudi Pro Wrestling society alongside the first Saudi wrestler, Naif Al-Mutairi, to choreograph fight scenes.
Professional athlete and influencer Abdullah Abo Rabiah also made it on screen as wrestler Mr. Olympia.
The film’s star Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj, in the role of Saad/Sattar, lost 15 kg during an intense wrestling boot camp four months prior to filming in preparation for the role.
Al-Hajjaj and Alkhairallah were coached by Al-Mutairi on the performance aspect of entering a ring, hyping up the crowd, and initiating a fight sequence.
“There were so many exciting moments during the shoot but I’m happy that I could learn wrestling. That’s the beauty of the acting industry, that you learn new stuff in every role, so I’m really happy about that,” Al-Hajjaj told Arab News.
The cast hopes to bring joy to viewers through a traditional action-packed, musically-driven comedy that caters to Saudi viewers across the country.
“This movie is really important in the context of the Saudi film industry because it’s a local commercial film and one of our beginner initiatives, and we won’t stop at that. There’ll be many films to come.”
“We are a society that loves comedy. We love to laugh and joke around, and that’s our goal with this,” said Alshehri, who plays Hogeen.