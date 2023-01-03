US beauty mogul Kylie Jenner trends with Arab designs in 2023

DUBAI: US reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is starting 2023 in style.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder this week stepped out in two outfits by Maison Alaia, founded by late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia.
The 25-year-old trendsetter’s first outfit was an edgy retro flared coat, which she wore as a minidress. The coat was first designed in 1987.
It featured oversized beige collar and cuffs and an asymmetrical zipper. She paired her look with sheer tights, knee-high black leather boots, leather gloves, a fuzzy black bucket hat and a beige turtleneck top underneath the coat.
Jenner’s second look dropped jaws. She wore a black bodysuit that featured a plunging neckline. She topped off her look with matching pointed-toe heels, a fur coat and leather gloves.
Her hair was in a slick back bun and she opted for soft glam makeup with a bold red lip.
A-list celebrities seem to be fans of Alaia’s catsuits. In July, Beyonce stepped out in a similar bodysuit to Jenner’s in her “Break My Soul” music video. Beyonce’s form-fitting ensemble featured elbow-high lace gloves.
Jenner and her sister Kendall celebrated the start of the new year in Aspen, Colorado with a few family members and their close friends.
Kylie posted a carousel of images on Instagram with her daughter Stormi Webster, and her best friends Hailey Bieber and Anastasia Karanikolaou. She captioned the post “2023.”
Justin Bieber kept a low profile as he accompanied his wife Hailey.
Egyptian icon Umm Kulthum makes Rolling Stone’s list of greatest singers
Updated 03 January 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: To kick off the new year, the seminal US pop-culture magazine Rolling Stone released its “200 Greatest Singers of All Time” list, selected by staff and contributors. “In all cases, what mattered most to us was originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy,” the magazine tweeted.
The only Arab artist mentioned in this prestigious list is the late Egyptian icon Umm Kulthum. Ranked at number 61, she precedes major names in Western music including Michael Jackson, Leonard Cohen, Johnny Cash, Janis Joplin, Barbra Streisand, and Elton John.
Umm Kulthum’s neighbors in the list are “Careless Whisper” singer George Michael (#62) and Kate Bush (#60), whose 1980s hit “Running Up That Hill” was revived in 2022 thanks to a “Stranger Things” episode. According to the article, all of the singers were chosen for a crucial reason: “They can remake the world just by opening their mouths.”
Umm Kulthum’s listing mentions that she “has no real equivalent among singers in the West: For decades the Egyptian star represented, and to an extent still does, the soul of the pan-Arab world.” It also describes her as “a fiery preacher,” who had international appeal and was praised by luminaries including Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant. The latter once said of hearing her voice: “Somebody had blown a hole in the wall of my understanding of vocals.”
“This is great news,” the Saudi theater producer Mona Khashoggi, who created a play about Umm Kulthum’s life, told Arab News. “(But) she should be on top of the list.”
Umm Kulthum was born in a village on the Nile Delta. As a young girl, she dressed in boys’ clothing and sang religious songs in social gatherings. In the 1920s, her family moved to Cairo, where her glittering career, during which she recorded more than 300 songs, began. She gradually become the talk of town, and, eventually, the entire region.
“To us, she was not just an artist. She was a freedom fighter and an activist,” said Khashoggi. “She did it in a man’s world a hundred years ago. She did it her way.”
Review: ‘Glass Onion’ peels back layers of murder mystery
Updated 02 January 2023
Matt Ross
LONDON: Shortly after the release of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” director Rian Johnson revealed in an interview that he had reluctantly agreed to add the title’s suffix. He would have preferred, it seems, for the movie to exist in its own right, rather than relying on its 2019 predecessor, the excellent “Knives Out,” which introduced Daniel Craig’s legendary detective Benoit Blanc.
It is understandable why Johnson would have wanted “Glass Onion” to be its own movie — Blanc aside, there is an entirely new cast and story. Though it is technically a sequel, there is no need to watch the first movie, and no backstory that will diminish audiences’ enjoyment of the storyline.
Blanc is invited to a Greek island to attend the murder mystery party of tech billionaire Miles Bron and his inner circle. There is an hilarious exchange in which Blanc solves the contrived murder mystery in a few seconds, before a real murder is committed, and the group of friends must face the fact that a killer is among their number.
The all-new cast is excellent. Janelle Monae is outstanding as Miles’ former partner, while Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick are a riot as a clueless model and her beleaguered assistant.
But much like the first film, it is Craig’s Blanc who is the anchor of this whole picture — his hyper-intelligent detective sits at the heart of a story that twists and turns at the whim of Johnson’s directorial dexterity.
The carefully revealed mystery is drip-fed to audiences so that, just as you think you have cracked it, another element is thrown into the mix. It is an entertaining, brain-tickling exercise.
Sure, Edward Norton’s narcissistic Miles feels a little one-note, and we actually do not learn whole lot more about Blanc, which feels odd, if he is to be the sole carry over from one “Knives Out” film to the next, but this is still an expertly crafted whodunnit.
“I wanted to become a chef — my parents told me that I couldn’t,” Okkers told Arab News. “This was 17 years ago, more or less. And at that time, it was still a very male-dominated industry. It still is on some levels.
“It was just hard and tough as an industry and I think my dad was very protective and said: ‘Listen, I think maybe you should get an office job.’
“And so I studied journalism... I love food and I love cooking. But I was also not sure going into this industry if it was going to actually be my career.”
This fall, Avli by Tashas, the contemporary Athenian restaurant in DIFC Dubai, announced the launch of a new a la carte menu. With the addition of 15 new dishes, it is reflective of founder Natasha Sideris’ love of Greek cuisine, along with an eye for perfection and attention to detail.
“It’s very much Natasha’s vision that we tried to put on a plate,” said Okkers. “A lot of the time, she gives me keywords. For example, with Avli’s latest menu, she said, ‘I just want fresh things.’ And we literally took that and made everything that’s on the menu as fresh as possible.
“So we went completely different to what we’re currently doing at Avli which was very warm and cooked and baked. In comparison to that, we’re now obviously making it very fresh, airy and light. So, a lot of the time, it’s her direction.”
With a Diploma in Culinary Arts, Lee Okkers has been in the hospitality field for over 15 years, holding positions such as Head Chef and Development Chef. She has had the honor of serving the likes of Sir Elton John and Annie Lennox.
When asked about when her fascination with food began, Lee Okkers points to family dinners from her childhood.
“I think we were a family that gathered around the table quite regularly. So, for us, food was always a gathering and almost like a safe space.
“Even still, to this day, we as adults still gather at 6pm to have dinner around the table. So, for me, it was always about seeing how people came together to eat, and the enjoyment that came from that as a whole and the satisfaction that came from having a full tummy.
“And I think also just the community of what was shared at a table; food definitely brings people together.”
Lee Okkers shares with Arab News her favorite dish, pet peeves … and the importance of salt.
What was the most common mistake you made when starting out?
Starting the heat too high, I think. So I tell my team, ‘always start low and slow,’ especially in a pan. If you start too high, it burns or over-cooks, and you need to start over again.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Always a good knife and a good chopping board. A lot of people tend to neglect that.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish, and why?
Oh gosh, salt! Also, a very good salt. I swear by Maldon — I season, cook and finish everything with it. And it’s actually not a ‘salty’ salt, unlike (others) that are quite acidic and powerful in the mouth. The best way to sweat onions is adding salt to extract the water, and Maldon is perfect for that.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself judging the food? And what’s the most common mistake or issue that you find?
I critique the service more than I do the food. I’m quite adaptable if anyone else is cooking for me, I’m super happy. I always tell people that I’m the easiest person to cook for. If someone offers to make me a toasted cheese sandwich, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, thank you.’ But I think the biggest thing that I critique more than anything else is the service.
What is your favorite cuisine or dish when you go out?
Usually, I’m a big fan of a really good noodle or ramen bowl. And depending on where I am, I love a really good piece of fish. And just something that’s simple. It’s just garlic, olive oil, some lemon, nothing complicated. But again, it also takes a lot to get a piece of fish right.
What request or behavior by customers most annoys you?
I’m generally open to a lot of requests (but) we do get weird and wonderful ones. At one Tashas cafe, someone asks us to weigh all their food.
When someone wants to completely change a dish to suit a dietary requirement I’m just like, order something else or don’t leave your home. You’re going to eat something that I know you’re not going to enjoy, because it’s not what it should be. So there’s a fine line because I don’t mind requests. But I also don’t want people changing the full vision of what we want to present just because they don’t eat cheese or something.
What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?
I think my go-to dish at home is always a good robust steak, because it’s something that just comes together really easy. And you know, I put the potatoes in the oven, garlic in the pan with butter, do the steak. And then in another pan, just a quick sauce happening on the side. It’s the easiest thing to put together, and it happens in just 15-20 minutes, if not less.
RECIPE: Dakos Salad
Serves 4
Herby Vinaigrette:
90 mL of olive oil
45 mL of red wine vinegar
60 g of caster sugar
1 tablespoon of fresh oregano, chopped
1 tablespoon of fresh parsley, chopped
Salt and pepper to season
Seasoned Tomato Dressing:
250 g of beef tomatoes, grated
50 mL olive oil
1 teaspoon of fresh oregano, chopped fine
Salt and pepper to season
Whipped Feta:
250 g of feta
70 mL of cream
Using a handheld electric whisk, whip the cream and feta until combined and smooth.
To plate:
300 g of carob rusks
20 mL of balsamic reduction
Seasoned tomato dressing
400 g of heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved
100 g of kalamata olives, green and black, halved
Herby vinaigrette
Whipped feta
Salt and pepper to season
Garnish:
Olive oil
10 g of chopped dill
10 g of torn basil
Procedure:
Add the carob rusks, balsamic reduction and seasoned tomato dressing to a bowl. Mix well, allowing the carob rusks to soak up some of the dressing.
In another bowl, add the Heirloom cherry tomatoes, olives and the herb vinaigrette. Season well.
On a big plate, add the carob rusk mix and top with dollops of the creamed feta. Top the feta with the tomatoes and olives. Drizzle the top with any of the left-over dressing in the bowls.
Garnish with olive oil, chopped dill and torn basil leaves.
Notes:
Dehydrated tomatoes or olives add extra texture to the salad.
Maldon salt is preferred.
RSIFF is is the founding partner of the charity night, which raises funds in support of UNICEF’s projects around the world.
Mello, who has more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram, opted for a peach embroidered gown from Georges Chakra’s spring-summer 2022 collection.
The model also wore the label at the charity gala’s summer edition in Italy earlier this year when she appeared in a draped sequined knit maillot gown with a black velvet belt that added a feminine touch to the creation.
The glitzy dress, from the designer’s fall/winter 2022 haute couture collection, featured a long train and plunging neckline.
Apart from Mello, other celebrities to have championed the Lebanese designer include Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, Brazilian model Adriana Lima, singer and television show host Nicole Scherzinger, and K-Pop star Victoria Song.
The Oscar-nominated actress Bakalova stepped out in a glittering black gown from Georges Chakra at the 35th edition of the European Film Awards earlier this month, held at the Harpa concert hall in Reykjavik.
The actress opted for a piece from the label’s fall-winter 2023 couture collection, featuring a fitted, sheer bodice with see-through sleeves.
Bakalova made her debut with her portrayal of the character Milena in the 2017 movie “XIIa.”
However, she stepped into the limelight playing the role of Tutar Sagdiyev in the 2020 mockumentary “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” winning the Critics’ Choice Movie Award and gaining a nomination for the Academy Awards.
The actress was most recently in “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” released on Disney+, where she voiced the character of Cosmo the Space Dog.
Mohammed Al-Harbi, spokesman for the Camel Club, which organizes the annual event, told Arab News that the celebration aims to revive local heritage, as it is customary for camel owners celebrating a special occasion
Updated 31 December 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: A classic car show at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival has opened a window into the past with parades featuring timeless vehicles.
The show offered car owners the chance to demonstrate their commitment to preserving classic cars.
Held 130 km north of Riyadh, the 45-day camel festival that opened on Dec. 1 is one of the largest of its kind in the Middle East.
It reflects the history of the Arabian Peninsula and the life of its people through several interactive sections that transport visitors to the past, highlighting Saudi efforts in consolidating culture and national heritage.
Mohammed Al-Harbi, spokesman for the Camel Club, which organizes the annual event, told Arab News that the celebration aims to revive local heritage, as it is customary for camel owners celebrating a special occasion.
The festival is not about some camels in the desert — it portrays the history of families and their traditions, passed down from one generation to another.
Mohammed Al-Harbi, Spokesman, Camel Club
He added that classic car shows were launched so that camel owners could rent and escort the luxury vehicles on parades. Classic cars are known and loved among the people of the Arabian Peninsula, Al-Harbi said, adding that the vehicles “simulate the experiences of many in the past.”
Al-Harbi said that the festival activities, including camel shows and classic car processions, are among the important cultural components of the Arabian Peninsula and are based on a heritage that the Kingdom is proud of.
“We can see that the audience positively interacts with festival activities. We can also see the excitement in the eyes of visitors. The festival is not about some camels in the desert — it portrays the history of families and their traditions, passed down from one generation to another,” Al-Harbi added.
“This heritage is not only related to the Bedouins of the Arabian Peninsula but also villagers who relied on camels to transport their daily needs such as water and food.”
He said that the people of the Arabian Peninsula should treasure the heritage surrounding camels and their place in the history of the region.
“No matter how much progress we have made, we adhere to our values, principles and our great heritage,” he added.
“We are extremely proud that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the general supervisor of the Camel Club, and the largest award in this field presented in the world is the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival.
“This is proof of both the official and popular interest in what we do.”