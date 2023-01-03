You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi to host Atlantic Council energy forum next week

Abu Dhabi to host Atlantic Council energy forum next week

The 2023 forum will have a special focus on the challenge of managing energy security priorities and decarbonization efforts in tandem, amid the continuing impact of the crisis in Ukraine on the energy transition. (Supplied)
1 / 2
The 2023 forum will have a special focus on the challenge of managing energy security priorities and decarbonization efforts in tandem, amid the continuing impact of the crisis in Ukraine on the energy transition. (Supplied)
The 2023 forum will have a special focus on the challenge of managing energy security priorities and decarbonization efforts in tandem, amid the continuing impact of the crisis in Ukraine on the energy transition. (Supplied)
2 / 2
The 2023 forum will have a special focus on the challenge of managing energy security priorities and decarbonization efforts in tandem, amid the continuing impact of the crisis in Ukraine on the energy transition. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yxpvb

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi to host Atlantic Council energy forum next week

Abu Dhabi to host Atlantic Council energy forum next week
  • This year’s forum held in the lead-up to COP28 in UAE
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The seventh annual Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, set to be held in Abu Dhabi on January 14-15, 2023, will set the global energy agenda for the year ahead and examine the longer-term implications of the changing energy system, according to organizers.

This year’s forum will take on particular importance as critical climate and energy strategy issues take center stage in the lead-up to the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE will also host at the end of the year. 

Held under the patronage of UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the headliners will include John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate and former US secretary of state.

The 2023 forum will have a special focus on the challenge of managing energy security priorities and decarbonization efforts in tandem, amid the continuing impact of the crisis in Ukraine on the energy transition.

The forum will also once again be part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a global event supporting collaboration on climate action and net-zero pledges.

“As host of COP28, we are honored to welcome attendees of the Global Energy Forum to the United Arab Emirates to discuss the ongoing energy transition, Suhail bin Mohammed Al-Mazrouei, UAE minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said. 

“The UAE has adopted a wide range of energy initiatives to achieve global sustainable development goals and combat the devastating effects of climate change.

“This year’s forum provides a unique opportunity to not only talk about the energy agenda of the year ahead, but also begin the conversation for the United Nations Climate Change Conference now,” he added.

Frederick Kempe, Atlantic Council president and CEO, also said: “The dual challenges of energy security and climate change have elevated the energy transition to the top of global leaders’ list of urgent priorities.” 

He continued: “The 2023 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum once again will provide a critically important platform for policymakers to meet those challenges, this is an opportunity to bring together leaders from around the world to set the 2023 energy agenda and build upon the past meetings’ success.”

Topics: business economy UAE energy atlantic council ACGEF 2023

Related

US climate envoy hails holding COP28 in UAE
Middle-East
US climate envoy hails holding COP28 in UAE
Update UAE has been selected to host the COP28 international climate conference in 2023. (Twitter: @wamnews)
Middle-East
Dubai ruler says UAE to host COP28 climate conference in 2023, Egypt to host COP27 next year

Saudi private sector to drive water industry as Kingdom ups desalination capacity 

Saudi private sector to drive water industry as Kingdom ups desalination capacity 
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi private sector to drive water industry as Kingdom ups desalination capacity 

Saudi private sector to drive water industry as Kingdom ups desalination capacity 
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saud Arabia has been recognized as a water sector growth hotspot on the back of its considerable private sector opportunities, according to a report released ahead of the World Future Energy Summit, to be held from Jan. 16-18 in Abu Dhabi. 

With a focus on the Kingdom, the business event for future energy and sustainability is set to discuss desalination, wastewater treatment and digitization as key growth opportunities for the Middle East’s water sector.   

As Saudi Arabia is addressing the increasing water demand caused by economic diversification, population growth and urbanization, the report highlights the Kingdom’s potential to drive private sector growth in the water sector.  

The Kingdom is investing greatly in wastewater treatment infrastructure to allow the recycling and reuse of water.   

Desalination capacity is expected to increase to 7.5 million cubic meters per day by 2027 in the Kingdom, up from its current capacity of just over 3 million cubic meters daily.   

The Saudi government is also investing in 147 sewage treatment plants all around the country, as well as almost 15,000 km of wastewater collection networks.  

The World Future Energy Summit report also highlighted the UAE and Türkiye for effectively reusing water.   

The report identifies the UAE’s strong water sector project pipeline and its support of the country’s long-term growth.   

Investments worth $2.8 billion are expected to take place in the desalination segment as the region advances to achieve treated water reuse to 95 percent, the report added.   

As for Türkiye, its struggle with water stress from ineffective water usage is expected to drive demand for water and wastewater treatment products and systems forward.   

“Demand for recycling systems based on ZLD and RO technologies is predicted to meet the country’s development plan target of boosting wastewater reuse to 5 percent by the end of 2023,” stated the report.   

With Vision 2030 at the heart of its growth, Saudi Arabia is targeting to increase the private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product from 40 percent to 65 percent by 2030.   

The operating revenues of the business sector in Saudi Arabia during 2022 alone surpassed SR4 trillion ($1 trillion), according to official data released by the General Authority for Statistics.   

GASTAT data further revealed that the highest revenue-generating activities were registered in manufacturing, mining and quarrying, as well as wholesale and retail trade.   

Compared to 2021, operating revenues of business establishments rose substantially, supported by an increase in many economic activities, reaching 26 percent.  

Topics: Saudi water desalination Projects

PIF-owned developer ROSHN signs $1.6bn credit facilities with Saudi banks to ramp up operations

PIF-owned developer ROSHN signs $1.6bn credit facilities with Saudi banks to ramp up operations
Updated 42 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-owned developer ROSHN signs $1.6bn credit facilities with Saudi banks to ramp up operations

PIF-owned developer ROSHN signs $1.6bn credit facilities with Saudi banks to ramp up operations
Updated 42 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to expand its funding base, Saudi real estate developer ROSHN signed SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) worth of credit facilities deals with three of the Kingdom’s leading banks. 

The Public Investment Fund-owned developer termed the deals one of the “landmark debt transactions” in the real estate development market as it looks to ramp up its operations in the Kingdom. 

ROSHN signed agreements with the Saudi British Bank, Bank Albilad, and Al Rajhi as part of its strategy to obtain external funding for its projects.  

With a total value of SR2 billion each, it said the new credit facilities will constitute a fundamental change in the real estate sector as well as a basis for diversifying financing. 

“Taken together, these deals are an important milestone for ROSHN. By working with the Kingdom’s dynamic financial sector, we can accelerate the ambitious development program that is bringing our new way of integrated, sustainable living to cities across the Kingdom,” said ROSHN Group CEO, David Grover. 

The developer said the new financial agreements fall in line with the framework of its objective of building vital urban communities covering nine cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, Al-Kharj, Hofuf, Qatif, Makkah Al-Mukarramah, Abha, and others.  

“These deals are a strategically important development for us. By securing credit facilities with leading financial institutions, we are establishing an efficient and sophisticated funding base capable of boosting shareholder return and driving our massive development program for years to come,” said ROSHN Group Chief Financial Officer, Avinash Pangarkar. 

Last month, the national developer signed a land purchase agreement with real estate firm Ajdan to develop over 270 family villas in its flagship community SEDRA.   

Encompassing an area of 80,700 sq. m, the new villas will be integrated into SEDRA’s development of walkable residential neighborhoods in Riyadh.   

SEDRA comprises eight phases across 20 million sq. m which will accommodate over 30,000 homes and around 300 amenities.   

Earlier in November, ROSHN started the key handover at the first phase of development at SEDRA, ahead of the scheduled time. 

In the same month, it also launched the first phase of its Al Arous project in Jeddah, named ‘The Bride of the Red Sea’ which will offer more than 2,200 single-family units.  

ROSHN aims to further partnerships with real estate developers in the Kingdom in a bid to boost the sector by providing investment opportunities and creating new jobs. 

Topics: Saudi real estate ROSHN PIF

Related

ROSHN signs land deals with Ajdan to develop 270 villas in Riyadh’s SEDRA project  
Business & Economy
ROSHN signs land deals with Ajdan to develop 270 villas in Riyadh’s SEDRA project  
Saudi Ministry of Culture signs MoU with ROSHN to further develop cultural sector  
Business & Economy
Saudi Ministry of Culture signs MoU with ROSHN to further develop cultural sector  

Saudi Power Procurement Co. to retender two projects after receiving just one bid

Saudi Power Procurement Co. to retender two projects after receiving just one bid
Updated 45 min 38 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Power Procurement Co. to retender two projects after receiving just one bid

Saudi Power Procurement Co. to retender two projects after receiving just one bid
Updated 45 min 38 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: As part of Saudi Arabia’s intention to restructure its energy sector and introduce financial and organizational reforms, the Saudi Power Procurement Co. plans to retender two independent power projects in the Kingdom. 

SPCC, which was fully nationalized in August 2022 by the Saudi ministries of finance and energy, is responsible for planning and putting forward projects to generate electricity in the Kingdom. 

The company decided to retender the two projects – Taiba and Qassim IPP – each having a 3,600GW capacity because it received a single bid last year, MEED reported. The contract is to develop the Kingdom’s next gas-fired independent power producer project, the first to be procured by the Kingdom since 2016 when it last awarded a similar scheme. 

It expects to issue a new request for proposals to all prequalified bidders by Jan. 20.

The move reflects SPPC’s willingness to respond to developers, contractors and original equipment manufacturers, which have clamored for the tenders to include so-called decarbonization pathways in order for them to justify their participation in the project, MEED report added. 

It added that many companies are constrained to bid for new projects that do not have a decarbonization component because it could delay their compliance with the net-zero carbon emission targets that are usually set by their countries or governments. 

Even though the inclusion of these changes is expected to attract more bidders, it is likely to increase the total cost of implementing these projects compared with previously procured gas-fired capacity. 

This development is expected send a warning signal to other planned gas-fired IPPs in the Gulf Cooperation Council that they will need to consider integrating decarbonization options if they are to avoid the costs and delays associated with retendered contracts. 

The report added that new request for proposal will see the 7,200MW capacity split into four schemes, each with a capacity of 1,800MW, and a provision for carbon capture and sequestration readiness and other potential solutions to address greenhouse gas emissions “when deemed feasible”. 

Topics: Saudi Power Procurement Co

Related

Saudi Power Procurement Co. extends tender closing date for Taiba IPP contract to October
Business & Economy
Saudi Power Procurement Co. extends tender closing date for Taiba IPP contract to October

Saudi airline flynas records 91% growth in passengers to 8.7m in 2022  

Saudi airline flynas records 91% growth in passengers to 8.7m in 2022  
Updated 03 January 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi airline flynas records 91% growth in passengers to 8.7m in 2022  

Saudi airline flynas records 91% growth in passengers to 8.7m in 2022  
Updated 03 January 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi airline flynas witnessed an annual passenger rise of 91 percent in 2022 to 8.7 million, as the low-cost carrier benefitted from the tourism sector's post-pandemic resurgence.

In 2022, the number of flights operated by flynas increased by 45 percent to 66,000, while the seating capacity rose by 46 percent, according to a Saudi Press Agency report. 

The report further noted that flynas launched 16 new destinations and 30 new routes, along with upscaling the total fleet number to 43 in 2022. 

“The growth rates recorded by flynas during 2022 in performance, operations, and localization programs reflect the company’s commitment to continuing expansion under the slogan ‘We Connect the World to the Kingdom’ and to consolidating its leading position as the best low-cost airline in the Middle East and one of the top 10 airlines in the world of its category,” said flynas CEO and Managing Director Bander Almohanna. 

He added: “The annual results confirm the progress in the company’s strategic plan with the receiving of 8 new Airbus A320neo and joining 2 Airbus A330 aircraft, which will contribute to serving pilgrims and Umrah performers as well as expanding to new markets.” 

Almohanna further noted that flynas’ board of directors has approved the booking orders of 250 aircraft, a move that could catalyze the materialization of Saudi Arabia’s aviation strategy which aims to reach 330 million passengers, 250 international destinations, and 100 million tourists annually by 2030. 

He added that flynas is trying to include more Saudi nationals in its workforce, along with empowering women in the aviation sector. 

The CEO also added that flynas launched the Future Engineers Program in 2022 aimed at localizing the aircraft engineering and maintenance jobs and employing 150 Saudi engineers over the coming years. 

Earlier in February, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Almohanna said that the Kingdom’s civil aviation strategy is playing an important role in supporting and strengthening the position of Saudi national air carriers at the international level. 

He also added that air carriers in Saudi Arabia should not crowd each other on the same destinations but rather search for new destinations to connect them with Saudi Arabia to accelerate achieving the goal of 250 destinations. 

Topics: Flynas airlines low cost Saudi Travel

Related

flynas: 6 daily flights to Doha from Riyadh, Jeddah from Nov. 20
Corporate News
flynas: 6 daily flights to Doha from Riyadh, Jeddah from Nov. 20
Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille
Business & Economy
Saudi flynas launches two weekly direct flights from Jeddah to Marseille

Oil falls as outlook for China, global economy weigh

Oil falls as outlook for China, global economy weigh
Updated 31 min 33 sec ago
Reuters
Arab News

Oil falls as outlook for China, global economy weigh

Oil falls as outlook for China, global economy weigh
Updated 31 min 33 sec ago
Reuters Arab News

LONDON, Jan 3 : Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday in volatile trade as weak demand data from China and a gloomy economic outlook weighed.

Brent crude futures fell $1.13, or 1.32 percent, to $84.78 a barrel by 1246 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.01, or 1.26 percent, at $79.25.

Both contracts rose by over $1 in earlier trading.

“Brent and WTI have recovered almost 15 percent from the lows a few weeks ago as traders continue to price in stronger Chinese demand,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, said.

“The outlook remains highly uncertain though which should ensure oil prices remain highly volatile,” Erlam added.

The Chinese government has raised export quotas for refined oil products in the first batch for 2023. Traders attributed the increase to expectations of poor domestic demand, as the world’s largest crude importer continued to battle waves of COVID-19 infections.

In further bearish news, China’s factory activity shrank in December as surging COVID-19 infections disrupted production and weighed on demand after Beijing largely removed anti-virus curbs.

Adding to the gloomy economic outlook, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday that the US, Europe and China — the main engines of global growth — were all slowing simultaneously, making 2023 tougher than 2022 for the global economy.

The market will be looking for indications from the US Fed’s December policy meeting on Wednesday. The Fed raised rates by 50 basis points (bps) in December after four consecutive increases of 75 bps each.

Also on the radar, US December payrolls data is due on Friday, which is expected to show that the labor market remains tight.

Looking ahead, Commerzbank said in a note it expects the global economic outlook to play a “much more important role” in oil price developments than production decisions taken by OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+.

The bank expects signs of economic reovery “in key economic areas” to push Brent back toward $100/bbl, which it said could happen from the second quarter of the year onwards.

Topics: Oil oil update Brent crude

Related

Oil Updates — Crude ends year with second straight annual gain 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude ends year with second straight annual gain 

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi to host Atlantic Council energy forum next week
Abu Dhabi to host Atlantic Council energy forum next week
Saudi private sector to drive water industry growth as Kingdom ups desalination capacity 
Saudi private sector to drive water industry growth as Kingdom ups desalination capacity 
Where are the Gulf Arab tourists? Israel’s hopes fall short
Where are the Gulf Arab tourists? Israel’s hopes fall short
PIF-owned developer ROSHN signs $1.6bn credit facilities with Saudi banks to ramp up operations
PIF-owned developer ROSHN signs $1.6bn credit facilities with Saudi banks to ramp up operations
Saudi Power Procurement Co. to retender two projects after receiving just one bid
Saudi Power Procurement Co. to retender two projects after receiving just one bid

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.