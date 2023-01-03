Abu Dhabi to host Atlantic Council energy forum next week

ABU DHABI: The seventh annual Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, set to be held in Abu Dhabi on January 14-15, 2023, will set the global energy agenda for the year ahead and examine the longer-term implications of the changing energy system, according to organizers.

This year’s forum will take on particular importance as critical climate and energy strategy issues take center stage in the lead-up to the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE will also host at the end of the year.

Held under the patronage of UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the headliners will include John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate and former US secretary of state.

The 2023 forum will have a special focus on the challenge of managing energy security priorities and decarbonization efforts in tandem, amid the continuing impact of the crisis in Ukraine on the energy transition.

The forum will also once again be part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a global event supporting collaboration on climate action and net-zero pledges.

“As host of COP28, we are honored to welcome attendees of the Global Energy Forum to the United Arab Emirates to discuss the ongoing energy transition, Suhail bin Mohammed Al-Mazrouei, UAE minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said.

“The UAE has adopted a wide range of energy initiatives to achieve global sustainable development goals and combat the devastating effects of climate change.

“This year’s forum provides a unique opportunity to not only talk about the energy agenda of the year ahead, but also begin the conversation for the United Nations Climate Change Conference now,” he added.

Frederick Kempe, Atlantic Council president and CEO, also said: “The dual challenges of energy security and climate change have elevated the energy transition to the top of global leaders’ list of urgent priorities.”

He continued: “The 2023 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum once again will provide a critically important platform for policymakers to meet those challenges, this is an opportunity to bring together leaders from around the world to set the 2023 energy agenda and build upon the past meetings’ success.”