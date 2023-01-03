You are here

Djokovic beats Lestienne for winning start to 2023

Djokovic beats Lestienne for winning start to 2023
Novak Djokovic hits a return during his first round match against Constant Lestienne at the ATP Adelaide International tournament in Adelaide on January 3, 2023. (AFP)
AP

  • It was the top-seeded Djokovic’s 30th straight singles victory on Australian soil in a streak that goes back to 2018
ADELAIDE: Novak Djokovic maintained his winning streak in singles matches in Australia, beating Constant Lestienne of France 6-3, 6-2 Tuesday in the first round of the Adelaide International.

It was the top-seeded Djokovic’s 30th straight singles victory on Australian soil in a streak that goes back to 2018.

It was Djokovic’s first singles match of the season after losing in doubles the previous day, and the win keeps him on course for a possible semifinal matchup in Adelaide against seventh-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who earlier beat Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego was forced to retire with a right arm injury.

Djokovic, whose last loss in Australia was in the fourth round of the 2018 Australian Open, will face either Jordan Thompson of Australia or Quentin Halys of France for a place in the quarterfinals.

He was again warmly received by the crowd in Adelaide, where he won this tournament at the age of 19.

Djokovic is playing in Australia for the first time since 2021, having missed last year’s Australian Open when he was deported because his unvaccinated status breached the country’s vaccination requirement for in-bound travelers. His ranking has dropped to No. 5 after also being forced to miss other tournaments, including the US Open, last year.

“What you focus on, you become. If I focus on the negatives, that’s what I’ll attract, so I don’t want to do that. I don’t hold a grudge,” Djokovic said when asked about his return to Australia. “I am here to play tennis, to enjoy sports and spread good energy. To see the packed house for my first match was definitely a very pleasant surprise, and lots of support, lots of love.”

Djokovic’s arrival in Australia was much smoother this time around compared with last year.

“Well, I kind of was joking around with my team hoping that I can enter Australia this time, and that’s what happened,” he said. “It was really, I would say, normal. As with any other year coming into Australia except the last year, easy through the passport control, landed well.”

Earlier, Medvedev saved nine set points before taking the first set in a tiebreaker against the 45th-ranked Sonego.

“I didn’t know it was nine (set points),” Medvedev said. “That’s actually crazy. Probably, maybe the first time in my life I’ve saved nine set points.

“What a match to start the year,” he added.

Sonego was playing Medvedev for the first time and often seemed to have the upper hand in the first set. He had six set points on Medvedev’s serve at 5-4 but Medvedev was able to rely on his big serve when he had to, saving all six.

Two games later, Sonego had three more set points at 0-40 on Medvedev’s but Medvedev rallied again, eventually taking the set after 80 minutes.

“To be honest 0-40 was a tough moment,” he said. “I didn’t count but I knew I saved a lot of set points.

Medvedev will meet Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic for a quarterfinal place.

Guerlain Chicherit fights back with win as rain hits Dakar Rally

Guerlain Chicherit fights back with win as rain hits Dakar Rally
Arab News

  • Nasser Al-Attiyah grabs overall lead from Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi before bad weather cuts action short
  • Chicherit’s delight was in stark contrast to that of overnight leader and three-time champion Carlos Sainz, who came to a juddering halt at 213km
JEDDAH: Frenchman Guerlain Chicherit presented Bahrain Raid Xtreme with a brilliant comeback victory in the Dakar Rally on Tuesday as rain and poor visibility cut short the third stage in Saudi Arabia.

Chicherit and Alex Winocq in their Prodrive Hunter recorded a memorable stage win by 3 minutes, 26 seconds from the Toyota of South African Henk Lategan, with Argentinian Orly Terranova a close third on the day in his BRX Prodrive Hunter.

Overnight leader Carlos Sainz dropped to eighth place after his Audi was stopped for 30 minutes, while defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah also lost time before taking a 13:20 outright lead from Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi.

Rain created pools of water from early morning along the 447 km stage from AlUla to Ha’il, resulting in extra challenges along an already demanding route passing through a series of canyons.

With the weather worsening as the leading cars reached the 378 km mark, the race management decided it was no longer possible to guarantee competitor safety. The vehicles were halted and headed back to the bivouac in convoy, with the stage results at that point counting.

It meant a great turnaround in fortunes for Chicherit and Terranova in particular, and for the entire BRX team, following an almost unprecedented series of punctures which had dropped all four Prodrive Hunters from contention the previous day.

Lithuanian Vaidotas Zala and Paulo Fiuza, of Portugal, also impressed, despite two punctures, recording the seventh fastest stage time in their Prodrive Hunter.

Sebastien Loeb, the 2022 Dakar runner-up, had set off eagerly looking to secure valuable points in the World Rally-Raid Championship after his puncture problems 24 hours earlier.

The nine-time World Rally Champion had more bad luck when forced to stop for repairs to his BRX Hunter, losing 20 minutes, but was soon making up lost ground before the stage ended prematurely.

Partnered by Winocq, Chicherit repeated the form which brought a historic first victory for the Prodrive Hunter in the Rallye du Maroc in October.

Tackling his 15th Dakar after finishing fourth last year, Terranova produced another stirring recovery alongside Spaniard Alex Haro to underline the power of the Prodrive Hunter.

Chicherit said: “It’s great. We were on a good pace without pushing especially hard; just keeping the same strategy that we had from the start of this rally.

“Sure, it’s upsetting what happened yesterday, but now we’ve proved what we can do so we’ll stay focused and do the rally the way we planned by getting some good times, and some points for the World Rally-Raid Championship.”

Zala said: “That was a good day. We’re really happy with the car. We were trying to be careful in the rocky sections, but after some tweaks overnight we’ve turned a corner.”

Al-Nassr coach Garcia hails 'extraordinary' Ronaldo signing

Al-Nassr coach Garcia hails ‘extraordinary’ Ronaldo signing
Al-Nassr's French coach Rudi Garcia. AFP
  • We are happy with his arrival. The first goal is to work so he can adapt to our team, to enjoy playing for Al-Nassr, and to entertain the fans
Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was a big step forward for Saudi Arabian football after the Portuguese forward arrived in Riyadh ahead of his official unveiling on Tuesday.
Ronaldo, who was a free agent following his acrimonious split with Manchester United in November, joined Al-Nassr last week on a 2-1/2 year deal estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($213.30 million).
“The signing of a player the size of Cristiano Ronaldo is extraordinary and contributes to the development of Saudi football,” said Garcia, who previously managed Lille, AS Roma, Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais.
“We are happy with his arrival. The first goal is to work so he can adapt to our team, to enjoy playing for Al-Nassr, and to entertain the fans.”
Ronaldo will be unveiled at Al-Nassr’s home ground Mrsool Park, where 25,000 fans are expected to turn up.
The club, who lead the Saudi Professional League (SPL), have seen the number of followers on their Instagram account increase by millions since they announced Ronaldo’s transfer.
The 37-year-old forward has scored 819 career goals and his arrival represents a coup for the Gulf country, which is looking to bring more big names to the SPL.
“We will support the rest of our clubs for qualitative deals with international stars soon,” Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the country’s Minister of Sports, has said.
“Cristiano, welcome to your new home, welcome to SPL.”
($1 = 0.9376 euros)

Moussa Marega return boosts Al-Hilal ahead of Clasico clash with Al-Ittihad

Moussa Marega return boosts Al-Hilal ahead of Clasico clash with Al-Ittihad
  • Malian forward had missed the recent 2-2 draws against Al-Nassr and Damac
Malian forward Moussa Marega has returned to training to give Al-Hilal a major boost ahead of their clash with Al-Ittihad on Thursday night.

Marija had missed his team’s recent matches against Al-Nasr in the Riyadh Derby during the 10th round of the Saudi Roshn League, and against Damac, both of which ended in 2-2 draws.

Al-Hilal now sit in fifth place in the table on 22 points from 11 matches, while Al-Ittihad are third on 24 points, having played one less fixture.

On Monday, the Saudi and Asian champions returned to training after the day’s rest Argentine coach Ramon Diaz gave players following the draw with Damac, and after a completing a period of rehabilitation, Marega was among the squad as they were put through their paces.

Al-Hilal will travel to Jeddah to take on Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Clasico at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in the 12th round of the 2022-23 season.

Football federation chief praises Saudi squad ahead of 25th Gulf Cup in Iraq

Football federation chief praises Saudi squad ahead of 25th Gulf Cup in Iraq
  • Yasser Al-Misehal visited the squad at training camp in Riyadh before they head to Iraq for the contest from Jan. 6-19
Yasser Al-Misehal, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Arabian Football Association, on Monday met players and staff of the national team that will contest the 25th Gulf Cup in Basra.

Al-Misehal joined the squad at their headquarters in Riyadh as they continued their preparation before heading to Iraq for the tournament, held from Jan. 6-19.

Al-Mishal praised the discipline and attitude of the players at the camp, and wished them success ahead of their first fixture of the competition against Yemen on Friday.

The Green Falcons kicked off their latest training camp with a workout at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, under the supervision of SAFF technical director Saad Al-Shehri, and will continue their preparation on Tuesday in a session that will be closed to the media and public.

Following the opener against Yemen, Saudi Arabia will face hosts Iraq on Monday, Jan. 9, before concluding their Group A matches against Oman on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Group B includes the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

'Yellow Fever': Fans overjoyed as Ronaldo welcomed to Al-Nassr

‘Yellow Fever’: Fans overjoyed as Ronaldo welcomed to Al-Nassr
  • Ronaldo will attend his first training session on Tuesday night
RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al-Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League.

“I’m so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe my work is done. I won everything and played for the most important clubs in Europe. This is a new challenge,” Ronaldo said at his first news conference as an Al-Nassr player.

During a press conference, the Portugal legend said he was looking forward to a new challenge in Asian football, having won everything there was to win in the European game.

He said he hoped his signing for Al-Nassr would change not only the image of Saudi football around the world, but also perceptions of the Kingdom itself.

Ronaldo described himself as a “unique player” and insisted his career was not over as he arrived at his new club Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

“I’m a unique player. It’s good to come here, I broke all the records there (in Europe) and I want to break a few records here,” Ronaldo told media at Al Nassr’s Mrsool Park stadium.

“I’m coming here to win, to play, to enjoy, to be part of the success of the country and culture of the country,” he added.

“In Europe my work is done,” he said, adding: “I had many offers in Europe, many in Brazil, Australia, the US, even in Portugal.

“Many clubs tried to sign me but I gave my word to this club, for the opportunity to have not only football but (to be) part of this amazing country. And for me it was a challenge.”

Football shirts sporting his name and trademark number “7” have been flying off the shelves of sports shops across the Kingdom since the announcement of the spectacular sporting deal was first announced.

Ranaldo was received on Monday evening by chairman of the board of directors of Al-Nasr Club, Musli Al Muammar, his deputy, Abdullah Al-Amrani, and the CEO of the club, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, as well as a group of children from the club’s fans.

 

The club posted a video of a clearly enthusiastic Ronaldo shortly before his arrival in the Saudi captial on Monday night.

The signing – which was announced by Al-Nassr on Friday - has been billed as kicking off a new era in Asian soccer.

The club’s president, Musalli Al-Muammar, said the agreement was “more than writing a new historical chapter,”

And within 24 hours of the announcement the club’s saw a surge in new followers on its social media accounts.

Ronaldo has won five European Champions Leagues with Real Madrid and Manchester United, but his controversial second tenure at the English club ended after 15 months with him as a bench regular without trophies and out of contract after it was prematurely terminated.

Al-Nassr coach Rudy Garcia said: “The signing of a player the size of Cristiano Ronaldo is extraordinary, and contributes to the development of Saudi football.”

Tonight’s ceremony, which will be hosted by the capital, Riyadh, will start at 7 p.m., where the international star will meet fans, wearing the victory shirt for the first time.

He will attend a training session open to the fans, along with his fellow players.

* With AP

