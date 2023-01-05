You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine rejects Putin call for Christmas truce

Ukraine rejects Putin call for Christmas truce
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a cease fire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas. (AFP)
Updated 40 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine rejects Putin call for Christmas truce

Ukraine rejects Putin call for Christmas truce
  • Ukrainian official said Russia “must leave the occupied territories — only then will it have a ‘temporary truce’”
  • Ukraine has previously dismissed prospect of any Russian call for a cease-fire as an attempt by Moscow to secure some respite for its troops
Updated 40 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine spurned an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin for a 36-hour cease-fire over Orthodox Christmas, saying there would be no truce until Russia withdraws its invading forces from occupied land.
The Kremlin said Putin had ordered a cease-fire from midday on Friday after a call for a Christmas truce from Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.
“Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation to introduce a cease-fire regime along the entire line of contact of the parties in Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6, 2023 to 24:00 on January 7, 2023,” Putin said in the order.
“Proceeding from the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of hostilities, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a cease-fire and allow them to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on Christmas Day,” Putin said.
But Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak tweeted back that Russia “must leave the occupied territories — only then will it have a ‘temporary truce’. Keep hypocrisy to yourself.”
He said that unlike Russia, Ukraine was not attacking foreign territory or killing civilians, only destroying “members of the occupation army on its territory.”
Podolyak, had earlier rejected Kirill’s for a truce as “a cynical trap and an element of propaganda.” He described the Russian Orthodox Church, which has endorsed the invasion, as a “war propagandist” that had incited the “mass murder” of Ukrainians and the militarization of Russia.
Ukraine has previously dismissed the prospect of any Russian call for a cease-fire as an attempt by Moscow to secure some respite for its troops, which Ukraine is trying to force from territory Russia seized by force after its invasion last February.
Russia’s Orthodox Church observes Christmas on Jan. 7. Ukraine’s main Orthodox Church has rejected the authority of the Moscow patriarch, and many Ukrainian believers have shifted their calendar, celebrating Christmas on Dec. 25 as in the West.
Mediation spurned
Earlier on Thursday, Russia and Ukraine made clear there would be no peace talks between them any time soon, effectively spurning an offer of mediation by Turkiye’s President Tayyip Erdogan, who spoke separately to both Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Kremlin said Putin had told Erdogan Moscow was ready for talks — but only under the condition that Ukraine “take into account the new territorial realities,” a reference to acknowledging Moscow’s annexation of Ukrainian territory.
Ukraine’s Podolyak called that demand “fully unacceptable.”
“The Russian Federation (Putin) under the word ‘talks’ offers Ukraine & the world to recognize ‘its right to seize foreign territories’ & ‘to fix the absence of legal consequences for mass killings on foreign territory,’” he wrote on Twitter.
Ten months after Putin ordered an invasion of his neighbor and seized swathes of Ukrainian land, Russia and Ukraine have both entered the new year with hardened diplomatic positions.
After major battlefield victories in the second half of 2022, Kyiv is increasingly confidant it can drive Russian invaders from more of its land.
Putin, for his part, has shown no willingness to discuss relinquishing his territorial conquests despite mounting losses among his troops, after he ordered the first call-up of reservists since World War Two.
The Turkish presidency said Erdogan told Putin on Thursday that a cease-fire was needed to end the conflict, and told Zelensky that Turkiye was prepared to serve as a mediator for a final peace.
Erdogan has acted as a mediator in the past, notably helping to broker a UN-backed deal that unblocked Ukrainian ports to ship grain, and has spoken by phone to both Putin and Zelensky on the same day several times, most recently last month.

Taliban claim killing, capture of Daesh involved in attacks on foreigners

Taliban claim killing, capture of Daesh involved in attacks on foreigners
Updated 16 sec ago
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

Taliban claim killing, capture of Daesh involved in attacks on foreigners

Taliban claim killing, capture of Daesh involved in attacks on foreigners
  • 11 killed, 7 held in night raids, says govt spokesman
  • Chinese at a hotel, Pakistani embassy hit in December
Updated 16 sec ago
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: The Taliban said on Thursday they had killed 11 Daesh militants and arrested seven during overnight raids in Kabul and two other provinces.

Sounds of explosions rang out in the Afghan capital on Wednesday evening in what the chief spokesman of the Taliban administration, Zabihullah Mujahid, said hours later was part of an operation targeting “a dangerous and significant network of Daesh” that was behind recent high-profile attacks in Kabul.

Mujahid said in a statement that the militants had “organized and carried out attacks on Langan Hotel, the airport and the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, and were still planning attacks on some other important places.”

In the past few weeks, a regional affiliate of Daesh — known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K — claimed responsibility for a Dec. 2 attack on the Pakistani embassy in what officials in Islamabad said was an attempt to assassinate the country’s top envoy in Afghanistan.

On Dec. 11, Daesh gunmen stormed a hotel that caters to Chinese businessmen in central Kabul. The hours-long attack left the assailants dead and another 21 people wounded, including two foreigners.

On Jan. 2, a Daesh-claimed explosion outside the Kabul military airport caused multiple casualties among Taliban security forces.

The operations on Wednesday night targeted the militants in two areas of Kabul, in one location of Zaranj, the capital of southwestern Nimroz province, and in eastern Nangarhar province.

In Kabul and Nimroz, “eight Daesh, including foreign nationals were killed and seven were arrested alive,” Mujahid said, adding that large numbers of weapons and explosives were seized from the scene.

In a tweet posted hours after his initial statement, the spokesman added that the operation in Nangahar saw three militants killed, including a Daesh leader known as Musa.

Officials at the Ministry of Interior did not respond to requests for comment on whether Wednesday’s raids were a new operation to counter the Daesh threat in the country.

Hamza Momen Hakimi, professor of law and political science at Salam University in Kabul, told Arab News that they were “counterattacks and operations by the Taliban forces to control these attacks.”

A surge in Deash attacks has been seen as the group’s attempts to further destabilize the country, and undermine its already battered economy, in the wake of the US and several international organizations placing it under sanctions when the Taliban took control in August 2021.

“The growing sequence of attacks by ISIS shows that the operational power of this group is increasing daily, which seems to be impossible without external aid and support,” Hakimi said.

“Whether it’s on civilians, like in mosques and educational centers, or on political and highly guarded places like the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defense and other places that they have targeted in the past few months ... These operations and these attacks are targeting the stability and peace in Afghanistan.”

Updated 05 January 2023
AFP

Woman faces UK trial for genital mutilation of girl, 4

Woman faces UK trial for genital mutilation of girl, 4
  • The practice is common in some African, Middle Eastern and Asian countries and involves the partial or total removal of a young girl’s clitoris and labia
  • More than 200 million girls and women alive today have been subjected to the practice: WHO
Updated 05 January 2023
AFP

LONDON: A woman appeared in a London court Thursday accused of helping in the genital mutilation of a four-year-old girl, a common but risky practice in parts of Africa, the Mideast and Asia
Amina Noor, 39, who required a Somali interpreter, pleaded not guilty to an offense dating back 16 years to when the alleged victim was aged just four.
Noor, from Harrow in northwest London, faces a single charge of assisting a non-UK resident to mutilate female genitalia while abroad.
The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is now aged 20 and a British citizen.
A trial will take place in October, the Central Criminal Court at the Old Bailey in central London was told.
The practice is common in some African, Middle Eastern and Asian countries and involves the partial or total removal of a young girl’s clitoris and labia.
The procedure — also known as “female circumcision,” often under unsterile conditions — can lead to severe complications.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 200 million girls and women alive today have been subjected to the practice.
Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is illegal in the UK and many other nations. It is also a criminal offense for UK nationals or permanent residents to perform or help to perform it overseas.
The maximum penalty is 14 years in prison.

Motorbike ambulances help women survive childbirth in rural India

Motorbike ambulances help women survive childbirth in rural India
Updated 05 January 2023

Motorbike ambulances help women survive childbirth in rural India

Motorbike ambulances help women survive childbirth in rural India
  • Service operates in remote forest areas of Chhattisgarh
  • Since 2014, more than 21,000 pregnant women in region have benefited from motorbike service
Updated 05 January 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: When Mungli Korram was giving birth in October, an ambulance sidecar took her to the nearest health center along near-impassable forest paths in Narayanpur.

The remote district of Chhattisgarh, a tribal state in central India, is a heavily forested area, where many villages are miles away from roads suitable for vehicle access.

The state has one of the highest maternal mortality rates, around 1.5 times the national average, with 137 pregnancy-related deaths for mothers per 100,000 births.

The death rate has, however, significantly decreased in the past few years, partly due to the motorbike ambulance service which helped Korram safely deliver her child.

“For women like us the bike ambulance has come as a savior,” she told Arab News.

“The ambulance is saving many lives of women in rural areas who were earlier deprived of such facilities.”

The sidecar hospital beds covered with a white canopy were introduced to the area eight years ago by Bhupesh Tiwari, the founder of Saathi, a developmental non-governmental organization working with rural communities.

“The problems women faced moved me and keeping in mind their problems I designed this ambulance, and I am happy that in the last eight years we have made substantial differences in the lives of women in these inaccessible areas,” Tiwari said.

“In 2014, when I started the motorbike ambulance, the situation was acute in remote villages with many women losing their lives during childbirth as they did not have access to any hospital.”

In 2014, the maternal mortality rate in the region was 159 per 100,000 births.

The initiative was initially supported by the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund until local authorities stepped in when the project’s tenure ended.

Today, the NGO operates 17 motorbike ambulances in the least accessible forest districts, covering 368 tribal villages with a population of around 100,000.

Saathi records show that since 2014 its team has attended to more than 21,000 pregnant women in the areas.

Pramod Potoi, a local community member who has been working with Saathi since the beginning of the project, noted that its presence had encouraged more women to seek professional medical help.

“In 2014, when the ambulance started, there were only a few women going to the nearest clinic. Now almost 90 percent of women prefer to do so,” he said.

“Health workers reach out to these villages and monitor the pregnancy of women in villages ... We are saving the lives of many women and infants through the ambulance service.”

List of countries that mandate COVID-19 tests for China travelers

List of countries that mandate COVID-19 tests for China travelers
Updated 05 January 2023
Reuters

List of countries that mandate COVID-19 tests for China travelers

List of countries that mandate COVID-19 tests for China travelers
  • WHO’s latest report showed 22,416 new hospitalizations for mainland China in the week to Jan.1 versus 15,161 the previous week
Updated 05 January 2023
Reuters

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: China defended on Thursday its handling of its raging COVID-19 outbreak after US President Joe Biden voiced concern and the World Health Organization (WHO) said Beijing was under-reporting virus deaths.
The WHO’s emergencies director, Mike Ryan, said on Wednesday in some of the UN health agency’s most critical remarks to date, that Chinese officials were under-representing data on several fronts.
China scrapped its stringent COVID-19 controls last month after protests against them, abandoning a policy that had shielded its 1.4 billion population from the virus for three years.
Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travelers from China as COVID-19 cases there surged following its relaxation of “zero-COVID” rules. China has rejected criticism of its COVID-19 data.
PLACES IMPOSING CURBS
United states
The United States will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travelers from China beginning on Jan. 5. All air passengers aged two and older will require a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said US citizens should reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau.
EU
European Union government officials recommended on Wednesday that passengers flying from China to the EU should have a negative COVID-19 test before they board. They also suggested all passenger on flights to and from China should wear face masks, that EU governments introduce random testing of passengers arriving from China and that they test and sequence wastewater in airports with international flights and planes arriving from China.
Sweden
Sweden will require travelers from China to show they have tested negative for COVID before they can enter the country, the government said.
UK
The UK will require a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test for passengers from China as of Jan. 5, the Department of Health said on Friday. However, a report in The Independent on Monday said passengers from China who arrive in the United Kingdom next week will not face compulsory COVID-19 tests on arrival.
France
France will require travelers from China to provide a negative COVID test result less than 48 hours before departure. Starting Jan. 1, France will carry out random PCR COVID tests upon arrival on travelers coming from China, a government official told reporters.
France has urged all 26 other European Union member states to test Chinese travelers for COVID.
Australia
Travelers from China to Australia will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test from Jan. 5, Australian Health Minister Mark Butler said on Sunday.
India
The country has mandated a COVID-19 negative test report for travelers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand. Passengers from those countries will be quarantined if they show symptoms or test positive.
Canada
Air travelers to Canada from China must test negative for COVID-19 no more than two days before departure, Ottawa said.
Japan
The country will require negative coronavirus test results within 72 hours of passengers boarding direct flights from China, the prime minister said on Jan 4. That is in addition to an existing regulation that passengers who had been in China in the seven days prior to their flight will be subject to a COVID-19 test on arrival in Japan. Those who test positive will be required to quarantine for seven days.
Italy
Italy has ordered COVID-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travelers from China. Milan’s main airport, Malpensa, has already started testing passengers arriving from Beijing and Shanghai.
Spain
Spain will require a negative COVID-19 test or a full course of vaccination against the disease upon arrival for travelers from China.
Malaysia
Malaysia will screen all inbound travelers for fever and test wastewater from aircraft arriving from China for COVID-19.
Taiwan
Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center said all passengers on direct flights from China, as well as by boat at two offshore islands, will have to take PCR tests upon arrival, starting on Jan. 1.
South Korea
South Korea will require travelers from China, Macau and Hong Kong to provide negative COVID-19 test results before departure, health authorities said.
Morocco
Morocco will impose a ban on people arriving from China, whatever their nationality, from Jan. 3.
Qatar
Qatar will require travelers arriving from China from Jan. 3 to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure, state news agency QNA said.
Belguim
Belgium will test wastewater from planes arriving from China for new COVID-19 variants as part of new steps against the spread of the coronavirus, the government announced on Monday.
Israel
Newly appointed Health Minister Aryeh Deri announced new COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections, according to the Times of Israel.

Places monitoring situation
Philippines
The Philippines sees a need to intensify monitoring and implementation of border controls for incoming individuals especially from China, Manila’s health ministry said.

Erdogan tells Putin cease-fire needed in Ukraine peace efforts

Erdogan tells Putin cease-fire needed in Ukraine peace efforts
Updated 05 January 2023
Reuters

Erdogan tells Putin cease-fire needed in Ukraine peace efforts

Erdogan tells Putin cease-fire needed in Ukraine peace efforts
  • Erdogan spoke by phone to Putin on Thursday
Updated 05 January 2023
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Vladimir Putin in a phone call that peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war should be supported by a unilateral cease-fire and a “vision for a fair solution,” the Turkish presidency said on Thursday.
Erdogan and the Russian president have spoken repeatedly since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February. Turkiye acted as mediator alongside the United Nations to set up a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian ports.
“President Erdogan said calls for peace and negotiations should be supported by a unilateral cease-fire and a vision for a fair solution,” the readout said, adding that Erdogan reminded Putin of the positive outcomes of the grains corridor deal.
Ukraine is a major global grain producer and exporter, but production and exports have fallen since Russia invaded and started blockading its seaports.
The two leaders also discussed Syria, with Erdogan telling Putin that concrete steps needed to be taken to clear Kurdish militants from the Syrian border region, the readout said.
“President Erdogan emphasised that concrete steps should now be taken to clear the terrorist organization PKK/PYD/YPG from Turkiye’s border regions, especially Tel Rifat and Manbij,” it said.

According to the Kremlin, Putin “acknowledged the destructive role of the West, pumping weapons into Kyiv, providing information and guidance.”
Putin said that Russia was ready for a dialogue on Ukraine, but that Kyiv must fulfil the previously announced requirements and take into account “new territorial realities.”

