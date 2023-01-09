You are here

  • Home
  • Enthusiastic Gulf visitors descend on Basra as football opens Iraq to tourists
25th Arabian Gulf Cup
25th Arabian Gulf Cup

Enthusiastic Gulf visitors descend on Basra as football opens Iraq to tourists

Enthusiastic Gulf visitors descend on Basra as football opens Iraq to tourists
Fans, influencers from Saudi to the UAE embrace 25th Arabian Gulf Cup as security fears fade in Cradle of Civilization. (FILE/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wu4j8

Updated 27 sec ago
Ahmed Twaij

Enthusiastic Gulf visitors descend on Basra as football opens Iraq to tourists

Enthusiastic Gulf visitors descend on Basra as football opens Iraq to tourists
  • Fans, influencers from Saudi to the UAE embrace 25th Arabian Gulf Cup as security fears fade in Cradle of Civilization
Updated 27 sec ago
Ahmed Twaij

BASRA: For decades Iraq’s ancient cultural attractions were closed to international tourists because of the ongoing conflict in the country, including a strict sanctions regime, but this has seemingly all changed with the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup.

Having spent time over the years in Iraq reporting on the conflict, I had never seen cars with number plates from any neighboring countries. Now seeing plates from Oman, Kuwait, the UAE and others was heart-warming, heightened by the fact that it takes many hours to drive to the country.

Full of cultural and historic artifacts and attractions, from the Ziggurat of Ur to the remains of Babylon, Iraq had always been a hotspot for tourism. Sadly, however, access dwindled from the late 1980s onwards.

One barrier has always been the difficulty to gain visas, unless they were for religious tourism. In 2019, the rules were relaxed for Western passport holders, and a visa-on-arrival scheme allowed for a plethora of foreign bloggers to explore Iraq. Residents and citizens from Arab countries still had problems, until the current Arabian Gulf Cup, with many jumping at the opportunity to visit.

“It was important for me to be here and support Iraq because of the years of crisis it’s been through,” explained Lorns Amean, a popular Jordanian travel vlogger. “I have travelled all over the world, and I have never seen hospitality greater than what the Iraqis have given us.”

Throughout the World Cup in Qatar, I would often bump into Saudi Arabian fans and tourists. When they discovered I was Iraqi, I would see their faces light up. On multiple occasions they would tell me, quite excitedly, about their plans to visit for the Gulf tournament or would ask about the security situation. And if it would be safe to travel given that the media portrayals have created an image of the country being synonymous with war.

The security situation has been a major concern for some. One Iraqi resident of Qatar, who preferred to remain anonymous, described to me how her parents feared letting her visit Basra for the tournament for precisely this reason.

Understanding the concerns of some Middle Eastern countries, Mustafa, a 30-year-old Iraqi, at a gathering of Kuwaiti and Iraq fans in Basra, explained: “We are actually victims of the media. This is our reality, we go to restaurants, to malls, we wish more would see this.”

The security in Iraq has improved considerably from the days of sectarian violence and ISIS terrorism, and hosting the Arabian Gulf Cup is a step in the right direction for the nation to reclaim its narrative in the media.

“We knew Iraq was the opposite to what the media had been showing us and it’s really proved that during our time here,” said Ahmed Al-Hamadi, a 23-year-old Emirati student who came from Sharjah to support the UAE. “We’ve been going out every day since we arrived, going to restaurants, the corniche and have loved every single moment and had no issues.”

In fact, for many fans, Iraq’s current climate has shattered preconceived notions.

“We’ve been welcomed at every moment of our journey here,” said Souad Mohammed, a 26-year-old Emirati accounting graduate. “From the airport, to accessing the hotel to entering the stadium, it was all made easy for us.”

The Arabian Gulf Cup represents Iraq’s re-emergence onto the international scene as tourists from across the Gulf have enjoyed the nation’s stability. Let’s hope the tournament acts as a catalyst for tourists to continue visiting the nation that has, as Bassam Mahdi sings in one of the cup’s official songs, “sorely missed its brothers.”

Topics: 25th Arabian Gulf Cup

Related

Green Falcons ready for crunch Arabian Gulf Cup clash with Iraq photos
Sport
Green Falcons ready for crunch Arabian Gulf Cup clash with Iraq
Tears of joy as Basra puts on memorable Arabian Gulf Cup opening ceremony
Sport
Tears of joy as Basra puts on memorable Arabian Gulf Cup opening ceremony

Global auction bidding for ticket to Riyadh Season Cup game kicks off at SR1m

Global auction bidding for ticket to Riyadh Season Cup game kicks off at SR1m
Bidding for a golden ticket to see a star-studded team of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr players take on the mighty Paris Saint-Germain.
Updated 36 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Global auction bidding for ticket to Riyadh Season Cup game kicks off at SR1m

Global auction bidding for ticket to Riyadh Season Cup game kicks off at SR1m
  • Auction ends Jan. 17, all proceeds go to National Platform for Charitable Work
  • Match between star-studded Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr team, PSG to be played on Jan. 19 at Riyadh’s King Fahd International Stadium
Updated 36 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh: Bidding for a golden ticket to see a star-studded team of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr players take on the mighty Paris Saint-Germain in Riyadh has kicked off at SR1 million ($270,000).

A global auction for the single pass to the sell-out Riyadh Season Cup match began on Monday evening.

The game will bring together stars of the rival Saudi clubs to take on French giants PSG at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Jan. 19.

Event organizers revealed they had received more than 2 million inquiries about tickets for the clash from fans in 170 countries.

The winning bidder for the special ticket is being promised an experience “beyond imagination.” The auction will end on Jan. 17 and all proceeds will go to the National Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan).

In a tweet, Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, said the auction ticket would allow its owner certain match-day privileges, including attending the awards ceremony, access to the changing rooms of both sides, and a seat at a gala dinner attended by the footballers.

Al-Sheikh told Al Arabiya: “Everything is possible in Saudi Arabia in light of the support of our wise leadership.

“The cup represents a historic event by all standards, and is unprecedented in the history of football, after requests to attend reached more than 2 million from 170 countries.

“This is the largest in the history of Paris Saint-Germain matches.”

He added that tickets for the game were quickly sold out.

“If we had not stopped the system, the demand would have exceeded this number — every second it increases by 10,000 and 15,000 ticket requests.”

During several calls between Al-Sheikh and PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, it was pointed out that tickets for the game could have been sold 100 times over.

“We asked the management of Paris Saint-Germain to triple the shirts of the French team to meet the demand expected from fans,” Al-Sheikh said.

And he was optimistic that the stars of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr would be victorious.

“I promised the coach and the players a motivational gift if they won the cup, as we will face a great team and we will play and fight.

“God willing, the Riyadh Season Cup will remain in Riyadh despite the strength of the star-studded French team,” he added.

The game will be broadcast around the world on numerous TV channels and platforms and is likely to see Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, now an Al-Nassr player, and Argentina’s World Cup star Lionel Messi of PSG go head-to-head again following their former Real Madrid and Barcelona days.

The combined Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr team will be led by an international coach and assistant.

Topics: Riyadh Season Cup Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) A-Hilal Al-Nassr Turki Al-Asheikh

Related

Paris Saint-Germain to face off with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr stars in Riyadh Season Cup match
Sport
Paris Saint-Germain to face off with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr stars in Riyadh Season Cup match
Marcelo Gallardo to lead Saudi select team against Paris Saint-Germain in Riyadh Season Cup
Sport
Marcelo Gallardo to lead Saudi select team against Paris Saint-Germain in Riyadh Season Cup

Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia to host 8th edition of Kings and Princes Cups Festival

Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia to host 8th edition of Kings and Princes Cups Festival
Updated 52 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia to host 8th edition of Kings and Princes Cups Festival

Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia to host 8th edition of Kings and Princes Cups Festival
  • 2-day event at King Abdulaziz Racecourse kicks off on Jan. 13
Updated 52 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia will host the 8th edition of the Kings and Princes Cups Festival on the grounds of King Abdulaziz Racecourse on Jan. 13.

The two-day festival will include local and foreign horses with a purse distribution of SR5.9 million ($1.57 million) within the 83rd and 84th ceremonies of the ongoing season.

The festival includes eight runs dedicated to horses of different ages and over several distances, with prize money for the runs of the Kings Cups (Saud, Faisal, Khalid, Fahd and Abdullah bin Abdulaziz) totaling $213,000 each, prizes for the cups of Princes Sultan and Nayef bin Abdulaziz reaching $186,000, and the prize for the Prince Badr bin Abdulaziz Cup amounting to $133,000.

The Princes Naif, Badr and Sultan bin Abdulaziz Cup races will be held alongside the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Cup on Friday, while the cups of Kings Fahd, Khalid, Faisal and Saud bin Abdulaziz will be held among the last races on Saturday.

The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia launched the first edition of the Kings and Princes Cups Festival in 2016 to celebrate the royals.

The past seven editions of the festival witnessed victories for 21 owners, who won 46 trophies, led by “The White Stable,” owned by King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz’s sons, who won 13 trophies.

“The Red Stable,” owned by Prince Faisal bin Khalid, won seven cups, three of which were in the seventh edition. “The Sky Blue Stable,” owned by Abdullah Al-Mousa, came in third place, with four cups.

Meanwhile the stable of Prince Saud bin Salman bin Abdulaziz came fourth with three cups, two of which were in the previous edition.

Topics: Kings and Princes Cups Festival Saudi Arabia Jockey

Rafael Nadal returns to Dubai tournament for first time in 15 years

Rafael Nadal returns to Dubai tournament for first time in 15 years
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Rafael Nadal returns to Dubai tournament for first time in 15 years

Rafael Nadal returns to Dubai tournament for first time in 15 years
  • Record Grand Slam winner will play at the Duty Free Tennis Championships from Feb. 19 to March 4
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Rafael Nadal will make a long-awaited return to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships next month, 15 years after his last competitive appearance in the UAE.

Nadal, the DDFTC men’s champion in 2006, last appeared at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in 2008. Since then, he has established himself as one of the greatest male players in tennis history, winning a record 22 Grand Slam titles. Currently ranked No. 2 in the world, Nadal will return for the annual ATP 500 event, which runs from Feb. 27 to March 4.

“As one of the most instantly recognizable personalities in global sport, and one of the most decorated players to ever grace the game, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Rafa back to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after 15 years. The last time Rafa played in Dubai, he had won three Grand Slams. He returns having amassed more Grand Slam titles than any other male player in history,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

Last year proved historic for Nadal, now 36. At the first Grand Slam of the season in Melbourne, he won a second Australian Open and 21st major title, moving him ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam winners’ list. Nadal also became only the second player in history to complete the double career grand slam. Five months later, he claimed a 14th French Open title, becoming the tournament’s oldest winner, extending his unrivalled Roland Garros record to 106 wins from 109 matches.

Commenting on Rafa’s return, Ramesh Cidambi, COO of Dubai Duty Free and chair of the tournament organizing committee, said: “The whole world has watched Rafa’s extraordinary career and has applauded him as a true champion in the sport of tennis. The committee is extremely happy that the fans in Dubai and the UAE will now have a rare opportunity to watch him live at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and marvel at his passion, energy and talent.

“The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is an established event on the WTA and ATP Tours, and yet each year we seek to provide fans with an even richer experience,” he added. “This year will be no exception with this opportunity to watch Rafa in his quest to add to the 92 titles he has won since 2001.

Having first reached the quarterfinals in Dubai in 2005, Nadal returned in 2006 to beat, among others, Briton Tim Henman and Germany’s Rainer Schuttler on route to the final. Against world No. 1 and top seed Federer, Nadal triumphed 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to mark his first victory over the Swiss in an ATP final. When Federer retired last year, ending one of the greatest tennis rivalries of all time, Nadal’s record against Federer stood at 13-10 in ATP finals.

“We are looking forward to another fortnight of incredible tennis, with an elite lineup of some of the world’s best talent,” said Tournament Director Salah Tahlak. “To welcome Rafael Nadal back to Dubai after such a long time brings me great joy and I am sure fans will be as excited as I am to see Rafa competing at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium once again. With the full player fields for both tournaments set to be confirmed in the coming weeks, we are sure to have another pair of unforgettable men’s and women’s tournaments with many of the best players in the world.”

Next month’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships men’s tournament is preceded by the 23rd edition of the annual WTA event, which will continue to take place one week before the ATP event. The women’s tournament will run from Feb. 19-25.

Topics: Rafael Nadal

Related

Nadal leaves ATP Finals with consolation win over Ruud
Sport
Nadal leaves ATP Finals with consolation win over Ruud
Offbeat
Tennis legend Navratilova facing ‘double whammy’ cancer battle

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr transfer like Pele’s move to New York Cosmos, says club’s coach

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr transfer like Pele’s move to New York Cosmos, says club’s coach
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr transfer like Pele’s move to New York Cosmos, says club’s coach

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr transfer like Pele’s move to New York Cosmos, says club’s coach
  • The French manager also revealed that the Portuguese star will likely debut against Ettifaq on Jan. 22
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia has compared Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Pele’s New York Cosmos move in 1975, saying that its impact goes beyond football.

Speaking during a visit to the Dakar Rally camp, the Frenchman expressed his desire to see Ronaldo regain the joy of playing, and said the 37-year-old Portuguese legend is in fine physical condition and already integrated with the squad.

Garcia also explained that Ronaldo is not just any footballer, highlighting his five Ballon d’Or awards.

“I think this matter is very important for the development of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East,” said Garcia. “If I can make a comparison, I think it is similar to Pele’s arrival (to the New York Cosmos) in his era, especially with regard to the development of football in Saudi Arabia.”

“Since Cristiano’s arrival, our club has been in the limelight, and the whole world knows our club now,” the French coach added. “I think we went from 800,000 to 10 million (followers on social media) in a matter of hours, a few days, thanks to his arrival.”

“As I always think, it’s very easy to manage big champions,” he said. “He integrated with the group, we watched him joking and laughing with his new colleagues. He was with us in the last game, even if he wasn’t able to play. He was present in the dressing room.”

“He trained on a bicycle and was happy after our registration. He is with the group with all his energy and has the desire to win. He is a winner by nature, and there is no doubt that he will drag everyone behind him from this point of view.”

Asked when Ronaldo would make his Al-Nassr debut, Garcia said he would likely take part in the match against Ettifaq in Riyadh on Jan. 22.

Before that, he is expected to play in the Riyadh Season Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and a select 11 of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr players on Jan. 19.

“We have a league match three days later,” Garcia said of the exhibition game against Lionel Messi and company. “But this is not very dangerous, the most important thing is that this matter shows how keen Saudi Arabia is on sports and football.”

Related

Al Nassr thrown SPL lifeline as Al Ahli stop Al Hilal’s title march
Sport
Al Nassr thrown SPL lifeline as Al Ahli stop Al Hilal’s title march
Al-Hilal win Clasico: 5 things we learned from latest round of Roshn Saudi League
Sport
Al-Hilal win Clasico: 5 things we learned from latest round of Roshn Saudi League

Nets win against Heat but lose Durant to injury; 76ers cruise past Pistons

Nets win against Heat but lose Durant to injury; 76ers cruise past Pistons
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

Nets win against Heat but lose Durant to injury; 76ers cruise past Pistons

Nets win against Heat but lose Durant to injury; 76ers cruise past Pistons
  • Desmond Bane scored 24 points and handed out nine assists as the Grizzlies, missing their top scorer Ja Morant, beat Utah Jazz 123-118
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: The Brooklyn Nets eked out a 102-101 NBA victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday on Royce O’Neale’s game-winner but saw superstar Kevin Durant limp out with a knee injury in the third quarter.

Durant, averaging 30 points per game for the surging Nets, was hurt with little more than a minute remaining in the third when Australian teammate Ben Simmons rose to block a shot by Jimmy Butler, who fell back into Durant.

Durant sat on the floor for several moments, tried to rejoin the contest and then departed for the locker room.

“He’ll get evaluated tomorrow and then hopefully I’ll have more info,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said. “Most likely it will include imaging, just to make sure we’re good.”

Immediately after the game Vaughn said he hadn’t yet discussed the injury with Durant, who was congratulating teammates as they came off the court.

Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 20 points. Durant finished with 17 in 30 minutes on the court and O’Neale came through after the Heat led by nine with 9:24 to play.

Miami were up 101-100 after a pair of baskets from Butler but when Irving missed a three-pointer with 5.5 seconds left O’Neale got the rebound and delivered what proved to be the game-winner.

Butler led Miami with 26 points but missed a layup at the buzzer.

Despite the concerns over Durant, Vaughn was happy with what he saw from the Nets, who improved to 27-13, one game behind the Boston Celtics atop the East.

“You’ve got to give our guys credit for staying with it,” he said. “I think we were down eight or nine — to finish the game and stay together, pretty impressive.”

Durant’s former Nets teammate James Harden delivered a 20-point triple-double to help carry the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers to a convincing 123-111 victory over the Pistons in Detroit.

Harden added 11 rebounds and 11 assists in his second triple-double of the season and had plenty off support despite the continued absence of star center Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker.

Embiid missed his third straight game with a sore left foot while Tucker was out with a sinus infection.

“He was terrific,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said of Harden but noted it was a “good team performance.”

Montrezl Harrell scored a season-high 20 points and combined seamlessly with Harden to keep the Sixers offense clicking.

Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points, and the 76ers reserves scored 48 points as Philadelphia pushed their lead to 23 points midway through the fourth quarter.

Harden reached a career milestone during the game, becoming the 27th NBA player to score 24,000 career points.

There were varying fortunes for the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks as they played without their stars.

In Memphis, Desmond Bane scored 24 points and handed out nine assists as the Grizzlies, missing their top scorer Ja Morant, beat the Utah Jazz 123-118.

Morant was a late scratch with a sore right thigh. In his absence, the offense flowed through Tyus Jones who scored 21 points with six assists as the Grizzlies grabbed a sixth straight win.

Memphis, who were also without ailing center Steven Adams, improved to 26-13, tied with Western Conference leader Denver.

Meanwhile the Mavericks, with Luka Doncic sidelined by a sore ankle a day after his triple-double in a win over New Orleans, fell 120-109 to the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for the Thunder, who weathered a hot start by the Mavs and never trailed in the second half.

In Houston, the Minnesota Timberwolves trailed by as many as 20 in the first half and were down by four going into the fourth quarter, but they rallied to beat the lowly Rockets 104-96.

D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21. Center Rudy Gobert scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, upping the intensity in the second half as the Timberwolves battled back.

Topics: NBA basketball

Related

Tatum leads NBA-best Celtics to big win over Bucks while 76ers, Mavs triumph
Sport
Tatum leads NBA-best Celtics to big win over Bucks while 76ers, Mavs triumph
NBA’s top young guards Morant, Herro dazzle in wins by Grizzlies and Heat
Sport
NBA’s top young guards Morant, Herro dazzle in wins by Grizzlies and Heat

follow us

Latest updates

Swiss shipping firm MSC adds Jeddah Islamic Port to its India-West Med route  
Swiss shipping firm MSC adds Jeddah Islamic Port to its India-West Med route  
EY launches Saudi law practice team in Riyadh
EY launches Saudi law practice team in Riyadh
Global auction bidding for ticket to Riyadh Season Cup game kicks off at SR1m
Global auction bidding for ticket to Riyadh Season Cup game kicks off at SR1m
Enthusiastic Gulf visitors descend on Basra as football opens Iraq to tourists
Enthusiastic Gulf visitors descend on Basra as football opens Iraq to tourists
Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests
Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.