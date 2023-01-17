Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses defense needs with German president

You are here

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds video call with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin on January 17, 2023. (Reuters)
  Thank you for the comprehensive assistance ... that made our army stronger, for the financial support," Zelenskiy wrote
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Germany on Tuesday for “new defense decisions” taken at the start of this year, and said he and Germany’s president had discussed “the necessity of increasing defense support” for Kyiv.
“Thank you for the comprehensive assistance ... that made our army stronger, for the financial support,” Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app following a video call with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
“During the meeting in the format of a video conference ... we discussed the situation on the frontline, the necessity of increasing defense support for Ukraine, the diplomatic process on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.”

Germany to appoint regional official as defense minister

Germany to appoint regional official as defense minister
BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday he will appoint a regional official as the new defense minister following the resignation of the much-criticized Christine Lambrecht.
The defense minister-designate, Boris Pistorius, is a member of Scholz’s Social Democratic Party and has served as interior minister of Lower Saxony state since 2013.
“I am very pleased to have won Boris Pistorius, an outstanding politician from our country, for the post of defense minister,” Scholz said in a written statement.
“Pistorius is an extremely experienced politician who has administrative experience, has been involved in security policy for years and, with his competence, assertiveness and big heart, is exactly the right person to lead the Bundeswehr through this change of era,” the chancellor added.
Pistorius, 62, is scheduled to receive his certificate of appointment from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and take his oath of office in parliament on Thursday, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.
Following Lambrecht’s resignation, the chancellor consulted closely with the members of his party and parliamentary group leaders and decided on Pistorius as the new defense minister, Hebestreit said in a written statement.
“I’m convinced this is someone who will get along with the troops and whom the servicemen and women will like very much,” Scholz told reporters later on Tuesday.
The designated defense minister thanked the chancellor for his nomination and said it is “truly an extraordinary honor for me to take on this office.”
“I know the importance of the task in these times,” Pistorius told reporters. “The tasks that lie ahead of the troops are enormous ... I want to make the Bundeswehr strong for the times that lie ahead.”
Lambrecht announced her resignation on Monday.
Pistorius is inheriting the job of steering Germany’s military modernization project and overseeing expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine amid Russia’s war.
He also is getting quickly thrown into the deep end of his new position. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to visit Berlin this week and then host a meeting of allies at Ramstein Air Base in western Germany. On Sunday, the German and French governments are expected to hold bilateral talks that include a meeting of the countries’ joint security council.
Pistorius completed his military service from 1980 to 1981, then studied law in the western German towns of Osnabrueck and Muenster.
Before being appointed interior minister of Lower Saxony, he served as mayor of Osnabrueck from 2006 to 2013, Germany news agency dpa reported.
Lambrecht had been defense minister since Scholz became chancellor in December 2021. Critics had long portrayed her as being out of her depth.
The German government has faced mounting pressure to make another significant step forward in German military aid to Ukraine by agreeing to deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks. Earlier this month, the government agreed to provide 40 Marder armored personnel carriers and a Patriot air defense missile battery to Kyiv.
Germany has given Ukraine substantial support in recent months, including howitzers, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and the first of four IRIS-T surface-to-air missile systems. But critics, some inside Germany’s governing coalition, have long complained of Scholz’s perceived hesitancy to step up aid.
Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck, a member of Germany’s Greens party, welcomed Scholz’ choice of Pistorius. He pointed out that the job comes with a lot of responsibility, especially after Russia’s attack on Ukraine almost a year ago.
“Germany, as part of the European Union and NATO, must be ready to defend itself and strengthen its defense capability, in close cooperation with its partners,” he said.
“There are also important decisions to be made in the short term, in particular the pressing question of how we continue to support Ukraine in its right to self-defense,” Habeck added.

  Shortages of antibiotics are a growing problem for many European countries
  The European Commission's proposal to revise the pharmaceuticals legislation is planned for March
DUBAI: Proposed changes to a European Union pharmaceuticals law will include stronger obligations for the supply of medicines and earlier notifications of shortages, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Tuesday.
Kyriakides told a session of the European Parliament that shortages of antibiotics are a growing problem for many European countries. She said the European Commission’s proposal to revise the pharmaceuticals legislation is planned for March.
“Our objective is and remains to secure access to medicines for all patients in need and to avoid any market disruption of medicines in the EU,” Kyriakides said.
Shortages of antibiotics have been reported in 26 European countries, the European Medicines Agency says.
The unseasonably early upsurge in respiratory infections in Europe this winter and insufficient production capacity are the root causes of the shortages, Kyriakides said.
Numerous EU lawmakers speaking at the session said the shortages needed to be tackled urgently. But experts say shortages of essential generic medicines like antibiotics are likely to be recurrent in Europe due to problems in the sector such as the gradual migration of generic manufacturing to Asia.
Kyriakides said the EU is deploying all regulatory options and talking to companies to increase production and mitigate shortages.
She added that the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), the EU health crisis body established during the COVID-19 pandemic, could procure medicines and medical supplies on behalf of member states to address shortages.

  Olena Zelenska said that parents are in tears watching doctors trying to save their children, farmers are afraid to go back to their fields filled with explosive mines
DAVOS: Ukraine’s first lady scolded world leaders and corporate executives at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in the snowy Swiss town of Davos for not all using their influence at a time when Russia’s invasion leaves children dying and a world struggling with food insecurity.
As the anniversary of the war nears, Olena Zelenska said Tuesday that parents are in tears watching doctors trying to save their children, farmers are afraid to go back to their fields filled with explosive mines and “we cannot allow a new Chernobyl to happen,” referring to the 1986 nuclear disaster as Russian missiles have pounded Ukrainian energy infrastructure for months.
“What you all have in common is that you are genuinely influential,” Zelenska told attendees. “But there is something that separates you, namely that not all of you use this influence, or sometimes use it in a way that separates you even more.”
She spoke as hundreds of government officials, corporate titans, academics and activists from around the world who descended on the town billed as Europe’s highest. The weeklong talkfest of big ideas and backroom deal-making prioritizes global problems such as hunger, climate change and the slowing economy, but it’s never clear how much concrete action emerges to help reach the forum’s stated ambition of “improving the state of the world.”
“We are all internally convinced that there is no such global problem that humanity cannot solve,” Zelenska said. “This is more important now when Russia’s aggression in Europe poses various challenges.”
The war in Ukraine, which has killed thousands of civilians, displaced millions and jolted food and fuel markets worldwide. With the war raising inflation and expanding food insecurity in developing nations, Zelenska called it “an insult to mankind and human nature to have mass starvation.”
Ukraine and Russia had been key suppliers of wheat, barley and other food supplies to Africa, the Middle East and Asia where many were already going hungry.
About 345 million people in 82 countries are facing acute food insecurity, according to the UN World Food Program, up from 135 million in 53 countries before the pandemic and war in Ukraine.
Zelenska warned that the war could expand beyond Ukraine’s borders and worsen the crises but “unity is what brings peace back.”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged the assembled executives and global leaders at Davos to keep aiding Ukraine.
“Ukraine wants to become a member of the European Union, and it is a perfect opportunity to take investment and reform to pave this way for Ukraine toward the European Union,” she said after Zelenska’s address. “And my call on you is: We need every helping hand on board. Ukraine deserves to have as much support as possible.”
While urging unity for Ukraine, von der Leyen unveiled a major clean tech industrial plan to compete with China and the United States as the 27-nation bloc looks to stay a leader on plotting a greener future.
She said the plan would make it easier to push through subsidies for green industries and inject funding into EU-wide projects to help reach its goal of climate neutrality by 2050. The bloc also would be more forceful in countering unfair trading practices.
At Davos, a helicopter buzzed overhead in overcast skies as scores of notables, including former US Vice President Al Gore, trudged through the snow and crisscrossed the Alpine town of 10,000 to attend a number of panel sessions on everything from the environment to cryptocurrencies to the fight against COVID-19.
Many concerned minds in Davos were on the devastation from a Russian missile strike that hit an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing 44 people in one of the deadliest single attacks in months.
Zelenska said Ukrainians “can’t take a day off from war” and that they “have to risk their lives each day” but said she believed the world would unify for peace.
Her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky, will be beamed in by video Wednesday to complement the in-person delegation of his wife and officials such as Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.
Davos offers a new chance for Ukrainian envoys to ramp up international support for donations of weapons like tanks and anti-rocket defenses and greater pressure to further isolate and squeeze Russia’s economy.
France, the UK, the US and other nations are vowing to send increasingly powerful weapons to Ukraine, such as tanks or armored combat vehicles.

  New laws punish refugees, says Safe Passage International
  About 6,300 were forced to leave loved ones in Afghanistan
LONDON: More than 100 charities are urging the UK prime minister to honor a government pledge to resettle thousands of family members of Afghans who fled after the Taliban takeover.

Having committed to resettling family members, the UK government failed to develop any mechanism for achieving this, with campaigners accusing the government of abandoning those Afghans it promised to reunite with their families in the UK, The Guardian reports.

Chief executive of Safe Passage International, Beth Gardiner-Smith, said: “It’s been 18 months since families were torn apart when Kabul fell.

“Afghans remain one of the top nationalities risking their lives to cross the Channel, but rather than create the safe routes that would allow them to reunite with family, the prime minister prefers to concentrate on new laws to further punish refugees.”

Along with Safe Passage and the Refugee Council, signatories to the letter sent to Rishi Sunak include Refugee Action, Choose Love, Ben and Jerry’s, Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, the Welsh Refugee Council, Islamic Relief and Oxfam GB.

The letter requests that the prime minister honor the commitments made to Afghan families after the decision of UK and allied forces to flee the country led to the Taliban takeover.

Highlighting that vulnerable family members — including women, girls and those from persecuted religious and minority ethnic communities — have been forced to live in hiding in Afghanistan, the letter notes that the abandonment has put these people’s lives at great risk.

Responding to the letter, a government spokesperson said: “So far, we have brought almost 23,000 vulnerable people to safety, including thousands of people eligible for our Afghan relocation schemes.

“This complex situation presents significant challenges, including securing safe passage out of the country for those who want to leave — and who are eligible for resettlement in the UK.”

Some 6,300 Afghans brought to the UK under the scheme were forced to leave their families behind in Afghanistan and have been provided no information on if and when the government will allow them to reunite.

Amir, a 23-year-old photographer and young leader with Safe Passage, was evacuated from Afghanistan in August 2021, living alone in the UK without his parents or sister ever since.

He said: “I’m depressed and nervous for my family, my friends and for the women in Afghanistan, especially my mother and sister. They’re not allowed to go outside anymore. Now I’m alone and it’s really hard, and it is for them as well.”

  Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan urges regulatory oversight
  Expanding digital payment systems critical for poor, underserved
DAVOS: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan was among several leading government and private sector participants who explored the risks and benefits of innovation for financial institutions — and the poor and underserved — at a World Economic Forum panel discussion in Davos on Tuesday.

Al-Jadaan kicked off the session by highlighting the “legitimate concern and need” from both private sector actors and conventional financial institutions. He said both would need to work together to address pertinent challenges.

The minister said there have been calls for financial innovation because of benefits that include inclusiveness but warned that regulators need to be cautious to ensure these innovations do not impact market stability.

“Conventional financial institutions are rushing to innovate under pressure because these challenging innovators are bringing new ways of doing business that conventional institutions will need to deal with and catch up with,” he said.

NYSE Group President Lynn Martin said regulators could play an important role in bringing financial innovators into conventional financial institutions.

“We need regulators to tell us what the guideposts are, what the rules are, what the regulated framework is to bring them into more traditional structures,” Martin said.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman said that in the long-term financial innovation in general, if properly democratized, could be an enabling platform to ensure widespread prosperity, including to the world’s poorest people. Suzman said this could be achieved in particular through the expansion of digital payment systems.

“One of the silver linings of the pandemic was actually a big expansion of digital payment systems, often government-to-person digital payment system(s), which bring people in whether they are smallholder farmers across Africa or south Asia, or new banking systems,” Suzman told the panel. 

Financial inclusion

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said there are at least 2 billion people in the world today who are outside the financial system, and at least 2 billion who are poorly served by it. They pay high fees or interest rates for services that the more wealth pay much less for.

“We have a good financial system, one that has integrity behind it. But I do not think it is doing the job that it needs to do which is being an inclusive economy that brings everybody in together,” Schulman said.

Schulman said there was a need for safeguards and public and private partnerships, as well as feedback loops between the two sectors to put guardrails around responsible innovation.

“Things are moving so quickly right now that it is very difficult for regulators and private companies to keep up,” he said.

“Banks are tech companies just like tech companies are financial services players as well. We are all tech companies right now,” he said.

“Whether it be AI which is just ready to make its debut and take off, or new forms of accessibility like 5G … combine all those together and you will redefine the financial system. It will happen,” he said.

Schulman said one of the ways to make the financial sector safe, secure and inclusive is through technological innovations such as Blockchain.

“There are things like Blockchain that get a bad name because they are conflated with crypto,” he said.

He said that the only risk is crypto, which he referred to as risky assets being traded. However, he pointed out the underlying technology of Blockchain “has performed perfectly.”

“The promise of a distributed ledger is that it can be faster and cheaper so that you can do and settle transactions instantaneously, with no middleman, (and) bring the costs down,” he said.

Schulman said it was important to do things faster and cheaper because it would be accessible to more people.

