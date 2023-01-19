You are here

  • Home
  • NEOM CEO says 20 percent infrastructure works already completed 

NEOM CEO says 20 percent infrastructure works already completed 

NEOM CEO says 20 percent infrastructure works already completed 
The video includes real-world footage of the large-scale constructions across NEOM regions (NEOM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9rhxq

Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

NEOM CEO says 20 percent infrastructure works already completed 

NEOM CEO says 20 percent infrastructure works already completed 
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Nearly 20 percent of infrastructure works at NEOM, Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion megacity, have been completed, according to a top official.  

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, NEOM’s CEO, said that works are progressing in the futuristic city as per schedule in an interview with Al Arabiya TV.

The project is set to run on 100 percent renewable energy when completed, and will encompass several megaprojects.

To showcase the works, NEOM released a video earlier this week which shows the rapid progress being made on the project.  

The video includes real-world footage of the large-scale constructions across NEOM regions which includes The Line, Trojena, OXAGON, and the luxury island development project Sindalah.  

 

 

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Sindalah Island project, which will extend over an area of approximately 840,000 sq. m and the island will act as a main gateway to the Red Sea for guests from early 2024. 

The video sets out the key achievements made in 2022, including the launch of Tonomus, the first company to be established as a full-fledged subsidiary of NEOM that will integrate artificial intelligence technology in the buildings of the mega project.  

The three-minute clip also shows construction workers being deployed to lay the foundations for the megaproject.

“A project unique in scale, already being built in a place with 95 percent of the land protected for nature where rewilding is in motion, bringing animals back to their natural habitat,” the clip said.  

The video also portrayed the works which are currently underway in Trojena, the mountain destination which will host the 2029 Asian Winter Games.  

In December, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Peter Fitzhardinge, head of Tourism Marketing at NEOM, said that the 2029 Asian winter games at Trojena will showcase how NEOM will use innovation to carry out the event in a meticulous manner.  

“NEOM is all about innovation. I think now, not only we have to launch Trojena to show the vision, but we have to also showcase how we can bring Asian winter games into reality for people to come and participate in winter sports in NEOM,” said Fitzhardinge. 

The clip also shows the works that are going on in OXAGON, a futuristic industrial city touted to be the largest floating industrial complex in the world upon completion.  

While speaking to Arab News at the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Riyadh on Nov. 30 Al-Nasr had noted that OXAGON also has all the potential to become a world-class tourist destination, where visitors can come and see how the future will be. 

“It is in OXAGON where all industries will be, and it is the port of NEOM. Yet, we would like to see tourists spending a day or two in OXAGON. They will see the future of industries in OXAGON. Everything in NEOM is built for the future era. We want them to come and see how future sea ports will operate,” said Al-Nasr. 

Another subsidiary that was launched in 2022 was Enowa, responsible for managing NEOM’S sustainable energy and water systems. Enowa will also have the world’s largest green hydrogen plant which will catalyze NEOM’s sustainability journey.  

“At NEOM, we are addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity by bringing together a community of the brightest minds committed to reimagining what a sustainable future will look like in 20 to 30 years, and building it today. We are redefining the future now. NEOM is open for business,” Al-Nasr said in a separate statement. 

It also highlighted NEOM’s $175 million investment in “Volocopter, the next generation of transport.”

“It’s why athletes from 25 countries participated in the NEOM Beach Games and it’s why the planet’s fastest growing lifestyle brand, Ennismore, has become the first hotel partner for Trojena,” said the narrator in the video.

Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia now also offers direct flights to NEOM from London and Dubai.

The video also highlighted NEOM’s growing media sector, which has supported 25 productions in 18 months, working with names such as the BBC, Apple TV and NBC.

NEOM also partnered with McLaren to drive innovation and talent development in electrical motorsport. The megacity, in cooperation with the Asian Football Confederation, also launched the Shuhub Community Program to “develop the next generation of Saudi footballers.”

The video also highlighted NEOM’s efforts to “protect the secrets hidden at the bottom of the Red Sea”  with OceanX.

Topics: NEOM The Line OXAGON

Related

Saudi’s Ministry and WEF innovation platform UpLink team up to address food insecurity

Saudi’s Ministry and WEF innovation platform UpLink team up to address food insecurity
Updated 9 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi’s Ministry and WEF innovation platform UpLink team up to address food insecurity

Saudi’s Ministry and WEF innovation platform UpLink team up to address food insecurity
  • The Food Ecosystems and Arid Climates Challenge calls on entrepreneurs to help solve food issues in regions with arid climates
  • The winners will receive $109,000 to help scale up and implement their ventures, and benefit from a profile boost and increased networking opportunities
Updated 9 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning has launched an innovation challenge focusing on global food security issues.

The Food Ecosystems and Arid Climates Challenge has been organized in partnership with UpLink, the World Economic Forum’s innovation platform, which aims to connect entrepreneurs with investors and other collaborators.

Organizers said the challenge invites industry players to tackle problems through collaboration and cooperation, with the aim of crowdsourcing transformative solutions designed to enhance food security in countries affected by low rainfall, drought and desertification.

“Our world faces a wide range of major socioeconomic challenges and food security is at the top of the list,” said Faisal F. Alibrahim, the Saudi minister of economy and planning.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is fully committed to being a major innovation accelerator, and dedicating resources to empower and support entrepreneurs who are determined to tackle the challenge of food security, in this case in regions with arid climates.”

The initiative was unveiled on Thursday during the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, with a call for food industry entrepreneurs, start-ups, social ventures, and small and medium-sized enterprises to submit their proposals.

The winners of the challenge will receive 100,000 Swiss francs ($109,000) to invest in scaling up and implementing their ventures in arid regions, and also benefit from increased visibility and access to networking opportunities.

According to UN’s World Food Program, 828 million people worldwide face hunger, 2.3 billion are considered food insecure, and 3.1 billion cannot afford a healthy diet. It is estimated that by 2030, water scarcity and droughts will have displaced 700 million people.

The collaboration between the Saudi ministry and UpLink aims to enhance food security and improve the supply of healthy and nutritious foods in regions that need them most, organizers said, to help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goal of zero hunger by 2030.

It is the first of two challenges related to food systems, the second of which, focusing on climate-smart agriculture, will be launched later this year.

Topics: WEF 2023 World Economic Forum Saudi Arabia Ministry of Economy and Planning UpLink Food Ecosystems and Arid Climates Challenge food security

Related

Saudi Arabia joins WEF Jobs Consortium reinforcing Vision 2030 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia joins WEF Jobs Consortium reinforcing Vision 2030 
Special Geopolitical instability is raising risk of ‘catastrophic cyberattack’: WEF study 
Business & Economy
Geopolitical instability is raising risk of ‘catastrophic cyberattack’: WEF study 

Closing bell: Saudi bourse edges up 0.17% to end at 10,682  

Closing bell: Saudi bourse edges up 0.17% to end at 10,682  
Updated 19 January 2023
Nirmal Menon

Closing bell: Saudi bourse edges up 0.17% to end at 10,682  

Closing bell: Saudi bourse edges up 0.17% to end at 10,682  
Updated 19 January 2023
Nirmal Menon

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 17.97 points — or 0.17 percent — on Thursday to close at 10,682.01.  

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index inched up 2.14 points to close at 1,481.90, the parallel market Nomu surged 159.71 points to 19,213.17.  

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Thursday to SR3.5 billion ($930 million), with 110 stocks of the listed 223 declining and 93 advancing.  

BinDawood Holding Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 4.9 percent to SR60. The other gainers were Al Kathiri Holding Co., Development Works Food Co., Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. and Aldawaa Medical Services Co.  

The worst performer on Thursday was Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co., which fell 3.37 percent to SR13.18. Other top decliners were Alamar Foods Co., Tourism Enterprise Co., Alinma Tokio Marine Co. and Qassim Cement Co.  

Among sectoral indices, 14 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. The Food & Staples Retailing Index was the top performer as it hiked 2.03 percent to 9,056.96. Five out of six constituent stocks ended positively, while Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. slid 0.38 percent at SR104.06.  

The Diversified Financial Index fared the lowest as it shut shop at 6,153.29 points, down 1.17 percent. Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., the index’s essential constituent, slipped 2 percent to SR167.  

On the announcements front, ACWA Power informed Tadawul that it started the operation of the first phase of the concentrated solar power project Noor Energy Co. 1, with a capacity of 200 megawatts.  

Noor Energy 1 project is the fourth phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, UAE.   

The statement said that the project’s total operational capacity reached 417 MW out of a total of 950 MW generated by CSP and photovoltaic panels.   

The expected financial impact of operating the project’s final phase with a capacity of 950 MW will appear on the company’s financials in the first quarter of 2024.  

Ataa Educational Co. informed Tadawul that its shareholders approved the board recommendation to distribute a cash dividend at SR1 a share, or 10 percent of capital, for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022, allocating a total of SR42.09 million.  

Saudi Cable Co., meanwhile, announced that the company’s strategic plan, debt capitalization, unwillingness to invest outside the Kingdom and the cost of lending, mentioned by Managing Director Nael Fayez in a TV interview, are proposals intended to work through partnerships between the top management and several consulting entities.  

The proposals will be submitted to the financial restructuring trustee upon appointment, the statement said. 

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse sheds 0.18% to end at 10,664  
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi bourse sheds 0.18% to end at 10,664  
Closing Bell: TASI falls 0.42% to close at 10,682.90 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI falls 0.42% to close at 10,682.90 

Saudi desalination firm increases daily production to 6.3 mcm

Saudi desalination firm increases daily production to 6.3 mcm
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi desalination firm increases daily production to 6.3 mcm

Saudi desalination firm increases daily production to 6.3 mcm
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corp. has achieved a new milestone by increasing its daily production from 5.9 million cubic meters to 6.3 mcm of desalinated water, according to a press release issued at the conclusion of a conference in Riyadh.

During the event, the SWCC also signed 14 agreements and memorandums of understanding with a group of academics, research institutions and leading Saudi and international companies to boost collaboration in research to further improve the quality of its operations and products and contribute to the national economy.

The summit Evolve 2023 took place between Jan. 16 and 18 under the theme “Developing, Enabling, Localizing Next-General Desalination in the Kingdom.”

It focussed on new technologies, groundbreaking ideas, research and sustainable approaches. The forum included panel discussions aimed at identifying the drivers of water desalination and the facilitators of the desalination industry, accelerating the adoption of new technologies to develop the next generation of desalination, defining the investment returns and opportunities, as well as determining leadership in the value-added chain in the industry. 

Workshops and presentations were also held during the event hosting over 60 local and international experts.

As part of its role as a global player in the desalination industry, the SWCC aims to promote localization of water desalination, contribute to reducing costs in desalination operations, and empower innovation and diversification through the event in line with Saudi Vision 2030. 

Topics: SWCC desalintation Evolve 2023 Saudi Arabia tech

Related

SWCC to localize water desalination industry to meet growing global demand 
Business & Economy
SWCC to localize water desalination industry to meet growing global demand 

ACWA Power plans first green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in Uzbekistan 

ACWA Power plans first green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in Uzbekistan 
Updated 19 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

ACWA Power plans first green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in Uzbekistan 

ACWA Power plans first green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in Uzbekistan 
Updated 19 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi-based power generation and water desalination company ACWA Power has signed an agreement to develop Uzbekistan’s first green hydrogen and ammonia facilities. 

The agreement was signed with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy and Uzkimyosanoat, a state-owned chemicals company, with a targeted commissioning date of December 2024. 

The project is set to be connected to an existing ammonia plant in Chirchiq, 45 kilometers from the country’s capital Tashkent, and is expected to generate 3,000 tons of green hydrogen a year. 

“Uzbekistan has emerged as one of the most exciting growth countries for ACWA Power in recent years and is our biggest investment geography outside of the Kingdom. We are proud that our giga scale development experience in green hydrogen is making us the preferred choice of partners across the world,” Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman at ACWA Power, said. 

ACWA Power will oversee the full value chain of integration to this existing infrastructure project to green hydrogen, which is expected to improve the service factor of the facility and reduce its dependence on natural gas. 

The green ammonia project will involve the development of a 500,000-ton green ammonia feasibility study that is set to reduce Uzbekistan’s dependence on natural gas by 600 million cubic meters per year as well as cut carbon dioxide emissions by 1.5 million tons a year. 

“As the world continues to grapple with the increasing and devastating impact of climate change, the right solutions are the need of the hour. Green hydrogen is considered to be the fuel of the future and we are confident of applying our global expertise in accelerating the development of this vital source of clean energy for Uzbekistan,” Abunayyan added. 

ACWA Power already has five existing projects in Uzbekistan including four wind projects and a combined gas cycle turbine facility. Uzbekistan stands as the second largest market for ACWA Power in terms of value after Saudi Arabia. 

“We value our collaboration with our long-standing partners, ACWA Power and Uzkimyonosat, and fully support the integration of green hydrogen and its derivatives, which will serve the energy vision of our country,” said Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan. 

Verbund will use the hydrogen produced by the region’s projects as a renewable energy source for Central Europe, primarily Austria, as per the MoU.

Topics: ACWA Power Green hydrogen Green ammonia

Related

ACWA Power partners with Austrian firm Verbund to develop green hydrogen
Business & Economy
ACWA Power partners with Austrian firm Verbund to develop green hydrogen

Saudi Arabia joins WEF Jobs Consortium reinforcing Vision 2030 

Saudi Arabia joins WEF Jobs Consortium reinforcing Vision 2030 
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia joins WEF Jobs Consortium reinforcing Vision 2030 

Saudi Arabia joins WEF Jobs Consortium reinforcing Vision 2030 
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning has joined the World Economic Forum’s Jobs Consortium at the WEF annual meeting in Davos, as part of its efforts to develop the Kingdom’s labor force under Vision 2030. 

The Jobs Consortium is a union of world-class leaders with the unilateral vision of developing job creation and job transitions to reach a more promising and inclusive future in terms of employment, according to a press release. 

"People are the key driver of any successful transformation and the sustainability of its outcome. Everything we do is focused on empowering our people by equipping them with the evolving set of tools and skills, and creating the opportunities for them to capture, grow, and flourish," said the Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Al-Ibrahim at the WEF.  

The new membership supports Saudi Vision 2030 “and its commitment to building a thriving, vibrant economy that creates new sectors, hundreds of thousands of new jobs, and cross-cutting innovation,” stated the press release.   

Al-Ibrahim further mentioned a central aspect of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 in the WEF is to limit the Kingdom’s oil dependence and produce new industries thus luring talent into the country.  

“Moving forward, we expect the new sectors that did not exist in the past — we have sports, entertainment, culture and tourism — to play a big role,” Al-Ibrahim said to Reuters on the sidelines of the WEF, noting that the Kingdom planned to generate high-quality jobs faster than the rate at which people enter the labor market.   

He noted that the Saudi female participation in the labor force reached 37 percent exceeding the initial target of 30 percent by 2030, while the male unemployment rate hit a record low of 4.8 percent.   

“We reached 2.2 million private sector jobs this year, which is a record high.”  

Saudi Arabia’s execution in the esports industry illustrated the reaping of what has been sown by the Kingdom’s intended diversification efforts in that industry.   

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled the National Gaming and Esports Strategy last September, revealing its aims to produce more than 30 competitive games in the Kingdom’s studios and become one of the top three countries containing the highest number of professional esports players.   

The strategy marked the start of a new era towards leading the sector and making the country a global hub for the gaming industry by 2030, according to the state news agency SPA.  

Raising the quality of life by improving players’ experience, providing new entertainment opportunities, and achieving an economic impact by contributing to the GDP by about 50 billion riyals are the strategy’s three main objectives. 

SPA’s report also suggests that this will lead to the creation of 39,000 new job opportunities by 2030. 

Topics: WEF Saudi jobs

Related

Environmental and digital security are fastest growing jobs in Saudi Arabia, according to LinkedIn 
Business & Economy
Environmental and digital security are fastest growing jobs in Saudi Arabia, according to LinkedIn 
Special Saudi Arabia has proven that it is the ‘global growth story,’ says Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim ahead of WEF video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia has proven that it is the ‘global growth story,’ says Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim ahead of WEF

Latest updates

Saudi’s Ministry and WEF innovation platform UpLink team up to address food insecurity
Saudi’s Ministry and WEF innovation platform UpLink team up to address food insecurity
Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets
Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets
British explorer Mark Evans’ ‘Heart of Arabia’ trek crosses iconic Saudi sites
British explorer Mark Evans’ ‘Heart of Arabia’ trek crosses iconic Saudi sites
Bayern signs Yann Sommer from Gladbach as Neuer replacement
Bayern signs Yann Sommer from Gladbach as Neuer replacement
NEOM CEO says 20 percent infrastructure works already completed 
NEOM CEO says 20 percent infrastructure works already completed 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.