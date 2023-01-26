You are here

  • Home
  • Anger soars in Beirut amid standoff over port blast probe

Anger soars in Beirut amid standoff over port blast probe

Update Anger soars in Beirut amid standoff over port blast probe
Investigative judge Tarek Bitar, leading the investigation into the deadly 2020 port blast, defied Lebanon's entrenched ruling elite this week by daring to charge several powerful figures, including prosecutor general Ghassan Oueidat, over the blast and reviving a probe that was suspended for over a year amid vehement political and legal pushback. Oueidat, who has rejected the charges, today ordered the "release of all those detained over the Beirut port explosion case, without exception" and banned them from travel, according to a judicial document seen by AFP. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4bjgw

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Anger soars in Beirut amid standoff over port blast probe

Anger soars in Beirut amid standoff over port blast probe
  • One of history’s biggest non-nuclear explosions, the August 4, 2020 blast destroyed much of the Lebanese capital’s port and surrounding areas
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Scores of protesters Thursday scuffled with riot police in Beirut as they tried to break into the chief offices of Lebanon’s judiciary, after officials moved to cripple the probe into a massive port explosion that wreaked havoc on the capital city.
Lebanon’s chief prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat Wednesday ordered the release of all suspects detained in the investigation into the deadly 2020 port blast in Beirut and filed charges against the judge leading the probe, Tarek Bitar.
Bitar on Monday resumed the investigation based on his legal interpretation, following a 13-month halt over legal challenges raised by politicians accused in the probe. He also charged over a dozen senior political, judicial, and security officials, including Oweidat.
The recent developments have led to a standoff between the two judges, who each claim the other is breaking the law, crippling the country’s judiciary, as its cash-strapped institutions continue to decay.
The probe has stalled for years, as it threatens to rattle Lebanon’s ruling elite, which is rife with corruption and mismanagement, and has helped push the country into an unprecedented economic meltdown.
Hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, a material used in fertilizers, detonated at Beirut Port on Aug. 4, 2020, killing 218 people, injuring over 6,000 and damaging large parts of the Lebanese capital.
Bitar told The Associated Press Wednesday that he will go on with the investigation “even if it is going to cost me my life”, and will only stop if the authorities formally remove him from the investigation.
Lebanon’s highest judicial body, the Higher Judicial Council, is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss the latest developments in the inquest. Advocates for Bitar, which include most of the families of the blast victims, fear they may issue a decision to remove the maverick judge from the probe.




(AN PHOTO)


Protesters, including relatives of the victims of the explosion, chanted slogans against Oweidat and senior officials, and tried to break into Beirut’s historical Palace of Justice. Several demonstrators were wounded as police confronted the crowds and beat some people with batons. Security forces also arrested an activist lawyer, Wassif Harakeh, but released him shortly after.
Activist William Noun, who lost his brother in the fatal port explosion, called for an international investigation to replace the stalled Lebanese probe.
“What happened yesterday was pathetic,” Noun told the AP. “We want an international investigation, or the judiciary should either give us a solution after the meeting, or say they can’t handle the case anymore and leave matters into our own hands.”
Chaos also ensued inside the Justice Palace, after over a dozen legislators from reformist and traditional opposition parties met with caretaker Justice Minister Henri Khoury. The heated meeting about the recent developments in the Beirut port probe led to scuffles with the minister’s guards who allegedly tried to snatch their phones as they filmed the meeting. Some of them say they were attacked, and have called for Khoury to resign.
“These aren’t guards, these are the dogs of the justice minister,” opposition parliamentarian Adib Abdelmassih told the press after leaving the Justice Palace. “We were talking about the law in a civilized way and the parliamentarians were giving their opinions on the matter.”
Reformist legislator Ibrahim Mneimeh told the AP that Justice Minister Khoury said he will take a position based on what happens at the council’s meeting.
“We told him that Lebanon is at a significant crossroads, the judiciary has shattered, and he has a responsibility to restore matters within his prerogatives,” Mneimneh explained. “In my opinion, this indicates that the probe and justice are threatened, and that this case could be terminated.”

Topics: Beirut explosion Lebanon

Related

Top prosecutor orders release of Beirut port blast detainees
Middle-East
Top prosecutor orders release of Beirut port blast detainees
Tensions rise in Lebanon after judge investigating Beirut blast takes aim at top officials
Middle-East
Tensions rise in Lebanon after judge investigating Beirut blast takes aim at top officials

Iran releases dissident journalist: family

Iran releases dissident journalist: family
Updated 1 min 23 sec ago
AFP

Iran releases dissident journalist: family

Iran releases dissident journalist: family
  • Samimi sent a message from his cell in support of the protest movement that has shaken Iran since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini
  • Samimi has spent time behind bars before and after the 1979 Islamic Revolution
Updated 1 min 23 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian dissident journalist Keyvan Samimi, imprisoned since December 2020, was released on Thursday, his family told AFP.
Samimi, 74, had been sentenced to three years in prison for “plotting against national security.”
“Samimi, who had been transferred last year to Semnan prison,” located nearly 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Tehran, “was released this afternoon,” his family said.
The journalist had been granted permission to leave prison on medical grounds in February 2022.
But he returned to prison in May after being suspected of carrying out activities against national security, Iran’s Mehr news agency said.
In December, Samimi sent a message from his cell in support of the protest movement that has shaken Iran since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini.
The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd died in the custody of the morality police in Tehran after her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code for women.
Samimi has spent time behind bars before and after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Topics: Iran journalist prison

Related

Iran arrests three female journalists amid protests: reports
Media
Iran arrests three female journalists amid protests: reports
Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves
Middle-East
Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves

Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves

Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves

Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves
  • Tourism and Heritage Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami referred to increasing numbers of women seen without wearing hijab since the September 16 death of Amini
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: An Iranian minister has called for greater tolerance toward women not wearing mandatory headscarves, amid months of protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, media reported Thursday.
Tourism and Heritage Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami, speaking after a government meeting on Wednesday, referred to the fact that increasing numbers of women were being seen without wearing a hijab since the September 16 death of Amini.
“Closed-mindedness unfortunately exists in the country, but we can no longer be hard on the people,” Zarghami said, the ISNA news agency and several newspapers reported.
“To develop tourism and improve social life, you have to open up space, understand the people and not be strict with them,” he added.
Zarghami said he advised a “man who behaves harshly” toward a woman not wearing headscarf to “close his eyes if looking at her excites him.”
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died in custody after being arrested by morality police for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress code.
Zarghami was strongly criticized by ultra-conservatives in October after reportedly criticizing the morality police.
Since the outbreak of the protests, the morality police unit charged with enforcing the hijab rules has been less visible and women have taken to the streets without mandatory headscarves.
But authorities signalled less tolerance since the start of the year, with police warning that women must wear headscarves even in cars.
Earlier this month, the prosecutor general issued a directive in which “police were ordered to firmly punish any hijab violations,” and that courts should sentence and fine violators, with “additional penalties such as exile, bans on practicing certain professions and closing workplaces.”
Iran says hundreds of people, including security personnel, have been killed and thousands arrested in connection with the protests, which they generally describe as “riots.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Related

US House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote
World
US House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote
Controversial panel of Iran’s Khomeini damaged in France: police
World
Controversial panel of Iran’s Khomeini damaged in France: police

Kuwait government resignation accepted via Emiri decree

Kuwait government resignation accepted via Emiri decree
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

Kuwait government resignation accepted via Emiri decree

Kuwait government resignation accepted via Emiri decree
  • inister of State for Cabinet Affairs Barrak Al-Shaitan said the resignation was due to a deadlock reached on various issues
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The resignation of Kuwait's government was accepted on Thursday in an Emiri decree, state news agency KUNA reported.

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah on Monday submitted the resignation of his cabinet to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Barrak Al-Shaitan said the resignation was due to a deadlock reached on various issues with the legislative authority during the first session of the National Assembly’s 17th legislative term.

The minister expressed confidence the crown prince would take necessary action that served the best interests of the country.

The resignation comes less than four months after the government was sworn in.

Topics: Kuwait

Related

Kuwait reiterates support for ceasefire efforts in Ukraine
Middle-East
Kuwait reiterates support for ceasefire efforts in Ukraine
King Salman receives message from Kuwait crown prince
Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives message from Kuwait crown prince

Palestinians say at least 9 killed in Israeli troops’ West Bank raid

Palestinians say at least 9 killed in Israeli troops’ West Bank raid
Updated 26 January 2023
AP

Palestinians say at least 9 killed in Israeli troops’ West Bank raid

Palestinians say at least 9 killed in Israeli troops’ West Bank raid
  • Israel has been staging nightly arrest raids in the West Bank, saying they are meant to dismantle militant networks
  • Palestinian Health Minister May Al-Kaila said paramedics were struggling to reach the wounded amid the fighting
Updated 26 January 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces killed several Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman, and wounded others during a raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in one of the deadliest days in months of unrest.
The violence occurred in what Palestinian health officials described as a fierce operation in the Jenin refugee camp, that has been a focus of nearly a year of Israeli arrest raids.

The Palestinian armed groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad said their gunmen were battling troops who had swept into Jenin refugee camp, while numbers of casualties are still rising.
The Israeli military said forces were operating in the area but did not immediately provide any other details. Israeli media reported troops came under fire during the raid.
Palestinian Health Minister May Al-Kaila said paramedics were struggling to reach the wounded amid the fighting. She also accused the military of firing tear gas at the pediatric ward of a hospital, causing children to choke. The military had no immediate comment.
Jenin hospital identified the woman killed as Magda Obaid. The Palestinian Health Ministry earlier identified another one of the dead as Saeb Azriqi, 24, who was brought to a hospital in critical condition after being shot, and died from his wounds. The ministry said at least 16 people were wounded.
Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority, condemned the violence, calling on the international community to speak out against it.
Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have soared since Israel launched the raids last spring, following a spate of Palestinian attacks that killed 19 people, while another round of attacks later in the year brought the death toll to 30.
Thursday’s violence brings the number of Palestinians killed this year to 25. Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed last year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2004, according to the Israeli rights group B’Tselem.
Israel says most of the dead were militants. But youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.
Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians say they further entrench Israel’s 55-year, open-ended occupation of lands they seek for their future state.
Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war, territories the Palestinians claim for their hoped-for state.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict Jenin West Bank

Related

Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian, boy dies from bullet wound
Middle-East
Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian, boy dies from bullet wound
Palestinians upbeat after ties with EU revived
Middle-East
Palestinians upbeat after ties with EU revived

Yemen and Lebanon sites added to UNESCO endangered list

Yemen and Lebanon sites added to UNESCO endangered list
Updated 26 January 2023
AP

Yemen and Lebanon sites added to UNESCO endangered list

Yemen and Lebanon sites added to UNESCO endangered list
  • Both sites will have access to enhanced technical and financial assistance
  • Seven major landmarks of Ancient Kingdom of Saba and Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli on UN list of ‘’an emergency procedure”
Updated 26 January 2023
AP

CAIRO: An ancient Yemeni kingdom and a Lebanese modernist concrete fair park were added Wednesday to UNESCO’s list of World Heritage sites in danger, the latest entries from the Middle East.
The seven major landmarks of the Ancient Yemenite Kingdom of Saba and the Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli were inscribed on the UN agency list in ‘’an emergency procedure,” in hopes of better preserving the neglected sites. Now added, both sites will have access to enhanced technical and financial assistance, UNESCO said.
The pre-Islamic Yemeni kingdom of Saba, which once stretched from Sanaa to Marib, now lies on one of the major front lines dividing Houthi rebels from coalition forces. The threat of destruction from the ongoing conflict was cited as the key reason to add the seven landmarks that include several ancient temples, a dam and the ruins of old Marib.
Yemen’s ruinous conflict began in 2014 when Iranian-backed rebels swept down from the mountain and occupied the capital, Sanaa, along with much of Northern Yemen, ousting the internationally recognized government.
A barrage of airstrikes has destroyed historic mud homes in Northern Saada, the historic Houthi heartlands, and damaged much of the over 2,500-year-old Old City in the center of Sanaa, also a UNESCO World Heritage site. In 2015, airstrikes partially destroyed a section of the Great Marib Dam, near the Awwam Temple, one of the seven landmarks.
Lebanon’s modernist Rachid Karami International Fair was designed during the 1960s as part of a wider policy to modernize the country. Funding shortages continually interrupted construction before the half-built site was eventually abandoned following the outbreak of civil war in the mid-1970s.
In recent years, the 70-hectare (173-acre) site, headed by a boomerang-shaped concert hall, has caught the attention of several developers. UNESCO said it added the site following concerns over its ‘’state of conservation” and fears that a new renovation could undermine the ‘’integrity of the complex.″
Since 2019, Lebanon has been embroiled in an economic crisis, with the currency having lost over 90 percent of its value since then. The financial crisis has plunged three-quarters of the population into poverty, with millions struggling to cope with some of the world’s sharpest inflation.

Topics: Yemen Lebanon UNESCO Heritage Site

Related

Saudi Arabia elected chair of UNESCO World Heritage Committee
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia elected chair of UNESCO World Heritage Committee
Riyadh hosts UNESCO meetings against doping in sport 
Sport
Riyadh hosts UNESCO meetings against doping in sport 

Latest updates

Lebanese c.bank freezes accounts of money exchanger sanctioned by US
Lebanese c.bank freezes accounts of money exchanger sanctioned by US
Vinicius effigy hung from bridge before Madrid derby
Vinicius effigy hung from bridge before Madrid derby
Iran releases dissident journalist: family
Iran releases dissident journalist: family
EU could withhold aid in bid to stem migrant tide: Leaked documents
EU could withhold aid in bid to stem migrant tide: Leaked documents
French Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri nominated at Cesar Awards 
French Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri nominated at Cesar Awards 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.