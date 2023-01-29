Djokovic wins Australian Open to equal Nadal’s Grand Slam record

Saudi Arabia plans 20-year motorsports high tech growth program

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s motorsport authority is planning a 20-year high tech development program that will see the country eventually build its own race vehicles and teams.

This was revealed at the weekend by Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, who was speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the Diriyah E-Prix double-header.

“We have in the federation a 20-year program that we are going to launch hopefully soon because we want mechanics, we want engineers, we want to bring the know-how to Saudi,” he said.

“We want to build cars and hopefully we can have engineers, team managers and race drivers. So hopefully in 15 years, 20 years from now we can have all of that.

“Our ambition is not to just host events, we want to inspire, and we want to have a bigger role and engagement with the events,” Prince Khalid added.

“We want to see a Saudi racing team, we want to see a car that is being produced, and now we (want to) see partnerships,” he said.

“This is our ambition, we want to be more involved and inspire and allow people and youth to showcase themselves in such events,” Prince Khalid said.

“It’s a complete ecosystem (with a) car manufacturer that is coming and opening in King Abdullah Economic City. We are attracting the racing teams that are building rally cars.”

“We want to start building the infrastructure so hopefully when Qiddiya is completed we can have at least drivers that are 12, 13, 14 years old that we can put in single-seaters or motorbikes. And at school, they will give special courses and we will send them to the Formula E management (programs),” Prince Khalid said.

“We want to speak to them about aerodynamics and engineering, we are targeting now from the grassroots.”

Prince Khalid said the SAMF launched its Saudi star program last year with electric cars and attracted many children from the ages of 5 to 12.

The SAMF also has a mobile training team that began in Jeddah and will eventually be operational in Riyadh and the Eastern Province.

He said the Saudi government is supporting the initiative with land, and the SAMF is also reaching out to local companies for sponsorships. “We are (developing) plans and building academies and go-carting tracks for carts, and motorbike tracks for the bikes,” he said.

Prince Khalid also highlighted the advances made by Saudi motorsports since the initial Diriyah E-Prix race in 2018. “Before the first race we used the help from our brothers from Bahrain … with organizing the race and the marshals, and now it’s all 100 percent Saudi and we are progressing,” he said.

“Our ambition is we want to see a Saudi (woman) or a Saudi man on top of the podium, or a Saudi racing team or a team principal, that is what we want to do,” Prince Khalid said.

“We are moving there and that is why it is a 20-year program, hopefully in 20 years from now, we’ll have a Saudi champion or a Saudi winning team of completely 100 percent racing cars produced in Saudi Arabia. It’s ambitious and hopefully we can see it very soon,” he said.