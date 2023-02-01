You are here

  • Home
  • Trio of Arab clubs looking to carry feel-good factor of Qatar 2022 into FIFA Club World Cup
World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

Trio of Arab clubs looking to carry feel-good factor of Qatar 2022 into FIFA Club World Cup

Trio of Arab clubs looking to carry feel-good factor of Qatar 2022 into FIFA Club World Cup
Supporters cheer as Morocco's national football team arrives to the center of the capital Rabat, after the Qatar 2022 World Cup. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bcnv6

Updated 33 sec ago
Liliane Tannoury

Trio of Arab clubs looking to carry feel-good factor of Qatar 2022 into FIFA Club World Cup

Trio of Arab clubs looking to carry feel-good factor of Qatar 2022 into FIFA Club World Cup
  • Wydad of host nation Morocco, Saudi’s Al-Hilal and Egyptian giants Al-Ahly will look to emulate the fine performances of Arab nations in football’s premier event
Updated 33 sec ago
Liliane Tannoury

As Morocco looks to launch the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday night, it will be almost impossible for Arab fans not to cast their minds back to that golden month of football that was the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

That the intercontinental club tournament is taking place in the very nation that gave us the first Arab or African team to reach the semifinal of World Cup just six weeks ago seems a little too good to be true.

The trio of Arab clubs in Morocco — home club Wydad AC, Saudi’s Al-Hilal and Egypt’s Al-Ahly — will now hope to carry Qatar 2022’s feel-good factor into the next two weeks.

As always for the African and Asian representatives at the Club World Cup, it won’t be easy. Standing in their way are European champions Real Madrid, Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo of Brazil, CONCACAF’s Seattle Sounders FC from the US and Oceana’s Auckland City of New Zealand.

But thanks to the heroes of the Arab national teams in Doha, these obstacles are no longer ones to be dreaded, more one to be attacked.

For a start, African champions Wydad will have high hopes of emulating their national heroes in front of their own fans.

Keep an eye out for Ayman El-Hassouni, one of the team’s most influential stars and its attacking mastermind.

The 27-year-old is having an excellent season, forming a strong midfield partnership with Yahya Gebran and contributing six goals in 14 matches.

Wydad will kick off their Club World Cup campaign against Al-Hilal on Saturday, guaranteeing at least one Arab team in the semifinals.

Ramon Diaz’s Saudi and Asian champions have a big act to follow.

It’s been less than two months since the Saudi national team was shining at the World Cup with a historic 2-1 victory over eventual champions Argentina.

On an unforgettable night at Lusail Stadium in Doha, it was star player Salem Al-Dawsari who scored the historic winner to secure a place in the hearts of Arab football fans.

The 31-year-old — with three goals from 11 matches this season — will once again carry the bulk of his team’s hopes at the Club World Cup, particularly as fellow Saudi internationals Salman Al-Faraj and Yasser Al-Shahrani are still out due to serious injuries picked up in Qatar.

However, this is a Hilal team that is becoming very familiar with the Cub World Cup, with another seven players participating in it for the third time. Abdullah Al-Mayouf, Andre Carrillo, Ali Al-Bulayhi, Mohammed Kanno, Jang Hyun-soo, Mohammed Jahfali and Gustavo Cuellar all took part in the 2019 and 2021 editions.

However, to surpass their previous finish of fourth place, improvement is needed at both ends of the field. The team has been inconsistent in front of goal while conceding 12 goals in 15 league matches this season; not a disaster by any means, but more than what Diaz expected from his title-challenging team.

But it’s Al-Ahly who kick off proceedings on Wednesday night when they take on Auckland City at Tangier Stadium.

Egypt may have missed the party in Qatar, but the Cairo giants, in their eighth participation, have a storied history in this tournament. Indeed they are the only team from the country to have ever played in it, and have finished a creditable third on three occasions, in 2006, 2020 and 2021.

Expect attacking midfielder Ahmed Abdel Kader to play an influential role for Al-Ahly in Morocco. The 23-year-old is considered one of the pillars of the squad over the last two seasons, having scored 11 and assisted seven goals in 60 matches. Coach Marcel Kohler will look for him to be the inspiration in attack, particularly with his ability to deal with defensive blocs and his partnership with left-back Ali Maaloul.

The three Arab clubs, with their three leading stars, have a chance to write their names in history. And if any inspiration is needed, all they have to do is look back at Qatar 2022.

Topics: World Cup 2022 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup Qatar

Related

Al-Hilal hoping to surpass previous runs at FIFA Club World Cup
Saudi Sport
Al-Hilal hoping to surpass previous runs at FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations
Sport
FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations

Newcastle’s Wembley dream fulfilled with historic Carabao Cup final

Newcastle’s Wembley dream fulfilled with historic Carabao Cup final
Updated 01 February 2023
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle’s Wembley dream fulfilled with historic Carabao Cup final

Newcastle’s Wembley dream fulfilled with historic Carabao Cup final
  • Geordie Sean Longstaff was the local hero with 2 goals
  • Magpies likely to face surging Man United on Feb. 26
Updated 01 February 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE, UK: Tell me ma, me ma, they won’t be home for tea — Newcastle United are going to Wembley.

For the first time in 23 years the Magpies are heading to the home of English football and it was the iconic chant, to the tune of Doris Day’s classic “Que Sera Sera,” that rung around the streets and bars of Tyneside for the first time this century.

Geordie Sean Longstaff proved United’s local hero as his two goals put United 3-0 in front over the two legs, before Che Adams got a consolation. Bruno Guimaraes was sent off late for the Magpies, however they hung on to secure a Carabao Cup date with destiny on Sunday, Feb. 26. Facing them is likely to be Manchester United, who take on Nottingham Forest in their second leg on Wednesday with a 3-0 advantage in the bank.

“I feel really good. Very proud of the players and everyone connected with the club. A great night for us,” said head coach Eddie Howe.

“I thought it was one of the best 20-minute spells we’ve seen. The rest of the game was difficult but really pleased with the start to the match.

“You speak to people and there is a lot of people at the football club that have been here a long time so you get an idea of what it means. From my perspective, you’re so focused on the details of how we’re going to play and what we’re going to do, you can’t take your eye off that for a second so you shelter yourself from some of the feeling around the city. I think it’s nice to know and see how much it means. The view of the stadium again tonight with the flags and scarves made it an incredible place to play football.”

Very much in keeping with their Premier League form, the Magpies got off to a flyer — and it was Tyneside born and bred Longstaff who packed his shooting boots on the night.

He bagged two goals in the space of 16 first-half minutes and but for a swing and a miss, could have netted the Magpies’ first hat trick in the competition since Craig Bellamy in 2001.

His first came when a Guimaraes turn on the edge of the area freed skipper Kieran Trippier on the right and a deft ball into the midfielder was tucked home with a class so often missing from Longstaff’s wayward finishing this season.

Just moments later he almost made it 2-0 as a lash with his left foot skidded narrowly wide. He was in no mood to let the Saints off the hook, though, and did double the advantage on 20 minutes when he finished a slick passing move.

A rapid break down the left by Joe Willock saw Miguel Almiron fed in the middle and a cutback fell kindly for Longstaff, who smashed into the Gallowgate End net. The stuff dreams are made of for the lad from North Shields.

This wouldn’t be Newcastle United without a scare or two, though. And despite seemingly cruising at 3-0 up in the tie — having won 1-0 down on the south coast — they opened the door for the opposition.

A Willock error gifted possession to Che Adams and with one stroke of his right peg from distance he narrowed the difference between the sides.

Despite being two goals to the good nerves began to emanate from the pitch and into the terraces as the visitors pressed, pressed and pressed some more.

Nick Pope, a spectator largely to this point, had to be at his broad, sprawling best to deny former United forward Adam Armstrong.

Hanging on, but still looking dangerous on the break, United had a penalty call turned down when a Sven Botman header seemingly hit a Saints arm in the area before Longstaff almost finished it with a long-range effort, saved by Gavin Bazunu.

Having clipped the outside of the post with a left-footed curler, Bruno then had a moment of madness, which did little for nerves on the night.

The Brazilian was red-carded for a late lunge on Samuel Edozie, which was rightfully turned from a yellow into a red with the help of VAR.

Despite the late scare, United held on. And luckily for the team, Howe and Guimaraes, his instant three-game ban will be up by the time the trip to London comes around later this month.

Howe continued: “At the moment this doesn’t mean anything to me. It’s about the club it’s not about me. I’m proud to get to the final but my thought is always for the club.

“The challenge comes in the next few days with preparing for West Ham. We need to get back to work and not let this impact our league form.

“You’re always on to the next challenge.

“I’ve enjoyed tonight in a weird way but when you sit back and relax you come undone. You’re always on edge looking to win the next game.”

Topics: Newcastle United Wembley Carabao Cup

Related

Newcastle sink Saints to end 47-year wait to reach League Cup final
Sport
Newcastle sink Saints to end 47-year wait to reach League Cup final
Newcastle eye Carabao Cup title as Wembley beckons
Sport
Newcastle eye Carabao Cup title as Wembley beckons

Chelsea complete record signing of Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea complete record signing of Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez
Updated 01 February 2023
Reuters

Chelsea complete record signing of Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea complete record signing of Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez
  • Chelsea would pay the contract release fee for the 22-year-old, who has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal with the London club
  • The record fee of £106.8 million eclipses the £100 million Manchester City paid Aston Villa for England midfielder Jack Grealish in 2021
Updated 01 February 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Premier League side Chelsea completed the signing of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a British record £106.8 million ($131.46 million) on Wednesday after a day of complex negotiations between the clubs.

As the clock ticked down on deadline day it appeared a deal might not be reached but a statement from Benfica confirmed that it had been agreed shortly before 2300 GMT on Tuesday.

It said Chelsea would pay the contract release fee for the 22-year-old, who has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal with the London club. It takes Chelsea’s transfer spending in January alone to more than £300 million.

Chelsea were still to officially confirm the completion of the record-breaking deal but according to Sky Sports the paperwork had been submitted on time and before the deadline.

According to media reports, Chelsea will pay the fee in several instalments.

“Sport Lisboa e Benfica — Futebol, SAD informs that it has reached an agreement with Chelsea FC for the sale of all the rights of the player Enzo Fernandez, for an amount of &euro;121,000,000,” a Benfica statement read.

The fee eclipses the £100 million Manchester City paid Aston Villa for England midfielder Jack Grealish in 2021.

Fernandez was instrumental in Argentina’s World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar, breaking into the starting lineup and playing every game, scoring one of the goals in a vital victory over Mexico in the group phase.

He capped off the tournament by bagging the Young Player Award.

Fernandez joined Benfica from Argentine side River Plate in July 2022 and has scored four goals in 29 appearances.

Benfica boss Roger Schmidt was not keen on seeing Fernandez leave but had said their hands would be tied if a club paid the player’s release clause.

Fernandez is Chelsea’s eighth recruit in the mid-season transfer window after the London club signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos, David Fofana and Malo Gusto while Joao Felix arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid. All of them are 23 or younger.

On Tuesday, Chelsea sold experienced midfielder Jorginho to Premier League leaders Arsenal for £12 million.

Fernandez’s transfer takes Chelsea’s total outlay on players since last May’s takeover by an investment group led by American Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital to around £600 million as they try to rebuild their squad.

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of a top four spot. They next host local rivals Fulham on Friday. 

Topics: Chelsea Enzo Fernandez

Related

Jorginho joins Arsenal from Chelsea on deadline day
Football
Jorginho joins Arsenal from Chelsea on deadline day
Big-spending Chelsea set for busy end to transfer window
Football
Big-spending Chelsea set for busy end to transfer window

Newcastle sink Saints to end 47-year wait to reach League Cup final

Newcastle sink Saints to end 47-year wait to reach League Cup final
Updated 01 February 2023
AFP

Newcastle sink Saints to end 47-year wait to reach League Cup final

Newcastle sink Saints to end 47-year wait to reach League Cup final
  • Newcastle had all the momentum, sweeping forward in a black and white wave that left Southampton powerless to stem the tide
Updated 01 February 2023
AFP

NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom: Newcastle reached the League Cup final for the first time in 47 years as Sean Longstaff’s double inspired a 2-1 win against Southampton in Tuesday’s semifinal second leg at jubilant St. James’ Park.
Longstaff’s first-half strikes ensured Eddie Howe’s side finished the job after winning 1-0 in the first leg last week.
Che Adams reduced the deficit before the interval and Magpies midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was sent off in the closing stages.
But Newcastle held on to clinch a 3-1 aggregate victory that booked a final date with Manchester United or Nottingham Forest at Wembley on February 26.
United hold a 3-0 lead against Forest heading into Wednesday’s second leg at Old Trafford.
The Magpies’ most recent domestic final ended in defeat against United in the 1999 FA Cup.
Newcastle, who have never won the League Cup, are aiming to lift a major domestic trophy for the first time since the 1955 FA Cup.
Their last major silverware in any competition came in the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.
On a cathartic night for Newcastle after decades of suffering, it was fitting that Longstaff, a boyhood Magpies fan, should be the one to send them to Wembley.
With Newcastle legends Alan Shearer and David Ginola joining the celebrations in the stands, raucous Magpies fans were ready to keep the party going all night long in the football-crazy city’s Bigg Market and Quayside bars.
Revitalized by Howe’s astute leadership and the financial muscle of a largely Saudi-backed ownership group, a club once regarded as the laughing stock of the Premier League can finally hold their heads high.
They sit third in the Premier League and look set for a sustained period as contenders for the English game’s top honors.
Reaching their first domestic cup final this century is another significant landmark in Newcastle’s rebirth.
Ramping up an already vociferous atmosphere, Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon was paraded on the pitch before kick-off after completing his £45 million ($51 million) move from Everton.
Howe had labelled the second leg a “season defining” moment for Newcastle and it took his fired-up side just five minutes to raise the decibel levels even further.
Longstaff found Kieran Trippier on the right flank and sprinted onto the defender’s return pass before guiding a low finish past Gavin Bazunu from 12 yards.
Longstaff’s first goal at St. James’ Park in four years was nearly followed by a second moments later when he flashed just wide from Guimaraes’ reverse pass.
Newcastle had all the momentum, sweeping forward in a black and white wave that left Southampton powerless to stem the tide.
Once again it was Longstaff who provided the finishing touch to a breathtaking raid in the 21st minute.
Exposing Southampton’s fragile wing-back system, Joe Willock sprinted into space behind James Bree and found Miguel Almiron, whose cutback was drilled home by Longstaff.
Newcastle keeper Nick Pope had kept 10 successive clean-sheets, but his unbeaten streak ended in the 29th minute.
Completely against the run of play, Willock gifted possession to Adams and the striker smashed a superb shot into the far corner from outside the penalty area.
In a symbolic passing of the torch, Jonjo Shelvey — a veteran of Newcastle’s darker days — waved farewell to fans on the pitch at half-time ahead of his move to Nottingham Forest.
Shelvey has been left behind by Howe’s revolution, an overhaul that has given Newcastle a much stronger spine.
In the past, Newcastle would have wilted when Southampton pushed hard in a tense second half, but they are made of sterner stuff now.
Pope’s brilliant save from Adam Armstrong ensured Newcastle’s long-awaited return to Wembley wasn’t derailed despite Guimaraes’ 82nd minute red card for stamping on Samuel Edozie.

Topics: English League Cup Newcastle United Southampton FC Carabao Cup

Related

Still time for Newcastle to strike January deals, says Howe
Sport
Still time for Newcastle to strike January deals, says Howe
Newcastle eye Carabao Cup title as Wembley beckons
Sport
Newcastle eye Carabao Cup title as Wembley beckons

Inter beat Atalanta to reach Italian Cup semifinals

Inter beat Atalanta to reach Italian Cup semifinals
Updated 01 February 2023
AFP

Inter beat Atalanta to reach Italian Cup semifinals

Inter beat Atalanta to reach Italian Cup semifinals
  • Inter came through a tough test with Atalanta who are a direct rival for a place in next season’s Champions League
Updated 01 February 2023
AFP

MILAN: Inter Milan set up a potential Italian Cup semifinal clash with arch rivals Juventus after the holders saw off Atalanta 1-0 on Tuesday.
Matteo Darmian struck the only goal 11 minutes after half-time, his low strike across Juan Musso enough to put a tight quarter-final at the San Siro in Inter’s favor.
Simone Inzaghi’s side will take on either troubled Juve or Lazio in April’s two-legged semis, with the pair facing off in Turin on Thursday.
Inter beat Juve in last season’s final to claim their eighth Italian Cup.
The other side of the draw will be decided on Wednesday when Fiorentina host Torino and Roma welcome Cremonese to the Italian capital.
Inter came through a tough test with Atalanta who are a direct rival for a place in next season’s Champions League.
Milan Skriniar was dropped for the match, which was played just after the closure of the winter transfer window in Italy which left him at Inter until the summer.
Slovakia captain Skriniar will leave at the end of the season as a free agent for Paris Saint-Germain.
Inter’s attentions now turn to Sunday’s Serie A derby with AC Milan, whose league title defense has crumbled after a series of bad results culminating with last weekend’s 5-2 home hammering at the hands of Sassuolo.
Defending champions Milan have dropped to fifth with Inter now the closest challengers to league leaders Napoli, 13 points off the pace.

Topics: Italian Cup Inter Milan Atalanta

Related

Inter Milan’s Super Cup celebration ruined with loss to Empoli
Sport
Inter Milan’s Super Cup celebration ruined with loss to Empoli
Cremonese stun Napoli in Italian Cup after penalties
Sport
Cremonese stun Napoli in Italian Cup after penalties

Jorginho joins Arsenal from Chelsea on deadline day

Jorginho joins Arsenal from Chelsea on deadline day
Updated 31 January 2023
AFP

Jorginho joins Arsenal from Chelsea on deadline day

Jorginho joins Arsenal from Chelsea on deadline day
  • "It's an important shirt. It's an amazing club, a big one, and I'm really excited and happy to be here," Jorginho told Arsenal.com
Updated 31 January 2023
AFP

LONDON: Jorginho joined Premier League leaders Arsenal from Chelsea on transfer deadline day on Tuesday for a reported fee of £12 million ($15 million).
“Welcome to The Arsenal, Jorginho,” the club said in a post on their official Twitter account.
Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said the 31-year-old Italy international would bring “intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League and international experience.”
The midfielder, who is understood to have signed an 18-month deal at the Emirates Stadium, told Arsenal.com: “I’m very excited for this new challenge and I just can’t wait to be on the pitch to be honest.
“Everything has happened so fast. I was a bit surprised, but I took the opportunity of this amazing challenge.
“It’s an important shirt. It’s an amazing club, a big one, and I’m really excited and happy to be here.”
The former Napoli player has made 143 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, with whom he won the Champions League in 2021.
He was also part of the Italy team that won the European Championship the same year.

Topics: Arsenal Chelsea Jorginho

Related

Spot-on Jorginho gives Chelsea opening win at Everton
Sport
Spot-on Jorginho gives Chelsea opening win at Everton
Difficult work begins for Jorginho as Euro kings Italy restart World Cup bid
Sport
Difficult work begins for Jorginho as Euro kings Italy restart World Cup bid

follow us

Latest updates

Trio of Arab clubs looking to carry feel-good factor of Qatar 2022 into FIFA Club World Cup
Trio of Arab clubs looking to carry feel-good factor of Qatar 2022 into FIFA Club World Cup
Saudi Arabia confirmed as host of 2027 AFC Asian Cup
Saudi Arabia confirmed as host of 2027 AFC Asian Cup
Suspects arrested over Pakistan mosque blast, police focus on how bomber got in
Suspects arrested over Pakistan mosque blast, police focus on how bomber got in
UAE’s national digital economy to touch $140bn by 2031: report
UAE’s national digital economy to touch $140bn by 2031: report
Saudi’s Final Championship of the Racecourses kicks off on Friday with prize money of $240k
Saudi’s Final Championship of the Racecourses kicks off on Friday with prize money of $240k

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.