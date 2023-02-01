Saudi-based Diriyah signs telecom services deals with Salam and Tawal

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah project is set to benefit from a wireless telecom networking deal between the Diriyah Gate Development Authority and Integrated Telecom Co. and Telecommunications Towers Co..

The 15-year contract, which includes designing, building, and operating procedures, is projected to cover open-access services to all Diriyah stakeholders including visitors, tenants, and residents, according to a statement.

The agreement is also expected to provide fiber-optic connectivity for 2,000 plots in addition to key services in the Wadi Hanifah and Wadi Safar areas.

“Diriyah prioritizes telecommunications and network access across all of its projects, adhering to the highest global standards,” according to CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority Jerry Inzerillo.

The Diriyah project practices several sustainability measures, the most prominent of which is the shared use of each tower among all three primary mobile operators in the Kingdom: STC, Mobily, and Zain.

The shared use of the towers between the operators helps to minimize the number of towers required for coverage and their respective impact on the urban landscape of the country.

“This project will see us develop a state-of-the-art IT and telecom infrastructure that will be shared between service providers, enabling them to host the latest technologies in Diriyah," said Ahmed Al Anqari, CEO of the Integrated Telecom Co., also known as Salam.

Under the terms of the new deal, as many as 80 telecommunication towers are expected to be constructed over the next three years.

"The telecom towers will blend seamlessly into their surroundings. In addition, the project will offer users indoor connectivity solutions, further establishing Diriyah as a modern and sustainable destination," said Mohammed Alhakbani, CEO of Telecommunications Towers Co., also referred to as Tawal.

The new towers are meant to cut costs for service providers and guarantee connectivity by providing consistent telecom services across the Diriyah Development.