Horizon Foods issues prospectus for 20% IPO on Nomu

Horizon Foods issues prospectus for 20% IPO on Nomu
Horizon Foods' Jeddah Farm (Horizon Food)
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

Updated 09 February 2023

Arab News

Horizon Foods issues prospectus for 20% IPO on Nomu
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi livestock meat firm Horizon Foods, a subsidiary of Tabuk Agricultural Development Co., has issued the prospectus to list 1.6 million shares on the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu. 

According to information on the Saudi Stock Exchange website, the offer shares represent 20 percent of the firm’s total capital of SR80 million ($21.32 million), which is divided into 8 million shares.

Earlier in December, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority had approved the request of Horizon Foods to float 1.6 million shares on Nomu.

According to the Tadawul statement, the offer period will run from March 5 to 9. 

Wasatah Capital has been selected as the financial adviser for the upcoming initial public offering. 

Established in 2018 in Alkhobar, Horizon Foods’ main operation includes the production of chilled and frozen poultry, rabbits, and birds. 

Topics: Horizon Foods NOMU initial public offerings (IPOs) Tabuk Agricultural Development Co

Emissions from fertilizers could be slashed by 2050: Study

Emissions from fertilizers could be slashed by 2050: Study
Updated 09 February 2023
AFP

Emissions from fertilizers could be slashed by 2050: Study

Emissions from fertilizers could be slashed by 2050: Study
Updated 09 February 2023
AFP

PARIS: The production and use of nitrogen fertilizers accounts for 5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, which can be massively reduced with a few available interventions, a new study said on Thursday.

Nitrogen fertilizers — produced and used across the world —are crucial for global food security.

But their harmful emissions contributing to global warming exceed the aviation sector, and are on par with the iron and steel, cement and plastics industries.

Most existing research has focused on emissions associated with the production of fertilizers, but Thursday’s study showed that the majority — two thirds — come from the use of the fertilizers in croplands.

“There is the perception that the petrochemical industry has been causing the emissions producing the fertilizers, but actually that doesn’t seem to be the case. That was very surprising for us,” co-author Andre Cabrera Serrenho from Cambridge University told AFP.

The findings are important because they show “where we should prioritize action to reduce emissions,” he added.

Carbon emissions could be reduced by up to 80 percent by 2050 while still producing enough food to feed a growing global population, said the study published in the journal Nature Food.

“The interventions we propose in our study do not imply loss in crop productivity, and they consider the future growing demand for food to feed a growing global population,” Serrenho confirmed.

“We are currently really inefficient in the way we use fertilizers,” he said. “We put much more fertilizers in croplands than the amount of nitrogen that actually crops need to grow.”

The main emissions in the use phase come from the degradation of fertilizer by bacteria that exist in the soil and produce nitrous oxide, one of the most powerful greenhouse gases.

Carbon dioxide and methane are also emitted in the use phase, but simply using less fertilizer could help to slash those harmful emissions.

But convincing farmers to use fertilizers more efficiently — for example, applying them daily in smaller quantities instead of spraying in large doses them once a season — will require policy shifts.

“If we could have more economic incentives to farmers to change practices to reduce emissions, that seems to be the most obvious place to start,” Serrenho said.

Topics: climate change emissions COP28 FERTILIZERS food security

Oil prices fall 1% as US crude, fuel inventories swell

Oil prices fall 1% as US crude, fuel inventories swell
Updated 09 February 2023
Reuters

Oil prices fall 1% as US crude, fuel inventories swell

Oil prices fall 1% as US crude, fuel inventories swell
Updated 09 February 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Thursday as US crude inventories swelled to their highest in months, while the prospect of the Federal Reserve continuing with an aggressive rate hike path rattled sparked fears about weakening fuel demand.

Brent crude futures slipped 86 cents to $84.23 a barrel by 11:57 a.m. ET (1657 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 87 cents to $77.60 a barrel. Both benchmarks have gained more than 5 percent so far this week.

“Relentlessly rising US commercial inventories and potentially entrenched inflation limit any immediate upside potential,” said PVM analyst Tamas Varga, adding that recovering Chinese demand and falling inflation were set to support oil prices in the second half of the year.

Crude oil stocks in the US rose last week to 455.1 million barrels, their highest since June 2021, boosted by growing production, the Energy Information Administration said. Gasoline and distillate inventories also rose last week, the EIA said, during unseasonably mild winter months.

US Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate rises are on the cards as the bank presses on with its efforts to cool inflation, sending bearish signals across risk assets like oil and equities.

The prospect of stronger demand from China provided some support to oil prices, as the world’s second largest oil consumer ended more than three years of stringent zero-COVID policy.

“We expect Chinese oil consumption to increase by around 1.0 million barrels a day this year, with strong growth emerging as early as late in Q1,” analysts from ANZ bank wrote in a note.

“Overall, this should push global demand up by 2.1 million barrels a day in 2023.”

BP Azerbaijan declared force majeure on Azeri crude shipments from the Turkish port of Ceyhan on Feb. 7, after a massive earthquake struck Turkey and Syria early on Monday. Azeri oil continues to flow there via pipeline, BP Azerbaijan said on Thursday.

Brent’s front-month loading contract rose to a $3-a-barrel premium over contracts six months out, a market structure called backwardation, which indicates traders seeing tight current supply.

A weaker US dollar, which typically trades inversely with oil, also helped limit losses in crude prices. The dollar index fell 0.7 percent to 102.74.

Topics: Oil Brent WTI US OPEC OPEC+ China

International Defense Conference to begin in Abu Dhabi with 50% surge in company participation

International Defense Conference to begin in Abu Dhabi with 50% surge in company participation
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

International Defense Conference to begin in Abu Dhabi with 50% surge in company participation

Updated 09 February 2023

Arab News

International Defense Conference to begin in Abu Dhabi with 50% surge in company participation
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 1,300 firms are set to descend on the International Defence Exhibition and Conference being held in Abu Dhabi next week – a 50 percent rise on the number who attended the 2021 event.

The IDEX conference, first held in 1993 and now on its 16th edition, is organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company and the Ministry of Defense and will take place from Feb. 20-24.

“The number of exhibiting companies increased to 1,350 companies, with a growth rate of 50 percent compared to the previous edition in 2021,” said the managing director and CEO of ADNEC Group, Humaid Matar Al-Dhaheri, according to a statement.

He added: “The current edition is expected to attract more than 130,000 visitors including VIPs, decision-makers, and specialists from all over the world, with a growth rate of 209 percent over the 2021 edition.”

The number of participating countries has increased to reach 65, with a growth rate of 10 percent compared to the 2021 edition and 200 percent compared to the first edition of the event.

Together, ADNEC and the Ministry of Defense are also organizing the launch of the 7th edition of the Naval Defense Exhibition which is taking place during the same time frame.

“The Ministry of Defense’s support for IDEX and NAVDEX is part of the UAE's efforts to keep up with the developments of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and achieve a knowledge-based economy and sustainable development in various sectors,” explained the vice chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee, Mubarak Saeed bin Gafan Al-Jabri.

“Over the past 30 years, IDEX and NAVDEX have witnessed a remarkable development in the number of local and international participants as well as an accelerated growth in the volume of announced deals,” Al-Jabri added.

 Both IDEX and NAVDEX aim to offer a global platform through which the latest innovations in international defense are showcased and discussed.

In addition to this, the conference and exhibition opens the door for potential opportunities and strategic collaborations with major global firms that are specialized in the defense and military industries.

Topics: IDEX Abu Dhabi Defense exhibition

UAE, Hong Kong eyes opportunities in finance, tech and sustainability 

UAE, Hong Kong eyes opportunities in finance, tech and sustainability 
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

UAE, Hong Kong eyes opportunities in finance, tech and sustainability 

UAE, Hong Kong eyes opportunities in finance, tech and sustainability 
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A delegation of business leaders from Hong Kong is currently visiting the UAE to strengthen existing business ties and develop new areas of collaboration in the technology, sustainability, and finance sectors. 

Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, leaders from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will accelerate commercial ties with the UAE and support the strategic development of the country, Hong Kong, and mainland China. 

A press conference was held on Wednesday in Dubai, which was followed by a business forum and dinner in the presence of Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade, Abdulaziz Al-Ghurair, chairman of Dubai Chambers and Sultan Bin Sulayem, chairman of Dubai International Chambers. 

Three memorandums of understanding were signed by Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Dubai Chamber, Ho & Partners Architects, Negawatt, Masdar City, and The Catalyst, as well as Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation and Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park. 

The important strategic relationships which exist between China and the UAE are based on a shared backing for liberal trade policies, investment in cutting-edge technology, low tax regimes and backing for pro-business regulation. 

Topics: UAE Hong Kong

Closing bell: GCC markets lose sheen as investors bide their time 

Closing bell: GCC markets lose sheen as investors bide their time 
Updated 09 February 2023
Nirmal Menon 

Closing bell: GCC markets lose sheen as investors bide their time 

Closing bell: GCC markets lose sheen as investors bide their time 
Updated 09 February 2023
Nirmal Menon 

RIYADH: Equity markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region remained lackluster on Thursday as investor apathy loomed large across all critical indices of the region. 

While Dubai Financial Market General Index closed highest among all indices at 28.69 points to 3,445.70, Tadawul All Share Index was the poorest performer losing 95.56 points to 10,412.16. 

FTSE ADX General Index, MSX 30 Index and Bahrain All Share Index closed up slightly at 10,010.64, 4,768.67 and 1,936.98, respectively. 

Qatar Exchange Index fell 78.20 points to 10,424.20, even as Boursa Kuwait Premier Market Index slipped 33 points to 8,201.47. 

“Kuwait and Qatari benchmarks declined today by 0.7 percent each while the rest of the markets in the GCC were flattish, with only Dubai seeing a noticeable gain of 0.8 percent,” Junaid Ansari, head of investment strategy and research at Kuwait-based Kamco Invest, told Arab News. 

“The decline in Kuwait was led mainly by the mid and small-cap Main Market Index, which dropped 2 percent while the Premier Market Index dropped by 0.4 percent,” Ansari added. 

Oil prices also remained contained on Thursday as Brent crude LCOc1 futures dipped 12 cents to $84.97 a barrel by 3:27 p.m. Riyadh time, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures inched down 15 cents to $78.32 a barrel.  

Non-oil private sector growth in the UAE declined in January, registering a 12-month low, as weak global conditions weighed on export demand, revealed the latest S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index report. 

The S&P Global UAE PMI fell to 54.1, slipping slightly from 54.2 in December and the lowest since January 2022.   

Dubai logistics firm Aramex announced a 27 percent decline in net profits to 165 million dirhams ($44.92 million) for the year 2022, even as its revenues fell 2 percent to 5.9 billion dirhams in the corresponding period. 

Closer to home, Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index rose 7.3 percent year on year in December 2022, primarily driven by high production in mining and quarrying, and manufacturing activities, the General Authority for Statistics declared. 

Saudi British Bank posted a net profit rise of 52 percent in 2022 to SR4.87 billion ($1.3 billion) from SR3.20 billion a year earlier, driven by higher gross operating income mainly due to a rise in net special commission income. SABB’s earnings per share also increased to SR2.37 from SR1.56 during the period. 

But none of the corporate announcements or economic indicators could lift the investor sentiment in the Kingdom. 

“The Saudi index has lost around 4 percent over the last nine trading sessions, with the banking index being the biggest decliner falling 6.5 percent, followed by media and capital goods indices, which booked losses of around 4.7 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively,” pointed out Ansari. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Thursday was SR3.5 billion, marginally up from Wednesday’s SR3.41 billion.  

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

