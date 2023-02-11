You are here

Iran exiled opposition figures in talks to unite against mullah regime

Iranian democracy activists gather at a conference in Georgetown University in Washington on Feb. 11, 2023. (Twitter: @shimababaeii)
Iranian democracy activists gather at a conference in Georgetown University in Washington on Feb. 11, 2023. (Twitter: @shimababaeii)
Iranian-American journalist and women's rights activist Masih Alinejad during a session at the Congress centre during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 19, 2023. (AFP)
Iranian-American journalist and women's rights activist Masih Alinejad during a session at the Congress centre during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 19, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Iran exiled opposition figures in talks to unite against mullah regime

Iran exiled opposition figures in talks to unite against mullah regime
  Iran's opposition has long been split in numerous factions, both at home and abroad
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Eight Iranian exiled dissident figures discussed ways of uniting a fragmented opposition on Friday, amid pro-government events marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution inside the country.
Iran was rocked by nationwide unrest following the death in police custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in September after she was detained for flouting a strict Islamic dress code for women. The protests are among the strongest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the revolution.
“The Islamic Republic has survived because of our differences and we should put our differences aside until we come to the polling booth,” Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi said in a video message to the prominent opposition figures’ gathering at Georgetown University in Washington.
US-based women’s rights advocate Masih Alinejad said: “We must agree on principles based on the declaration of human rights, on eliminating discrimination, and principles that every Iranian can see themselves in, and that depict the end of oppression.”


Alinejad expressed hope that an agreement on the opposition’s principles could be reached by the end of 2023.
Asked why there was only one Kurdish leader among the eight, Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the toppled Shah of Iran, said: “You don’t need to wait for an invitation in order to participate... This is a free bus!“
Iran’s opposition has long been split in numerous factions, both at home and abroad, including monarchists, republicans, leftists and organizations grouping ethnic minorities including Kurds, Baluchis and Arabs.
Meanwhile Iranian state media showed fireworks as part of state-sponsored celebrations, and people chanting the Islamic rallying cry “Allahu Akbar! (God is Greatest!).” But many could be heard shouting “Death to the dictator!” on videos posted on social media.
A video purported to be from Tehran’s Afsariyeh district showed distant fireworks while protesters could be heard shouting “Death to the Islamic Republic.”
Similar social media videos, which Reuters could not verify independently, carried anti-government slogans shouted from windows and rooftops by protesters who had stayed home in several cities.
Separately authorities on Friday released hunger-striking jailed dissident Farhad Meysami, a week after supporters warned that he risked dying for protesting against the compulsory wearing of the hijab.
The release was part of an amnesty marking the revolution’s anniversary.

 

 

Iranian-French academic Adelkhah released from Iran's Evin prison

Iranian-French academic Adelkhah released from Iran’s Evin prison
Updated 11 February 2023
Reuters

Iranian-French academic Adelkhah released from Iran's Evin prison

Iranian-French academic Adelkhah released from Iran’s Evin prison
  Iranian authorities sentenced Adelkhah in 2020 to five years in prison on national security charges
Updated 11 February 2023
Reuters

PARIS: Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah was released from Iran’s Evin prison, France said on Friday, but it was unclear what the conditions of her release were.
Adelkhah has been in prison since Iranian authorities arrested her in 2019 during a visit. She is one of seven French nationals detained in Iran, a factor that has worsened relations between Paris and Tehran in recent months.
“It is essential that all of Ms. Fariba Adelkhah’s freedoms are restored, including returning to France if she wishes,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement.
Iranian authorities sentenced Adelkhah in 2020 to five years in prison on national security charges. They moved her to house arrest later but in January she returned to jail.
Adelkhah has denied the charges. France has called them “politically motivated” and repeatedly called for the release of Adelkhah, a researcher affiliated with Paris’ prestigious Sciences Po university.
In recent years, Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on charges related to espionage and security.
Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests. Iran, which does not recognize dual nationality, denies taking prisoners to gain diplomatic leverage.
“France reiterates its demand that all French nationals arbitrarily detained in Iran are released immediately and without conditions,” the foreign ministry added.

 

Lebanese c.bank chief Salameh says he will not seek new term

Lebanese c.bank chief Salameh says he will not seek new term
Updated 11 February 2023
Reuters

Lebanese c.bank chief Salameh says he will not seek new term

Lebanese c.bank chief Salameh says he will not seek new term
  Lebanese political sources say that there is not yet consensus around a replacement to Salameh
Updated 11 February 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s veteran central bank chief Riad Salameh said he would not seek a new term in office once his latest six-year stint at the head of the Banque du Liban ends.
“My decision is that, at the end of the term, it will be a page I turned in my life and I will move to work outside the central bank,” Salameh told Saudi Arabia-based Asharq News.
Salameh’s term is set to end in July.
Lebanese political sources say that there is not yet consensus around a replacement to Salameh, who has held his post for three-decades and retains the support of some of Lebanon’s most powerful politicians, including House Speaker Nabih Berri.

UN faces backlash for failing to provide adequate aid to northwestern Syria

UN faces backlash for failing to provide adequate aid to northwestern Syria
Updated 11 February 2023
Arab News

UN faces backlash for failing to provide adequate aid to northwestern Syria

UN faces backlash for failing to provide adequate aid to northwestern Syria
  Syrian rescue teams say death toll will increase if organization does not find a way to speed up help
  16 international jurists called for increased cross-border access to region prior to disaster
Updated 11 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UN is under growing scrutiny for failing to provide immediate assistance to northwestern Syria, which has yet to receive adequate aid after an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude struck the region, The Guardian reported on Friday.

The UN Security Council has authorized cross-border aid to Syrians in the country’s northwestern region and beyond since 2014. This is due to Syrian authorities illegally obstructing humanitarian access in areas under their control, according to the Cross Border Legal organization. 

However, due to Russian/Chinese vetoes, only one of the four border crossings originally authorized is still operational. 

Syrian rescue teams and residents of the region say the earthquake has created conditions not seen in the country's 12 years of war, The Guardian reported. They warn that the death toll will rise further if the UN does not find a way to speed up aid delivery. 

“So far about 30 buildings have collapsed entirely and there are still so many people stuck in the rubble. We can’t get them out. Families have to find their people on their own,” Fared Mahloul, who resides in Idlib province, told The Guardian.

“We need supplies, lots of supplies. Homes and buildings are no longer livable. This is a catastrophe. This earthquake killed my uncle and his entire family. My other uncle lost his wife and her three sisters.

“We need so many things: nutrition, humanitarian aid, milk for the children, medicine. People are sleeping in tents, in schools and public buildings and we need as much international help as we can get. This is huge and horrible. There are nightmares to come.”

A total of 14 UN lorries entered the opposition-held part of Syria on Friday at the Bab al-Hawa crossing, containing humanitarian kit, solar lamps, blankets and other items, The Guardian reported. It came a day after a six-lorry convoy crossed the border with basic supplies. 

Raed Saleh, the head of the White Helmets organization, which is the primary first responder in the northwestern region, said that Thursday’s aid delivery was planned prior to the earthquake.

He told The Guardian: “It is not aid and special equipment for the search and rescue teams, and the recovery of those trapped under the rubble, and this makes us very disappointed at a time when we are desperate for such equipment that will help us save lives. I confirm that nothing has been received to help us do that.

“There is no coordination with the United Nations to understand the reality and assess what are the basic issues that we face.

“The United Nations does not have any plan even for response, and this is a clear bias in humanitarian work and something unacceptable. It is a clear violation of the most important principle of the organization, of respecting the right to life of human beings.”

At least 3,500 people have been killed inside Syria, while thousands more remain trapped under rubble, The Guardian reported.

European countries on Wednesday sought advice on how to deliver critical supplies into Syria outside of the UN system, which has focused aid delivery on Damascus.

The UN has been accused of failing some of the world’s most vulnerable people by sticking to strict and contentious interpretations of international law.

Some 16 international jurists signed a letter prior to the earthquake calling for increased cross-border access to northwestern Syria.

The letter said: “Overly cautious interpretations of international law should not risk the lives of millions who continue to rely on cross-border aid in the north and northwest, nor should they be allowed to change and politicize the landscape of international humanitarian law.”

Humanitarian lawyers on Thursday ramped up their campaign for more cross-border aid.

“Although this letter was prepared within the context of wider humanitarian disaster in Syria, we now hope that it gives Miguel de Serpa Soares, the legal adviser to the UN, the legal support his office needs to save children still trapped under the rubble in Syria as we speak,” said Ibrahim Olabi, a lawyer from Guernica 37 chambers.

 “History is taking note,” Olabi added.

The Syrian American Medical Society has called for an immediate change in how aid is delivered.

“For years now, aid delivery into Syria, including medical aid, has been hampered by a political process inside the UN Security Council that relitigates the provision of cross-border aid every six months,” it told The Guardian.

It added: “Funneling all aid through one crossing, and having this entry point subject to a political process, makes aid provision fragile and slow. This was always a problem, but in the wake of this earthquake it is simply not tenable.

“Avoiding mass casualties from the secondary impacts of this earthquake will require a scaling-up of aid that one border crossing simply cannot handle.”

 

Jordan sends field hospital to help earthquake victims in Turkiye

Jordan sends field hospital to help earthquake victims in Turkiye
Updated 11 February 2023
Arab News

Jordan sends field hospital to help earthquake victims in Turkiye

Jordan sends field hospital to help earthquake victims in Turkiye
  The medical facility, provided by the Jordanian Armed Forces, includes a team of 110 doctors, surgeons, nurses and administrative staff
Updated 11 February 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s armed forces have sent a field hospital and the medical team to staff it to Turkiye to help treat victims of the earthquake that struck the south of the country on Monday.
Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met the medics before they departed, passed on the greetings of King Abdullah, told them to help those in need, and urged them to be good ambassadors for the Jordanian Armed Forces, the Jordan News Agency reported on Friday.
“The field hospital was equipped in record time and under the direct supervision of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as time in such circumstances is an important factor,” said Brig. Gen. Hassan Shanatwah, the JAF’s director of military operations. “This reflects the high readiness of our armed forces to deal with such circumstances and developments.”
The Royal Jordanian Air Force transported the hospital, including its medical team of 110 doctors, nurses and administrators. It can provide specialist treatments and surgeries for a range of injuries affecting orthopedics, arteries, blood vessels, the face and jaw, chest, nerves and children, along with accident and emergency facilities, cosmetic surgeons, a radiology laboratory, a pharmacy, two operating theaters, an ambulance, and various medical and therapeutic aids.

Tunisian president decides to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria

Tunisia's President Kais Saied. (AFP)
Tunisia's President Kais Saied. (AFP)
Updated 11 February 2023
Reuters

Tunisian president decides to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria

Tunisia's President Kais Saied. (AFP)
  Assad is seeking political advantage from the earthquake that has devastated large parts of Syria and Turkiye, pressing for foreign aid to be delivered through his territory as he aims to chip away at his international isolation, analysts say
Updated 11 February 2023
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied has decided to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria, the presidency said on Thursday, the clearest sign yet of Tunisia’s intention to fully restore relations days after a deadly earthquake that has devastated large parts of Syria.
Tunisia cut off diplomatic relations with Syria nearly a decade ago to protest the government’s brutal crackdown on protesters and activists opposed to the regime of President Bashar Assad.
After that, Tunisia reinstituted a limited diplomatic mission to Syria in 2017, in part to help track more than 3,000 Tunisian militants fighting in Syria. “The issue of the Syrian regime is an internal matter that concerns only the Syrians,” Saied said in statement following a meeting with his country’s foreign affairs minister.
He added that “the ambassador is accredited to the state and not to the regime.”
Assad is seeking political advantage from the earthquake that has devastated large parts of Syria and Turkiye, pressing for foreign aid to be delivered through his territory as he aims to chip away at his international isolation, analysts say.
Tunisia sent aid planes to Syria, including rescue and civil protection teams, which arrived at Aleppo airport under the control of the Syrian regime.
Since Saied took control of almost all powers in July 2021 when he closed parliament and dismissed the government, Tunisia has sent signals it was open to changing its diplomatic stance with Syria.
Assad made his first reported trip on Friday to affected areas since the earthquake, visiting a hospital in Aleppo with his wife Asma.
His regime also approved humanitarian aid deliveries across the frontlines of the civil war, a move that could speed up the arrival of help for millions of desperate people.
The World Food Programme said earlier it was running out of stocks in northwest Syria as the state of war there complicated relief efforts.

 

