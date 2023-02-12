You are here

Saudi startup ecosystem takes a huge leap
Saudi and regional venture capital firms announced the launch of massive funding programs to support startups at the LEAP2023 in Riyadh last week. (SPA)
Nour El-Shaeri

Saudi startup ecosystem takes a huge leap
  • Flurry of deals, launch of investment funds boosts entrepreneurship, innovation
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s startup ecosystem took a giant leap in the world of funding and venture capital with seven investment firms earmarked $636 million to stimulate innovation and entrepreneurship in the Kingdom.

The announcements were made during the LEAP2023 held in Riyadh last week. Saudi and regional venture capital firms launched massive funding programs to support startups in the region.

Saudi-based venture capital firm STV launched its first fund worth $150 million for alternative financing compatible with the Shariah law while Riyadh-based IMPACT46 also announced a $133 million fund, which targets emerging technology companies in the Kingdom and the Middle East.

Another Saudi venture capital firm, Merak Capital, launched a fund valued at $53 million.

Announcements at the event also included Rakeza’s venture capital fund backed by a global business accelerator in Riyadh valued at $25 million as well as Saudi venture builder BIM Ventures’ $100 million fund in partnership with Al-Sulaiman Group.

UAE-based venture capital firm Shorooq Partners launched a fund estimated to be worth $115 million to accelerate electronic games in the region while investment firm Planetary Capital floated the first Saudi-Canadian corpus to invest in emerging space technology companies, both local and global, amounting to $30 million.  

Saudi venture capital firm Flat6labs also dedicated approximately $20 million to its Startup Seed Fund which aims to invest in early stage startups. Saudi Aramco announced that additional funds had been allocated by the company to Wa’ed Ventures, increasing the size of its Kingdom-focused venture capital arm from $200 million to $500 million. 




Saudi-based palm.hr closed a $5 million funding round on Wednesday. (Supplied)

LEAP 23 also witnessed open-banking platform Tarabut Gateway signing a deal with Tamam, a Saudi micro-lending provider.

Nana secures $133m in its cart

Nana, Saudi Arabia’s dark store grocery delivery startup, raised $133 million in a series C funding round last Wednesday led by Kingdom Holding Co. and Uni Ventures with participation from other investors.

Established in 2016, Nana is a digital grocery shopping platform in the Kingdom that operates in a dark store model whereby orders are delivered to customers within 15 minutes.

“This milestone will serve as a motivator for us to strengthen Nana’s position as the leading company within the region, as the success of this round heavily supports our expansion plans and continuity toward the provision of more diversified services that serve all stakeholders,” Sami Alhelwah, CEO of Nana, said in a statement.

The company plans to utilize its funding to add more diversified services as well as expand its presence in the region. 

This milestone will serve as a motivator for us to strengthen Nana’s position as the leading company within the region.

Sami Alhelwah, CEO of Nana

Sultan Holding, Al-Jasser Holding, Red Diamond Co., Dallah Al-Baraka Group, and Al-Jammaz Holding took part in the funding round.

HR tech platforms

Saudi-based human resources technology platform palm.hr closed a $5 million pre-series A funding round on Wednesday to accelerate regional expansion.

Founded in 2019, palm.hr delivers a streamlined and intuitive work experience for teams handling onboarding, vacation tracking, and payroll operations.

“With the backing of our investors, we are excited to kick off our next stage of growth and play a role in contributing to the future of the region’s economy,” said Richard Schrems, CEO and co-founder at palm.hr.  

The company will also utilize its funding to scale up its product offering as well as hire to support its customer acquisition journey.

The funding round was co-led by venture capital firms Speedinvest and RAED Ventures with participation from Wamda Capital.

Another Saudi-based HR technology startup, Marn, closed $1 million in a post-seed funding round last Thursday led by Sukna Ventures with participation from Al-Majdia investment.

Established in 2017, Marn utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide recruitment solutions as Saudi Arabia’s first flexible work platform.

“With the tremendous growth of the local economy, there is a need for providing innovative recruitment solutions to keep up with it,” said Mohammad Al-Sabeeh, founder and CEO of the startup.

Based in Riyadh, the company will use its new investment to expand its team and customer base as well as create more opportunities for job seekers.

Healthtech platform

Egypt-based healthtech platform Yodawy raised $16 million in an initial close of its series B funding round on Thursday co-led by Delivery Hero Ventures, the venture capital firm of global food delivery platform Delivery Hero, and Global Ventures, a UAE-based venture capital firm.

Founded in 2018, the healthtech startup offers a marketplace where patients can process prescriptions and place an online order for medicines.

The platform has processed over 4 million prescriptions to date and partnered with 20 health insurance companies, 3,000 pharmacies, and more than 300 corporates in Egypt while raising a total of $24.5 million to date.

The company plans to use the fresh funding to drive the growth of its signature Care Program for chronic patients, continue to automate its operations as well as support its regional expansion strategy.

Moreover, Kuwait’s online flower and gift delivery platform Floward closed $156 million in a pre-IPO series C funding round on Tuesday led by Aljazira Capital, Rainwater Partners, and STV.

The company will use its funding to expand its gifting verticals and enhance its customer experience using AI and machine learning as well as ramp up its acquisitions and mergers activity.

Bahrain’s fintech Aion Digital closed a $5 million bridge round last Thursday led by Fintactics Ventures, which is a $40 million fintech-focused venture fund launched during the LEAP23 event in Riyadh.

Founded in 2017, Aion provides an API-based digital banking platform, enabling its clients to create personalized digital products to increase customer engagement.

Aion recently opened offices in the Kingdom and plans to utilize its funding to expand its presence across the region.

19th International Property Show kicks off Sunday in Dubai

19th International Property Show kicks off Sunday in Dubai
Updated 11 February 2023
Arab News

19th International Property Show kicks off Sunday in Dubai

19th International Property Show kicks off Sunday in Dubai
  • Over 120 exhibitors from more than 40 countries are expected to participate
Updated 11 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Under the patronage of the Dubai Land Department, the 19th edition of the International Property Show will kick off on Sunday, Emirates News Agency reported. 

IPS 2023 is an international platform that brings together prominent investors and real estate firms from around the world to share knowledge and experiences and form new strategic partnerships. The three-day event will highlight current and upcoming real estate projects as well as investment opportunities. 

Over 120 exhibitors from more than 40 countries, including the US, UK, Turkey, Cyprus, Portugal, Pakistan and India, are expected to participate.

“Organizing the 19th edition of IPS further validates and reflects the ability of Dubai’s real estate market to attract foreign investments and compete with global investment destinations in the real estate sector, thereby contributing to achieving the objectives of Dubai Economic Agenda D33,” IPS Director Tariq Ramadan said. 

Ramadan added: “This is due to the emirate’s wide range of advantages, including facilitated investment procedures and powerful legislation that protect investors. This (is) in addition to government decrees that have been recently and successively issued by the UAE leadership to facilitate doing business, such as the country’s new residency laws.

“Investors are also being attracted by the golden visas, which they will receive when they purchase one or more properties with a value of AED 2 million ($545,000).

“Another contributing factor is the rising trajectory…(of) the UAE’s national economy, which is supported by rising oil prices, the growth of the nation’s non-oil sector, and Expo 2020 Dubai’s positive outcomes,” he added.

IPS 2023 will include a series of programs and activities aimed at informing event attendees about property market trends, investment strategies and the most recent developments in the region's real estate sector. It will also see the signing of memoranda of understanding with numerous local and global entities in order to strengthen cooperation efforts. 

In partnership with the Property Network Partnership, IPS 2023 will host brainstorming sessions, bringing together real estate experts who will provide their insights and discuss new solutions to challenges in the real estate sector based on the following major pillars: crowdfunding, interior design, facility management, foreign direct investment in the real estate sector, marketing, regulations, and smart and sustainable cities.

Participants will present a set of recommendations for current and future challenges at the end of each session.

PepsiCo Middle East CEO: Sustainability at the ‘core’ of its strategy

PepsiCo Middle East CEO: Sustainability at the ‘core’ of its strategy
Updated 10 February 2023
Lama Al-Hamawi

PepsiCo Middle East CEO: Sustainability at the ‘core’ of its strategy

PepsiCo Middle East CEO: Sustainability at the ‘core’ of its strategy
  • PepsiCo aims to exchange know-how and best practices in the mission of promoting sustainable development
Updated 10 February 2023
Lama Al-Hamawi

RIYADH: PepsiCo Middle East CEO Aamer Sheikh highlighted the company’s 100 percent local and regional water replenishment initiatives as a part of its sustainability goals on the sidelines of the second edition of the LEAP tech conference in Riyadh.

“What other companies have done is talk about sustainability. What PepsiCo has done is put sustainability at the core of its strategy. To be the leading global company in beverages and convenient foods, you have to do it while taking into account all the sustainability elements that come into play,” Sheikh told Arab News.

“When we talk about water conservation, we want to give back to the communities the amount of water we take. In our Riyadh plant, we are actually replenishing 100 percent of the water. And that simply means whatever water we use, we are working with the regional growers and the farmers to bring our best practices for them to be able to save an equivalent amount of water in their practices,” Sheikh explained.

Sheikh added that through their sustainability initiatives, they also aim to exchange know-how and best practices in the mission of promoting sustainable development.

“We are investing in technologies that are more efficient in using water. Our beverage franchise partner, Aljomaih in Riyadh, invested $10 million over the last five years. That reduces water consumption by 40 percent,” he explained.

As a part of the LEAP conference, PepsiCo also discussed its future ambition to embrace the digital revolution through the use of artificial intelligence.

“We are looking across all aspects of our value chain (to find out how we can) embrace and digitalize our organization at a much faster pace than what we have done in the past,” Sheikh said.

The PepsiCo CEO expressed the company’s mission in participating in the Kingdom’s transformation in line with Vision 2030.

“Saudi Arabia is going through a very unique transformation at this point in time, and our objective is to really embed PepsiCo in the fabric of the society. So, if you notice, we are showing up in all the key events. We are participating in all the major events, whether it’s Riyadh Season, Jeddah Season or Formula E Grand Prix,” he said.

“Our objective is to make sure that PepsiCo, through the power of its brands, is participating in the transformation that is taking place in Saudi,” Sheikh added.

Through its initiatives, he said, the company aims to educate the public on what it is doing to “drive a more sustainable organization and environment” and encourage “others to join in as well.”
 

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $121.3m green finance agreements with Angola

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $121.3m green finance agreements with Angola
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $121.3m green finance agreements with Angola

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $121.3m green finance agreements with Angola
  • Agreements aim to to boost the Angolan IT sector and install sustainable street lighting systems in major cities
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Exports Office, the export-financing arm of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, has signed two green finance agreements with the government of Angola, worth a total value  of $121.3 million, Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.

One agreement, which is worth $90 million, pertains to the acquisition of an analytical platform, main data center, backup data center, and national cloud platform to boost the Angolan IT sector.

The second agreement, worth $31.3 million, will allow Mark Cables, a Dubai-based company specializing in manufacturing cables, lighting, water, and electrification projects, to install street lights in the cities of Luanda, Malanje, N’dalatando and Uige.

“The two agreements constitute an important starting point for a new phase of developmental cooperation with the government of Angola,” said ADFD Director General Mohamed Saif Al-Suwaidi.

“They contribute to building efficient partnerships to support the development of modern, environment-friendly infrastructure in Angola in cooperation with well-established UAE companies, as well as companies based in Angola. These activities will also contribute to the efforts to diversify the UAE’s economy.”

Vera Esperanca dos Santos Daves De Sousa, Angola’s minister of finance, lauded the UAE for its effort to expand economic cooperation with Angola, explaining that the agreements would allow her government to develop data, financial and educational services, and install sustainable street lighting systems in major cities.

De Sousa said she hoped to broaden the scope of opportunities for Angola-UAE development cooperation.

Breakbulk Middle East to host large-scale networking event in Dubai

Breakbulk Middle East to host large-scale networking event in Dubai
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

Breakbulk Middle East to host large-scale networking event in Dubai

Breakbulk Middle East to host large-scale networking event in Dubai
  • Event aims to promote face-to-face communication between key players in shipping industry
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Breakbulk Middle East will gather major decision-makers for projects throughout the Middle East for its Breakbulk Global Shippers Network on Feb 13-14 at the Dubai World Trade Center, Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.

Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the event aims to connect industry players in oil and gas, energy and renewables, mining and minerals, engineering, procurement and construction, industrial manufacturing, and aerospace from in a region where companies maintain “strong gatekeeping systems.” 

More than 240 shipper network companies are expected to participate in BBME 2023, including Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Linde, Parsons, QatarEnergy,  Samsung Engineering, and Saudi Aramco. 

“Our purpose behind hosting a networking area dedicated to shippers is to promote face-to-face communication between decision-makers across the industry,” Ben Blamire, Breakbulk Middle East events manager, said. 

“Shippers can connect with their existing and potential clients, exchange ideas, and devise solutions that can address the industry’s challenges, while forging new working relationships.”

 

PIF announces completion of second green bond issuances totaling $5.5bn

PIF announces completion of second green bond issuances totaling $5.5bn
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

PIF announces completion of second green bond issuances totaling $5.5bn

PIF announces completion of second green bond issuances totaling $5.5bn
Updated 10 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has raised $5.5 billion through its second green bond issuance, it has announced.

The sovereign wealth fund will use the money to finance its sustainable investments, in accordance with its Green Finance Framework.

The issuance follows PIF’s inaugural green bond in October 2022, the first-ever such financial instrument issued by a sovereign wealth fund and the first-ever 100 year green bond. 

Fahad AlSaif, head of Global Capital Finance Division at the fund, said: “PIF’s second green bond issuance underlines the role that PIF is playing in supporting Saudi Arabia’s green agenda, as well as diversifying the local economy and unlocking new and sustainable sectors. 

“Strong demand from international institutional investors for this second issuance is a testament to the ongoing success of PIF’s capital raising strategy, its credit profile and financial strength.”

This latest bond issuance was more than six times oversubscribed, with books exceeding  $33 billion. It was issued in three tranches, comprising $1.75 billion for seven years; $2 billion for 12 years; and $1.75 billion for 30 years.

The bond was sold to a wide range of institutional investors globally, including Asia.

The issuance reflects PIF’s role as the driver of economic transformation in Saudi Arabia and as one of the largest and most impactful investment funds in the world, in addition to demonstrating PIF’s commitment to its Green Finance Framework. 

As with its inaugural bond issuance, PIF will allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds of the issuance to fund eligible green projects in accordance with its Green Finance Framework, which include projects in the space of renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable water management, pollution prevention and control, green buildings and clean transportation.

The PIF plans to invest more than $10 billion by 2026 in qualified green projects, and the Saudi Green Initiative as a whole is aiming to plant 50 billion trees and restore an area equivalent to 200 million hectares of degraded land, which will in turn reduce global carbon levels by 2.5 percent.

