You are here

  • Home
  • OPEC fund grants $50m to Africa Finance Corp. to develop infrastructure

OPEC fund grants $50m to Africa Finance Corp. to develop infrastructure

OPEC fund grants $50m to Africa Finance Corp. to develop infrastructure
Hikers cross a field during a guided hike of the Ndofaya trail in Soweto. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wf779

Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

OPEC fund grants $50m to Africa Finance Corp. to develop infrastructure

OPEC fund grants $50m to Africa Finance Corp. to develop infrastructure
  • 10-year loan will be used to improve connectivity, transportation, logistics, trade, energy access across continent
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

VIENNA: The OPEC Fund for International Development and Africa Finance Corp. signed a $50 million loan agreement to finance the development of infrastructure critical to economic growth and job creation across the continent, the Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday. 

AFC is a multilateral financial institution with 39 member countries. It was launched to provide financing and private sector-driven infrastructure solutions in key sectors including power, transportation, heavy industries, telecommunications and natural resources. 

The 10-year loan will be used to improve connectivity, transportation, logistics, trade and energy access across Africa.

It follows the OPEC fund’s previous $50 million 10-year loan to AFC in January 2021, and is in line with their cooperation agreement signed in 2017. 

Africa “continues to be a key region” for the fund, “with more than 45 percent of our aggregate financing dedicated to the continent,” said Director General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa. 

“Sustainable infrastructure development is key to unlock Africa’s vast potential and enable it to fully utilize its resources.

“Working with local partners on the ground such as AFC helps to deepen our impact and support Africa’s development agenda.”

AFC CEO Samaila Zubairu said the corporation “has enjoyed a long-standing partnership” with the OPEC fund, “and we are delighted to collaborate again to support the work we do in developing critical infrastructure in Africa. 

“Developed and developing countries alike are battling the chronic challenges brought on by a wave of global shocks, and these challenges will only be solved by working together through partnership and engagement between the world’s leading finance institutions.”

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain disruptions and rising costs have slowed Africa’s economic growth, the Emirates News Agency reported. 

The OPEC fund and AFC are collaborating to increase access to long-term sustainable finance for infrastructure projects. AFC has invested more than $11 billion in projects in 36 African countries.

 

Topics: OPEC Fund

Related

OPEC Fund devotes $1bn to global food security in wake of Ukraine war
Business & Economy
OPEC Fund devotes $1bn to global food security in wake of Ukraine war
Morocco, OPEC Fund ink deal to provide funding for Nigeria gas pipeline
Business & Economy
Morocco, OPEC Fund ink deal to provide funding for Nigeria gas pipeline

US business delegation to visit Kingdom to explore opportunities in different sectors

US business delegation to visit Kingdom to explore opportunities in different sectors
Updated 12 February 2023
Nada Alturki

US business delegation to visit Kingdom to explore opportunities in different sectors

US business delegation to visit Kingdom to explore opportunities in different sectors
Updated 12 February 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: Representatives from the US Chamber of Commerce are in Saudi Arabia to lay down the groundwork for the arrival of a large business delegation later this year to explore mutual investment opportunities.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Steve Lutes, vice president for Middle East affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce, said the delegation will focus on innovation and knowledge-based economic growth.

“It very much fits into what we think is our strength, which is exactly that: It’s to, on the American side, expose more companies to what are (the) vast opportunities here (in Saudi Arabia) across the whole economy, and fit into the goal of Vision 2030, which is to diversify the (Saudi) economy,” the top official said.

The delegation will target several sectors including healthcare, life sciences, genomics, sustainable living, green energy and tech, climate solutions, and the digital space.

During his previous visit to the Kingdom, Lutes lauded the fast-growing infrastructure in the Kingdom and the positive approach toward emerging economic sectors.

“Be it food security, or energy transition, harnessing the future of the digital space, whether it be AI or fintech, there is just so much to do in that space. Bringing US companies, which in our mind are first in class, to come and partner with Saudi companies or to pursue relationships with the Saudi government, and some of those bigger tender opportunities — there’s just a lot to do here,” he told Arab News.

During his current visit, the US Chamber official will hold meetings with the officials of the economy, commerce, investment, and communications and IT ministries and other entities to discuss the fundamental framework of the delegation’s agenda.

The two countries collaborate through several platforms, one of which is the US-Saudi Business Leaders Forum. It is held on rotation and this year’s forum, according to Lutes, will be held in Riyadh. He hopes to integrate the business delegation into the forum.

The US Chamber is also looking to launch a US-Saudi Sustainability Working Group and meet Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir to publish a report profiling what US companies are doing to advance partnerships within the Kingdom’s circular economy and Saudi Green Initiative goals.

“We want to highlight what the US companies are doing because too often, people don’t understand how advanced Saudi Arabia is on that, but they don’t understand that often that US companies are aggressively involved in supporting that,” Lutes said.

The official commended the open-door policy of Saudi ministries, as they always welcome the feedback from their US counterparts on policy drafts. He said that their collaboration has been a very “fruitful process.”

“We’ve been very focused on the PDPL, the personal data protection law. To (MCIT’s) credit, there have been great advances from prior drafts,” he said.

The US Chamber of Commerce’s visit will also be an inquiry into the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), which will be held in the UAE this year, and how they can support and be involved in the conference while also bolstering Saudi Arabia’s role in it.

 

Topics: Saudi-US economy Healthcare tech AI

Related

Saudi-US partnership on energy ‘key to global recovery,’ FM Prince Faisal tells WEF  video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-US partnership on energy ‘key to global recovery,’ FM Prince Faisal tells WEF 
Exclusive Saudi-US trade ties can only go one way — and that is up, says US official 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-US trade ties can only go one way — and that is up, says US official 

Perfect time to explore opportunities in Saudi market, says Nahdi chief

Perfect time to explore opportunities in Saudi market, says Nahdi chief
Updated 12 February 2023
Reina Takla

Perfect time to explore opportunities in Saudi market, says Nahdi chief

Perfect time to explore opportunities in Saudi market, says Nahdi chief
Updated 12 February 2023
Reina Takla

RIYADH: Given that the Saudi government is easing financial markets regulations to encourage more companies to go public, the CEO of Nahdi Medical Co. feels there is no better time than now to explore new opportunities.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Capital Market Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, Yasser Joharji said the giant pharma retailer, which raised $1.36 billion from its IPO last year, is open to expand regionally and add value to the economy by going beyond the borders.

 “A few years ago, we decided to start building our capability and go outside Saudi Arabia,” he said. “Our experience in the UAE has been a little bit difficult at the beginning with COVID-19 (outbreak), but now we have started getting some exponential performance over there.”

When asked if Nahdi is open to ride the financial market innovations wave that were announced at the forum, Joharji said that “even though we have a model that is giving us self-sufficient funding for our expansion, we are open to consider all options for capital funding sources, and going to the market whenever we need funding.”

Joharji added: “We believe that we play a major role today as one of the largest listed companies in Saudi Arabia, and we know that this leading position comes with a lot of responsibility. For us in Nahdi what really matters is our guest and our inspiring purpose which is adding (heart) beats to our guests’ life.”

Moving forward, the CEO wants to base the company’s future plans on what serves the health and wellness of its guests (customers) as he sees a clear shift in lifestyle.

 “We have seen the shift in the healthcare system around our guests, and we have seen the shift post-COVID versus pre-COVID,” Joharji explained. “We are using more technologies and information technology and data science to better understand our guests and stay close to them through our brick-and-mortar network of pharmacies and complement that with very strong online infrastructure and business that delivers to them wherever they are.” 

Both of those layers, he summed up, are complemented by the adjacent services of primary healthcare.

 He said the company recently embarked on the journey of omnihealth, “where we want to become the gateway of primary healthcare in Saudi Arabia.” 

“We are proud of our ability to catch the opportunity of providing our guests with digital health services. Telemedicine and on-spot consultation are one of our key enablers to get closer or bring healthcare closer to the people.”

Topics: Capital Market Forum Saudi Arabia IPOs

Related

Saudi bourse has 23 new companies preparing for IPO in 2023: CMA chairman 
Business & Economy
Saudi bourse has 23 new companies preparing for IPO in 2023: CMA chairman 

Closing bell: TASI hits a speed bump, closes flat at 10,419 points 

Closing bell: TASI hits a speed bump, closes flat at 10,419 points 
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI hits a speed bump, closes flat at 10,419 points 

Closing bell: TASI hits a speed bump, closes flat at 10,419 points 
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Sunday gained 7.28 points — or 0.07 percent — to close at 10,419.44. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also ended flat at 1,424.75, the parallel market Nomu closed 0.88 percent higher at 19,536.84. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR2.69 billion ($720 million) as 95 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 105 receded. 

Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. was the best performer, as its share price surged 8.85 percent to SR49.20. 

The other top performers were Americana Restaurants International, Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. and Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co — all three soared by over 6 percent. 

In fact, Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co.’s board of directors, on Sunday, informed the stock exchange that it declared a 27.5 percent cash dividend or SR2.75 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, totaling SR247.5 million. 

However, the worst-performing stock of the day was Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., which slipped 5.67 percent to SR16.98. 

Other poor performers were Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., Alamar Foods Co., Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development and Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co. 

Among sectoral indices, 12 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. 

On the announcements front, Banque Saudi Fransi reported a 4 percent increase in net profit for 2022 to SR3.57 billion from SR3.44 billion in the year-earlier period. 

The higher profit was driven mainly by a 12.47 percent rise in total operating income, which was partly offset by an increase in total operating expenses by 21.97 percent. 

BSF, however, reported a 9 percent decline in its net profit during the fourth quarter of 2022 to SR902.60 million from SR993.27 million a year earlier. Its share price closed marginally higher at SR36.75. 

Tanmiah Food Co. reported a whooping net profit after zakat and tax of SR186.8 million compared to SR13.6 million in the year-earlier period. 

The annual net profit includes a one-off gain of SR101.9 million due to the strategic partnership with Tyson Foods. 

Tyson Foods acquired a 60 percent equity stake in Supreme Foods Processing Co, and the gain on the disposal of a 15 percent equity stake in Agricultural Development Co. to Tyson Foods, at SR74 million, was recorded directly in equity. 

Revenue increased 42.8 percent to SR1.72 billion, in line with the continued rise in sales across the company’s diversified portfolio of products and services. Tanmiah’s share price, however, fell slightly to SR124. 

Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. also reported 38 percent in net profit after zakat and tax to SR 11.1 million for the first half ended Dec. 31, 2022, from SR8 million in the year-ago period. 

The profit rise came from an overall increase in revenue by 40.50 percent year on year, where all other costs were consistent with higher revenue, the company said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange. The company’s share price fell 2.17 percent to finish at SR180. 

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI stocks

Related

Closing Bell: TASI arrests downward slide; closes up 38 points to 10,508 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI arrests downward slide; closes up 38 points to 10,508 

PIF acquires 30% stake in Saudi Tabreed to boost sustainable cooling in the Kingdom

PIF acquires 30% stake in Saudi Tabreed to boost sustainable cooling in the Kingdom
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

PIF acquires 30% stake in Saudi Tabreed to boost sustainable cooling in the Kingdom

PIF acquires 30% stake in Saudi Tabreed to boost sustainable cooling in the Kingdom
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund on Sunday announced the acquisition of a 30 percent stake in the Saudi Tabreed District Cooling Co., a leading provider of sustainable district cooling schemes for some of the largest projects in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Tabreed offers highly efficient solutions that drive reductions in power consumption and the costs of operation and maintenance and encourage alternatives to traditional air conditioning systems.  

District cooling is recognized as one of the most energy-efficient solutions due to its ability to conserve natural resources, significantly contributing to reducing greenhouse gases.  

According to a PIF statement, the cooling provider currently manages 779,000 tons of refrigeration via contracts with major companies in the Kingdom, including Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s Dhahran district cooling plant, the Jabal Omar facility in Makkah, the district cooling scheme at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and a centralized facility at the AMAAD Business Park in Dhahran.  

Saudi Tabreed also serves The Red Sea Project, a vital part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. 

“Our investment in Saudi Tabreed will support the achievement of PIF’s economic diversification goals, especially in light of the anticipated growth in Saudi Arabia’s district cooling market,” said Yazeed A. Al-Humied, deputy governor and head of MENA Investments at PIF. 

“The investment is also fully aligned with PIF’s strategy to enable promising sectors in the country, and supports Saudi Arabia’s transition to sustainable and more efficient sources of energy,” he added. 

“PIF’s investment further enhances our position as a market leader in Saudi Arabia. With added credibility and stronger financial performance, being part of the PIF portfolio significantly expands our ability to support the country’s energy transition and sustainability targets,” said Mohammed Abunayyan, chairman of the board, Saudi Tabreed. 

“We are committed to working together as we move forward in our mission to enhance Saudi Arabia’s urban development through innovative, advanced, and highly efficient district cooling solutions.” 

PIF has a strong track record of investing in the low-carbon sector, including electric vehicles and solar energy projects, as part of a commitment to developing 70 percent of the Kingdom’s renewable energy by 2030.  

The fund has significant investments in renewable energy companies, such as ACWA Power and the Sudair and Al Shuaibah Solar Energy projects, and in developing electric vehicles through investments in Lucid Motors, Ceer and E1.   

Topics: PIF Tabreed District Cooling Acquistion expansion

Related

PIF announces completion of second green bond issuances totaling $5.5bn
Business & Economy
PIF announces completion of second green bond issuances totaling $5.5bn

Saudi Tadawul Group strengthens links with foreign counterparts

Saudi Tadawul Group strengthens links with foreign counterparts
Updated 12 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Tadawul Group strengthens links with foreign counterparts

Saudi Tadawul Group strengthens links with foreign counterparts
Updated 12 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The operator of the Saudi stock exchange, Saudi Tadawul Group, has strengthened its links with several foreign exchanges and signed agreements with Saudi partners to advance environment, social and governance principles.

The opening day of the Saudi Capital Market Forum in Riyadh on Sunday saw a trilateral memorandum of understanding signed between the Saudi exchange, the Ministry of Economy and Planning, and the Capital Market Authority which will advance environmental, social and governance practices and the Kingdom’s commitment to sustainability.

It was signed between Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim, Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, chairman of the Saudi Capital Market Authority, and Khalid Alhussan, chairman and CEO of the Saudi Tadawul Group.

The group also signed an MoU with the Egyptian stock exchange to foster the exchange of information and development of both capital markets.

Another MoU was signed with the Qatar stock market to help both exchanges develop in the fields of fintech, exchange data and research.

A memorandum was signed between the Tadawul Group and the Singapore exchange to “further enhance the collaboration between two dynamic capital markets in the Middle East and the Far East.”

The opening day of the conference also saw the Saudi Tadawul Group signing an MoU with The Financial Academy to develop local talent and equip them with skills, knowledge and expertise in the financial sector.

“Our aim is to collaborate with regional and international exchanges on areas ranging from dual listing, ESG, fintech, diversity and inclusion to achieve our goal of becoming an investment destination linking East and West,” said Alhussan.

He added: “These agreements will also further our efforts to deliver an advanced, diverse, and integrated capital market for regional and international investors, in line with the Financial Sector Development Program under Vision 2030.”

During the conference, SNB Capital, Al Rajhi Capital, and Riyad Capital joined Saudi Exchange’s Market Making Framework, an initiative that was launched in December 2022 to help ensure liquidity and raise price-determination efficiency.

“In December 2022, we introduced the Market Making Framework. And today we are happy to announce that four of our big members, SNB Capital, Al Rajhi Capital, and Riyad Capital are intending to provide market-making to the equity market,” said Mohammed Al-Rumaih, CEO of Saudi Exchange.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Capital Market Authority forum

Related

Saudi bourse has 23 new companies preparing for IPO in 2023: CMA chairman 
Business & Economy
Saudi bourse has 23 new companies preparing for IPO in 2023: CMA chairman 

Latest updates

In Pakistan, angry mob lynches man accused of blasphemy
Police officers gather outside a police station, in Warburton, an area of district Nankana, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP
Aid official appeals for politics to be set aside to save lives, ease suffering in quake-hit Syria and Turkiye
Aid official appeals for politics to be set aside to save lives, ease suffering in quake-hit Syria and Turkiye
US military shoots down flying object near Canadian border
US military shoots down flying object near Canadian border
CMI & Zain KSA partner to provide all-round carrier services
CMI & Zain KSA partner to provide all-round carrier services
Popular hot air balloon flights buoy Luxor tourism boom
Popular hot air balloon flights buoy Luxor tourism boom

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.