UAE opens doors to 10th World Government Summit

The 10th edition of the World Government Summit (WGS) opened in Dubai on Monday under the slogan “Shaping Future Governments.”
WGS, which runs until Feb. 15, was first launched in the UAE in 2014. It has served as a platform for innovative solutions to complex global and regional problems.
The event is held under the direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.
This year, WGS will include six themes: Accelerating Development and Governance, Future of Societies and Healthcare, Exploring the Frontiers, Governing Economic Resilience and Connectivity, Global City Design and Sustainability, and Prioritizing Learning and Work.
شاهدوا البث المباشر لليوم الأول من القمة العالمية للحكومات 2023#القمة_العالمية_للحكومات
A decade of shaping the future.
The World Government Summit Day 1 is Now Live#WGS #WorldGovSummit https://t.co/5LCDCUTI7h
One of this year’s keynote discussions is “Ras Al-Khaimah: The past, present and future.” Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, crown prince of the emirate, will discuss Ras Al-Khaimah’s experience in developing industries as well as future ambitions.
The event’s agenda includes 220 sessions with 20 presidents, 250 ministers and more than 10,000 government officials
Among them are Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is dealing with the aftermath of this week’s deadly earthquake.
This year’s participation list includes Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Arab League secretary-general; Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser, chairman of the Islamic Development Bank; Jasem Al-Budaiwi, GCC secretary general; Alan Schwartz, CEO of Guggenheim Partners; Christian Bruch, president and CEO of Siemens Energy; and more.
Sessions will be held with Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum founder and executive chairman; Kristalina Georgieva, IMF managing director; Ngozi Okonjo Iweale; World Trade Organization director-general; and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization director-general.
Nobel prize-winning economist Esther Duflo and chemist Dr. Roger Kornberg, alongside investor and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, as well as musical artist will.i.am, are also expected to take part in the WGS.
Eighty bilateral agreements are set to be discussed during the event.
Global awards will be presented honoring government ministers, private sector representatives and innovators for their societal contributions as part of this year’s agenda.
The awards include: Edge of Government Award, Best Minister Award, World Data Visualization Prize and M-Gov Award.