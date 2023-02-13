You are here

Manchester City Women’s Esme Morgan hails Abu Dhabi Cup for inspiring young female footballers

16 girls' teams will take part in the Abu Dhabi Cup on Feb. 18-19 (MCFC)
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

  • The event will feature 130 teams and takes place at Zayed Sports City on Feb. 18-19
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup is set to feature 16 girls’ teams competing for trophies across two days of action on Feb. 18-19 at Zayed Sports City.

As the countdown to the event begins, Manchester City Women’s player, Esme Morgan, says that competitive football is vital to the progress of the sport for girls.    

“Competitive tournaments are so important,” she said. “When I was younger, I wasn’t aware of many large competitions outside of school that included many young female footballers.”  

“But nowadays it’s great that young girls are surrounded by opportunities to play football,” Morgan said. “Competitive environments are so much fun too. They give you a taste of winning and help you build special bonds with those you play with.” 

The defender, who joined Manchester City at under-15s level, also spoke about how much has changed in women’s football in the past few years. 

She added: “Women’s football has changed so much in recent years — when I was younger, I thought I’d just play with the men’s team and be there alongside the likes of Shaun Wright-Phillips. Nowadays, though, young girls can aspire to have a career as a professional footballer.  

“Having access to tournaments like the Abu Dhabi Cup from a young age is so important to helping to develop those girls as players and give them a competitive edge as early as possible to help them hopefully achieve their dreams in the future.” 

The fourth outing of the highly anticipated Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup will feature more than 130 teams from across 15 countries.  

Morgan said: “Having a variety of nationalities coming together for a tournament like this is really special — it allows young players to learn from each other and share their different experiences and skills to help improve their abilities on the pitch, as well as building friendships with those from different cultures.  

“You only have to look at the mix of nationalities that we have here in the women’s and men’s teams at City — it’s undoubtedly something that makes us stronger teams both on and off the pitch.  

“You never stop learning as a footballer, and surrounding yourself with players from different cultures and backgrounds is something that can only support that education.” 

Asked about her advice for young female players, she said: “Dream big. For many players in the professional game right now, forging a full-time career in the game wasn’t a possibility for a long time, but now it truly is. If you’re dedicated and work hard the possibilities are endless, and I’m so excited to see what the coming years hold for girls and women’s football in the UK and beyond.  

“Above everything, be sure to enjoy your football. If you are playing with a smile on your face and having fun, then you will play your best.  

“Also, be sure to listen to your coaches — they are there to help you to grow and develop, and with their support you’ll have an amazing time and come out of the tournament with new skills.” 

The Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup will take place at Zayed Sports City on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19.

  • Sky Brown becomes Britain’s first world champion in women’s event
  • Park and Street 2022 World Championships act as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games
SHARJAH: Jagger Eaton, the American skateboarder, hailed a “miracle” men’s Park 2022 World Championships victory at Aljada Skate Park in Sharjah, while 14-year-old Sky Brown was “stoked” at becoming Great Britain’s first world champion in the women’s event.

An action-packed Sunday in the men’s event saw Eaton score a 93.00 for gold after landing an astonishing flip nose blunt and blunt flip out in his third and final run. After becoming Street world champion in 2021, the same year he won an Olympic bronze in the discipline at Tokyo 2020, the Park crown makes Eaton the first skateboarder to achieve the double-discipline triumph.

He was joined on the podium at Aljada Skate Park by the Brazilians Augusto Akio and Pedro Barros, who claimed silver and bronze respectively with 92.00 and 90.00 efforts.

“The run that picked up the win felt like a miracle,” said Eaton. “I’ve never put that run down — the trick I added I’ve not done one time and I just told myself ‘this is it, this is what it takes, I’m not going to get second.’ It feels great.”

Eaton, who finished sixth in the Street final in Sharjah, added: “To start the first Olympic qualifier off with a win, it just sets me up really good for Paris and I’m really looking forward to it. Winning gold at the Olympics is the goal — winning gold is the goal in any competition — but what pleased me most on Sunday was being able to compete with the best in the world. That’s all that any athlete dreams of — all of us going head-to-head. It’s so much fun, and I enjoy the competition. Win or lose these guys are my friends and it’s a great feeling.”

History was also made in the women’s Park 2022 World Championships in Sharjah, where Brown went into her third run already knowing she had won — only to score an even better 90.83 to bring home the gold in glory. Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Hiraki Kokona was an early frontrunner until Brown’s second effort but the Japanese skater’s 86.66 total still earned silver. Her compatriot Yosozumi Sakura, the Olympic champion, earned bronze through an 85.15 score.

Brown said: “I had a lot of fun, I’m just so stoked. I was so glad about what I did in my three runs. The best feeling was when I landed a back five because I didn’t really practice that for a bit so landing that felt really good. It’s a confidence boost for the Olympics. Winning a gold medal at the Olympics would be crazy, that’s the goal — and I really want to get in for surfing as well, which makes it a bigger goal, but I’ll try my best.”

Co-organized by World Skate and UAE-based master developer Arada, both the Street 2022 World Championships, the final of which was in Sharjah on Feb. 5, and the Park 2022 World Championships act as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Both final events witnessed totally full houses in the stands.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, vice Chairman of Arada, said: “Jagger and Sky’s gold medal success at the Park 2022 World Championships at Aljada Skate Park in Sharjah close an amazing two weeks of full to capacity, world-class skateboarding. The standard has been incredibly high, and we congratulate all the participants for putting on such an incredible show.

“The Street 2022 and Park 2022 World Championships leave an enormous legacy here, with vast potential for growth and development. Skateboarding is a rapidly growing sport across the world, and we are delighted at the popularity and success of Aljada Skate Park, which has become a regional hub. In the near future, it would be great to see a medalist from our region on the podium.”

As well as vital Olympic qualification points, each gold medal winner took home $50,000 from the total prize pool of $500,000 across both championships.

Men’s Park 2022 World Championships final results:

Jagger Eaton, 93.00 (US) 2. Augusto Akio, 92.00 (Brazil) 3. Pedro Barros, 90.00 (Brazil) 4. Kieran Woolley, 89.50 (Australia) 5. Tom Schaar, 87.70 (US) 6. Tate Carew, 85.13 (US) 7. Liam Pace, 82.50 (US) 8. Keegan Palmer, 21.00 (Australia).

Women’s Park 2022 World Championships final results:

Sky Brown, 90.83 (Great Britain) 2. Hiraki Kokona, 86.66 (Japan) 3. Yosozumi Sakura, 85.15 (Japan) 4. Kusaki Hinano, 84.50 (Japan) 5. Bryce Wettstein, 84.40 (US) 6. Lola Tambling, 81.53 (Great Britain) 7. Minna Stess, 80.33 (US) 8. Grace Marhoefer, 80.18 (US).

UAE kickboxing champ Habibali wins unanimous decision at UAM Fight Night

Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

  • The local fighter beat three-time world champion Michael Wakeling in the night’s main event
  • Turkiye’s Hoduk dedicates his victory to earthquake victims on emotional night at Etihad Arena
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: UAE champion Ilyas Habibali lit up the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi after claiming a unanimous decision over three-time world champion Michael Wakeling in front of a packed-out crowd on Saturday night at the UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing Championship.

The winners were crowned by Abdullah Saeed Al-Neyadi, chairman of the UAE Muaythai and Kickboxing Federation, president of the Arab Muay Thai Federation and vice president of the Asian Federation.

Al-Neyadi said: “We would first want to express our gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, deputy prime minister and minister of the presidential court, for his benevolent support of the revival of kickboxing and muay thai, and for his trailblazing work that resulted in a quantum leap in the field of accomplishments and successes in terms of the participation of the world’s best athletes and performance by the national athletes.”

“Congratulations to all the athletes, especially Ilyas and the other winners,” he said.

“This was the first event of the new season, so it was fantastic to see not only such a strong line-up of elite athletes from around the globe, but also such a great turn-out at Etihad Arena. The UAE, and Abu Dhabi in particular, has established a combat sports legacy in recent years and we’re excited to build upon this foundation to further enhance kickboxing in the region.”

Habibali, whose record now stands at 20 wins from 22 fights, exchanged furious blows with his British opponent throughout a trio of intense and balanced rounds. Both fighters landed huge punches, yet Wakeling was arguably edging it until he found himself on the canvas midway through the third. When the bell rang to end the bout, Habibali looked the more confident of the two and he was proved right to be so, the crowd erupting when the decision was announced.

“I am very proud of this great achievement,” said Habibali. “It was a very intense fight and Wakeling was a great opponent. I felt it was very close. I studied his game and knew it would be tough, but this achievement has been a reward for my hard work. To beat such a champion — a world champion — is amazing. I want to dedicate the win to the UAE leadership and the UAE people.”

The headline contest was one of 14 bouts on a packed fight card, marking the latest international combat sports event to take place in the UAE capital, as well as the first event of the Emirates’ new kickboxing season. The event featured an elite line-up of 28 male and female athletes from 16 countries, including Italy, Iraq, Portugal and Pakistan.

Earlier in the evening, Italy’s Ivan Naccari defeated Anass Ahmidouch in the welterweight division, while Portugal’s Sara Raquel secured a decision against compatriot Ines Correia. In the first fight of the evening, Mohamed Touizi, representing the UAE, delivered Uzbekistan’s Ibrokhim Mamatkulov the first defeat of his career with a unanimous decision following three stop-start rounds.

“I am so happy to get a win for the Emirates,” said Touizi, who fights out of the UAM Gym in Abu Dhabi. “I trained very hard for this fight and when it went to points, I knew I had won so am delighted. I want thank all my coaches and the Federation for their support and will now start my preparations for the Arab Championships on March 1 here in Abu Dhabi.” 

In the evening’s co-main event, Turkiye’s Vedat Hoduk delivered a firework of a first-round knock-out to win his supermiddleweight bout. In the last seconds of the opening round, the Istanbul native followed up a flurry of body shots with a huge head-kick that sent his opponent Lilian Porcireanu crashing to the ground. The Moldovan rose to his feet but was unsteady and the referee correctly ended it to hand Hoduk the 37th victory of his career.

“It has been a difficult week,” said an emotional Hoduk, wrapped in the Turkish flag and dedicating his win to the victims of this week’s catastrophic earthquake. “I was considering not being here tonight because I know there are a lot of people in my country that need help just now. But I kept my word and got the win, so I would like to dedicate this tonight to all the Turkish people and especially all the victims who lost their lives. I will go straight there now to help however I can.”

Gulf Giants overcome Desert Vipers to claim inaugural DP World International T20 title

Updated 13 February 2023

  • Having won the toss and fielded first, the Giants went on to win by seven wickets in front of big crowd at Dubai International Stadium the first-ever final of the DP World
Updated 13 February 2023
Jon Pike

DUBAI: International League T20 saw the Gulf Giants emerge victorious over the Desert Vipers by seven wickets in Dubai.

The top two teams were meeting each other for the fourth time in the tournament, the Giants having won two of the previous three meetings against their final opponent.

At Dubai International Stadium on Sunday night, the Giants won the toss and chose to field in front of a near capacity crowd.

Eight runs came from the first over. Alex Hales, the Viper’s opener, had set the early part of the tournament alight in scoring 438 runs in his first five innings. His last six innings had yielded only 50. Carlos Brathwaite had bowled him in their previous encounter. Facing the first ball of Brathwaite’s first over, the second of the innings, Hales pushed to deep mid-off to be caught for a single.

Further disaster struck the Viper’s when Mustafa set off for a run, was over half-way to the other end when the non-striker, Adam Lyth, sent him back, Mustafa failing to make his ground by some distance. Lyth, in trying to make up for this, turned aggressive but in hooking De Grandhomme was caught at fine leg, the score 25 for 3 at the end of the fifth over, an unusual one in T20 cricket, since it was a wicket maiden.

Billings and Munro sought to rebuild for the innings, no boundary being scored until one from Billings in the eighth over. In the ninth over, Munro pushed forward at Jordan, who dived spectacularly to catch the ball one-handed, reducing the Vipers to 48 for four after nine overs. 

New batsman, Wanindu Hasaranga, was immediately on the offensive and, with Billings, 40 runs were added in the next three overs, a further 27 in the next two. Brathwaite returned to try and stem the flow, which he did, Billings brilliantly caught by the leaping David Wiese, one-handed above his head.

At 116 for five, this felt to be a defining moment, compounded when Hasaranga hit Ahmad straight to long off in the next over. Wickets then fell at regular intervals, the innings closing on 146 for eight. Brathwaite claimed 3 for 19 in his four overs, each wicket that of a key batter, at a critical stage of the DP World ILT 20 Final.

Even allowing for a slowish wicket, this total felt to be not enough.

The Giants fashioned the steady start that the Vipers had not been able to manage, reaching 19 without loss after three overs. Vince looked to be carrying on his imperious form of the previous match when he scored an unbeaten 83. It was a surprise when, trying to steer to third man, he played the ball too close to Billings who dived to take the catch. Twenty six for one wicket after four overs became 29 for two, de Grandhomme driving around a good-length ball from Tom Curran.

When Hasaranga was introduced, the batters immediately adopted the policy used against Rashid Khan in the previous match, that of sweeping nearly every ball. They did it to very good effect, pushing the score to 62 for two after nine overs. The Giants were progressing comfortably until the 15th over when Erasmus attempted a six over long on, but did not get enough power, Curran taking the catch, the score 99 for three. This left the Giants requiring 48 runs from 30 balls.

Shimron Hetmyer, the new batsman, was restrained at first, but soon threw off the shackles, hitting Luke Wood for six and four over mid-wicket. Chris Lynn then drove two fours to take the score to 123 for three after 17 overs, from which 18 runs came. After that, there was no stopping Hetmyer or Lynn, the target reached on 148 with a four by Lynn, 72 not out, with eight deliveries remaining.

Although at several points the Giants target was potentially tight, 42 runs from 24 deliveries, they had wickets in hand, Lynn and Hetmyer well set. Another 20 runs by the Vipers would have tested the depth of the Giants’ batting, but Brathwaite’s incisive bowling, two outstanding catches, coupled with the failure of the Viper’s top order, proved to be the defining features that shaped the match.   

Bencic a deserved champion, and other things learnt from inaugural Abu Dhabi Open

Updated 13 February 2023
Reem Abulleil

  • The week in Abu Dhabi further cemented what we already knew — that Bencic is in great form and enjoying a brilliant start to her 2023 campaign
Updated 13 February 2023
Reem Abulleil

The inaugural Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open came to a close on Sunday with Swiss Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic becoming the tournament’s very first champion.

The world No. 9 put in a brave performance in the final, saving three match points late in the second set en route to a 1-6, 7-6(8), 6-4 victory over powerful Russian Liudmila Samsonova.

Here’s what we learned from the WTA 500-level event in the UAE capital.

Bencic keeps rolling

The week in Abu Dhabi further cemented what we already knew — that Bencic is in great form and enjoying a brilliant start to her 2023 campaign.

The 25-year-old has now won two titles in as many months — she also triumphed in Adelaide in January — and her success in the UAE has taken her to the top of the WTA match-wins leaderboard for the season, with 12 victories against just two losses.

Bencic entered the final with a 0-3 record against Samsonova and struggled to make any headway on the Russian’s serve through the first eight games of their clash on Sunday.

She dug deep to create an opening in the second set but failed to serve for it at 5-3, getting broken as Samsonova forced a tiebreak. Bencic stood her ground in the breaker, saving three championship points with some pure hustle, and somehow walked away with the trophy.

Bencic joked earlier in the week about the “Tursunov effect,” referring to her coach Dmitry Tursunov, who joined her camp ahead of the start of this season, and she paid tribute to her team on Sunday for helping her stick with a fierce Samsonova.

“I’m happy I stayed really tough with the head. Sometimes you can be like, ‘OK, it’s match point, I’m just going to get out of here, I’m losing, and just mentally walk away. But I did well not to think that way. I felt like my team was pushing me to go for it, especially in the tiebreak,” said Bencic after the win.

Bencic, who flew to Doha straight after the Abu Dhabi final to take part in the Qatar Open, is hoping she can translate her success from the smaller tour events into the bigger tournaments as she continues to search for that maiden Grand Slam trophy.

“It’s a title, one per month now, hopefully that (will) continue,” joked the Swiss, referring to her trophy runs so far this season.

“I’m just really grateful. It’s not like you’re looking at the title before the tournament; of course you want to win but you take it match by match. There are tough draws in every tournament you play. You can just do your best every week. I feel like I’m improving a lot, and having this belief in me that I can win titles, and hopefully it’s going to be like that also with the big titles. I’m just trying to give myself a chance and work really hard for it.”

Samsonova closing in on top 10

She came agonizingly close to extending her perfect record in WTA finals to 5-0, and despite the loss, Samsonova can take plenty of positives from her week in Abu Dhabi.

The 24-year-old will make her top-15 debut on Monday and has the firepower to threaten the very best on tour.

Samsonova started the season by losing a tight clash with Aryna Sabalenka in the Adelaide second round. Sabalenka has yet to lose a match in 2023 — is a perfect 11-0 — and claimed a maiden Grand Slam title with victory over Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final last month.

Sabalenka and Rybakina both play a power game that has earned them major trophies, and Samsonova, who also possesses the same brand of boom-boom tennis, is drawing confidence and inspiration from her fellow big-hitters.

“In Adelaide I played against Aryna and I was the first player to play 7-6, 7-6 with her in that (stretch), because she’s unbeatable for now. I had my chances and I felt so much confidence. They are both big-hitters, my game is similar, and I can improve from them,” said Samsonova.


Abu Dhabi a welcome addition to the Middle East swing

It’s no secret that the WTA calendar has been seriously affected by the suspension of all Chinese and Russian tournaments, and it hasn’t been easy creating a seamless schedule that doesn’t force players to go back and forth across the globe to compete.

So when players found out that Abu Dhabi was hosting a 500-level tournament, which would expand the Middle East swing to three weeks, many jumped at the opportunity to participate, knowing 2,000 ranking points and some generous prize money were up for grabs across Abu Dhabi, Doha and Dubai in February.

“When I knew about this tournament, everyone was very happy. My team said, ‘OK we go there,’ because to stay here, to have a one-hour flight between each tournament, it’s amazing. I like these type of things. For us players it’s very helpful,” said Samsonova.

Abu Dhabi top seed Daria Kasatkina shared Samsonova’s sentiments and explained how tough it got last year, traveling long distances each week on tour.

“It’s amazing. Especially compared to the end of last year,” said Kasatkina of the three-week Middle East swing.

“There was a stretch of Tokyo, Ostrava, San Diego, Guadalajara, and then if you qualify for the WTA Finals, then Fort Worth. So it’s crazy. I know it’s because of all the circumstances we’ve had during these years, but honestly it’s crazy, it’s very difficult to enjoy playing, enjoy doing your work while you’re just exhausted.

“Traveling, plus jet-lag, plus going to Guadalajara, I was going crazy honestly because of the conditions of the altitude. This is tough. So for sure it’s better when we have a block of tournaments in the same country, or region.”


Organizers deem year one a success

Tournament owners IMG moved the WTA sanction from St Petersburg, Russia, to Abu Dhabi, and the announcement was made barely three weeks before kick-off.

It gave organizers limited time to promote the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, but by the end of the week the stadium looked about 60 to 70 percent full and the tennis village came alive during the weekend.

“It went really well. We had five weeks to prepare and it’s been a really successful year,” Vickie Gunnarsson, director of tennis events at IMG, told Arab News.

“Operationally, everything has gone super smooth. We’ve had nine players in the top 20. So big success, lots of partners have come to support us and we had really great tennis across the week.”

Gunnarsson believes that the tournament has all the necessary ingredients to make it a strong annual fixture on the UAE sports calendar and dismissed any suggestions that the market may be saturated with three tournaments held in the Gulf in the same month.

“I think it’s positive for the region, it’s very positive for women’s tennis in particular, and for the players because they get to stay in one place and don’t have to travel so much, and it’s a really great way to earn many ranking points early on in the season in one place, so for them it’s excellent,” she said.

“And for the region I think it’s excellent, too. It’s supporting women’s professional tennis, you have an influx of tourists coming, and also really empowering women on all kinds of aspects of the society, they get to watch role models and just the belief that I can do something with my life, whatever it is, if I dream big, it can become a reality.”

Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles to win 2nd second Super Bowl in 4 years

Updated 13 February 2023
AP

  • The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl following the 2019 season, 50 years after the first one
Updated 13 February 2023
AP

GLENDALE, Arizona: Patrick Mahomes shook off an ankle injury, turned back into a magician and pulled out another comeback on the biggest stage to help the Kansas City Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years.
Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.
Mahomes and Hurts excelled in the first Super Bowl matchup featuring two Black starting QBs. But Mahomes, the two-time AP NFL MVP, turned it up in the second half after reaggravating a sprained right ankle.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who couldn’t win the big game in Philadelphia, beat his former team to earn his second ring with Mahomes and the Chiefs.
With the score tied at 35-35, the Eagles tried to let the Chiefs score a touchdown with under two minutes left so they could get the ball back. But Jerick McKinnon slid at the 2, forcing the Eagles to use their last timeout.
After Mahomes took a knee two times, Butker nailed his kick, sending thousands of red-clad Chiefs fans into a frenzy.
The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl following the 2019 season, 50 years after the first one. It took just three years to get another Lombardi.
Chiefs fans were outnumbered in the stadium, but they did their part to silence the boisterous Philly fans with the tomahawk chop chant.
Down 24-14 with a limping Mahomes, the Chiefs followed up Rihanna’s electrifying halftime performance with a sensational offensive outburst.
Mahomes, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the divisional round, hurt it again on a 3-yard scramble late in the second quarter. He limped off the field but showed no ill effects on Kansas City’s next possession.
Mahomes slipped — several players lost their footing on the natural grass surface — in the pocket yet somehow regained his balance and scrambled 14 yards to the Eagles 4, setting up Isiah Pacheco’s 1-yard TD run that cut the deficit to 24-21.
After Jake Elliott’s 33-yard field goal extended Philadelphia’s lead to 27-21, the Chiefs struck again.
Mahomes tossed a 5-yard TD pass to a wide-open Kardarius Toney to give Kansas City its first lead, 28-27, early in the fourth quarter.
The Chiefs tightened up their defense, forcing Philly to punt. Then Toney returned a line-drive kick 65 yards to the Eagles 5 for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history.
On third down from the 4, Mahomes connected with Skyy Moore to extend their lead to 35-27. Moore also was wide open on the play.
But the Eagles wouldn’t go away.
Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a 46-yard gain to the Chiefs and ran in for his third score of the game. He also ran in for the 2-point conversion to tie it at 35-35 with 5:15 to go.
As “Fly! Eagles! Fly!” reverberated throughout the stadium, Mahomes and the Chiefs went back to work.
The 27-year-old Mahomes became the third player to win his second NFL MVP award before age 28. He also became the youngest QB to start three Super Bowls. Then, Mahomes became the first player to win the Super Bowl the same season he was MVP after nine straight players lost.
Just five years after winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history, the Eagles came close with a new coach — Nick Sirianni — and new quarterback — Hurts.
Hurts set a Super Bowl record with 70 yards rushing and tied a record with three rushing scores.
The Eagles marched 75 yards down the field with Hurts scoring from the 1 for a 7-0 lead, and controlled the ball for almost 22 minutes in the first half.
Hurts, who missed two games late in the season with a shoulder injury, had no trouble throwing a perfect deep ball to A.J. Brown, giving the Eagles a 14-7 lead with a 45-yard connection on the first play of the second quarter.
But Hurts then made a rare mistake on the next drive when he fumbled without being hit while scrambling away from pressure. Nick Bolton picked it up and raced 36 yards for a score that made it 14-14. Hurts had just eight turnovers this season, six picks and two fumbles.
Undeterred, Hurts kept running.
He took off for 14 yards on the first play after the fumble. On fourth-and-5 from Chiefs 44, Hurts ran 28 yards. He finished off the drive with a 4-yard TD run to put Philadelphia ahead 21-14.
Elliott kicked a 35-yard field goal to send the Eagles into halftime leading 24-14.
Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce on an 18-yard TD pass in the right corner to tie it at 7-7 in the first quarter. The Chiefs’ All-Pro tight end and Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce became the first set of brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl.
Their mom, Donna Kelce, wore a half-red, half-green jersey with No. 87 on the front for Travis and No. 62 on the back for Jason. She sat in a suite between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Damar Hamlin.
Eagles fans turned State Farm Stadium into a sea of green, chanting “E-A-G-L-E-S!” and singing the team’s fight song after each score. But they left disappointed.
Reid won more games than any coach in team history during 14 seasons with the Eagles but the one knock against him was that he couldn’t win the big one. Reid finally earned his ring with the Chiefs when they beat San Francisco in the Super Bowl following the 2019 season. They went back the next year and lost to Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The first Super Bowl involving both No. 1 seeds since the Eagles beat the Patriots in February 2018 lived up to its hype. It was the third-highest scoring Super Bowl and the Eagles scored the most points by a losing team.
Plenty of celebrities were the Eagles fans wearing, including Bradley Cooper and Kevin Hart, who wore a Reggie White No. 92 jersey.
Paul McCartney and LeBron James also were in the crowd of 67,827.

