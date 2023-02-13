Saudi language complex launches immersive course for non-native Arabic students

RIYADH: The King Salman International Complex for the Arabic Language has launched a language immersion project which offers unique short courses for non-native students.
The project aims to help students improve their communication skills to integrate them into Saudi society, while learning about its heritage, culture and customs.
The initiative is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Human Capability Development Program, which aims to disseminate and promote pride in the Arabic language.
The language immersion program offers a variety of courses that include activities and excursions to supplement the learning process.
The complex is set to launch an “Arabic for Tourism Purposes” course in Jeddah, which is aimed at visitors interested in learning about the Kingdom’s archaeological sites.
It will start an “Arabic for Cultural Purposes” course in Jeddah in the second quarter of 2023 targeted at international students learning Arabic as a second language in universities and language teaching centers outside Saudi Arabia, who want to learn in its native environment.
The complex has announced that the program will allow students to register for courses that include tuition, housing, and transportation costs.
RIYADH: The Invest Saudi Forum launched in Kuwait on Monday, with ministers, officials and company representatives from both countries set to take part.
The forum aims to strengthen economic, trade, and investment ties between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The event featured presentations on “Competitive Advantages and Investment Opportunities in the Kingdom's Regions,” “Privatization Projects in Saudi Arabia” and the “NEOM Project,” as well as dialog sessions on Kuwaiti companies’ success stories in the Kingdom.
In a speech during the forum, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said that the two countries are working to integrate the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 with Kuwait’s Vision 2035, citing the establishment of a Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council as well as the signing of five memorandums of understanding in June 2021.
Al-Falih added that the Kingdom’s economic reforms, carried out within the framework of Vision 2030, have succeeded in advancing growth and diversification, making the Saudi economy one of fastest growing in the world in 2022.
He said that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s National Investment Strategy aims to attract SR12.4 trillion ($3.3 trillion) in cumulative investment in the Saudi economy.
Al-Falih described Kuwait as one of Saudi Arabia’s most important trading partners, with almost SR11 billion in trade exchange and SR35 billion in Kuwaiti investment in the Kingdom.
The Saudi investment minister and his accompanying delegation met with Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as part of an official visit.
Both parties reviewed relations between the Kingdom and the EU at the meeting, along with ways to promote and support cooperation and joint coordination
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday met Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief, on the sidelines of his official visit to Brussels.
Both parties reviewed relations between the Kingdom and the EU at the meeting, along with ways to promote and support cooperation and joint coordination.
They also exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear program and international negotiations, and discussed the latest regional and international developments and efforts to strengthen international peace and security.
The meeting was attended by Saad bin Mohammed Al-Arifi, head of the Saudi mission to the EU, and Abdulrahman Al-Dawood, director general of the foreign minister’s office.
Review: Alkhallat+ first Saudi movie to be created for Netflix’s
The Arabic-language film’s anecdotes paint a picture of how Saudi Arabia used to be
In the span of two hours, this Netflix original movie takes viewers through four vignettes, each showing Saudi men and women dealing with precarious modern predicaments, and each featuring a fish-out-of-water interaction with a close companion.
The dark comedy is the first Saudi movie to be created for the streaming giant. It premiered at the International Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah in 2022, and has been the No.1 Netflix movie in the Kingdom since it was made available to viewers in mid-January.
The Arabic-language film’s anecdotes paint a picture of how Saudi Arabia used to be. With local dialects and references that Saudis of a certain age will recall, the jokes are dark and full of meaning. The humor is timeless, yet seems frozen in an era not too long ago, but far enough away that we can see it with fresh eyes.
https://youtu.be/PdJuFT4aOdg
The film serves almost as a digital time capsule, reminding us of a period when the Kingdom was not as open as it is today. The title is a nod to the film’s humble beginnings on YouTube. In Arabic, the word “khallat” means blender. In many ways, it is an apt name since the film is a blend of mixed-up stories.
In the first, a humble home is preparing for a wedding, a chaotic celebration that is full of unexpected family drama.
The second story takes place at a upmarket restaurant, and appears to be a sort of loose nod to the American romantic comedy “The Parent Trap,” in which a child attempts to reunite separated parents through dining.
The third story starts abruptly at the scene of a car accident where a husband has been killed, while the final vignette, the only one set outside the Kingdom, shows the misadventures of a frugal family man staying in a complimentary hotel room.
Japan’s anime and manga culture inspires youths of Saudi Arabia: Bukhari
TOKYO: Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions in Saudi Arabia, says that “anime and manga are important to strengthen creativity and imagination,” and he believes it also contributed to the great success of Japan after the war.
In an interview with Kyodo News Agency, he set his goal as “to inspire and nurture young talent in his own country.”
Bukhary grew up in his native country watching Japanese anime. This led to an intense interest in the culture, language and economy of Japan. He taught himself the Japanese language by watching the anime, “The Rose of Versailles.”
Bukhari first came to Japan in 1986 where his interest in the anime and games culture as well as a keen interest in the country’s economic success increased. Following his graduation from Waseda University in Tokyo, he worked as a cultural and educational officer at the Saudi Embassy in Japan for seven years.
He now produces anime and manga in Saudi Arabia.
Since 2017, Bukhary has worked with Manga Productions, and other Japanese anime companies. In 2021, a collaboration with Toei Animation Company won a prize at the International Film Awards for the feature-length animated film, “Journey – The Story of Miracles and Battles on the Old Arabian Peninsula.”
Bukhary also serves as editor-in-chief of the monthly magazine Manga Arabia Kids, first published in 2021 and distributed free of charge to elementary and junior high schools in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi female artists showcase Saudi craft through history
“My work ranges from embroidered printed silks, handwoven and naturally dyed textiles, and, lastly, jacquard woven textiles,” she told Arab News
RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia’s cultural scene rapidly expands, Saudi female creatives are looking to the future but also the past by preserving and showcasing Saudi craftsmanship in their work.
Hana Almilli, Abeer AlRabiah and Rawan Al-Sehli weave their country’s heritage into innovative works that reflect today’s rapidly changing contemporary society.
Hana Almilli
Riyadh-based multimedia artist, textile designer and poet Hana Almilli’s practice is research-based and explores the idea of resurrecting identities through the material culture of textiles and assemblages.
Almilli, who has Turkish, Syrian, Kurdish and Saudi heritage, explores questions of identity and alienation in her work, particularly through the representation of the term Al-Ghorba, which means estrangement in a foreign land in Arabic.
Her artwork incorporates elements of photography, embroidery, dyeing and weaving.
“My work ranges from embroidered printed silks, handwoven and naturally dyed textiles, and, lastly, jacquard woven textiles,” she told Arab News. “I incorporate craft by using traditional, yet, in a way, modern techniques of weaving, natural dyeing and embroidery to produce my work.”
In Riyadh-based Lakum Artspace’s recent exhibition “Performing Bodies,” Almilli presented “If Voice Has a Memory (2022).”
The work in a wood frame was made by weaving 100 percent naturally hand-dyed cotton threads, organic cotton, silk and stainless conductive thread.
Through the incorporation of mixed media, the installation focused on acts of remembering, nostalgia, and feelings of alienation from ancestry and heritage.
The sound component of the work incorporates found imagery and sound frequencies that Almilli relates to her Kurdish, Syrian, Turkish and Saudi heritage.
“Using found imagery and sound memories from Kurdistan, Syria, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, the piece is a reflection of the interwoven cultures that make up my identity,” she said.
It not only explores sound as a medium for expression, but also investigates how different frequencies can act as a form of therapy, opening access to hidden memories, and building new avenues for recreating them.
“I have been constantly defined by topography and its alienness. Every piece of me has felt that I needed to belong somewhere, but have been longing for somewhere else, a home for my soul,” she said.
“In my years studying abroad, I have found that textiles have been the place where I belong, where that feeling of estrangement disappears. The act of embroidering, dyeing and shaping my textiles as if they were self-portraits was almost an act of shaping a home and my own geography. Within these pieces I lay the map of belonging, the map of being found.”
Abeer AlRabiah
As an industrial designer, Abeer AlRabiah, who recently completed a residency at the Misk Art Institute in Riyadh, incorporates various materials from different manufacturers, while imbuing her creations with references to Saudi heritage and craftmanship in a manner that is sustainable and environmentally friendly.
“In traditional Saudi crafts, people use materials that are available around them to create iconic traditional craftwork,” she told Arab News. “In a similar way, I picked existing used pieces of 7x7 cm wood that helped build multiple buildings in Saudi Arabia by holding concrete to be formed, and worked on them by hand to build my sculpture.”
During her residency with Misk Art, AlRabiah created “Memory Apparent,” a light sculpture embodying what she calls the “evanescence of memories.” It was made from 7x7 cm white-painted reclaimed wood pieces of various heights to form a 1x1x1-meter cube with a pulsating light inside.
“The cube looks more solid at the bottom, but at the top, I scattered the pieces of wood to create gaps between them that represent our memories that have faded,” she said.
“The light inside the sculpture deliberately casts shadows of the floating pieces of wood against the walls. These shadows are our forgotten memories; they are in the shadows and we can’t see them anymore. I created this light sculpture as a reminder for myself and others to try to enjoy the present since we don’t know if we’d be able to remember these moments in the future.”
AlRabiah is conducting research into traditional Saudi crafts. “I would like to design contemporary products while staying true to the local crafts we have in Saudi Arabia,” she said.
Rawan Al-Sehli
Jewelry designer Rawan Al-Sehli is on a mission to revive traditional Saudi jewelry through her hand-crafted contemporary designs.
Al-Sehli completed a residency at Misk Art Institute from September to December 2022, her first experience as a resident artist.
The collection she created during that time was titled “Memory Transformed.”
She often refers to her creations — a mix of jewelry techniques and research that revive and preserve Saudi architecture, history, culture and traditional jewelry — as “wearable art.”
“My research has been focused on reviving traditional practices used by our ancestors in Saudi Arabia that have faded due to globalization and technology, such as palm leaf and palm fronds, and the meaning of generosity in Saudi hospitality, and then reflected in modern jewelry pieces that were implemented in traditional ways,” she said.
“This is the art I present to the world. It is the jewelry stemming from research and facts that reflect the richness and diversity of the culture of Saudi Arabia.”
In each of her jewelry collections, Al-Sehli aims to reflect elements that profess the richness of Saudi architecture and heritage, as well as the diversity of cultures in the Kingdom.
Each collection is produced after recorded research with historians and facts, some of which require approval from Saudi universities and registered studies, she said.
“That’s really like winning a tough challenge, to reframe research and facts into wearable pieces of art,” Al-Sehli said.
“Words are not enough to describe my happiness with what Saudi Arabia is witnessing today regarding the country’s newfound interest in its traditional craftsmanship.
“I’m also proud to play a vital role, which is teaching traditional jewelry crafting in the Kingdom with the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts,” she said.
“I make sure that my jewelry is displayed internally and internationally. For me, it is a language, dialogue, and local and international discussion. There is a collection that reflects Islamic architecture and another that shows ancient civilizations, and more recently revives the traditional practices of our ancestors.”