New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases

A general view of a damaged house after a storm battered Titirangi, a suburb of New Zealand's West Auckland area, on February 13, 2023. (AFP)
A general view of a damaged house after a storm battered Titirangi, a suburb of New Zealand's West Auckland area, on February 13, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 27 sec ago
AP

  • Flood waters and landslides have cut off many settlements across the country including some near Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The New Zealand government declared a state of emergency Tuesday across the country’s North Island, which has been battered by Cyclone Gabrielle.
The declaration enables the government to support six regions where local emergencies had already been declared and provide addition resources, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said.
The country was lashed by intense rainfall overnight that forced evacuations and brought widespread flooding, power outages and road closures.
“This is a significant disaster with a real threat to the lives of New Zealanders,” McAnulty told reporters in the capital Wellington.
The state of emergency applies to the country’s largest city Auckland, as well as the regions of Northland, Tairawhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Hawke’s Bay.
A weather station in the Hawke’s Bay and Napier region had recorded three times more rain overnight than what usually falls for the entire month of February, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.
“It’s going to be wet, sodden, devastation around there,” Ferris told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
“We’ve seen the worst of the storm now,” Ferris added. “We’ve just got to get through today.”
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was briefed by the emergency response in Auckland, the city which two weeks ago was swamped by a record-breaking storm that killed four people.
Hipkins said the military was already on the ground on the hardest-hit northern reaches of the North Island helping with evacuations and keeping essential supplies moving.
“I want to acknowledge the situation New Zealanders have been waking up to this morning,” Hipkins told reporters. “A lot of families displaced. A lot of homes without power. Extensive damage done across the country.”
“It will take us a wee while to get a handle on exactly what’s happened and, in due course, helping with the clean-up when we get to that point,” Hipkins added.
Much of Auckland ground to a halt Monday as train services were canceled, libraries and most schools were closed, and authorities asked people to make only essential trips.
Air New Zealand canceled all domestic flights to and from Auckland through Tuesday morning, as well as many international flights. Some international routes would continue operating, airline officials said, although they might need to be diverted from Auckland. The carrier also canceled domestic flights to and from the cities of Hamilton, Tauranga and Taupo.
In all, Air New Zealand canceled more than 500 flights. More than 10,000 international customers had been affected, the airline said, with thousands still to be rebooked.

 

Dutch F-35s intercept three Russian military aircraft over Poland — Netherlands’ defense ministry

Dutch F-35s intercept three Russian military aircraft over Poland — Netherlands’ defense ministry
Updated 20 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

  • Kaliningrad is a Russian Baltic coast enclave located between NATO and European Union members Poland and Lithuania
Reuters

MOSCOW: Two Dutch F-35 fighters intercepted a formation of three Russian military aircraft over Poland and escorted them out, the Netherlands’ defense ministry said in a statement late on Monday.
“The then unknown aircraft approached the Polish NATO area of responsibility from Kaliningrad,” according to Reuters’ translation of the ministry’s statement.
Kaliningrad is a Russian Baltic coast enclave located between NATO and European Union members Poland and Lithuania.
“After identification, it turned out to be three aircraft: a Russian IL-20M Coot-A that was escorted by two Su-27 Flankers. The Dutch F-35s escorted the formation from a distance and handed over the escort to NATO partners.”
The Il-20M Coot-A is NATO’s reporting name for the Russian Ilyushin Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft while the Su-27 Flankers are NATO’s reporting name for the Sukhoi Su-28 fighter aircraft.
Russia’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.
The Netherlands’ defense ministry said that eight Dutch F-35s are stationed in Poland for February and March.

 

Aliens? Lack of US info on shootdowns breeds wild ideas

Aliens? Lack of US info on shootdowns breeds wild ideas
Updated 26 min 19 sec ago
AP

  • White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did have at least one definitive statement to try to tamp down unrestrained theories: 'I know there’s been questions and concerns about this, but there is no — again, no — indication of aliens'
AP

WASHINGTON: With few confirmed details from President Joe Biden’s White House, the downing of three unknown aerial objects in as many days by US fighter jets has prompted wild speculation about what they were and where they came from. It even fell to his press secretary on Monday to announce earnestly there was no indication of “aliens or extraterrestrial activity.”
The president had no public events Monday and has offered little reassurance or explanation of what to make of it all, following the discovery of a Chinese spy balloon crossing the country and the unprecedented peacetime shootdowns that have followed.
US officials said they still know little about the three objects downed Friday off the coast of Alaska, Saturday over Canada and Sunday over Lake Huron. But those shootdowns have been part of a more assertive response to aerial phenomena following the balloon episode blamed on an ongoing Beijing espionage program.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did have at least one definitive statement to try to tamp down unrestrained theories: “I know there’s been questions and concerns about this, but there is no — again, no — indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity.”
The US government insists the three objects did not pose a threat to American security and that even the massive spy balloon provided “limited additive capabilities” to China’s other surveillance programs. Still, they were shot out of the sky “out of an abundance of caution,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.
Biden’s unparalleled decision to shoot down four objects over North America in eight days — when combined with US officials’ efforts to publicly downplay the foreign threat — has furthered the dissonant messages being sent about sensitive efforts to protect the homeland.
US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, acknowledge the confusion, saying the administration wants to keep the American public from becoming unnecessarily worried while also trying to maintain a tough posture toward China.
Kirby said that while the US has no specific reasons to suspect the aerial objects were spying, “we couldn’t rule that out.” He added that the most recent objects, flying between 20,000 and 40,000 feet, could have posed a remote risk to civilian planes.
That legal justification for the downings — that the objects might imperil civilian flight — is viewed by some officials as such a remote possibility that it raises questions about whether it was a mere pretext for acting tough.
Biden “wants to appear tough on China, and this is a good example of where actions speak louder than words,” said Brian Ott, co-author of “The Twitter Presidency: Donald J. Trump and the Politics of White Rage.”
“If we find ourselves next year in a presidential debate between the two of them, Trump will try to cast Biden as weak on national security, and Biden will be able turn to Trump and say, ‘How many of these Chinese balloons and unidentified objects did you shoot out of the sky?’”
Ott, a professor of communications at Missouri State University, said Biden’s relative silence on the takedown of the Chinese balloon and other objects could be guided, at least in part, by his 2024 reelection considerations. Republicans, from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to right-wing firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, criticized Biden in the days after the Chinese balloon was spotted in US airspace for being slow to act.
When pressed on whether the decision to shoot the objects down came in response to such criticism, Kirby insisted: “These were decisions based purely and simply on what was in the best interests of the American people.”
With little information to go on, senators in both parties demanded answers as they returned to Washington on Monday.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that senators would receive a classified briefing Tuesday morning and that Congress would work in coming weeks to get the “full story of what happened.” Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat behind Schumer, said Biden “owes the country some answers.”
Republican McConnell said Biden “needs to communicate and level with the American people.” He questioned what the administration knew about China’s surveillance efforts before the first balloon crossed the country.
After the balloon was shot down, the White House revealed that such balloons had traversed US territory at least three times during Trump’s administration unbeknownst to the former president or his aides — and that others have flown over dozens of nations across five continents. Kirby emphasized Monday that they were only detected by the Biden administration.
Jim Ludes, a former national defense analyst who now leads the Pell Center for International Affairs and Public Policy at Salve Regina University, said political parrying is inevitable.
“It doesn’t matter what the administration says. People are going to play politics with it and try to score points,” he said. “Either they acted too slowly, or too hastily.”
There’s good reason for the Biden administration to be cautious, Ludes added, noting that the blow-up over the aerial devices comes amid heightened tensions between China and Taiwan. The wrong statement from Biden could destabilize an already fraught situation.
“Next time we fly a B-52 down the straits, what does China do?” Ludes said. “There are opportunities for this to become very complex very quickly.”
Kirby on Monday sought to draw a distinction between the latest objects and the confirmed surveillance balloon, emphasizing their far smaller size, lack of maneuverability and the lack of any indication they were communicating before they were shot down. They were only detected, he said, because the US had adjusted the sensitivity on air defense radars to detect high-flying, slow-moving objects like the surveillance balloon.
Officials have yet to retrieve any parts of the three unidentified objects, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, citing the treacherous terrain, water and weather where they were brought down. US officials could not even say whether they were balloons or some other type of aerial vehicle, and have thus far declined to share imagery taken before they were shot down.
All that is clear, it seems, is that it wasn’t ET.
Kirby echoed Jean-Pierre on that: “I don’t think the American people need to be worried about aliens with respect to these craft.”

 

Portugal church abused nearly 5,000 children, study finds

Portugal church abused nearly 5,000 children, study finds
Updated 14 February 2023
AP

  • The Independent Committee for the Study of Child Abuse in the Catholic Church, set up by Portuguese bishops just over a year ago, looked into alleged cases from 1950 onward
AP

LISBON, Portugal: More than 4,800 individuals may have been victims of child sex abuse in the Portuguese Catholic Church and 512 alleged victims have already come forward with their stories, an expert panel looking into historic abuse in the church said Monday.
Senior Portuguese church officials had previously claimed that only a handful of cases had occurred.
Senior clergymen sat in the front row of the auditorium where panel members read out some of the harrowing accounts of alleged abuse included in their final report. There were vivid and shocking descriptions.
The Independent Committee for the Study of Child Abuse in the Catholic Church, set up by Portuguese bishops just over a year ago, looked into alleged cases from 1950 onward. Portuguese bishops are due to discuss the report at an extraordinary meeting on March 3.
The statute of limitations has expired on most of the alleged cases. Only 25 allegations were passed to prosecutors, the panel said.
The report, criticized by some as long overdue, came four years after Pope Francis gathered church leaders from around the world at the Vatican to address the sex abuse crisis in the church.
That meeting was held more than 30 years after the scandal first erupted in Ireland and Australia and 20 years after it hit the United States.
Bishops and other Catholic superiors in many parts of Europe at the time continued to deny that clergy sex abuse existed or insisted on giving little weight to the problem.
The head of the Portuguese Bishops Conference, Bishop José Ornelas, asked the victims for forgiveness and apologized for the church having failed to grasp the scale of the problem.
Child sex abuse is a “heinous crime,” Ornelas said in a statement he read out later Monday, adding: “It is an open wound which pains and embarrasses us.”
The panel regretted that the Vatican had taken so long to grant access to church archives. Permission came only in October, giving the panel just three months to go through written evidence of abuse.
Pedro Strecht, a psychiatrist who headed the panel in Portugal, said it estimates the true number of victims during the period under study as being at least at 4,815. That extrapolation was made on potential other victims mentioned by those victims who came forward.
The panel is not publishing the names of the victims, the identities of the alleged abusers, or the places the abuses allegedly happened. However, it is to send to bishops by the end of the month a list of alleged abusers who are still active in the church.
The final report includes a separate — and confidential — annex of all the names of church members reported to the committee that is being sent to the Portuguese Bishops Conference and to the police.
The Portuguese church hasn’t said whether it intends to pay compensation to any victims.
The six-person committee included psychiatrists, a former Supreme Court judge and a social worker.
The report said that 77 percent of the abusers were priests, with other perpetrators being linked to church institutions. It added that 77 percent of victims didn’t report the abuse to church officials and only 4 percent went to the police. Most of the abuse took place when the victims were in early adolescence.
It said 48 percent of those who came forward had spoken about the abuse for the first time. Most of the alleged victims were male, though 47 percent were female, the report said.
It said there were places in Portugal, such as some seminaries and religious institutions, that were “real blackspots” for abuse.
Information about child sex abuse found in ecclesiastical records should be regarded as “the tip of the iceberg,” the report said.
Those records frequently do not refer directly to abuse, even when discussing it, and many incidents appear to have been dealt with informally, the panel said.
The panel recommended that the statute of limitations on such crimes be extended to at least 30 years from the current 23 years.

 

Myanmar’s military rulers to let ‘loyal’ citizens carry guns

Myanmar’s military rulers to let ‘loyal’ citizens carry guns
Updated 14 February 2023
AP

  • The military’s spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, confirmed the policy to the BBC Burmese-language service on Sunday, saying it needed to be issued because some people were asking to carry weapons to protect against attacks by anti-military groups
AP

BANGKOK: Myanmar’s military government plans to allow loyal civilians, including government employees and retired military personnel, to carry licensed firearms, but they must comply with orders from local authorities to participate in security and law enforcement actions, the military and media reports said.
The announcement fanned fears of even more violence in a country wracked by what some UN experts have called a civil war.
A 15-page document about the policy attributed to the Ministry of Home Affairs was initially circulated on pro-military Facebook accounts and Telegram channels. It was also published by pro-military and independent news outlets, which stated that it had been issued on Jan. 31 after being approved at a December Cabinet meeting.
The document says recipients of gun permits must be loyal to the nation, of good moral character and not involved in disturbing state security.
The military’s spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, confirmed the policy to the BBC Burmese-language service on Sunday, saying it needed to be issued because some people were asking to carry weapons to protect against attacks by anti-military groups.
Two pro-military online news media quoted Police Brig.-Gen Kyaw Lin, spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs, as saying that the policy revives and modifies one introduced in 1977 by the government of the late dictator Gen. Ne Win. After a massive but unsuccessful popular pro-democracy uprising in 1988, the military revoked gun licenses for civilians and ordered people to turn in all firearms.
The military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi two years ago, triggering widespread peaceful protests that turned into armed resistance after security forces used lethal force to suppress all opposition.
The decision to license guns is widely seen as a way for the military government to arm its supporters to support state security forces in battling pro-democracy opponents.
Criminal activity has reportedly increased due to the chaos caused by the fighting and the government’s focus on battling its political opponents. Most violence, however, involves fighting between the army and guerrillas belonging to the pro-democracy People’s Defense Force, the loosely organized armed wing of the main opposition group, the National Unity Government, and their allies in ethnic minority militias.
The NUG was established by elected lawmakers who were prevented from taking their seats when the army seized power and serves as an underground parallel national administration.
Nan Lin, a co-founder of the University Students’ Unions Alumni Force, a nonviolent pro-democracy activist group, said the military is taking the action because it is under great political and military pressure.
“The military still can’t see the situation correctly. I think they are trying to create more conflict and break down society,” Nan Lin said Monday.
Under the new policy, people can apply for licenses for five types of firearms including .38 caliber and 9 mm pistols, some types of shotguns and air guns. Special permits are needed for larger weapons. Licenses have a one-year term.

 

Ex-UK policeman jailed for murder admits indecent exposure

Ex-UK policeman jailed for murder admits indecent exposure
Updated 14 February 2023
AFP

  • Since the killing of Everard, a string of other shocking cases involving London police officers have also come to light
AFP

LONDON: A former UK policeman jailed for life for the kidnap, rape and murder of London woman Sarah Everard pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of indecent exposure.
Wayne Couzens admitted to the incidents between November 2020 and February 2021, a month before he falsely arrested Everard, 33, as she walked home.
The counts of indecent exposure, which took place in woodland and a fast food restaurant in Kent, southeast England, emerged after his conviction.
They form part of an official inquiry that is looking into whether he could have been stopped before he killed Everard, had prior allegations been more fully investigated.

Sarah Everard. (AFP file photo)


He entered the guilty pleas at London’s Old Bailey criminal court by video link from the jail where he is serving a whole-life sentence for the murder.
Couzens, 49, had a long grey beard and wore a grey tracksuit. He will be sentenced on March 6.
Since the killing of Everard, a string of other shocking cases involving London police officers have also come to light.
Last week, David Carrick was jailed for life, with a minimum term of more than 30 years, for dozens of rapes and sexual assaults stretching back to 2002.
Carrick, 48, and Couzens served at one point in the same armed unit protecting MPs and foreign diplomats.
“We know the public will, understandably, be sickened at yet more grotesque crimes by Couzens,” said police deputy assistant commissioner for professionalism, Bas Javid.
“The process of flushing out the corrupt and the criminal... will be slow and painful, but is necessary and we will continue to do so. This is how we will reform, move forward and become an institution Londoners can have confidence in.”
Interior minister Suella Braverman said the independent inquiry probing the Couzens case would be broadened to look at how Carrick remained undetected for so long.
Following the Carrick case, head of Scotland Yard Mark Rowley vowed to clean up the service and apologized for letting women down, promising to earn back their trust and give Londoners the police service they deserve.
 

 

