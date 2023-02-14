You are here

Nearly 80% of MENA employers plan to hire interns in 2023: Bayt survey 

Nearly 80% of MENA employers plan to hire interns in 2023: Bayt survey 
Nearly all businesses across the region are expected to fill staffing requirements through internship programs this year, job portal Bayt disclosed in a survey conducted with over 2,400 participants.  (Shutterstock)
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Nearly 80% of MENA employers plan to hire interns in 2023: Bayt survey 

Nearly 80% of MENA employers plan to hire interns in 2023: Bayt survey 
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Around 78 percent of companies in the Middle East and North Africa region plan on hiring interns in 2023 as they look to save on costs and identify new talent, according to a recent survey. 

Nearly all businesses across the region are expected to fill staffing requirements through internship programs this year, job portal Bayt disclosed in a survey conducted with over 2,400 participants.   

The survey attributed this surge in interest as a way to reduce labor-related expenses, fill temporary positions and recognize potential for upcoming openings.  

Approximately 70 percent of companies surveyed said that internships allow employers to identify talent for future positions.   

The intern hiring spree is set to take place across various sectors, including digital marketing, accounting, banking and finance, customer service, human resource and recruiting, and graphic design.   

Internships are largely viewed as a chance for job seekers to obtain work experience and broaden their skillsets, indicated the survey.   

“Through internships, students gain hands-on experience of the professional world by performing tasks and duties usually conducted by employees in the chosen field,” said Bayt’s HR Director Ola Haddad.  

Around 92 percent of participants agreed that internships increased fresh graduates’ employment prospects after graduation.   

While close to 65 percent of the polled companies claimed that they always offer full-time jobs at the end of the internship program, around 19 percent only sometimes offer a position.   

“Our latest survey shows that employers can also benefit from interns in a number of ways, from accessing the new talent and skills to increasing productivity,” added Haddad.

In addition, he said the data reveals that internships can serve as a bridge between educational institutions and employers.  

According to the survey, customer service firms make up 24 percent of the total businesses that will hire their interns, followed by digital marketing firms at 22 percent.   

As for HR and recruiting, information technology, and accounting, banking and finance, they account for 21 percent, 17 percent and 10 percent respectively.  

When it comes to the most demanded skills in the market, communication and teamwork top the list — 61 percent of employers prioritize them when hiring.   

Creativity, research and analytical skills and time management followed, standing at 16 percent, 13 percent and 10 percent, respectively. 

The online survey polled respondents from all Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as others in the region, from Jan. 6 to Feb. 3.

Wamid wants to focus on building capabilities and leveraging data, says CEO  

Wamid wants to focus on building capabilities and leveraging data, says CEO  
Wamid wants to focus on building capabilities and leveraging data, says CEO  

Wamid wants to focus on building capabilities and leveraging data, says CEO  
RIYADH:  Saudi Tadawul Group's innovation arm Wamd wants to concentrate on building data capabilities over the next six to seven months, revealed its CEO. 

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Capital Market Forum in Riyadh, Mohammed Al-Nory explained that Wamid will leverage on the data that exists today in Edaa, the securities depository center, Muqassa, the securities clearing center and the Saudi Exchange. 

“This type of technology will allow the three subsidiaries, also the group, to capture the data in a more transparent and easy way,” he said. 

“If you look at all market participants, they would like to have more data that will allow them to take more informed investment decisions. We, as a group, have huge data. If we provide all market participants with more data, it means we are elevating the market and giving them the tool to take more informed investment decisions,” Al-Nory added.   

On the group level, he said there is a clear roadmap when it comes to strategy and where the company wants to be. “Wamid’s role is to enable this strategy to be executed smoothly through investing in technology and data,” he said. 

Al-Nory, who is driving Wamid’s plans and strategy to further develop the Saudi Capital Market, said he is optimistic about delivering innovative solutions for the financial sector and beyond. 

He wants to solve market players’ challenges by unlocking the power of technology and data while boosting economic growth, 

As a company responsible for innovation, technology and data, Wamid’s immediate target is to cover the region, but Al-Nory insists, “our ultimate target is to take it also to the global level.” 

Asked about the status of the agreement to buy 51 percent stake in financial technology provider, Direct Financial Network Co., also known as DirectFN, Al-Nory explained that they are awaiting some regulatory approvals which they expect to receive soon. 

Once the transaction is completed, Al-Nory said it will not only enhance the investor experience but also help push products not only within Saudi but across 20 different countries. 

Muqassa’s efforts and initiatives increasing confidence in the Saudi market: CEO

Muqassa’s efforts and initiatives increasing confidence in the Saudi market: CEO
Reina Takla
Muqassa’s efforts and initiatives increasing confidence in the Saudi market: CEO

Muqassa’s efforts and initiatives increasing confidence in the Saudi market: CEO
RIYADH: The Saudi Securities Clearing House has signed a range of deals with regional entities to widen its presence beyond the Kingdom, a top official said as the institution eyes expansion to other markets.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Saudi Capital Market Forum in Riyadh, Wael Al-Hazzani, CEO of the organization also known as Muqassa, said that efforts and initiatives of the clearing house are playing a crucial role in increasing the confidence of investors in the Kingdom's market. 

“As a part of our journey, Muqassa wishes to go beyond Saudi markets. So in Muqassa, we are actually taking serious steps in that direction, where we would like to expand our clearing services into other markets. And we have started this by signing MoUs with regional entities, where we now started to explore the opportunities that will help to tap on those markets,” said Al-Hazzani. 

During the interview, Al-Hazzani pointed out that Muqassa is one of the critical players in Saudi capital market developments, as it increases confidence in the market. 

“We have a full-fledged clearing house on the market, and this clearing house will be responsible to manage the risk and guarantee the settlement, and simply become the guarantor of the market. We also make sure that all counterparties of any trade fulfill that obligation. That was not the case before the activation of Muqassa, no one was in the market playing that role,” said Al-Hazzani. 

He added: “I would say we transform our market on the clearing side to have all exchange-traded and instruments cleared through Muqassa. That, in simple words, will increase the trust and efficiency of our market. And this will eventually increase the confidence in our market because we have a proper risk manager.” 

Al-Hazzani noted that the Repo Clearing Service offered by Muqassa will allow trades to be netted across all its members, lowering net settlement exposures. 

“In April 2022, we launched the clearing of Repo Service. It is a short-term secured loan where one party sells securities to another and agrees to repurchase those securities later at a specific price. The difference between the initial price and the repurchase price is what they called the profit margin, known as the repo rate,” said Al-Hazzani. 

He further noted that Muqassa’s Repo Clearing Service will help to establish a secure rate in the market, which will also, eventually increase the efficiency of Saudi Arabia’s debt market. 

Talking about the major offerings from Muqassa, Al-Hazzani said it is now offering a forward repo facility, where “members can have forward start dates for repo transactions.” 

“As a part of these enhancements, we are extending the dealing hours from 9am to 3pm. It was from 9am to 2pm. This will help our members to use this service to facilitate any liquidity needs, whether it is for the cash markets or other banking activities,” he further pointed out. 

Al-Hazzani added that Muqassa is planning to offer more products on the over-the-counter derivative side which include, clearing interest rate swaps. 

“The interest rate swaps are traded off the exchange. Hopefully in future, we will be offering clearing services for the interest rate swaps. We will start with the Saudi Riyal currency, and we will follow it with other currencies. We believe the service will provide a big cost saving and better capital allocation for our participants,” he continued. 

Arab National Bank’s net profit leaps 41% to $820m in 2022  

Arab National Bank’s net profit leaps 41% to $820m in 2022  
Arab National Bank’s net profit leaps 41% to $820m in 2022  

Arab National Bank’s net profit leaps 41% to $820m in 2022  
RIYADH: Arab National Bank, one of the top lenders in Saudi Arabia, reported a 41 percent surge in net profit to SR3.07 billion ($820 million) for 2022 – up from SR2.17 billion a year earlier.  

“This increase is mainly due to an increase in net special commission income, net exchange income, dividend income, net fees and commission income, net other operating income, net trading income and a decrease in the net impairment charge for expected credit losses,” the company said in a statement to Saudi Stock Exchange.  

It further added that the net income was, however, “offset by an increase in other general and administrative expenses, salaries and employee-related expenses. The other factors that impacted its net income include depreciation and amortization, rent and premises-related expenses. The bank also said that it recorded decreases in net gains on the sale of investments in non-trading instruments and net gains on financial instruments held at fair value through statement of income.  

The total comprehensive income of the bank rose 6 percent to SR2.6 billion in 2022 from SR2.44 in 2021. Earnings per share also increased to SR2.05 last year from SR1.45 in the prior year.  

While assets increased 10.5 percent to SR212 billion between January and December 2022, investments dropped 7.34 percent to about SR42 billion during the same period last year.  

The bank also posted a 73 percent jump in its net profit to SR790.05 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 from SR456.35 million in the same period last year.  

However, its net profit between October and December 2022 fell 14.2 percent from SR921.11 million earned in the third quarter of last year.  

At 12 p.m. Riyadh time, ANB’s share price had gained 3.65 percent to SR26.95.  

In another announcement, Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co. posted a 10.9 percent increase in net profit after zakat and tax to SR440.2 million for 2022 from SR396.8 million a year earlier.  

The home appliance retailer, also known as eXtra, told the Saudi Stock Exchange that the profit growth was spurred by higher revenues from consumer finance and its customer service program.   

Gross profit also grew by 6.9 percent to SR1.26 billion, which impacted the company’s net profit growth. However, its earnings per share fell 3.8 percent to SR1.58 in 2022 from SR1.52 in 2021.  

Its net profit after zakat and tax also dropped 4 percent to SR121.3 in the fourth quarter of 2022 from SR126.14 during the same period last year, mainly hit by the shifting of the annual “mega sale” discount festival to the second quarter instead of the fourth quarter.  

The company also fared better in quarter-on-quarter performance as its net profit leaped 28.9 percent from SR94.16 million reported between July and September this year.  

Singapore and Saudi stock exchanges see closer working thanks to new agreement, says SGX Group executive

Singapore and Saudi stock exchanges see closer working thanks to new agreement, says SGX Group executive
Reina Takla
Singapore and Saudi stock exchanges see closer working thanks to new agreement, says SGX Group executive

Singapore and Saudi stock exchanges see closer working thanks to new agreement, says SGX Group executive
RIYADH: Saudi investors will now find it easier to deploy capital in Singapore thanks to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries’ stock exchanges, according to a leading executive at the Southeast Asian-based bourse.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Saudi Capital Market Forum, Pol de Win, head of Global Sales & Origination at the Singapore Stock Exchange, said the agreement will act as a connecting pool of capital between the two markets.

According to de Win, the Singapore Exchange is trying to optimize the processes between Tadawul Exchange and SGX Group by aligning regulatory norms. 

The MoU comes after both bourses experienced success in 2022 amid global political tensions and economic uncertainties. 

Reflecting on the MoU, de Win said: “This is really a formalization by both sides; both the Tadawul Group as well as SGX. We see real opportunities to work more closely together, broadening the offering of our respective market participants; both issuers and investors.”

“It is also for investors that are based in Singapore to deploy their capital into the Saudi market. That is a very important thing for Saudi Arabia,” he added. 

The executive pointed out how the Singapore stock exchange was looking to the Saudi bourse when it came to developing best practice.

“We optimize the processes between the Tadawul exchange and that’s the group that we align connections – from a markets’ infrastructure point of view – that we align regulatory processes,” he said.

Reiterating the fact that Singapore is an open market, de Win noted that investors in Singapore have an appetite to diversify their markets.

“Investors look across borders, that is of course South East Asia, it is China. But increasingly, it is also the opportunity that is represented by the region (Middle East) today. At the end of the day, there is a huge amount of capital generation happening here,” he noted. 

De Win also pointed out that Singapore’s stock exchange has an increasingly international flavor as almost half of the companies listed are foreign firms. 

“We are very international as well, and we stand out from that perspective. Our investors are predominantly global, and that is a very important aspect. That is something that Saudi and the Saudi Tadawul Group can draw lessons from,” he noted. 

The executive warned that global economic uncertainties still persist, but volatility on the macro front has started stabilizing. 

“Globally, we have been going through a tough market, and frankly, we are still not out of the woods quite yet. It was pretty unprecedented to experience an entire year where capital markets have been volatile. The consensus now is for a more stable rate outlook to come into play in the second quarter of this year,” said de Win. 

Oil Updates — Crude down; UAE energy minister says no need for early OPEC+ meeting

Oil Updates — Crude down; UAE energy minister says no need for early OPEC+ meeting
Oil Updates — Crude down; UAE energy minister says no need for early OPEC+ meeting

Oil Updates — Crude down; UAE energy minister says no need for early OPEC+ meeting
RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Tuesday after the US government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve as mandated by lawmakers, defying expectations from some traders that the release could be canceled or delayed.

Brent crude futures fell by 67 cents, or 0.77 percent, to $85.94 per barrel at 09.00 a.m. Saudi time, while US crude futures fell by 93 cents, or 1.16 percent, to $79.21 per barrel.

The US Department of Energy said after the previous session ended that it would sell 26 million barrels of oil from the SPR, a release that would likely push the reserve to its lowest level since 1983.

No need for an early OPEC+ meeting: UAE energy minister

There is no need for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, to meet earlier than scheduled, the UAE energy minister said on Monday, following Russia’s announcement at the end of last week it would unilaterally cut output.

“I do not see a requirement for a meeting. The market is balanced,” Suhail Al-Mazrouei said when asked whether the OPEC+ would bring forward their next planned meeting.

Russia said on Friday, it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day next month after the West imposed price caps on Russian oil and oil products.

OPEC+ agreed in October to cut oil production targets by 2 million bpd until the end of 2023.

An OPEC+ ministerial committee is set to meet in early April with a full ministerial meeting planned for June 4.

(With input from Reuters) 

