Nearly 80% of MENA employers plan to hire interns in 2023: Bayt survey 

RIYADH: Around 78 percent of companies in the Middle East and North Africa region plan on hiring interns in 2023 as they look to save on costs and identify new talent, according to a recent survey.

Nearly all businesses across the region are expected to fill staffing requirements through internship programs this year, job portal Bayt disclosed in a survey conducted with over 2,400 participants.

The survey attributed this surge in interest as a way to reduce labor-related expenses, fill temporary positions and recognize potential for upcoming openings.

Approximately 70 percent of companies surveyed said that internships allow employers to identify talent for future positions.

The intern hiring spree is set to take place across various sectors, including digital marketing, accounting, banking and finance, customer service, human resource and recruiting, and graphic design.

Internships are largely viewed as a chance for job seekers to obtain work experience and broaden their skillsets, indicated the survey.

“Through internships, students gain hands-on experience of the professional world by performing tasks and duties usually conducted by employees in the chosen field,” said Bayt’s HR Director Ola Haddad.

Around 92 percent of participants agreed that internships increased fresh graduates’ employment prospects after graduation.

While close to 65 percent of the polled companies claimed that they always offer full-time jobs at the end of the internship program, around 19 percent only sometimes offer a position.

“Our latest survey shows that employers can also benefit from interns in a number of ways, from accessing the new talent and skills to increasing productivity,” added Haddad.

In addition, he said the data reveals that internships can serve as a bridge between educational institutions and employers.

According to the survey, customer service firms make up 24 percent of the total businesses that will hire their interns, followed by digital marketing firms at 22 percent.

As for HR and recruiting, information technology, and accounting, banking and finance, they account for 21 percent, 17 percent and 10 percent respectively.

When it comes to the most demanded skills in the market, communication and teamwork top the list — 61 percent of employers prioritize them when hiring.

Creativity, research and analytical skills and time management followed, standing at 16 percent, 13 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

The online survey polled respondents from all Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as others in the region, from Jan. 6 to Feb. 3.