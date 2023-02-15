You are here

Saudi Ports Authority and Maersk to develop $346m logistics park at Jeddah port
RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, and Danish shipping company Maersk on Wednesday announced the establishment of the region’s “largest logistics park” at a cost of $346 million at the Jeddah Islamic Port.

The facility is scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of 2024 and will help create more than 2,500 direct and indirect job opportunities.

To be built on 225,000 sq.m, it will have an annual capacity of handling 200,000 twenty-foot equivalent units of cargo. The project includes storage and distribution areas that accommodate exports and imports of general merchandise, warehouses to accommodate refrigerated food items, and special areas for transshipment, air freight, and cargo shipments.

The facility will rely on solar energy to power its units and use the latest technology to decarbonize logistics services to achieve net zero by 2040. Electric trucks will be used for transportation to reduce emissions.

The logistics park will also include advanced digital warehouse management systems. It is part of the port authority’s efforts to encourage the private sector to invest in the sector in line with the Kingdom’s Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services. The strategy seeks to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mawani logistics Jeddah

RIYADH: Driven by the expansion of its maritime business, Abu Dhabi Ports Group reported a 50 percent increase in its 2022 net profit. 

The figure rose to 1.27 billion dirhams ($345.8 million), up from 854 million dirhams in 2021, the company said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. 

Revenue grew 41 percent annually to 5.52 billion dirhams, “mainly driven by the maritime cluster and effect from new acquisitions,” AD Ports said. 

On a like-for-like basis, excluding mergers and acquisitions activity during the year, revenue growth reached 23 percent. 

The division’s annual revenue growth of 256 percent to 2.16 billion dirhams in 2022 was driven by a wider service offering and increased activity in new business segments, including feedering, chartering, transshipment and offshore services. 

The maritime cluster also added four new companies last year – Divetech Marine Engineering Services, Alligator Shipping Container Line, Transmar and Safeen Surveys and Subsea Services. 

These new businesses are “expected to continue to support the cluster’s growth going forward,” AD Ports noted. 

In 2022, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 37 percent on an annual basis to 2.19 billion dirhams, implying an EBITDA margin of about 40 percent, AD Ports said. 

Key contributions to EBITDA growth came from the maritime, ports and digital clusters. 

Revenue for the ports cluster grew by 7 percent annually to 1.13 billion dirhams in 2022, backed by a “healthy product mix, as well as revenue from the acquisition of TCI, one of the two entities under IACC, Egypt,” AD Ports said. 

Digital cluster revenue rose 11 percent annually to 400 million dirhams in 2022. 

Meanwhile, the logistics cluster registered a 12 percent annual decline in revenue to 532 million dirhams. 

Cash flow from operations more than doubled last year to 1.6 billion dirhams while assets grew by about 37 percent annually to 38.52 billion dirhams at the end of December.

“The group’s remarkable financial and operational performance was driven by our Maritime and Ports Clusters’ results, coupled with strategic investments, new joint ventures, partnerships and acquisitions that enabled us to expand our geographic footprint, our services and offerings as well as enhance our position as a major player in global trade and logistics,” said Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, managing director and group CEO, AD Ports Group. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Ports group Abu Dhabi Ports

RIYADH: The inflation rate in Saudi Arabia increased by 3.4 percent in January 2023, compared to the same month in 2022, according to official data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

The GASTAT report suggested that the rise in inflation in January was primarily driven by the higher prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels which went up by 6.6 percent, while food and beverages prices rose by 4.2 percent.

It should be noted that Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate in January 2023 is the highest since June 2021, when it hit 6.6 percent.

“Prices for housing were the main driver of the inflation rate in January 2023 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket with a weight of 25.5 percent,” said GASTAT in the report.

Topics: price index GASTAT

RIYADH: Oil prices extends losses on Wednesday as a much bigger-than-expected surge in the US crude inventories and expectations of further interest rate hikes sparked concerns over the prospect of weaker fuel demand and economic recession.

Brent crude futures slid 82 cents, or 0.96 percent, to $84.76 per barrel at 08.30 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures shed 76 cents, or 0.96 percent to $78.30.

US crude inventories rose by about 10.5 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 10, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Devon Energy profit misses as output hit by winter storm

Shale oil producer Devon Energy on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit due to a hit to production from severe cold weather in the US during the period, as well as higher expenses on personnel.

Devon had said in January that it estimated its fourth-quarter production to be 2 percent lower, with operations at its Williston basin in North Dakota affected the most.

For 2023, the company forecast production in the range of 643,000 to 663,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company’s output averaged 636,000 boepd in the October-December quarter.

Devon said its expenses increased 1 percent in 2022, driven by higher personnel costs in the reported quarter.

It also said that it expects total capital investment between $3.6 billion and $3.8 billion in 2023 with higher spending in the first half due to a temporary fourth frac crew in the Delaware Basin. The company also hiked its fixed quarterly dividend by 11 percent.

Excluding hedges, Devon said its realized price slightly rose to $53.66 from $53.12 for the fourth quarter.

The Oklahoma City-based company posted adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with average analysts’ estimate of $1.75 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Guyana to complete new oil contract model by Q2 as auction looms

Guyana expects to finalize a new oil production-sharing agreement model on time for an auction that will collect bids through mid-April, the country’s vice president told an energy conference on Tuesday.

The South American country has emerged as one of the hottest offshore areas in decades with as much as 25 billion barrels of oil and gas. The country for months has promised to deliver new contract terms, but has been repeatedly delayed.

Oil ministers and executives are in Guyana this week to learn more about 14 oil and gas exploration blocks on offer. Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told attendees a new contract model would be available in late March or early in the second quarter.

“We want multiple numbers of investment groups coming in here because then you can start the exploration activities simultaneously,” Jagdeo said.

The country is also considering allocating extra blocks to countries including Brazil, Qatar and India through bilateral agreements, he said. Guyana has been in talks with the UAE and the UK, President Irfaan Ali said last month in India.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC

RIYADH: Riyadh Development Co. hopes to pull in SR1 billion ($270 million) in revenue over the next 10 years by becoming an active real estate developer instead of just an investor.

The firm’s new strategy was announced by its chairman Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf as he set out plans to turn the company, known as ARDCO, into a full-fledged holding company.

Bin Ayyaf, who is also mayor of Riyadh, said he wants the company to become a key player in human and urban development not only in the Kingdom’s capital, but in the country at large, according to a statement.

ARDCO CEO Jehad Alkadi argued that the new strategy will enable the company to become involved in projects worth more than SR6 billion, as well as helping the firm double its net income over the next 10 years.

As well as becoming an active real estate developer, ARDCO will also look to buy revenue generating assets, as well as create new opportunities for investment and finance emerging sectors.

The prime focus of the new strategy revolves around three major pillars: Improving and expanding the fresh produce business, notable growth in real estate development and fostering sustainability.

Topics: Riyadh Development real estate

  • OPEC expects oil demand to rise by 590,000 bpd in 2023
  • Producer group also raised global economic growth forecast
LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has raised its 2023 forecast for global oil demand growth in its first upward revision for months, citing China’s relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions and slightly stronger prospects for the world economy, according to Reuters.

Global oil demand will rise this year by 2.32 million barrels per day, or 2.3 percent, OPEC said on Tuesday in a monthly report. The projection was 100,000 bpd higher than last month’s forecast.

Higher demand could support oil prices that have held relatively steady since the end of last year and stand at a little less than $86 a barrel. OPEC had kept its 2023 demand growth forecast steady for the past two months after a series of downgrades.

“Key to oil demand growth in 2023 will be the return of China from its mandated mobility restrictions and the effect this will have on the country, the region and the world,” OPEC said in the report.

“Concern hovers around the depth and pace of the country’s economic recovery and the consequent impact on oil demand.”

OPEC expects Chinese demand to grow by 590,000 bpd in 2023, up from last month’s forecast at 510,000 bpd. China’s oil consumption dropped for the first time in years in 2022, held back by its COVID-19 containment measures.

The OPEC report was upbeat on economic prospects, nudging up its 2023 global growth forecast to 2.6 percent from 2.5 percent, though it said that a relative slowdown remained evident and cited high inflation and expected further increases to interest rates.

Other upside factors for oil are the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve will manage a soft landng for the US economy and further commodity price weakness, OPEC said.

On the flipside, it noted a number of factors that could curb economic growth and oil demand.

“Downside risks are apparent and may include further geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe, China’s ongoing domestic challenges amid the pandemic and potential spillovers from China’s still fragile real estate sector,” OPEC said.

The report also showed that OPEC’s crude oil production fell in January after the wider alliance, known as OPEC+, pledged output cuts to support the market. Output declined in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran, offsetting increases elsewhere.

OPEC said its crude oil output in January fell by 49,000 bpd to 28.88 million bpd.

Topics: OPEC Oil

