You are here

  • Home
  • Need to invest in new supplies to deal with energy volatility: IEF official  

Need to invest in new supplies to deal with energy volatility: IEF official  

Need to invest in new supplies to deal with energy volatility: IEF official  
International Energy Forum Secretary General Joseph McMonigle. (Supplied) 
Short Url

https://arab.news/w7jc4

Updated 22 sec ago
  Nirmal Narayanan 

Need to invest in new supplies to deal with energy volatility: IEF official  

Need to invest in new supplies to deal with energy volatility: IEF official  
Updated 22 sec ago
  Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: The only way the world can beat sky-rocketing energy prices and ongoing market volatility is through investing in new supplies, according to a top official of a global energy body. 

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 13th International Energy Forum, the organization's Secretary General Joseph McMonigle said that market uncertainties and fuel price volatility are harming consumers, investors, businesses and government. 

“The only sure antidote to high energy prices and market volatility is adequate investments in new supplies,” he said, adding that the security of energy supplies has emerged as a top priority for policymakers. 

McMonigle added: “Long-term demand has now compounded with risks, particularly in the oil and gas markets.” 

The IEF Secretary General pointed out that a lack of funding in the sector could negatively impact the ongoing energy transition and climate actions. 

“Underinvestment threatens to undermine energy security, and it can also stop progress on climate goals by undermining public support for climate actions and increasing reliance on more carbon-intense options for the short term as we have seen,” said McMonigle. 

He suggested that investment decisions in the energy sector should be based on realistic scenarios and real-time data on demand outlooks to prevent supply shortfalls. 

“Clear assessments of the likelihood of ‘scenario outcomes’ based on recent trends, investment levels, consumer behavior and policy enforcement could enhance the usefulness of the outlook for investors and policymakers,” said McMonigle. 

While aspirational scenarios are essential for tracking progress toward climate goals, he insisted it is equally important to provide outlooks based on current policies and consumer trends. 

McMonigle further pointed out that a better understanding of the future energy outlook is very much necessary to combat the challenges posed due to global crises including climate problems and economic uncertainties. 

“Fostering a greater and mutual understanding of the energy outlooks of the IEA, OPEC, and other international organizations, I think have never been more important,” he concluded. 

Topics: energy IAE oil and gas prices

Saudi Arabia and UK sign agreement to modernize aviation safety  

Saudi Arabia and UK sign agreement to modernize aviation safety  
Updated 54 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and UK sign agreement to modernize aviation safety  

Saudi Arabia and UK sign agreement to modernize aviation safety  
Updated 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation has signed an agreement with its UK counterpart to strengthen ties in the area of aviation safety while encouraging fresh investment in the Kingdom. 

Aimed at improving the quality of safety management of all aviation operators in Saudi Arabia, the deal will help GACA keep up to date with the latest developments in the sector.

The agreement will also help create an attractive environment for investors, while facilitating the expected economic growth in the sector as the Kingdom aims to diversify its revenue sources, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The SPA report added that this deal underlines GACA’s keenness to ensure the transfer of knowledge and train national professionals in the field, in line with the objectives of the next stage, which will witness the introduction of new air transport types and with the Saudi Vision 2030.

The agreement was signed by GACA Executive Vice President of Safety and Aviation Standards Captain Sulaiman Almuhaimedi and the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority Director of the International Group Ben Alcott.

The signing ceremony was also attended by GACA President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej and UK Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton. 

The deal with the UK falls within the targets of Saudi Arabia’s national civil aviation strategy, which aims at building international partnerships and signing bilateral agreements.  

As part of the strategy, Saudi Arabia aims to enhance its air connectivity to 250 destinations around the world, transporting 330 million passengers by 2030. It also intends to serve as a global logistics hub by doubling its air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by the end of this decade.  

 

Topics: Saudi aviation safety

Related

Saudi civil aviation authority partners with Oracle, Microsoft to scale up digital shift
Business & Economy
Saudi civil aviation authority partners with Oracle, Microsoft to scale up digital shift
Saudi civil aviation sector to contribute over $74bn to GDP by 2030
Business & Economy
Saudi civil aviation sector to contribute over $74bn to GDP by 2030

Saudi Ports Authority and Maersk to develop $346m logistics park at Jeddah port

Saudi Ports Authority and Maersk to develop $346m logistics park at Jeddah port
Updated 17 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Ports Authority and Maersk to develop $346m logistics park at Jeddah port

Saudi Ports Authority and Maersk to develop $346m logistics park at Jeddah port
Updated 17 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, and Danish shipping company Maersk on Wednesday announced the establishment of the region’s “largest logistics park” at a cost of $346 million at the Jeddah Islamic Port.

The facility is scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of 2024 and will help create more than 2,500 direct and indirect job opportunities.

To be built on 225,000 sq.m, it will have an annual capacity of handling 200,000 twenty-foot equivalent units of cargo. The project includes storage and distribution areas that accommodate exports and imports of general merchandise, warehouses to accommodate refrigerated food items, and special areas for transshipment, air freight, and cargo shipments.

The facility will rely on solar energy to power its units and use the latest technology to decarbonize logistics services to achieve net zero by 2040. Electric trucks will be used for transportation to reduce emissions.

The logistics park will also include advanced digital warehouse management systems. It is part of the port authority’s efforts to encourage the private sector to invest in the sector in line with the Kingdom’s Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services. The strategy seeks to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mawani logistics Jeddah

Related

Mawani announces shipping service to connect Jubail with 6 global ports
Business & Economy
Mawani announces shipping service to connect Jubail with 6 global ports

Abu Dhabi Ports’ net profit surges 50% 

Abu Dhabi Ports’ net profit surges 50% 
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Ports’ net profit surges 50% 

Abu Dhabi Ports’ net profit surges 50% 
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Driven by the expansion of its maritime business, Abu Dhabi Ports Group reported a 50 percent increase in its 2022 net profit. 

The figure rose to 1.27 billion dirhams ($345.8 million), up from 854 million dirhams in 2021, the company said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. 

Revenue grew 41 percent annually to 5.52 billion dirhams, “mainly driven by the maritime cluster and effect from new acquisitions,” AD Ports said. 

On a like-for-like basis, excluding mergers and acquisitions activity during the year, revenue growth reached 23 percent. 

The division’s annual revenue growth of 256 percent to 2.16 billion dirhams in 2022 was driven by a wider service offering and increased activity in new business segments, including feedering, chartering, transshipment and offshore services. 

The maritime cluster also added four new companies last year – Divetech Marine Engineering Services, Alligator Shipping Container Line, Transmar and Safeen Surveys and Subsea Services. 

These new businesses are “expected to continue to support the cluster’s growth going forward,” AD Ports noted. 

In 2022, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 37 percent on an annual basis to 2.19 billion dirhams, implying an EBITDA margin of about 40 percent, AD Ports said. 

Key contributions to EBITDA growth came from the maritime, ports and digital clusters. 

Revenue for the ports cluster grew by 7 percent annually to 1.13 billion dirhams in 2022, backed by a “healthy product mix, as well as revenue from the acquisition of TCI, one of the two entities under IACC, Egypt,” AD Ports said. 

Digital cluster revenue rose 11 percent annually to 400 million dirhams in 2022. 

Meanwhile, the logistics cluster registered a 12 percent annual decline in revenue to 532 million dirhams. 

Cash flow from operations more than doubled last year to 1.6 billion dirhams while assets grew by about 37 percent annually to 38.52 billion dirhams at the end of December.

“The group’s remarkable financial and operational performance was driven by our Maritime and Ports Clusters’ results, coupled with strategic investments, new joint ventures, partnerships and acquisitions that enabled us to expand our geographic footprint, our services and offerings as well as enhance our position as a major player in global trade and logistics,” said Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, managing director and group CEO, AD Ports Group. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Ports group Abu Dhabi Ports

Related

Abu Dhabi Ports sees strong debut after billion-dollar IPO
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi Ports sees strong debut after billion-dollar IPO

iInflation in Saudi Arabia climbs 0.2% to hit 3.4%: GASTAT

iInflation in Saudi Arabia climbs 0.2% to hit 3.4%: GASTAT
Updated 29 min 5 sec ago
Reem Walid
Nirmal Narayanan

iInflation in Saudi Arabia climbs 0.2% to hit 3.4%: GASTAT

iInflation in Saudi Arabia climbs 0.2% to hit 3.4%: GASTAT
Updated 29 min 5 sec ago
Reem Walid Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate rose 0.2 percentage points month-on-month in January 2023 in a sign the Kingdom is getting to grips with the price increases sweeping the globe, according to data released by the General Authority for Statistics. 

Inflation was 3.4 percent higher in January 2023 compared to the same month of 2022, primarily driven by the rising costs of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels which went up by 6.6 percent.

Food and beverages prices rose by 4.2 percent. 

Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate in January 2023 is the highest since June 2021, when it hit 6.6 percent. 

“Prices for housing were the main driver of the inflation rate in January 2023 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket with a weight of 25.5 percent,” said GASTAT in the report.

Moreover, the GASTAT data indicates that the monthly consumer price index was affected by a 0.8 percent increase in the prices associated with housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels.

This comes as actual rentals for housing during the same period witnessed a 1 percent increase, the report highlighted.

Wholesale prices in the Kingdom surged 3.6 percent in January 2023, compared to the same month in 2022, the GASTAT report revealed.

The increase in January is mainly attributed to the rise in prices of food products, beverages, tobacco, and textiles by 7.6 percent.

The hike in prices in the food products, beverages, tobacco, and textiles is associated with the fact that dairy products, alone, climbed as much as 20 percent, the data disclosed.

When compared to December 2022, wholesale prices in the Kingdom increased 0.7 percent as a result of an increase in food products, beverages, tobacco, and textiles, which saw a rise of 1.7 percent. During the same period, the price of dairy products jumped 10 percent as well.

“In January 2023, the Wholesale Price Index increased by 3.6 percent compared to the same month in 2022, higher than in December 2022 (3 percent), but clearly below last year’s average,” said GASTAT in the report.

Topics: price index GASTAT

Related

Saudi Arabia’s natural gas production rises close to 3% in 2021: GASTAT 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s natural gas production rises close to 3% in 2021: GASTAT 
Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index rises 7.3% y-o-y: GASTAT  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index rises 7.3% y-o-y: GASTAT  

Oil Updates — Crude prices drop; Devon Energy misses profit estimates

Oil Updates — Crude prices drop; Devon Energy misses profit estimates
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude prices drop; Devon Energy misses profit estimates

Oil Updates — Crude prices drop; Devon Energy misses profit estimates
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices extends losses on Wednesday as a much bigger-than-expected surge in the US crude inventories and expectations of further interest rate hikes sparked concerns over the prospect of weaker fuel demand and economic recession.

Brent crude futures slid 82 cents, or 0.96 percent, to $84.76 per barrel at 08.30 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures shed 76 cents, or 0.96 percent to $78.30.

US crude inventories rose by about 10.5 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 10, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Devon Energy profit misses as output hit by winter storm

Shale oil producer Devon Energy on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit due to a hit to production from severe cold weather in the US during the period, as well as higher expenses on personnel.

Devon had said in January that it estimated its fourth-quarter production to be 2 percent lower, with operations at its Williston basin in North Dakota affected the most.

For 2023, the company forecast production in the range of 643,000 to 663,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company’s output averaged 636,000 boepd in the October-December quarter.

Devon said its expenses increased 1 percent in 2022, driven by higher personnel costs in the reported quarter.

It also said that it expects total capital investment between $3.6 billion and $3.8 billion in 2023 with higher spending in the first half due to a temporary fourth frac crew in the Delaware Basin. The company also hiked its fixed quarterly dividend by 11 percent.

Excluding hedges, Devon said its realized price slightly rose to $53.66 from $53.12 for the fourth quarter.

The Oklahoma City-based company posted adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with average analysts’ estimate of $1.75 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Guyana to complete new oil contract model by Q2 as auction looms

Guyana expects to finalize a new oil production-sharing agreement model on time for an auction that will collect bids through mid-April, the country’s vice president told an energy conference on Tuesday.

The South American country has emerged as one of the hottest offshore areas in decades with as much as 25 billion barrels of oil and gas. The country for months has promised to deliver new contract terms, but has been repeatedly delayed.

Oil ministers and executives are in Guyana this week to learn more about 14 oil and gas exploration blocks on offer. Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told attendees a new contract model would be available in late March or early in the second quarter.

“We want multiple numbers of investment groups coming in here because then you can start the exploration activities simultaneously,” Jagdeo said.

The country is also considering allocating extra blocks to countries including Brazil, Qatar and India through bilateral agreements, he said. Guyana has been in talks with the UAE and the UK, President Irfaan Ali said last month in India.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC

Related

Oil Updates — Crude down; UAE energy minister says no need for early OPEC+ meeting
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude down; UAE energy minister says no need for early OPEC+ meeting
Oil Updates — Crude falls; OPEC expects demand to reach pre-pandemic levels this year 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude falls; OPEC expects demand to reach pre-pandemic levels this year 

Latest updates

Need to invest in new supplies to deal with energy volatility: IEF official  
Need to invest in new supplies to deal with energy volatility: IEF official  
Saudi Arabia and UK sign agreement to modernize aviation safety  
Saudi Arabia and UK sign agreement to modernize aviation safety  
Reports: Scottish leader Sturgeon to resign after 8 years
Reports: Scottish leader Sturgeon to resign after 8 years
Government officials warned over having ‘too much of a world of a single civilization’: Elon Musk
Government officials warned over having ‘too much of a world of a single civilization’: Elon Musk
Governments, corporations and people must collaborate to solve crises, World Government Summit told
Governments, corporations and people must collaborate to solve crises, World Government Summit told

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.