Loud noise reported in Iran's southeastern city of Kerman - YJC agency

DUBAI: A loud unexplained noise was heard on Wednesday in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman, the semi-official Young Journalists Club (YJC) news agency reported.
"At noon today, a loud noise was heard in most parts of Kerman, and some citizens say this incident was followed by the shaking of buildings in the city," YJC said, adding that no earthquake had been registered in the area and that the cause of the sound is being investigated.
Yemeni leader calls on EU to provide economic and development help
Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi met European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels during an official tour of Europe
Al-Alimi urged the EU to put pressure on the Houthis to cooperate with international efforts to end the war, and take steps to punish the militia’s Iranian sponsors
Updated 11 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: The chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, on Wednesday urged the EU to intensify and expand its assistance to Yemen. He called for financial aid for developmental and economic projects, in addition to the existing help for efforts to alleviate Yemen's worsening humanitarian crisis.
During a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Al-Alimi said the bloc should send funds to Yemen, through the nation’s central bank in Aden, to support the depreciating currency and ensure that humanitarian aid is not looted or exploited by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
The Yemeni leader also urged the EU to take a more active role in efforts to secure peace in Yemen by increasing the pressure on the Houthis to cooperate with international efforts to end the war, and taking additional steps to punish the militia’s Iranian sponsors.
“The chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council commended European efforts to place the Iranian Revolutionary Guards on the terrorist list, citing the group’s disruptive activities in the area, which endanger world peace and security,” Yemen’s official SABA news agency reported.
During his meeting with Michel, Al-Alimi reiterated the commitment of his government to considering all peace offers, and expressed the hope that the ongoing regional and international mediation process would yield beneficial results for peace in Yemen.
The Yemeni leader arrived in the Belgian capital on Tuesday as part of a European tour that will also include a visit to Germany. In addition to seeking economic and political support for the country’s internationally-recognized government, he will discuss with EU officials the refusal by Houthis to renew a UN-brokered ceasefire, which came into force in April last year but expired in October without an agreement for an extension, and continuing arms shipments to the Houthis from Iran.
“This is part of the president’s attempts to gather international support for the (Presidential Leadership) Council and the government, their vision for achieving peace and stability, and the role necessary to tackle Houthi intransigence and Iranian weapons supplies to militias,” a Yemeni government official, who asked not to be named, told Arab News.
Al-Alimi’s visit to the EU began a day after Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed urged foreign donors and financial institutions to provide help to the country immediately and not wait until the war is over.
Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Tuesday, Saeed said the world should not wait for peace in Yemen before assisting the nation. He added that his government had successfully restored state institutions, including the central bank, that can manage assistance.
“Saving Yemen is by maintaining aid,” he said. “Some say that we await peace; peace might be achieved after weeks, months or years.”
He identified Saudi Arabia and the UAE as key supporters of his nation throughout the war and said that aid from both countries had helped to stabilize the country and prevent it from collapsing completely.
“Our brothers were there for us through thick and thin,” Saeed said. “Yemen would have finished without the brothers’ help.”
Saudi Arabia had provided more than $420 million of fuel to help keep the country’s power plants and essential services running, he added, while the UAE is developing a solar power station in Aden and a huge dam in southern Yemen.
The prime minister said drone attacks by the Houthis on oil installations had halted oil shipments, costing the nation almost $1 billion and disrupting government reforms and economic plans.
“Yemen is going through a tough and sensitive period due to the war and the Houthi takeover, as well as their control of the political capital, Sanaa, and the state’s core institutions,” he added.
Saeed also talked about the effect the war has had on the Yemeni people and said that the country has experienced a “brain drain” as a result of a decline of more than 75 percent in the value of university professors’ salaries.
“The quality of education is something that both I and the government are concerned about,” he said. “We are facing a brain drain as university professors leave the country for other countries.
“University professors’ wages used to range between $1,300 and $1,400 before the war but they are now $300. We can keep academics in this situation.”
UN Security Council extends sanctions on Houthi leaders for nine months
The short Council resolution does not modify the sanctions regime already in place — it simply sets November 15 as the new end date for the measures
Updated 6 min 4 sec ago
AFP
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Wednesday extended for nine months an asset freeze and travel ban targeting a dozen Yemenis, mainly top members of the Iran-backed Houthi militia, over the ongoing conflict there.
The short Council resolution, adopted unanimously, does not modify the sanctions regime already in place — it simply sets November 15 as the new end date for the measures.
The panel of experts tasked with managing the sanctions saw its mandate extended until December 15.
The Council also reaffirmed the arms embargo, which has targeted the Houthis for the past year. That measure has no expiration date.
Council members discussed the situation in Yemen behind closed doors on Wednesday.
At the last meeting on the issue in January, which was public, the UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said he was encouraged by what he called an intensification of diplomatic efforts to arrange a new truce in the eight-year war in Yemen.
A truce that began on April 2 last year expired on October 2.
War, earthquakes, now a risk of cholera – Syria is posing some serious challenges to the Red Cross
Concern voiced by some that Syria has not been able to count on the expected degree of support following the earthquakes
The Red Cross had already been monitoring northern Syria due to concerns of an outbreak late last year
Updated 8 min 1 sec ago
Peter Harrison
DUBAI: After more than a decade of war, and a succession of devastating earthquakes just hours apart which killed thousands, Syrians are now facing yet another life-threatening crisis — this time an outbreak of cholera.
The Red Cross had already been monitoring northern Syria due to concerns of an outbreak late last year.
But when the Feb. 6 quake ripped through the border area where Turkiye and Syria meet — killing tens of thousands — further fears of another outbreak followed, Gilles Carbonnier, vice president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, told Arab News on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.
The decades-old water pumping system in the region was already fragile after years of neglect as the war developed, so when the earthquake struck, it was inevitable that the force would be too much for it to bear.
Moreover, over the war years Syria has seen a movement of its population; people have been displaced as different factions in the war continue to fight.
This constant movement has placed a further burden on both the water provision system and the wastewater treatment systems.
There has been concern voiced by some that Syria has not been able to count on the expected degree of support following the earthquakes.
But Carbonnier said the Red Cross had used its neutral stance to negotiate with various parties to allow its workers into areas held by all sides - rebels, regime and jihadists - to enable its workforce to help.
The Red Cross gaining access to Syria’s worst-hit areas means that communities can now receive essential drugs, medicine and medical equipment, Carbonnier said, adding that some of the chemicals needed to purify water were also being allowed in.
Of course, in an area like Syria, the situation is not straightforward — there are not just two sides.
So gaining access to areas requires persistence and effort in often life-threatening situations.
The Red Cross is not affiliated to any political body, or country. It operates under a strict rule of neutrality, focusing on gaining the trust not only of the people it wants to help, but also the often hostile forces which are present where those people are living.
“Syria is exactly the same: We have always engaged in a confidential dialogue,” Carbonnier said.
“We are not an advocacy organization. Our role is not to speak out publicly. We have a role to deliver on the ground.”
A delegation of the Red Cross has spent the past week in Syria negotiating access to those hit by the quake.
Carbonnier added: “And today what we say is that humanitarian aid must not be politicized.”
He said that the humanitarian effort must be focused on helping those who need it, whoever and wherever they are.
He said: “It’s not known precisely how many people are trapped under the rubble in the vast quake zone — years of war in Syria have made it nearly impossible for there to be an accurate record of precisely how many people might be missing or dead.”
The problem is made worse by the internal displacement of millions who are constantly on the move as they flee the war.
But the Red Cross is attempting to offer some help, by aiding people who have lost contact with loved ones. There is no guarantee that these people will be found, or whether they will still be alive.
But, Carbonnier said, the knowledge of what has happened to a lost relative, while it may be upsetting, can provide some level of closure and an end to the heartbreak of simply not knowing.
He said: “We have seen that for families, the worst that can happen is to spend years without any knowledge.
“Even if the news is the death of a loved one, it’s really much better to get this news as soon as possible to start the grieving period, rather than to spend years hoping.”
When pressed on how high the earthquake’s death toll may eventually turn out to be, Carbonnier would not guess, but said it would likely continue to grow, and added “the number keeps growing every day.”
He said the requirements for help and relief were huge, and acknowledged the aid already dispatched by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as other Arab nations, describing the reaction as a “global solidarity movement.”
He added: “We have a strong movement of generosity. And it is key that, you know, we are able then to deliver.”
He said the aid was essential as the Red Cross was working in Syria based on a “budget that we had foreseen for this year.”
Iranian chess player in exile has no regrets about removing hijab
Khadem said Iranian authorities had told her to record a video saying that she regretted her actions as a condition of returning home
Updated 51 min 21 sec ago
Reuters
SOUTHERN SPAIN: An Iranian chess player, who moved to Spain after she competed without a hijab and had an arrest warrant issued against her back home, has no regrets over her bold gesture in support of the protest movement against her country’s clerical leadership.
But 25-year-old Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, better known as Sara Khadem, also told Reuters that the warrant, which made her return to Iran impossible, was “the most horrible thing” that happened to her.
She said that, after playing in December’s FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Kazakhstan’s Almaty without the headscarf mandatory under Iran’s strict Islamic dress code, she had hardly expected harsher reprisals than a travel ban.
“(As chess players) we always have to predict what is going to happen next, but...it didn’t go as I expected,” she told Reuters at an undisclosed location in southern Spain where she now lives with her film-maker husband and child.
Khadem, who arrived in Spain in January on a residence visa linked to the purchase of property, said Iranian authorities had told her to record a video saying that she regretted her actions as a condition of returning home.
She refused, and subsequently learned about the warrant.
Still, removing the hijab was “something that I thought was right to do and I don’t regret anything,” she said, adding that she only used to wear the headscarf at tournaments when there were cameras, and that many Iranian sportswomen felt the same way.
“But it (no hijab) has become one of the symbols of the movement in Iran and I also decided to finally do something that I wanted to, to be myself...I was motivated by the people of Iran.”
Laws enforcing mandatory hijab-wearing have become a flashpoint during the unrest that has swept Iran since mid-September when a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, died in the custody of the morality police.
Khadem said Mahsa’s death “made us all heartbroken,” inspiring many to protest. A string of sportswomen competing overseas have since appeared without their headscarves in public.
“There are lots of things that people are not happy about at the moment, so even if this time it doesn’t change anything, I think there will come a time when people will rise up again,” said Khadem, who does not consider herself a political activist, but wants to be a voice for change.
Ranked 774th in the world and 9th in Iran, Khadem plans to keep playing under the Iranian flag, but has received proposals from other countries.
She said political sanctions against sportspeople from countries such as Russia were often unfair, and bans on their participation in tournaments were causing suffering.
“I know that many of the athletes are not responsible for what is happening in their countries,” she added.
Japan to expand relations in Gulf, offer help to rebuild quake-hit Turkiye: Top govt official
Japanese Cabinet Secretary for Public Affairs Noriyuki Shikata: We wish to broaden our ties with GCC countries beyond energy, beyond importing oil and gas
Shikata: Japan has suffered from various natural disasters, particularly quakes, tsunami, and typhoons; we have very strong sympathy for those people who are suffering in Turkey and Syria
Updated 32 min 22 sec ago
Peter Harrison
DUBAI: Japan was looking to expand its links with Gulf Cooperation Council countries way beyond its importation of oil and gas, a top Japanese government official has said.
Speaking on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai, Japanese Cabinet Secretary for Public Affairs Noriyuki Shikata told Arab News that his country aimed to diversify into using other sources of energy.
Japan receives more than 90 percent of its oil from Gulf states, with Saudi Arabia supplying 40 percent and the UAE 35 percent. In addition, 17 percent of its gas comes from the GCC, with Qatar providing 12 percent, Oman 3 percent, and the UAE the remainder.
Shikata said: “We wish to broaden our ties with GCC countries beyond energy. Beyond importing oil and gas. So, in terms of Japanese energy policy, we need to make use of all energy sources, including nuclear power plants.
“My prime minister announced his intention to introduce the next generation of nuclear power plants.”
He noted the importance of renewable energy, adding that Japan was already in talks with Australia and Canada on hydrogen projects. “But for the future, as GCC countries trying to realize energy transition, including hydrogen, we will be very much interested in cooperation.”
On GCC relations, he said: “For Japan, the peace and stability of the Gulf countries is extremely important. In Saudi Arabia we have maintained very close and friendly ties, and also with the UAE.”
Shikata pointed out that Japan was also interested in scientific and technological cooperation and innovation with the region, and he congratulated Saudi astronauts Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi on being selected to join the Ax-2 mission to the International Space Station.
“Japan looks forward to promoting further cooperation in the field of space between Japan and Saudi Arabia,” he added.
Japan has previously worked with the UAE, which last year sent a satellite into space in cooperation with the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency.
Meanwhile, Japan was quick to send aid, medics, and search and rescue teams following the recent devastating earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria.
Around 150 Japanese workers are currently helping with the international rescue operation and Tokyo has dispatched plane loads of medical equipment, medicines, tents, blankets, and other supplies to the areas hit by the quake.
Shikata said: “Japan has suffered from various natural disasters, particularly quakes, tsunami, and typhoons. So, we have very strong sympathy for those people who are suffering in Turkey and Syria.
“And so, we are committed to helping those affected in both countries in the maximum fashion.”
Japan, situated in an area of major seismic activity, was keen to share its expertise in mitigating the levels of death and destruction caused by such occurrences.
“Obviously we’re still in the aid, rescue, and recovery operation stage here. But at some point, Turkey will be looking at rebuilding,” he added.
He noted that the situation in Syria was more difficult but said the current priority was to ensure those affected had access to clean water and power.
“But in the medium to long term, there’s a need to come up with sustainable reconstruction. And this is something we have gone through.
“It could take several years for the region to be reconstructed. If they need our support for the creation of resilient buildings, which could stand strong quakes, we are ready to support the reconstruction process with our experts,” he added.
Separately, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Japan imposed strict rules on entry to the country, but most health and safety measures have now been eased.
Shikata said the Japanese government was still advising but not enforcing the wearing of masks on trains and busses, and in other busy public places.
There was also no longer a requirement for visitors to have a PCR test before traveling to Japan – although some restrictions remained in place for visitors from China.
As the only Asian country in the intergovernmental Group of Seven political forum, Shikata highlighted the importance of building relations with other nations in Asia.