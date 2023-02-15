You are here

Saudi trade volume up 62% in Q4 2022: Debt Market Report

Saudi trade volume up 62% in Q4 2022: Debt Market Report
The trade volume witnessed the highest value since the first quarter of 2021 (Shutterstock)
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi trade volume up 62% in Q4 2022: Debt Market Report

Saudi trade volume up 62% in Q4 2022: Debt Market Report
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s traded debt value surged 62 percent to reach SR4 billion ($1.1 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the previous three months, according to the newly released Debt Market Report.   

The Kingdom’s debt market, which trades interest-paying loans in the form of sukuk and bonds, hit its largest volume in almost two years in the final quarter of last year.  

The trade volume witnessed the highest value since the first quarter of 2021, when SR14 billion of listed sukuk and bonds were recorded.

As for the Kingdom’s unlisted sukuk and bonds traded value, it surged to SR5.4 billion compared to SR1.9 billion in the third quarter of 2022.  

The debt market’s number of transactions executed during that period totaled 4,236 trades compared to 525 trades in the third quarter, showing a 707 percent increase.  

The aggregate size of listed issuances modestly rose by 2.75 percent to reach SR 525.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.  

On the other hand, the total number of issuances showed a 3.9 percent drop reaching 74 sukuk and bonds compared to 77 issuances in the third quarter.  

By the end of last year, the sukuk and bond market index closed at 929.72 points compared to 956.46 points for the previous three months, falling by 2.8 percent quarter-on-quarter.  

In addition, Saudi Arabia’s government further developed its debt market through the issuance of green bonds and sukuk in 2022. 

Despite the annual 14 percent drop in the global sales of new green and sustainable bonds and sukuk last year, the Gulf Cooperation Council economies set a new record with Saudi Arabia in the lead, according to Bloomberg data. 

As banks and government-related entity participation increased, the GCC green bond and sukuk issuance hit $8.5 billion from 15 deals, up from $605 million from six deals the year before.  

The Kingdom was the leading issuer within the GCC region, accounting for more than half of the total volume, with the UAE accounting for the remaining issue volume.  

 

Topics: Debt Market Report

Investment and transparent policies are crucial to restore energy market stability: ConocoPhillips official

Investment and transparent policies are crucial to restore energy market stability: ConocoPhillips official
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Investment and transparent policies are crucial to restore energy market stability: ConocoPhillips official

Investment and transparent policies are crucial to restore energy market stability: ConocoPhillips official
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Investment on the supply side as well as transparent policies are crucial to restore stability in the energy market, according to Helen Currie, chief economist at petroleum refineries company ConocoPhillips.

Speaking during the second session of the 13th edition of the International Energy Forum, Currie explained that in terms of global supply, there has been a global upstream investment of $435 billion in 2022.

“There are things that could happen to try to restore stability to the markets: one is investment on the supply side and then there are transparent policies that acknowledge the stability of energy affordability and energy security for the long term,” the economist highlighted. 

Currie went on to talk about determinantal factors impacting the market such as the recent changes in power in numerous governments around the globe, as well as the war in Ukraine.

Also speaking during the same session, the president of leading advanced energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros Antoine Halff shed light on several disruptions also affecting the market nowadays.

“We live in an age of disruptions. Climate change is a disruption, extreme weather events are happening constantly and they're extremely difficult to predict and to extrapolate from,” Halff said.

The second session also saw comments from the chief energy advisor at oil giant Shell, Peter Wood, who gave his opinion on the demand side in the market.

Wood argued that since everything has been going back to normal post COVID-19, demand is projected to stay strong in the near future.

“Consumption patterns and behaviors have largely gone back to where they were. There’s a bit more working from home, you see that in vehicle miles traveled in the US,” Wood said.

“People have got in their cars, got in airplanes, and have gone back to the way of life that they liked, and more people want that way of life. So, demand looks strong in the short-term medium term,” he added.

The IEF is the world’s largest international organization of energy ministers from around 72 countries and includes both producing and consuming nations.

It is an inter-governmental, non-profit international organization which aims to foster greater mutual understanding and awareness of common energy interests among its members.

Topics: International Energy Forum (IEF) ConocoPhillips Shell

Closing Bell: TASI pulls up its bootstraps, closes 75 points higher at 10,407 

Closing Bell: TASI pulls up its bootstraps, closes 75 points higher at 10,407 
Updated 30 min 41 sec ago
Nirmal Menon

Closing Bell: TASI pulls up its bootstraps, closes 75 points higher at 10,407 

Closing Bell: TASI pulls up its bootstraps, closes 75 points higher at 10,407 
Updated 30 min 41 sec ago
Nirmal Menon

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 74.64 points — or 0.73 percent — on Wednesday to close at 10,496.59. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose 0.81 percent to 1,446.26, the parallel market Nomu moved up 0.06 percent to 19,409.88. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.13 billion ($1.10 billion) as 112 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 98 receded. 

The Saudi Stock Exchange’s performance was in stark contrast to the global cues, with S&P 500 losing 0.03 percent to end the session at 4,136.13 after earlier rising by 0.54 percent and falling as much as 1.02 percent. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46 percent to 34,089.27 while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.57 percent to 11,960.15. 

The Australian Stock Exchange’s S&P-ASX200 closed lower, dropping 1.06 percent to 7,352.20 and setting a new 20-day low. 

Likewise, London’s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index on Tuesday ended flat at 7,953.85 and 7,213.81, respectively, while the German DAX dropped 0.11 percent to 15,380.56. 

Back in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group was the best performer on Wednesday as its share price surged 5.17 percent to SR244. 

Other top performers were Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., Yamama Cement Co., Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co. and City Cement Co. 

The worst performer of the day on TASI was Al Gassim Investment Holding Co., which shed 6.77 percent to SR26.15. 

Among sectoral indices, 15 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. 

On the announcements front, Yamama Cement Co. informed the stock exchange that it reported a 131.5 percent increase in net profit after zakat and tax to SR355.8 million in 2022 from SR153.7 million a year earlier, following higher sales value and volume and better “other income” proceeds. 

Its revenues increased 39 percent to SR1.02 billion in 2022 from SR735.84 million. Moreover, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the cement company turned a net profit of SR134.2 million against a net loss of SR18.86 million during the same period last year. 

Yamama Cement Co.’s board of directors also recommended a 10 percent cash dividend, at SR1 per share, doling out SR202.5 million, for 2022. Yamama’s share price closed 3.78 percent higher to SR28.85. 

Saudi Co. for Hardware’s board of directors recommended repurchasing up to 350,000 shares or 0.97 percent of the company’s total shares, as treasury shares financed from the company’s internal cash resources.  

The repurchase results from the board’s viewpoint that the market price of the company’s shares is less than fair value. The company’s share price ended slightly higher at SR29.15. 

Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. won an SR62 million contract from Al Hokair Group, including Cenomi Centers, Cenomi Retail and other subsidiaries, to provide general insurance services. AICC’s share price rose marginally higher to SR11.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Moody’s assigns Egypt’s first sukuk program a (P)B3 rating amid risk concerns

Moody’s assigns Egypt’s first sukuk program a (P)B3 rating amid risk concerns
Updated 47 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Moody's assigns Egypt's first sukuk program a (P)B3 rating amid risk concerns

Moody’s assigns Egypt’s first sukuk program a (P)B3 rating amid risk concerns
Updated 47 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s first proposed sovereign $5 billion sukuk offering has been assigned a (P)B3 rating by Moody’s Investor Service, meaning it is considered speculative and subject to high credit risk.

The categorization from the credit rating agency reflects the government’s issuer rating, according to a statement.

The anticipated Trust Certificate Issuance Programme is issued by the Egyptian Financial Company for Sovereign Taskeek, which is fully owned by the Ministry of Finance.  

Moody’s revealed that the trust certificates, or sukuk, issued under the program are to be obligations of the Egyptian government.  

“Proceeds from the sukuk issuance will be used by the Company to purchase the usufruct rights to eligible real estate assets,” noted the agency.  

In turn, the amounts received by the government from the sukuk issuance will be put into financing Egypt’s investment and development projects.  

The agency also made clear that the sukuk ratings does not offer an opinion on the structure’s compliance with Shariah law.  

Earlier this month, Moody’s lowered Egypt's sovereign rating by one notch to B3 from B2, citing the country's reduced external buffers and shock absorption capacity. 

The agency changed its outlook for Egypt to stable from negative as the economy transitions toward a more export and private sector-led growth model under a flexible exchange rate regime.  

Liquidity risks associated with a more difficult external debt service schedule over the next two years are partly mitigated by a new International Monetary Fund program that includes a state-owned asset sale strategy. 

“These measures will ultimately take time to tangibly reduce Egypt's external vulnerability risks,” according to a note from Moody’s.  

Egypt has continued to face a foreign currency shortage despite the government allowing the Egyptian pound to depreciate sharply in recent months. 

The country's headline inflation surged to a higher-than-expected 25.8 percent in January, its fastest in more than five years, showed statistics agency CAPMAS.  

“Notwithstanding the clear commitment to a fully flexible exchange rate, the government’s capacity to manage the implications for inflation and social stability is yet to be established,” stated Moody’s.

As for the economy’s credit profile, it “remains supported by the government’s track record of primary surpluses, solid trend growth and a large and dedicated domestic funding base to meet the government's large funding needs at over 30 percent of Gross Domestic Product.” 

Topics: Moody’s Investor Service Egypt Sukuk

Oil producers have ‘unprecedented opportunity’ to lead clean energy transitions: IEA official 

Oil producers have ‘unprecedented opportunity’ to lead clean energy transitions: IEA official 
Updated 15 February 2023
  Nirmal Narayanan 

Oil producers have 'unprecedented opportunity' to lead clean energy transitions: IEA official 

Oil producers have ‘unprecedented opportunity’ to lead clean energy transitions: IEA official 
Updated 15 February 2023
  Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: As the world is moving ahead to achieve sustainable goals, oil and gas producers have an unprecedented opportunity to be at the forefront of the clean energy transition, according to a top official of a global energy body.  

Speaking at the 13th International Energy Forum, Mary Burce Warlick, deputy executive director of the International Energy Agency, reiterated that clean energy investments should touch $2 trillion by 2030. 

“Despite the emergence of a new energy economy led by low-carbon energy sources, the role of oil and gas will remain prominent, even in a low-carbon energy system,” she said. 

Warlick said oil and gas producers can be world leaders when it comes to developing synthetic fuels or hydrogen that are expected to become some of the energy demand drivers of the future. 

She further noted that leading economies are trying to accelerate the transition toward lower and medium energy sources to achieve the dual objective of energy security and tackling climate change challenges. 

Talking of extreme climate events like heatwaves and earthquakes, she said these are not only affecting individuals and societies but also disrupting the resilience of global energy systems.  

“Last year, we have seen an intensification of extreme climate events. Beyond the tragic immediate impacts these events have had on individuals and communities, these phenomena are putting a strain on the resilience of the energy systems, whether they are dominated by hydrocarbons or lower carbon energy,” Warlick noted.  

The IEA official said that COVID-19 restrictions will be a key factor that will determine the oil market balance in 2023.  

According to her, China will make up nearly half of this year’s oil demand growth after the Asian giant relaxed several restrictions surrounding the pandemic. 

In its monthly oil report, the IEA said that oil demand, globally, will rise by 2 million barrels per day, with China making up 900,000 bpd. 

The report further added that jet fuel is set to form a central plank in the global demand rebound as air travel has rebounded after the pandemic.  

It should be also noted that the IEA projection is short of a forecast of 2.3 million bpd by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. 

Topics: Saudi energy IEA Net-zero

Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show set for expansion due to increased demand

Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show set for expansion due to increased demand
Updated 20 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's World Defense Show set for expansion due to increased demand

Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show set for expansion due to increased demand
Updated 20 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Following the successful inaugural edition last year that witnessed SR29.7 billion ($7.916 million) worth of deals being signed during the four-day event, the World Defense Show is set to return next year in Riyadh amid the Kingdom’s push to localize 50 percent of its military equipment spending by 2030.    

The General Authority for Military Industries on Tuesday confirmed that the second edition of the defense show will be held on Feb. 4-8, 2024, with an aim to provide an ideal platform to exchange knowledge and technology for local and international firms.   

The inaugural exhibition attracted 600 exhibitors, over 100 military delegations, and 85 participating countries and saw an attendance of more than 65,000 visitors overall.  

Such is the popularity of the event, the venue has been expanded to accommodate an additional 9,000 sq. m in exhibitor space, according to Andrew Pearcey, CEO of the World Defense Exhibition.    

“We have big ambitions for 2024, and our team is working tirelessly to deliver a truly fantastic show once again, with strategically crafted networking programs set to feature delegations, governments, global defense industry original equipment manufacturers, and investors,” he said, adding: “Since the resounding success of the sold out inaugural World Defense Show in 2022, we have really been humbled and so very pleased with the overwhelming interest from exhibitors and new defense ecosystem constituents keen to participate.”

The leading industry event will showcase the most advanced technologies in the defense and security industries and encourage the Kingdom’s localization efforts and support the strategic goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 blueprint, it said in a press release.  

Announcing the event, GAMI Governor Ahmad bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali acknowledged the roles of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in offering their unwavering support in bolstering the defense sector and achieving the Kingdom’s strategic independence.  

“The exhibition will provide an ideal environment to exchange knowledge on successful international and local experiences while introducing the latest technologies and innovations used in the field,” said Al-Ohali in a press statement. 

He pointed out that the key aim of the event will be to strengthen the Kingdom’s international partnerships and create major new investment opportunities.  

Saudi Arabia had earlier announced its plans to invest more than $20 billion in its domestic military industry over the next decade as part of aggressive plans to boost local military spending. 

This throws open investment opportunities for all manufacturers and international service providers who share the Kingdom’s vision of supporting technology transfer, talent development, and the localization of the industry.  

 

Topics: GAMI Saudi Defense Military

