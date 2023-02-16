You are here

Saudi National Debt Management Center closes $980m sukuk issuance for February   

Saudi National Debt Management Center closes $980m sukuk issuance for February   
NDMC noted that the sukuk was divided into two tranches, with the first at SR3.22 billion, set to mature in 2031. (Shuttestock)
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has closed the issuance of SR3.65 billion ($980 million) riyal-denominated sukuk for February 2023, according to an official statement.  

The statement released by NDMC noted that the sukuk was divided into two tranches, with the first at SR3.22 billion, set to mature in 2031. 

The second tranche for February was SR433 million, which will mature in 2037.  

Also called an Islamic bond, sukuk is a debt product issued according to Shariah or Islamic laws. 

The Saudi Riyal Local Sukuk Program is one of the Kingdom’s financing tools where the Ministry of Finance issues local instruments that are then organized by the NDMC and later divided into monthly tranches for investors. 

NDMC, in its statement, noted that the total value of all bids received for February stood at SR3.71 billion.  

In February, NDMC’s riyal-denominated sukuk program showed a closing of SR180 million more than in January.  

In January 2023, NDMC closed the issuance of SR3.47 billion, which also came in two tranches. 

According to an S&P Global report released in January, global sukuk issuances are expected to continue declining in 2023 to about $150 billion compared to $155.8 billion in 2022 and $170.4 billion in 2021.  

The report found that a decline in total sukuk issuances happened in most core Islamic finance countries, with only a few exceptions such as Malaysia and Turkiye which saw marginally higher numbers.  

S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Mohamed Damak noted that factors like lower and more expensive global liquidity, increased complexity, and reduced financing needs for issuers are expected to deter the market in some core Islamic finance countries.  

He added: “However, we see some supportive factors in other areas.”  

The S&P Global report further pointed out that corporate firms are expected to contribute to issuance volumes, particularly in countries like Saudi Arabia where economic transformation programs are progressing steadily. 

“The sukuk market seems to be lagging the conventional one when it comes to automation and issuance of digital instruments, which could accelerate growth and make the process more appealing,” said Damak. 

Topics: Sukuk Bond Saudi

Saudi Arabia has more than 212 industrial investment opportunities: Minister

Saudi Arabia has more than 212 industrial investment opportunities: Minister
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, has confirmed there are 212 industrial investment opportunities through the Invest in Saudi platform.

The platform currently presents 82 out of the 163 investment opportunities previously announced by the Kingdom’s national strategy Vision 2030, and will add the rest by the end of 2023. 

During his participation in Al-Ahsa Investment Forum 2023, the Minister indicated that the industrial sector is one of the focal points of Vision 2030 which aims to achieve an industrial renaissance and unleash enormous capabilities into the strategic sector, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s fastest growing countries in the industrial sector with an average growth rate of 7.5 percent per year, according to the Invest Saudi website. 

The Kingdom is empowering the industry through three main goals set to develop a comprehensive map to accelerate the pace of development. 

These are building a flexible industrial economy that is capable of adapting to change, forming an integrated industrial center to meet demand, and achieving global leadership in manufacturing certain products. 

He added that the national strategy will build and strengthen supply chains with international standards, develop the industrial business environment, and promote trade, innovation, and knowledge. 

Al-Khorayef explained that Al-Ahsa governorate currently has 224 valid mining licenses and 12 mining complexes which play a huge role in the Kingdom’s mining sector, in addition to the industrial city Modon which hosts 300 factories. 

The Kingdom’s mining sector has major investment opportunities that are set to create over 14,000 new jobs and attract over $32 billion in investments. 

As of last December, the Kingdom is processing 145 exploration license applications sent in by foreign companies and is thought to have an estimated reserve of untapped mining potential valued at $1.3 trillion. 

Al-Khorayef stated that Al-Ahsa governorate has clear comparative advantages to contribute to major sectors such as energy, industry, mining, and logistics, and it also represents an important starting point for strengthening the base of traditionally existing activities.

Topics: Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources industry

UAE In-Focus – Emaar posts record property sales of $9.5bn; Brooge Energy and Siemens Energy partner in green hydrogen plans

UAE In-Focus – Emaar posts record property sales of $9.5bn; Brooge Energy and Siemens Energy partner in green hydrogen plans
Updated 19 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Primarily driven by new project launches, Emaar’s group property sales in 2022 reached 35.1 billion dirhams ($9.5 billion), Emaar Properties reported.

The Emirati multinational real estate development company not only reported continued improvement in its property sales but also growth in profitability and marked improvement in the performance of recurring revenue businesses in 2022.

Emaar’s backlog of property sales has reached 53.2 billion dirhams, which will be recognized as revenue in the coming years.

Emaar recognized revenue of 24.9 billion dirhams in 2022, supported by the continuous strengthening of the Dubai real estate market and growth achieved by the recurring revenue businesses due to the rebound of global tourism.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and net profit for 2022 increased by 18 percent and 80 percent, respectively, to 9.8 billion dirhams and 6.8 billion dirhams compared to 2021.

In 2022, Emaar completed the acquisition of Dubai Creek Harbour for an overall consideration of 7.5 billion dirhams.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said: “Improvements in consumer confidence and overall business activity, especially in the real estate market, have benefited all the company’s operations over the past year, thanks to the strategic measures taken over the past two years.”

He added: “Given these remarkable outcomes, we expect to see strong performance by our shopping centers, hotels and property sales in 2023, as we continue to deliver cutting-edge projects and unparalleled offerings across all of our business units.”

Brooge Energy and Siemens Energy partner to pioneer hydrogen

Planning to develop a plant to produce green hydrogen and ammonia using solar PV in Abu Dhabi, Brooge Energy, a Cayman Islands-based infrastructure provider which is currently engaged in clean petroleum products and biofuels and crude oil storage, announced a partnership with Siemens Energy, one of the world’s largest energy technology supplier.

Brooge Energy and Siemens Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding to kickstart the partnership in a special event at the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai.

Sharif Al Olama, undersecretary for energy and petroleum affairs at the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Ahmed Al Kaabi, assistant undersecretary for petroleum, gas and mineral resources at the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, as well as senior leadership from the two companies were present at the event.

Under the MoU, the two companies will join forces to develop the plant and explore other areas of collaboration in clean energy, while MoEI will offer them facilities.

Al Olama said: “In line with the objectives of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE Net-Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, we are taking confident steps to incorporate emerging energy sources, particularly hydrogen, in our energy mix to ensure we are on a low-carbon development path.”

Applauding the partnership between Brooge Energy and Siemens, Al Olama said it was a prime example of the UAE’s keenness to upscale the contribution of the private sector in realizing its net-zero and climate ambitions.

He highlighted that the new project that will produce green hydrogen and ammonia using solar PV will further accelerate the country’s transition to net-zero, increase green hydrogen capacity and boost the UAE’s position as a reliable supplier of hydrogen. 

Topics: UAE in-focus Emaar

Saudi Arabia ranked top in UN's e-government services maturity index for Middle East

Saudi Arabia ranked top in UN’s e-government services maturity index for Middle East
Updated 24 min 45 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia secured first place in the electronic and mobile government services maturity index in the Middle East in 2022, according to a recent survey report. 

In the report, issued by the UN's Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, the Kingdom achieved an overall maturity rate during the year of 87.3 percent. 

This comes after the Kingdom ranked second in the e-government services maturity index in 2021 with an overall maturity rate of 81.9 percent. 

Prior to that, in 2020, the Kingdom held the fourth position with a rate of 59.9 percent. 

The index measures the maturity of government services provided through electronic portals and smart applications based on three sub-indicators. 

The first sub-indicator is the service availability and its development which focuses on measuring the availability of government services and their digital maturity. 

The Kingdom maintained its leading position in this first sub-indicator, ranking first with a maturity rate of 96 percent. 

The second sub-indicator measures the level of beneficiaries' use of government services and their satisfaction levels with them. 

Saudi Arabia has witnessed a 37 percent rise in this sub-indicator during the past two editions, as it also secured first place with a maturity rate of 79.2 percent. 

Meanwhile, the third indicator is the access or reach to the public which focuses on the delivery of government services to the final beneficiary. 

With regards to this third sub-indicator, the Kingdom secured third place with a maturity rate of 86.5 percent. 

The measurements included in the index report take into consideration the works of 18 countries. 

Moreover, the index focuses on as many as 84 government services necessary for individuals and businesses in priority sectors. 

Last year, Saudi Arabia achieved the highest leap in the UN’s E-Government Development Index since its inception more than 20 years ago.   

The Kingdom has advanced 12 places, to be ranked 31st this year, compared to 43rd in 2020, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The index is considered to be an important international indicator that measures the extent of the development of digital governments in the areas of electronic services, communications, infrastructure and human capital worldwide. 

Topics: Saudi e-goverment serviecs UN

'Entrepreneurship World Cup' final to be held at Biban 2023 SME conference in Saudi Arabia

‘Entrepreneurship World Cup’ final to be held at Biban 2023 SME conference in Saudi Arabia
Updated 37 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The final round of the Entrepreneurship World Cup is coming to Riyadh in March with competitors from more than 200 countries hoping to secure cash prizes worth over $1 million.

The event’s finale is a key part of Biban 2023, one of the region’s largest start-up, small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurship conferences, set for Mar. 9 to 13

Biban 2023 is organized by Saudi Arabia’s SMEs General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, and this year’s theme is ‘Attract-Connect-Achieve’. 

Some 105,000 attendees from the Kingdom and abroad are set to descend on the event, which will also feature over 350 speakers sharing their insights about the SME ecosystem globally and regionally.

According to a press release, the event will host over 300 workshops, distributed among more than 20,000 beneficiaries.

The conference is being organized in Saudi Arabia at a time when the Kingdom is pursuing its journey to becoming a global hotspot for SMEs, entrepreneurship, and business innovation.

Monsha’at, through its various initiatives including hosting conferences like Biban 2023, aims to successfully achieve the targets outlined in Vision 2030 which include lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent, increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent, and expanding SME contribution to 35 percent of gross domestic product by the end of this decade.

The growth of SMEs in Saudi Arabia was monumental in 2022, with Monsha’at issuing establishment-size certificates to 24,540 such businesses.

In January, a report by venture data platform MAGNiTT noted that investments in Saudi startups grew by 72 percent to a record high of SR3.701 billion ($987 million) in 2022.

To further accelerate the startup ecosystem in the Kingdom, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, in January, reduced the minimum paid-up capital for finance firms specialized in financing and supporting SMEs to SR50 million.

SAMA also noted that the amendment made to the Implementing Regulation of the Finance Companies Control Law cements its efforts to further develop Saudi Arabia’s SME sector.

Topics: Saudi SME Competition

Saudi Arabia's PIF raises its stake in Japanese video game firm Nintendo

Saudi Arabia’s PIF raises its stake in Japanese video game firm Nintendo
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has increased its stake in Japanese video game developing company Nintendo to 7.1 percent  according to a bourse filing.

It was in May 2022 that the Public Investment Fund acquired a 5 percent stake in Nintendo, and in January 2023 it increased that to 6.07 percent in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal to emerge as a global hub in the gaming industry.

Nintendo is one of the most prominent names in the global video games industry, with a portfolio of titles including Pokemon, The Legend of Zelda, and Mario.

The PIF also has stakes in noted video game companies which include Nexon, Capcom and Koei Tecmo.

Saudi Arabia is aiming to become a global gaming hub, and the most crucial step to achieve this mission was made in September 2022, as the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Savvy Games Group’s strategy.

Completely owned by the PIF, Savvy’s strategy is to drive growth by investing in the video games and esports industry with a long-term investment plan, creating more opportunities for participation and strengthening partnerships in the games industry, as well as improving the user experience.

Under the strategy, the Kingdom will invest $37.7 billion in the industry, aimed at establishing 250 game companies in the Kingdom, which will create 39,000 jobs and raise the sector’s gross domestic product contribution to SR50 billion ($13.33 billion) by 2030.

“We are harnessing the untapped potential across the esports and games sector to diversify our economy, drive innovation in the sector and further scale the entertainment and esports competition offerings across the Kingdom,” said the Crown Prince after the launch of Savvy Games Group.

Earlier in September, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, president of the Saudi Esports Federation said that gaming will “introduce yourself to someone using your gaming skills, and not history, religion, color of skin, background or gender.”

He added: “This young community and population are really striving to take their place on the global stage. The ultimate goal is to have Saudi Arabia move on a natural path on the global pathway for games and esports.”

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Nintendo

