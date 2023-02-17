You are here

Abu Dhabi state gas company ADNOC to sell 4 percent of shares in IPO

Abu Dhabi state gas company ADNOC to sell 4 percent of shares in IPO
ADNOC has access to 95 percent of the UAE’s natural gas reserves, the world’s seventh largest (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s gas processing firm said Friday it plans to sell 4 percent of its shares to local investors in the latest initial public offering to be made by a state-run energy company in the Middle East, according to AP.

The move follows a similar IPO by the Saudi oil giant Aramco in 2019 that raised some $30 billion, and comes months before the UAE is set to host this year’s UN climate talks.

The UAE, which is home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, selected Sultan Al-Jaber, the CEO of ADNOC, who also oversees renewable energey projects, to chair the COP28, angering climate change activists.

ADNOC has access to 95 percent of the UAE’s natural gas reserves, the world’s seventh largest. It supplies gas to more than 60 percent of the local market and exports to more than 20 countries. The company had a net income of $4.2 billion in the first 10 months of 2022, up from $3.6 billion in all of 2021.

It plans to list over 3 billion shares on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange for purchase by local investors starting Feb. 23.

“Natural gas is central to the energy transition,” Khaled Al Zaabi, acting group chief financial officer of ADNOC, said in a press release. “ADNOC Gas is well-positioned to responsibly harness our significant natural gas resources, while driving efficiencies, delivering value, and reliably supplying this key fuel to meet the world’s growing energy needs.”

ADNOC Gas boasts a total gas processing capacity of over 10 billion standard cubic feet per day and a liquid processing capacity of 29 million tons per year. ADNOC announced the discovery of up to 2 trillion standard cubic feet of gas in an offshore area in February 2022.

Oil and gas have powered the UAE’s rapid transformation into a high-tech global business hub home to futuristic cities and one of the world’s busiest airports. Analysts believe the Emirates is trying to maximize its profits as the world increasingly turns to renewables.

The Emirates says it has invested more than $50 billion in renewable energy projects across 70 countries and plans to invest $50 billion more in the next decade. It has also vowed to become carbon neutral by 2050, though it’s unclear how it would reach that target.

Topics: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC)

LONDON: Oil prices were on track for weekly losses as strong US economic data heightened concerns that the Federal Reserve would further tighten monetary policy to tackle inflation, a move that could hit fuel demand even as crude stockpiles grow, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures dropped 64 cents, or 0.75 percent, to $84.50 per barrel by 0334 GMT on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures shed 59 cents, also a 0.75 percent loss, to $84.50. Both benchmarks were headed for a weekly decline of more than 2 percent.

Data showed that the US producer price index rose 0.7 percent in January, after declining 0.2 percent in December. Meanwhile, jobless claims unexpectedly fell to 194,000, compared to the 200,000 forecast, according to a Reuters poll.

“Strong US data bolstered concerns over rate hikes and prompted a rise in US Treasury yields, which weighed on oil and other commodity prices,” said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co. Ltd.

Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets, said US crude stockpiles rising to a 17-month high suggested that demand was weakening, resulting in lower prices.

“Crude oil prices were also lower due to risk-off trades following the selloff on Wall Street following the PPI data and a strong US dollar,” Teng said.

Oil prices have seesawed over the past weeks between fears of a recession hitting the United States amid inflation-fighting rate hikes and hopes for a pick-up in demand in China, the world’s top oil importer.

The International Energy Agency said this week that China would make up nearly half of this year’s oil demand growth after it relaxed its COVID-19 curbs, but restrained production by OPEC+ countries — members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies — could mean a supply deficit in the second half.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the current OPEC+ deal to cut oil production targets by 2 million barrels per day would be locked in until the end of the year, adding he remained cautious on Chinese demand. 

Topics: Oil oil prices

RIYADH: Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan was appointed chairman of the board of directors of Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises Bank by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday.

Al-Benyan thanked the crown prince for the confidence he has shown in him, and for his continuing support of small and medium-sized businesses and efforts that help them to achieve financial stability.

He said the sector is an important pillar for economic development in the Kingdom and is helping to achieve the aims of the nation’s Vision 2030 development and diversification plan.

The new chairman also thanked his predecessor, Mohammed bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri, for his work at the bank since it was established in 2021.

Al-Benyan is currently the Kingdom’s minister of education, and previously served as vice chairman and CEO of chemical manufacturing company SABIC and on its investment committee.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index slipped on Thursday as global inflation indicators showed no signs of abating, and fears of its impact on oil demand cast a shadow on the market. 

Tadawul All Share Index closed 24.6 points — or 0.23 percent – lower to end at 10,548.45. 

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 0.13 percent to 1,444.35, and the parallel market Nomu slumped 0.78 percent to 19,258.52. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.01 billion ($1.07 billion) as 90 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 122 receded. 

“Saudi’s TASI dropped marginally as declines in heavyweights energy and banking indices were offset by healthy gains in insurance, media and transportation indices,” said Junaid Ansari, head of investment strategy and research at Kuwait-based Kamco Invest, told Arab News. 

Equity markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region also lost their sheen on Thursday as investor apathy loomed large across all critical indices of the region. 

While Qatar Exchange Index closed highest among all indices at 191.52 points to 10,641.45, FTSE ADX General Index was the poorest performer losing 27.36 points to 9,962.74.  

Dubai Financial Market General Index and MSX 30 Index ended the session faintly higher at 3,469.59 and 4,653.35 

On the other hand, Boursa Kuwait Premier Market Index and Bahrain All Share Index closed slightly lower at 8,232.43 and 1,935.70, respectively. 

“The trend in oil prices once again decided the course of markets in the GCC this week, especially Saudi Exchange, after the release of the inflation data in the US. As inflation remained elevated, fears of its impact on oil demand and prices weighed on markets,” said Ansari. 

However, the only respite to the bearish sentiment came from the International Energy Agency’s prediction this week that oil demand will rise by 2 million barrels per day in 2023, with China consuming 900,000 bpd of the increase. 

“Qatar and Saudi benchmarks recovered during the week after two consecutive weeks of declines. This week’s gains partially offset year-to-date declines for Qatar while TASI is now in the green with a gain of 0.7 percent,” added Ansari. 

On the announcements front, Al Kathiri Holding Co. informed the Saudi Stock Exchange of its plans to issue the first series of Saudi riyal-denominated sukuk in a public offering. 

The issuance will be determined later based on market conditions, the company said in a statement to Tadawul. 

The company has mandated Alkhair Capital as a financial adviser and the sole lead manager for the issuance. Its share price fell 0.38 percent to SR52. 

Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co.’s board of directors, on Feb. 15, recommended the payment of a cash dividend at 50 percent of capital or SR5 a share for 2022, distributing a total of SR594.9 million. 

The company on Thursday reported a 27 percent rise in net profit after zakat and tax to SR1.05 billion in 2022 from SR833 million a year earlier. However, its share price slumped 9 percent to SR240.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

RIYADH: The World Defense Show, which will be held on Feb. 4-8, 2024, has extended its partnership with Saudi Arabian Military Industries as its National Strategic Partner for the event’s next three editions.   

Following the successful inaugural edition in 2022 that saw SR29.7 billion ($7.916 million) worth of deals being signed, the second edition will be held next year, with an aim to provide a platform to exchange knowledge and technology for local and international firms operating in the defense sector.   

According to a press release, SAMI’s objectives are aligned with the World Defense Show’s efforts to support localizing more than 50 percent of its defense spending by 2030, as outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030.  

SAMI, fully owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Wealth Fund, will also leverage the platform provided by WDS to demonstrate Saudi Arabia’s defense capabilities to an audience of key local and global industry stakeholders.  

“The continued partnership with WDS establishes avenues for collaboration across the global defense sector as the Kingdom bolsters local capabilities and scales up local capacities,” said SAMI’s Chief Communication and Support Services Officer Wael Al-Sarhan.   

He added: “This positions the show as the ideal platform to connect this growing sector with market leaders from across the world, and create opportunities to collaborate, transfer technology and knowledge, create jobs and attract foreign investment with GAMI (General Authority for Military Industries) orchestrating all of these initiatives and efforts.”   

Chief Commercial Officer of WDS Amanda Stainer said that the partnership with SAMI will support “the show’s focus on the future of technology and innovation across all domains to the international defense community.”  

She added: “As a platform, WDS is here to connect SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) to primes, countries to regions, and regions to global markets – driving forward the commercial and strategic benefits that collaboration brings and offering integrated solutions for the entire ecosystem.”  

The inaugural edition of WDS in 2022 was highly successful, as it attracted 600 exhibitors, over 100 military delegations, and 85 participating countries and witnessed an attendance of more than 65,000 visitors overall.    

Topics: Saudi Defense expo SAMI GAMI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the launch of the New Murabba Development Co. which is set to transform downtown Riyadh through the building of a unique living, working, and entertainment experience.

The New Murabba project will be built around the concept of sustainability by featuring green areas and walking and cycling paths that will enhance the quality of life by promoting healthy lifestyles and community activities. 

The project will also include an iconic museum, a technology and design university, a multipurpose immersive theater, and more than 80 entertainment and cultural venues. 

The development will be situated at the intersection of King Salman and King Khalid roads to the northwest of Riyadh over an area of 19 sq. km and set to accommodate hundreds of thousands of residents. 

The New Murabba will offer more than 25 million sq. km of floor area, 104,000 residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms, 980,000 sq. m of retail space, 1.4 million sq. m of office space, 620,000 sq. m of leisure assets, and 1.8 million sq. m of community facilities. 

The project will feature a 15-minute walking radius and have its own internal transport system with a 20-minute drive from the airport. 

The area will host the Mukaab, an iconic landmark that features the latest innovative technologies and will be one of the largest built structures in the world at 400 meters high, 400 meters wide, and 400 meters long to take a cubic shape to ensure ultimate utilization of space. 

Inspired by the modern Najdi architectural style, the Mukaab will be the world’s first immersive destination offering an experience created by digital and virtual technology with the latest holographics. 

The building will encompass a tower atop a spiral base, and a structure featuring 2 million sq. m of floor space that will be a premium hospitality destination with a multitude of retail, cultural and tourist attractions, along with residential and hotel units, commercial spaces, and recreational facilities. 

The project is part of the Public Investment Fund’s strategy to unlock the capabilities of promising sectors, enable the private sector and increase local content, contribute to the development of real estate projects and the local infrastructure, and diversify sources of income for the Saudi economy. 

It is expected to add around $50 billion to the non-oil economy and create 334,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2030. The project is due to be completed in 2030.

Topics: New Murabba Development Co Riyadh

Related

OSN+ launches immersive experience at Riyadh Front
Media
OSN+ launches immersive experience at Riyadh Front

