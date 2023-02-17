Israel: ‘All possible means on the table’ to prevent Iran getting nuclear weapon

MUNICH: Israel said on Friday that “all possible means” were on the table to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon and it demanded that the international community do more to stop Tehran’s proliferation of advanced weapons.
Talks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers have been at a stalemate since September.
Western states accuse Iran of making unreasonable demands after all sides appeared to be nearing a deal, but with no breakthrough in sight Iran has continued to develop its nuclear programmme.
The United Nations nuclear watchdog this month criticized Iran for making an undeclared change to the interconnection between the two clusters of advanced machines enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity, close to weapons grade, at its Fordow plant.
“When we speak of preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon, we must keep all the possible means – I repeat, all possible means — on the table,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, speaking at an event alongside officials from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
Yoav said Iran was expanding its advanced weapons proliferation beyond the region despite an ongoing an embargo that includes restrictions on missiles and related technologies that lasts until October 2023 and encompasses the export and purchase of advanced military systems.
“Iran is currently holding discussions to sell advanced weapons, including UAVs and PGMs, to no less than 50 different countries,” he said, referring to combat drones and precision-guided munitions and citing Belarus and Venezuela.
“The international community must create an effective alternative to the dying embargo – a practical mechanism of deterrence and consequences,” he said.
Israel is widely believed to have its own nuclear arsenal, though it will neither confirn no deny this.
The 2015 agreement limited Iran’s uranium enrichment program to make it harder for Tehran to develop nuclear arms, in return for lifting international sanctions. Iran says it was further developing nuclear energy for peaceful reasons.
Iran’s crackdown on protesters and the sale of drones to Russia in its war with Ukraine has also increased tensions with Western powers, who say that Tehran is violating a UN Security Council Resolution with its transfer of drones.
The United States and European Union have imposed several raft of sanctions on Iran over the drones transfers. The EU is set to punish individuals linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards over production of drones used against Ukraine.
Meanwhile, rotests have rocked Iran again after seeming to have dwindled in recent weeks, with marchers calling for the overthrow of the regime, online video posts purportedly showed on Friday.
The marches in numerous cities including Tehran that began on Thursday evening and went on into the night marked 40 days since the execution of two protesters last month. Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini were hanged on Jan. 8. Two others were executed in December.
The protests that have swept across Iran began last September after the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini for flouting the hijab policy, which requires women to entirely cover their hair and bodies.
Videos on Friday showed demonstrations in several neighborhoods in Tehran as well as in the cities of Karaj, Isfahan, Qazvin, Rasht, Arak, Mashhad, Sanandaj, Qorveh, and Izeh in Khuzestan province.
An online video purportedly from the Shiite city of Mashhad in the northeast showed protesters chanting: “My martyred brother, we shall avenge your blood.” Other videos showed large protests on Friday in Zahedan, capital of southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province, home to Iran’s Baluchi minority.
The judiciary said a court had dismissed and jailed a police commander accused of raping a girl. The incident fueled anger ahead of protests on Sept. 30 which faced a crackdown in Zahedan in which at least 66 people were killed.
While the unrest appeared to have tapered off in recent weeks, acts of civil disobedience have continued.
Nightly anti-government chants reverberate across Tehran and other cities. Youths spray graffiti at night denouncing the republic or burn pro-government billboards or signs on main highways. Unveiled women appear in the streets, malls, shops and restaurants despite warnings from officials.
‘Armed robbery’: Israeli seizure of Palestinian prisoner funds condemned
Qadura Faris, chief of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, described the persecution as a “renewed catastrophe,”
Authorities also claimed $31,700 from the account of a mother of a freed prisoner, in addition to closing their bank accounts
Updated 17 February 2023
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Israel’s right-wing government on Friday was accused of stepping up its unprecedented campaign against Palestinian prisoners and their families in occupied Jerusalem.
Qadura Faris, chief of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, described the persecution as a “renewed catastrophe,” highlighting the Israeli confiscation of tens of thousands of dollars under the pretext of prisoners receiving undue funding from the Palestinian Authority.
Faris warned that the occupation had found “innovative ways” to expand its repression of Palestinians.
His remarks came as Palestinian sources confirmed that Israeli security authorities seized money from several Jerusalem convicts and their families on Thursday over fears that funding prisoners could incentivize violence ahead of Ramadan.
The sources said that Israeli authorities seized $33,370 from the bank account of liberated prisoner Iman Al-Aawar and her son, Mohammed.
Authorities also claimed $31,700 from the account of a mother of a freed prisoner, in addition to closing their bank accounts. The family was informed of the closure via a WhatsApp message.
The Israeli security forces also raided dozens of homes of prisoners and released prisoners in East Jerusalem, seizing money and valuables, and confiscating family bank accounts.
Sources said that the Israeli security forces stormed the homes of three Jerusalem prisoners, seized money, private property and jewelery, and vandalized the properties.
The targeting of prisoners and their families came after the Feb. 10 decision by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, supported by both right-wing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, to seize money from 87 prisoners and released prisoners in East Jerusalem.
Israel devised the policy of seizing funds from Jerusalem prisoners and ex-prisoners several years ago. The strategy is being vigorously implemented after the arrival of Yoav Galant, Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich to the Israeli government in late December.
In January, the Israeli Ministerial Committee on National Security Affairs ordered the deduction of about $39 million of Palestinian Authority funds in order to allocate the money to Israeli victims of terrorism.
The Israeli Ministerial Committee also ordered the offsetting of welfare payments made by the Palestinian governments to prisoners in Israeli jails and the families of those killed by Israeli forces in 2022.
Galant, meanwhile, signed an order on Jan. 26 to seize $148,000 and a vehicle belonging to the families of released prisoners Karim and Maher Younis from the town of Ar’ara in the Northern Triangle, within Israel.
They had spent 40 years in Israeli prisons.
Israeli sources claimed that the money and the vehicle were obtained from stipends allotted to the prisoners by the Palestinian Authority.
Palestinian prisoners and their families are persecuted, harassed and routinely intimidated by Israeli authorities, who resent that the PA pays stipends to support families of the imprisoned, sources said.
The grant is similar to a social security payment, but Israel views it as an incitement for Palestinians to conduct attacks against Israel.
Ahmed Guneim, Fatah’s prominent leader in East Jerusalem, told Arab News that targeting prisoners’ money and property is a “catastrophic failure” of the Israeli government, which promised its people security.
Guneim added that extremist ministers were now resorting to “retaliatory measures” by “sending armed gangs to rob the homes of Jerusalemites, stealing their money, jewelry and property, and closing their bank accounts.”
He said: “This is an armed robbery. What is their evidence that the confiscated money, vehicles and jewelery belong to the prisoner personally?”
Guneim added that the repressive Israeli measures were a factor in rising tensions in East Jerusalem.
Israeli political analyst Yoni Ben Menachem told Arab News that Galant would target 300 Palestinian prisoners from East Jerusalem, up from the previous 87.
“The decision of the Israeli defense minister aims to combat Palestinian violence, because there is a belief among the Israeli security services that this money can be used to incite the Palestinians in East Jerusalem to launch an uprising to coincide with the beginning of Ramadan,” Ben Menachem told Arab News.
Survey of Lebanon offshore gas field promises ‘positive results’
Lebanese Security Council documents 90 protests in two weeks
Protesters setting banks alight ‘are not depositors,’ says caretaker PM
Updated 17 February 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: The outlook for Lebanon’s Qana gas field project appears promising, caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayyad said on Friday as authorities race against time to resume exploration work after demarcating the maritime borders with Israel in October.
Fayyad visited the Janus 2 ship at Beirut port, brought by TotalEnergies and its partners Eni and QatarEnergy to complete environmental surveys of the offshore Block 9 in the exclusive economic zone in preparation for oil and gas exploration.
“We expect positive results from the survey, but we must be realistic and await discovery,” Fayyad said.
During the past few days, Israel announced the start of its commercial production in the Karish field.
The Janus 2 has completed an eight-day mission during which it collected images of the seabed, and took samples of water and sediment.
It also monitored marine life in the area, providing data for an environmental impact assessment study, an essential step before drilling under international and local law.
The Lebanese are pinning their hopes on a successful exploration that will unlock oil and gas reserves worth billions, helping to revive the country’s faltering economy.
The local currency has lost over 120 percent of its value during the past three years.
The pound fell to 82,000 to the dollar on Friday, a day after protesters attacked banks and blocked roads in a display of anger over the deteriorating economy and sharp rises in the price of essential items.
Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said: “We understand what citizens are going through, but riots and attacks on public and private property are not the solutions.”
Speaking after Friday’s Central Security Council meeting, Mawlawi said that 90 protests had taken place around Lebanon since the beginning of February, 59 of which were against the prevailing living conditions.
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who chaired the meeting, said: “We are doing our best to preserve the authority of the state and the prestige of laws, especially since all state departments and institutions are collapsing.”
However, he added: “After seeing protesters setting banks alight, I could not help but wonder if these were really depositors, or some people following certain directives to create chaos.”
Mikati’s media adviser, Fares Al-Jamil, told Arab News: “After apprehending and interrogating the protesters who set fire to banks Thursday, we discovered that they had no bank accounts whatsoever.”
Al-Jamil said that Mikati was following up on the issue and will seek to end the bank strike early next week.
Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah issued a series of warnings in a speech on Thursday evening, saying that it would not allow Israel to extract oil from the Karish field, “while Lebanon made no progress in this area.”
Nasrallah added: “If you try to starve us, we will kill you.”
He also threatened the US, saying: “If Lebanon is pushed into chaos, then the world must brace for chaos all over the region, most notably within your protege, Israel.”
Referring to the Lebanese presidential issue, he said: “No one can impose a president on the country. It is necessary for the state to continue looking for ways to solve the issue.”
A political observer described Nasrallah’s positions as “tense and linked to the deteriorating economic situation, which has worsened in recent days, even for the party’s supporters.”
The source said: “Accusing the US and holding it responsible for the deterioration of the economic and financial conditions is a clear attempt by the party to evade the responsibility of causing the collapse in Lebanon, by using the force of arms, disrupting the path of the state and depleting its resources to serve Iran’s interests.”
Hezbollah and its allies have criticized protesters since 2019, accusing them of following orders from foreign embassies
Richard Kouyoumjian, head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Lebanese Forces Party, said: “Lebanon is living in chaos because Hezbollah and its allies are obstructing the constitution, institutions and the presidential elections, while they fail to produce solutions.”
He said that “a serious solution begins with the election of a sovereign, reformist, non-corrupt president, who is not affiliated with the Hezbollah team.”
Earthquake devastation reveals humanitarian cost of isolating Syria’s Assad regime
Debate reopened by US move to exempt for a limited time some transactions relating to quake relief from sanctions
It was not until Feb. 10 that the Assad government approved the delivery of humanitarian aid to opposition areas
Updated 28 min 49 sec ago
ANAN TELLO
LEEDS, UK: Three days after two massive earthquakes struck northwestern Syria and southeastern Turkiye in the early hours of Feb. 6, the US Treasury announced a 180-day exemption from sanctions on “all transactions related to earthquake relief efforts” sent to Syria by overseas donors.
The decision reopened the debate over whether the US should take action to lift sanctions imposed on the regime of President Bashar Assad in response to allegations that it committed horrific war crimes, to allow the country to begin to recover from more than a decade of destruction and displacement.
Syrian economic adviser Humam Al-Jazaeri described the Treasury’s move as a “bold signal to (the) international community — individual countries and organizations — to provide tangible help and assistance” in the wake of the earthquakes.
“This is evident in the growing number of countries coming forward, which have probably found it difficult otherwise,” Al-Jazaeri told Arab News.
US sanctions were first imposed on Syria in 1979, when Washington designated it a “state sponsor of terrorism.”
The restrictions were further tightened during the Iraq war in 2004, and several more times since the civil war in Syria began in 2011. The Caesar Act, introduced in 2019 to penalize Assad’s financial and political backers abroad, brought about the most severe constraints.
After 12 years of civil war, more than 15 million people in Syria were already in need of humanitarian assistance before the earthquakes hit.
As of Feb. 17, at least 5,800 people have been confirmed dead in Syria as a result of the disaster and tens of thousands were injured. The UN estimates about 5.3 million Syrians have been left homeless.
Arab nations were among the first countries to send aid convoys to Syria and Turkiye in the days after the disaster, some of them doing so even before sanctions were lifted. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, the Palestinian Authority, Libya, Mauritania and Algeria were quick to provide financial assistance and critical humanitarian relief.
After Washington announced its sanctions exemption, Italy was the first EU country to send aid to Syria. Massimiliano D’Antuono, Rome’s envoy to Damascus, said the 30-ton shipment, which arrived in Beirut on Feb. 11, included ambulances and other medical equipment for regime-held areas, Reuters reported.
Nevertheless, many Syrians have taken to social media to complain that they feel abandoned by the international community and to condemn the sanctions. Several shared screenshots of the flight-tracking app, FlightRadar24, showing relief flights pouring into Turkiye but not Syria.
“What we need urgently is full humanitarian access so that we can respond as effectively as possible to earthquake relief efforts,” Nicola Banks, advocacy manager at the UK-based charity Action for Humanity, told Arab News.
“This must be done in close cooperation and coordination with civil society and NGOs (nongovernmental organizations) on the ground in northwestern Syria … The UN Security Council should urgently expand authorization for the UN to cross into northwestern Syria through additional (border) crossings.”
Deprived of the level of international assistance being provided to Turkiye, Syrians and local rescue teams have been forced to dig through the mountains of rubble in search of survivors using only basic machinery and, often, their bare hands.
People in regime-controlled areas were not alone in feeling ostracized. Syria Civil Defense, better known as the White Helmets, which has led the emergency response in opposition-held areas, accused the UN in the days after the quakes of failing to deliver appropriate aid.
“The UN has committed a crime against the Syrian people in the northwest,” Raed Saleh, head of the White Helmets, told the Agence France-Presse news agency.
Damage to roads and the harsh winter weather have impeded the rescue efforts. The first UN aid convoy to reach northwestern Syria arrived on Feb. 9, three days after the disaster — and was greeted with disappointment. The White Helmets expressed their sense of frustration and desperation in a Twitter thread, pointing out that the aid was simply “the regular and periodic assistance that has been occurring since before the earthquake.”
The organization added: “It is not special aid and equipment for the search and rescue teams, and the recovery of those trapped under the rubble.”
Asked whether the international sanctions imposed on the Syrian regime had obstructed the humanitarian response to the earthquakes, Banks said: “When it comes to earthquake relief, things are a bit more complicated.
“Idlib, an area heavily impacted by the earthquake, has been under the control of the Syrian Salvation Government — a de facto alternative government of the Syrian opposition in Idlib governorate, formed in early November, 2017.
“The people in Idlib have relied on humanitarian assistance, including from Action for Humanity, ever since. The government of Syria has never sent humanitarian assistance to these regions and continues to bombard the area.”
Khaled Hboubati, head of the Damascus-based Syrian Arab Red Crescent, recently emphasized the organization’s readiness to deliver aid to opposition-held areas, and urged the US and Europe to lift the sanctions on the Syrian regime to facilitate relief efforts.
But it was not until Feb. 10 that the Syrian government approved the delivery of humanitarian aid directly across the front lines from regime-held territory to opposition areas, according to state media.
FASTFACTS
* Syria has been under US sanctions since 1979, when Washington designated it a state sponsor of terrorism.
* The White House tightened restrictions during the Iraq War in 2004, and then repeatedly after the Syrian civil war began in 2011.
* In 2019, Congress approved the Caesar Act, penalizing President Bashar Assad’s financial and political backers abroad.
Initially, Bassam Sabbagh, the Syrian ambassador to the UN, had said the delivery of all aid into Syria, including to areas outside the government’s control, should go through Damascus.
In a recent message posted on Twitter, Charles Lister, director of the Syria and Counterterrorism and Extremism programs at the Middle East Institute, accused the Assad regime of taking advantage of the tragedy to push for the lifting of sanctions.
“Sanctions have zero effect on the delivery of humanitarian aid to areas of Syria controlled (by) Assad’s regime,” he said.
David Romano, a professor of Middle East politics at Missouri State University, agreed that “sanctions relief for Syria in order to deliver urgent humanitarian aid … is not actually necessary.”
He told Arab News: “Current sanction rules allow exceptions for humanitarian aid and pose no obstacle to such emergency relief.” However, “the longer-term and very difficult rebuilding process in Syria would greatly benefit from sanctions relief.”
Others, though, believe sanctions relief would make a world of difference to the immediate earthquake response in Syria.
Mohammed Al-Asadi, a research economist for the Syrian Center for Policy Research, based in Germany, told Arab News: “Sanctions relief would absolutely ease the humanitarian response to the earthquake, starting from small financial donations for affected people to large procurement contracts of local humanitarian organizations.
“The political exploitation of the relief might be inevitable. However, the humanitarian response should be prioritized at this stage.”
Until Feb. 13, Bab Al-Hawa was the only crossing on the border between Turkiye and Syria that remained open for deliveries of UN aid to rebel-held areas of northwestern Syria, where about 4 million people have been dependent on external assistance for nearly a decade. Earlier during the war, other crossings were available but were closed down amid arguments in the UN Security Council over whether aid should be delivered directly to opposition-held areas, or through the regime in Damascus.
Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, welcomed the Assad regime’s decision to reopen the Bab Al-Salam and Bab Al-Raee border crossings to facilitate the delivery of additional aid to the region via Turkiye.
This year, the UN Security Council voted unanimously to renew the mandate for cross-border aid to Syria for an additional six months, maintaining the only lifeline into the country’s north. More than 80 percent of aid for the area has been delivered through Bab Al-Hawa.
Nicola Banks said that “until assistance can reliably access impacted areas to support the earthquake efforts, local organizations … are the only actors responding.”
She urged the international community to “ensure that resources and funding reach local actors in sufficiently flexible form.”
For the time being, though, the small window of sanctions relief offered by the US Treasury offers the regime some respite from its crippling isolation.
Long reliant on Russia and Iran to shore up its economy, military and diplomatic standing, Damascus has only recently started to make inroads toward the formal restoration of ties with Turkiye and the wider Arab region.
Al-Jazaeri said the population’s suffering can only be remedied by “a wider and more pronounced lifting of sanctions” linked to an overall solution to the conflict and Syria’s global isolation.
“This could probably be based upon a renewed dialogue of all parties to possibly make a breakthrough in the entire Syria ‘problem,’” he added.
“Otherwise, in the absence of such a move, a more drastic deterioration in the livelihood of the wider population and regions in Syria would be inevitable.”
UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria
In total, 2,624 tons of food, medical supplies and shelter tents have been delivered
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News
ABU DHABI: The UAE has continued to provide assistance to the victims of the earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria as part of its operation Gallant Knight/2 over the past 12 days.
Emirates News Agency reported on Friday that to date, 97 cargo planes have been sent to both countries, with 58 flights carrying 1,918 tons of relief materials to Syria and 39 flights carrying 706 tons to Turkiye.
In total, 2,624 tons of food, medical supplies and shelter tents have been delivered.
In Turkiye, the UAE’s search and rescue teams are utilizing advanced equipment to save those who are trapped under the rubble.
US says Daesh commander killed, troops wounded in NE Syria raid
It identified the killed Daesh commander as Hamza al-Homsi
The operation was conducted Thursday night in partnership with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces
Updated 17 February 2023
AP
BEIRUT: The US military said Friday a helicopter raid led by its forces in northeast Syria left a senior leader with the Daesh group dead and four American service members wounded.
The military added in the short statement that the operation was conducted Thursday night in partnership with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces which is allied with the US
It added that “an explosion on target resulted in four US service members and one working dog wounded.” It did not say in which part of northeast Syria the raid was conducted.
It identified the killed Daesh commander as Hamza Al-Homsi.
Despite their defeat in Syria in March 2019, Daesh sleeper cells still conduct attacks around Syria and Iraq where they once declared a “caliphate.”
Joint operations between the US military and SDF fighters are common in northeast and eastern Syria along the border with Iraq.
The statement said the service members and working dog are receiving treatment in a US medical facility in neighboring Iraq.
The US military killed two Daesh leaders in Syria over the past few years.
In February 2021, Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi, was killed in a US raid in northwest Syria. Daesh founder Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was hunted down by the Americans in a raid in October 2019.
In October, the leader of Daesh, Abu Al-Hassan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi, was killed in battle with Syrian rebels in southern Syria.