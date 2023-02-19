UAE Pro League: Late goals lift Al-Ain and Al-Wahda to dramatic wins

Late goals of significant consequence to the title race and Al-Wasl’s Bur Dubai Derby joy defined matchweek 17 in the ADNOC Pro League.

Sharjah’s 2018-19 title-winning coach and former one-club man, Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, came back to hurt them when his Khor Fakkan team found the only goal through Aylton Boa Morte’s 89th-minute diving header. This caused Sharjah to slip down to fourth, with the chasing pack all claiming victories.

These came in epic circumstances for fifth-placed Al-Wahda and third-placed reigning champions, Al-Ain. The former prevailed 2-1 against promoted Al-Bataeh thanks to Facundo Kruspzky’s 105th-minute header, while the irrepressible Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba produced a superb 97th-minute strike to earn a 3-2 victory at Ittihad Kalba for the latter.

Tuesday’s more-prosaic 2-0 triumph against second-bottom Al-Dhafra eased leaders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club into their 2022 AFC Champions League knockout clash with holders Al-Hilal. Second-half efforts from Siaka Sidibe and Ali Saleh ensured second-placed Al-Wasl won by the same scoreline versus floundering neighbours Al-Nasr.

Tunisia schemer Firas Ben Larbi crafted two magical assists when Ajman downed relegation-haunted Dibba Al-Fujairah 3-2, while Ali Mabkhout was among the scorers as Al-Jazira beat Baniyas 2-0.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the Week — Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba (Al-Ain)

If Al-Ain manage to successfully defend their title, despite a fitful start, one man deserves immense credit.

Laba’s inspirational and impactful run of form extended this Friday on the east coast with a second-successive winner past the 90 minute mark. It could yet carry the UAE’s most-decorated club to further glory.

The team appeared set for a momentum-sapping stalemate when Romania midfielder Alexandru Cicaldau converted a 94th-minute penalty for Kalba. A hard-fought, fifth-successive victory was draining away.

Step forward Al-Ain’s unstoppable Togo hitman.

Under substantial pressure in a compact penalty area, and with his Kalba markers already trying to distract with offside calls, Laba conjured an ingenious chopped-back turn and a propelled finish into the roof. Cue pandemonium after VAR delivered judgement.

Added credit — beyond hitting 20 league goals in 17 run-outs throughout this season — can also be found with his 21st-minute assist for UAE forward Caio Canedo’s close-range opener.

Serhiy Rebrov’s men were a distant fifth when play halted for World Cup 2022, after matchweek 11. A third consecutive draw by matchweek 12 left them seventh, seven points off Sharjah.

The competition’s in-form side now trail by just two points from third. Without Laba, they would be also-rans.

Goal of the Week — Sebastian Tagliabue (Al-Wahda)

Tagliabue continued to turn back the clock in matchweek 17.

The timeless 37-year-old’s flamboyant flick helped Al-Wahda on their way to dramatic victory against Bataeh.

Nostalgia appeared the main driver when the Clarets rehired Tagliabue last summer.

The Argentina-born striker had recorded an incredible 152 goals in 157 league appearances, from 2013-2020. But a slowdown to 21 goals in 44 top-flight matches had been notched in two forgettable campaigns at Al-Nasr.

Tagliabue has, though, grown into a valued support role for Joao Pedro. This was witnessed, once more, versus Bataeh.

Thrust on by Manolo Jimenez at half-time, he netted in style only six minutes later.

A low cross from Al-Hilal loanee Matheus Pereira was placed slightly behind him. Years of experience, and residual ability, then saw Tagliabue steady his feet and back heel with punishing accuracy past Abdullah Yousef for an eye-catching opener.

That is now three goals in his last four appearances for the striker who was recalled to Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s UAE squad for January’s ill-fated Arabian Gulf Cup campaign.

Coach of the Week — Abdulaziz Al-Anbari (Sharjah)

Al-Anbari is a measured, dignified and talented head coach.

But the magnitude of this moment, surely, could not have been lost on him.

Boa Morte’s decisive connection with Algeria midfielder Mehdi Abeid’s searching freekick rose the home faithful at Saqr bin Mohammed Al-Qassimi Stadium to their feet.

It secured characterful victory from a contest loaded with emotion for Al-Anbari.

The now 45-year-old marshalled midfield for Sharjah, from 1994-2010. This committed servant then saved them from relegation in 2017/18, initially as caretaker, and orchestrated 2018/19’s unforeseen charge to a first top-flight title in 23 years.

Khor Fakkan gained only 29-percent possession on Friday and lost the attempts count 20-3. A repeat of September’s 3-0 rout appeared set.

But Al-Anbari — who exited Sharjah in October 2021 — steadied his troops and attempted to deny beloved Sharjah clear-cut chances.

It would prove a winning strategy.

How Shabab Al-Ahli shape up for ADNOC Pro League’s Asian acid test

A clash with ramifications beyond the identity of a 2022 ACL quarterfinalist plays out on Monday night, in Doha.

ADNOC Pro League pacesetters Shabab Al-Ahli challenge Asian champions Hilal in a gripping match. It pits leading lights from two competitions possessive of vast ambition.

Al-Hilal’s pedigree is unquestioned. This month’s historic run to the 2022 Club World Cup final speaks volume, never mind lifting two out of the last three continental cups.

Shabab Al-Ahli’s — and UAE football’s —standing is less certain. It is 2016 since a UAE club made Asia’s showpiece club event, the same year Omar Abdulrahman won the nation’s last AFC Player of the Year gong.

A trio of Saudi outfits have made this edition’s knockouts — including relegated Al-Faisaly. Shabab Al-Ahli are the sole Emiratis.

Saudi Arabia stunned eventual World Cup 2022 winners Argentina. It is almost 33 years and counting since the UAE featured on the global stage.

Clubs from the Emirates made global headlines with recent acquisitions of Andriy Yarmolenko, Jason Denayer, Miralem Pjanic, Paco Alcacer, Allan and many more.

It is now time to manifest these aspirations into wider results. The round-of-16 meeting with Al-Hilal is a bellwether for where they are on this journey.