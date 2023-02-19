You are here

IEA's Birol warns of tighter energy supply next winter 

IEA's Birol warns of tighter energy supply next winter 
International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol. (Supplied)
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

IEA's Birol warns of tighter energy supply next winter 

IEA's Birol warns of tighter energy supply next winter 
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

BERLIN: International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol has warned of possible energy shortages next winter as relatively little new liquefied natural gas is coming to the market while China's consumption is set to rise this year. 

European governments made many correct decisions over the last year to ensure energy supply, such as building more LNG terminals to replace pipeline deliveries of Russian gas, Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference on Saturday. 

But they also got lucky, he said, with a mild winter dampening demand while economic weakness in China led to the first drop in consumption there for 40 years. 

"For this winter it is right to say that we are off the hook. If there are no last-minute surprises, we should get through...maybe with some bruises here and there," said Birol. "But the question is...what happens next winter?" 

An additional 23 billion cubic meters of LNG is expected this year, Birol said, adding that even with only a small increase in economic output as pandemic restrictions ease, China would likely swallow 80 percent of the extra gas. 

"Even though we have enough LNG import terminals, there may not be enough gas to import and therefore it will not be easy this coming winter for Europe," he said, noting this would likely push prices up again. 

"It is not right to be relaxed, it is not right now to celebrate". 

Even with a renewed push to develop new gas fields, it would be years before they came online, he said. 

Households and firms, therefore, need to continue efforts to reduce gas usage while renewable energy output needs to expand faster, he said. 

Klaus Mueller, head of the German network agency which regulates gas and electricity markets, in an interview with Deutschlandfunk on Sunday also said he could not exclude possible gas shortages next winter, especially as Germany would now have to fill storage facilities without Russian pipeline gas. 

"We can manage it but will have to really make a big effort," he said, adding that it would be good not to let storage levels drop too far below the current 71.52 percent. 

In the interview, Birol also warned countries that had decided to phase out nuclear energy to reconsider if this was the best time to do so, saying the temporary extension of Germany's last nuclear plants until April for example was a step in the right direction. 

"We need all energy sources to help us for the next winter," he said. 

Topics: IEA LNG gas Russia EU

Closing bell: Saudi bourse sheds 55 points as food index takes a hit 

Closing bell: Saudi bourse sheds 55 points as food index takes a hit 
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi bourse sheds 55 points as food index takes a hit 

Closing bell: Saudi bourse sheds 55 points as food index takes a hit 
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Sunday lost 55.28 points — or 0.52 percent — to close at 10,493.17. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 0.53 percent to 1,436.68, the parallel market Nomu rose 0.59 percent to 19,371.57. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.18 billion ($850 million) as 52 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 157 receded. 

Among sectoral indices, 13 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. 

The Food & Staples Retailing Index went down as the worst-performing sector as five of its six constituents fell, finishing 226 points lower to 9,209.35 

Alamar Foods Co. was the worst performer on Sunday as its share price plunged 5.04 percent to SR154.40. 

National Co. for Learning and Education, Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. and Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. fell by about 4 percent to SR82.40, SR62.30 and SR24.80, respectively. 

Astra Industrial Group was the best performer on Sunday as its share price surged 4.73 percent to SR57.60. 

Other top performers of the day were Alinma Hospitality REIT Fund, Americana Restaurants International, Etihad Etisalat Co. and Halwani Bros. Co. 

On the announcements front, Almarai Co. informed the Saudi Stock Exchange that its subsidiary, Almarai Investment Holding Co., on Feb. 17, purchased 48 percent of PepsiCo’s ownership in International Dairy and Juice Ltd for SR255 million. 

The deal raises Almarai’s shareholding in IDJ to 100 percent from 52 percent, the company said in a statement to Tadawul. 

The company funded the purchase through its internal cash flows, and the full ownership of IDJ will allow it to widen its presence in the region. 

IDJ was a joint venture between Almarai and PepsiCo. Its principal activities consist of manufacturing and distribution of food & beverage in Egypt and Jordan and exporting worldwide. 

The statement added that PepsiCo remained a trusted and valued partner since the formation of the joint venture in 2009. Almarai Co.’s share price increased slightly to close at SR55.30. 

Retal Urban Development Co. also announced that it purchased land plots in Al-Muhammadiyah in Jeddah, for SR143.8 million, excluding the real estate transaction tax. 

The statement said that the company purchased land plots of over 23,970 sq. m from Al-Nahla Trading and Contracting Co. 

Retal said the purchase would be financed through available credit facilities and internal resources and aimed to develop residential villas on these plots.  

The deal was executed without any preferential conditions, the statement added. Retal’s share price, however, fell 2.2 percent to SR129.20. 

Meanwhile, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group’s board of directors recommended a 9.3 percent cash dividend, at SR0.93 per share, totaling SR325.50 million, for the fourth quarter of 2022.  

The company will release the dividends on March 13. Its share price, however, slipped marginally to close at SR240.80. 

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

International Defense Conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 25% rise in participant numbers

International Defense Conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 25% rise in participant numbers
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

International Defense Conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 25% rise in participant numbers

International Defense Conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 25% rise in participant numbers
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The 16th edition of the International Defense Conference kicked off on Feb. 19 in Abu Dhabi, with 17 speakers including global leaders, ministers, and senior officials discussing social and economic impacts and risks of widespread adoption of new technologies in the defense sector. 

The one-day conference is hinged on the theme titled: “Adaption, Exploration, Transformation: Reimagining Security, Society, and the Human Experience in an age of Disruption.” 

Held one day prior to the International Defense Exhibition and Conference and the Naval Defense & Maritime Security Exhibition, the event is organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Co. in collaboration with the UAE’s Ministry of Defense and the UAE defense and security acquisitions authority, also known as the Tawazun Council. 

The 2023 edition of the conference expects to host 1,800 participants, reflecting a 25 percent increase from the previous event. 

Panel discussions touched upon issues relating to talent development and human capital management, the impact of emerging technologies on modern operations, and the future of warfare. 

The International Defense Conference will also host 1,350 participating firms, reflecting a 50 percent surge in participation compared to 2021 figures. 

When compared to the first edition back in 1993, the figure reflects a 285 percent increase in company participation. 

“The current edition is expected to attract more than 130,000 visitors including VIPs, decision-makers, and specialists from all over the world, with a growth rate of 209 percent over the 2021 edition,” said Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri in a press statement. 

He added: “The number of participating countries has increased to reach 65, with a growth rate of 10 percent compared to the 2021 edition, and 200 percent compared to the first edition of the event.” 

Both IDEX and NAVDEX aim to offer a global platform through which the latest innovations in international defence, as well as the sector’s developments with regard to advanced technology and equipment, are showcased and discussed. 

Topics: UAE Defence exhibition

Foreigners resume cutting Chinese bond holdings in January 

Foreigners resume cutting Chinese bond holdings in January 
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

Foreigners resume cutting Chinese bond holdings in January 

Foreigners resume cutting Chinese bond holdings in January 
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Foreign investors resumed cutting their holdings of China's onshore bonds in January following a rare increase a month earlier, official data showed over the weekend, as improved risk appetite drew cash into equities and pressured debt markets. 

Foreign holdings of yuan-denominated bonds traded on China's interbank market stood at 3.28 trillion yuan ($477.7 billion) at end-January, down from 3.39 trillion yuan at the end of last year, the central bank's Shanghai head office said. 

Prior to the rise recorded in December, overseas institutional investor outflows had run for a record 10 straight months, the longest streak on record. And foreigners sold a total of 610 billion yuan worth of Chinese interbank bonds in 2022. 

A buoyant dollar in light of the US Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes, yuan weakness and COVID-induced disruptions in China were among the major factors discouraging foreign capital last year. 

Beijing's abrupt exit from its stringent zero-COVID strategy in December and its shift to a pro-growth policy stance have raised market hopes for a strong economic recovery this year. 

China's stock market enjoyed the reopening-driven rally, with foreign investors snapping up record Chinese equities worth $27.7 billion last month, the highest monthly inflow on record, according to the country's FX regulator. 

Global investors have been reducing their holdings of Chinese government bonds, a source of secure returns during the pandemic years, as they seek juicier returns from stock markets in the reopened economy. 

Cosmo Zhang, credit analyst at Vontobel, said he does not expect the foreign capital inflows into the Chinese onshore sovereign or quasi-sovereign yuan bond markets to be as huge as two or three years ago, as the Fed's monetary tightening has effectively made yields on Chinese bonds less attractive. 

"Additionally, China's exports this year are not promising and current account surplus will shrink. These all put downward pressure on yuan exchange rate against the dollar," Zhang said. 

Topics: China Bond US interest

UAE's Strategic Development Fund to present HelioTech at IDEX 2023 

UAE’s Strategic Development Fund to present HelioTech at IDEX 2023 
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

UAE’s Strategic Development Fund to present HelioTech at IDEX 2023 

UAE’s Strategic Development Fund to present HelioTech at IDEX 2023 
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based aviation firm Helio Aviation Technologies focusing on designing and manufacturing aircraft is set to present its latest solutions at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference that kick-starts on Feb. 20 in Abu Dhabi.

UAE’s Strategic Development Fund, the investment arm of Tawazun Council, has announced that  HelioTech, one of its latest additions to its venture investment portfolio, will focus on the design and manufacturing of its own proprietary and unique vertical take-off and landing aircraft for commercial and security applications.

It said HelioTech will initially concentrate on the development and production of manned and unmanned single-engine helicopters using coaxial technology. 

At the IDEX, which will run till Feb. 24, HelioTech will be showcasing a selection of its products for the non-civilian market at SDF’s stand within the Tawazun Council pavilion, WAM reported. 

“The launch of HelioTech is a significant step in advancing the UAE’s aviation, defense and security industry and will contribute to the growth and diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economy,” said Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, secretary general of Tawazun Council.

Tawazun Council is an industry enabler responsible for the creation and development of a sustainable defense and security industry in the UAE. 

He added: “HelioTech aligns with SDF’s mandate to invest in financially and strategically rewarding investments through partnerships which contribute toward the UAE’s private sector and Abu Dhabi’s technological capabilities.” 

The aircraft maker's new production and design plant is located in the Al Bateen Executive airport free zone. 

Abdulla Naser Al Jaabari, managing director and CEO of SDF said that the launch is a testament to SDF’s “confidence that advanced VTOL technologies will play a major role in future of the aerospace, mobility and defense industries.” 

“SDF is committed to positioning HelioTech as a leader in the industry, and as part of its strategic roadmap, business expansion and technological advancement, we will be integrating and creating synergies with some of SDF’s current international portfolio,” added Al Jaabari. 

Al Jaabari further pointed out that SDF is also planning to partner with international industry players and investors to further expand and develop the business. 

Topics: UAE aviation aircraft IDEX

Global investment in carbon capture and storage projects hit $6.4 bn in 2022: KAPSARC official 

Global investment in carbon capture and storage projects hit $6.4 bn in 2022: KAPSARC official 
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Global investment in carbon capture and storage projects hit $6.4 bn in 2022: KAPSARC official 

Global investment in carbon capture and storage projects hit $6.4 bn in 2022: KAPSARC official 
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The volume of global investment in carbon capture and storage projects has hit $6.4 billion in 2022, said Fatih Yilmaz, an expert in the Climate and Sustainability Program at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center. 

Speaking during a panel discussion on carbon management techniques with the International Energy Forum and the Clean Energy Forum in Riyadh, Yilmaz highlighted that the average investment in CCUS projects ranged from $2 billion to $3 billion annually until 2022. 

This indicates that last year witnessed a jump in the rate of investments in the sector, which further implies the need to invest in clean hydrogen. 

Citing a recent study by the International Energy Agency which listed CCUS as one of the seven pillars of achieving net-zero by 2050, he added that there is an underlying need to reach a capacity to capture and store 8 million tons of carbon dioxide by 2050. 

The world striving to achieve net-zero carbon emissions goals needs a new approach to attract investments to scale up carbon capture and storage capacity, said experts who participated in the roundtable.   

“We cannot achieve net-zero without carbon capture, and we need to scale up carbon capture and storage over the coming years to deliver it,” said KAPSARC President Fahad Alajlan. 

He added that the world needs a new approach to attract financiers to support CCUS initiatives. 

Stressing on the importance of the roundtable, the KAPSARC president said such events will allow experts to share their knowledge and identify ways to promote carbon management technologies. 

Speaking at the event, IEF Secretary General Joseph McMonigle, added: “We need to make 2023 the year of CCUS, and enhance collaboration to improve the investment in and usage of this technology.” 

The panel, which comprised representatives from industry, government and academia also discussed ways to enhance investment momentum in CCUS projects to reach zero neutrality. It also addressed how large-scale investments can be de-risked through clear and cohesive policies.  

Delegates also spoke about how carbon market initiatives and environmental, social and governance standards advance the circular carbon economy. In addition, they identified the CCUS synergies between hydrogen and material transitions. 

A research consulting center, KAPSARC has so far published more than 700 research papers on topics ranging from climate change policy and governance to energy and economic diversification. 

Topics: KAPSARC carbon Net Zero

