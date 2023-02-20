You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines, US discuss joint coast guard patrols in South China Sea

Philippines, US discuss joint coast guard patrols in South China Sea

Philippines, US discuss joint coast guard patrols in South China Sea
Philippine coast guard ship Melchora Aquino, left, and US coast guard cutter Midgett maneuver during an exercise in the vicinity of the South China sea on Sept. 3, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2nzpe

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines, US discuss joint coast guard patrols in South China Sea

Philippines, US discuss joint coast guard patrols in South China Sea
  • Details were not provided on the scale or timing of the proposed patrols
  • Chinese coast guard earlier accused of aiming a ‘military-grade laser’ against a Philippine coast guard vessel
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines and the United States are discussing conducting joint coast guard patrols, including in the South China Sea, a Manila official said on Monday.
With overlapping sovereign claims in the strategic waterway, the Philippines has ramped up rhetoric against what it describes as China’s “aggressive activities” in the South China Sea, which has also become a flashpoint for Chinese and US tensions around naval operation.
Jay Tarriela, the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) spokesperson on South China See issues, told CNN Philippines that talks with the United States have advanced beyond the infancy stage and the likelihood of carrying out joint patrols is high.
Tarriela did not provide details on the scale or timing of the proposed patrols, which come after the Pentagon said this month the United States and the Philippines had “agreed to restart joint maritime patrols in the South China Sea.”
“There is already a clear path of possibility since the Defense Department of the United States has also supported the joint patrol with the Philippine navy and the US navy so there is a certainty for this particular joint patrols to happen between the coast guard of both countries,” Tarriela said.
“There is also a possibility that it will be conducted in the South China Sea in support of the freedom of navigation of the United States government,” he said.
Rommel Jude Ong, former vice commander of the Philippine Navy, told Reuters on Monday, the idea of a coast guard deployment in the South China Sea instead of the navy will “mitigate any miscalculation and prevent China from finding an excuse to escalate tension” in the waterway.
Earlier this month, the PCG accused China’s coast guard of aiming a “military-grade laser” against its vessel supporting a resupply mission for troops on an atoll, temporarily blinding its crew, prompting expressions of concern from other countries including Japan, Australia and the United States. China has refuted the PCG’s account, which it said did not reflect the truth.
The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the joint patrols.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr last week summoned China’s ambassador to relay his concern over the frequency and intensity of China’s actions in the South China Sea.

Topics: Philippines US China South China Sea

Related

US renews warning it will defend Philippines after China spat
World
US renews warning it will defend Philippines after China spat
Philippines beefs up forces, blames Beijing for ‘destabilizing’ South China Sea video
World
Philippines beefs up forces, blames Beijing for ‘destabilizing’ South China Sea

Beijing slams ‘false’ US claims that China may arm Russia

Beijing slams ‘false’ US claims that China may arm Russia
Updated 3 min 15 sec ago
AFP

Beijing slams ‘false’ US claims that China may arm Russia

Beijing slams ‘false’ US claims that China may arm Russia
  • ‘We do not accept the United States’ finger-pointing on China-Russia relations, let alone coercion and pressure’
Updated 3 min 15 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: Beijing lashed out on Monday against US claims that China was considering sending arms to Russia to assist in its war in Ukraine.

“It is the United States and not China that is endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield,” China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said when asked about the US claims.

“We urge the United States to earnestly reflect on its own actions, and do more to alleviate the situation, promote peace and dialogue, and stop shifting blame and spreading false information,” he told a regular briefing.

“It is clear to the international community who is calling for dialogue and fighting for peace, and who is adding fuel to the fire and encouraging opposition,” he added.

The statement came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS in an interview that China was now “considering providing lethal support” to Moscow ranging “from ammunition to the weapons themselves.”

He made similar comments in a series of interviews from Germany, where on Saturday he attended the Munich Security Conference and met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

Blinken’s accusations came as relations between China and the United States were further strained after Washington shot down what it said was a Chinese spy balloon earlier this month.

The United States has repeatedly warned China against providing support to Russia for its war in Ukraine, which is nearing its one-year anniversary.

Appearing on Sunday on ABC, Blinken said that US President Joe Biden had warned his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, as long ago as last March against sending weapons to Russia.

Since that time, “China has been careful not to cross that line, including by holding off on selling lethal weapons systems for use on the battlefield,” according to a US administration source familiar with the issue.

In Munich, Blinken and Wang Yi clashed over Washington’s shooting down of a Chinese balloon over its airspace.

During their encounter, Blinken “directly spoke to the unacceptable violation of US sovereignty and international law by (China’s) high-altitude surveillance balloon in US territorial airspace,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

He also warned Wang “about the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia or assistance with systemic sanctions evasion,” Price said.

In turn, Wang Yi told Blinken that their countries’ relations had been damaged by how Washington reacted to the balloon, which China has repeatedly described as a civilian craft for weather research that veered off course.

Wang Yi “made clear China’s solemn position on the so-called airship incident,” and “urged the US side to change course, acknowledge and repair the damage that its excessive use of force caused to China-US relations,” state news agency Xinhua reported.

Speaking on Saturday at the gathering of world leaders in Munich, the diplomat had condemned the US reaction to the balloon as “hysterical and absurd.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine China US

Related

US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war
World
US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war
China, Russia slam US ‘imperialist’ and ‘Cold War mentality’
World
China, Russia slam US ‘imperialist’ and ‘Cold War mentality’

Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire

Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire
Updated 20 February 2023
Reuters

Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire

Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire
  • Pakistani military, police and government spokespeople were not immediately available for comment
Updated 20 February 2023
Reuters

KABUL: The main border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan was closed on Monday, officials from the two sides said, and residents in the area reported the sound of gunfire near the normally bustling border transit point.
It was not immediately clear if Afghan or Pakistani authorities closed the Torkham border crossing, near the Khyber Pass, but it comes after relations between Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban and Pakistan have deteriorated sharply.
“The border is closed, we will share details later,” a spokesperson for the Taliban administration’s police force in the eastern Afghan province of Nangahar told Reuters.
Media reported that the border was closed on Sunday evening but did not give a reason.
Pakistani military, police and government spokespeople were not immediately available for comment but two Pakistani security officials in the region confirmed that the border had been closed and some gunfire had been exchanged.
Disputes linked to the 2,600 km border have been a bone of contention between the neighbors for decades.
The Torkham border point is the main point of transit for travelers and goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan.
Mohammad Ali Shinwari, a resident of Landi Kotal on the Pakistani side, said the border had been closed late on Sunday and gunfire erupted early on Monday.
“When we heard gunshots in the morning, we got worried and believed that troops of the two countries might have started fighting,” he said.
Clashes on the border have occurred for years, during the two-decade rule of Afghanistan’s US-backed government and since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021.
Clashes between Afghan and Pakistani security forces have also at times closed the second most important crossing between the two countries, at Chaman to the south.
Pakistan’s foreign minister told a security conference in Germany on Sunday that the risks of militancy stemming from Afghan soil could affect the world.
A Taliban foreign ministry spokesperson said later Pakistan should raise issues in private and not at public forums.
The foreign ministry said the Taliban administration would not allow its territory to be used against other countries, particularly against its neighbors.

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan

Related

High-risk volcano search for Philippine plane with 4 aboard

High-risk volcano search for Philippine plane with 4 aboard
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

High-risk volcano search for Philippine plane with 4 aboard

High-risk volcano search for Philippine plane with 4 aboard
  • The Cessna 340, which was bound for Manila, took off from Albay province southeast of the capital Saturday morning
  • Authorities spotted suspected wreckage, including the tail, scattered about 350 meters near the crater on the southwestern slope of Mayon Volcano
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

MANILA: Philippine authorities said Monday they would verify whether the wreckage of a small plane spotted near the crater of a restive volcano was that of a Cessna aircraft that went missing with four people on board over the weekend.
The Cessna 340, which was bound for Manila, took off from Albay province southeast of the capital Saturday morning with two Filipino pilots and two Australian passengers but has not been heard from since then, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.
The Australians were working for a geothermal power company, officials said.
Mayor Carlos Baldo of Albay’s Camalig town and other officials told reporters Sunday that, during an aerial search, authorities spotted the suspected wreckage, including the tail, scattered about 1,150 feet (350 meters) near the crater on the southwestern slope of Mayon Volcano but there was no indication of people.
Eric Apolonio, spokesperson of the government’s civil aviation authority, said experts and investigators from the agency would have to examine the wreckage to determine if it was the missing Cessna plane with registry number RP-C2080 and to determine the fate of the four people on board.
A ground search was hampered by rainy weather over the weekend and dozens of search and rescue personnel may scale the 8,077-foot (2,462-meter) Mayon if the weather clears Monday. The search teams would have to be closely monitored by volcano experts and local officials given the restiveness of Mayon, one of the country’s 24 active volcanoes.
“It’s a very risky operation,” Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology director Teresito Bacolcol told The Associated Press. “It’s a race against time and it’s a matter of life and death but there’s also the danger of rockfalls and volcanic lahar.”
Rescue contingents could enter a permanent danger zone 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) around the volcano because “it’s an extraordinary situation,” but the search and rescue should be carried out by well-trained experts, who should be backed up by standby emergency contingents and made aware of the high risks involved, Bacolcol said.
A popular tourist attraction because of its near-perfect cone, Mayon last erupted in 2018, displacing tens of thousands of villagers.
It’s currently under the second of five volcano alert levels, meaning volcanic earthquakes, steam and gas emissions, ground deformation and intermittent ash and steam blasts have been sporadically detected. Alert five means a major and deadly volcanic eruption is underway.
Separately, a single-engine Cessna plane that went missing Jan. 24 with six people on board in the northern Philippine province of Isabela remained missing. Officials said a search for the plane was continuing on and off, depending on the weather, in a remote mountainous hinterland in Isabela.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Update Death toll jumps to 45 in Philippine military plane crash: Armed forces photos
World
Death toll jumps to 45 in Philippine military plane crash: Armed forces
Korean Air jet overshoots runway in central Philippines
World
Korean Air jet overshoots runway in central Philippines

New Zealand says cyclone damage could exceed $8bn, announces emergency funding

New Zealand says cyclone damage could exceed $8bn, announces emergency funding
Updated 20 February 2023
Reuters

New Zealand says cyclone damage could exceed $8bn, announces emergency funding

New Zealand says cyclone damage could exceed $8bn, announces emergency funding
  • Prime Minister Chris Hipkins calls Cyclone Gabrielle New Zealand’s biggest natural disaster this century
  • National state of emergency extended a further seven days to help the recovery and relief efforts
Updated 20 February 2023
Reuters

WELLINGTON: New Zealand warned on Monday the final cost of the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle, which has left at least 11 people dead, could rise above $8 billion as authorities announced emergency funding to help in the recovery efforts.
The cyclone hit the North Island’s northernmost region on Feb. 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread destruction. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand’s biggest natural disaster this century.
“The required investment to reconnect our communities and future-proof our nation’s infrastructure is going to be significant and it will require hard decisions,” said Hipkins at a news conference announcing an emergency NZ$300 million ($187.08 million) cyclone relief package.
Earlier on Monday Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the total cost to government could be similar to the NZ$13.5 billion ($8.42 billion) it spent rebuilding Christchurch after the devastating 2011 earthquake.
Robertson has been appointed Cyclone Recovery Minister, in addition to his existing portfolio.
The interim package provides NZ$250 million to fix critical roads across disaster hit regions, and a further NZ$50 million in emergency support was set aside for businesses and primary producers. More relief and re-building funding from the government is expected.
Hipkins also extended the national state of emergency, which was declared last week for only the third time in its history, a further seven days to help the recovery and relief efforts.
Police have confirmed 11 deaths in circumstances related to the cyclone, most of those have been in Hawke’s Bay in the North Island. Roughly 2,200 people are still unaccounted for.
New Zealand police commissioner Andrew Coster told the AM Show on Monday the number of deaths would likely rise, adding that difficulty with communications is hampering efforts to make contact with affected people.
New Zealand has deployed 60 Starlink satellites, built by Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, with another 30 on the way, to plug gaps in the telecommunications network as roughly 15,000 people across the North Island remain without power.
Recovery efforts are continuing with search and rescue teams still working in cyclone damaged areas, while power and telecommunications remain down for some homes. Roads are closed and people are reporting issues getting cash.

Topics: New Zealand

Related

New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases
World
New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases
New Zealand’s next PM known for his candour, diet, and poor dress sense
Offbeat
New Zealand’s next PM known for his candour, diet, and poor dress sense

Donald Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll

Donald Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

Donald Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll

Donald Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll
  • After a slow start, Republican presidential prospects are streaming into the leadoff presidential caucus state
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa: Nikki Haley is swinging through Iowa this week fresh off announcing her presidential campaign. Her fellow South Carolinian Republican, Sen. Tim Scott, will also be here as he decides his political future. And former Vice President Mike Pence was just in the state courting influential evangelical Christian activists.
After a slow start, Republican presidential prospects are streaming into the leadoff presidential caucus state. Notably absent from the lineup, at least for now, is former President Donald Trump.
Few of the White House hopefuls face the lofty expectations in Iowa that Trump does. He finished a competitive second to devout social conservative Ted Cruz in 2016, and went on to carry the state twice, by healthy margins, as the Republican presidential nominee in the 2016 and 2020 elections.
“It is genuinely impossible for this guy to try to manage these expectations. They are enormous. They are self-made,” said Luke Martz, a veteran Iowa Republican strategist who helped lead Mitt Romney’s 2012 Iowa caucus campaign. “I don’t see how anyone who is saying ‘I’m the guy’ can come in and even get even a second-place finish.”
Yet, in the three months since he announced his bid for a comeback, Trump has not set foot in Iowa, the first place his claim of party dominance will be tested early next year.
To be sure, Trump has a campaign presence in Iowa. Alex Latcham, who is part of Trump’s national team but is based in the state, has been working on landing a caucus campaign director. But Trump held a kickoff rally on Jan. 28 in South Carolina, where his 2016 primary victory sealed his status as GOP frontrunner. And he squeezed in a speaking spot earlier that day at the annual state GOP meeting in New Hampshire, where he also won the first-in-the-nation primary seven years ago.
Though the caucuses remain nearly a year off, they remain the first event on the calendar, and some Iowa GOP activists have taken notice of Trump’s absence.
“I found that quite interesting,” Gloria Mazza, chairwoman of the Polk County GOP, said of Trump’s New Hampshire and South Carolina stops. “Because Iowa is first in the nation, doesn’t everybody come here first?”
Meanwhile, others are making inroads.
Though Pence is not yet a candidate, his advocacy group Advancing American Values last week launched a campaign to organize opposition to school policies like one in an eastern Iowa district that has become a flashpoint among conservatives.
Pence was in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday rallying opponents of a policy by the nearby Linn-Mar Community School District that’s at issue in a federal lawsuit. The school board last year enacted a measure allowing transgender students to request a gender support plan to begin socially transitioning at school without the permission of their parents.
The issue, an early focus of 2024 Republican presidential prospects, is particularly contentious among Christian conservatives, with whom Pence routinely says he identifies. And at Wednesday’s event at a pizza restaurant — it had the feel of an early caucus campaign stop — Pence illustrated its traction.
“We don’t co-parent with government,” Pence told a cheering audience of more than 100. “We trust parents to protect their children and no one will ever protect America’s children better than their moms and dads.”
Haley has rallies planned in the Des Moines and Cedar Rapids areas on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, Scott is speaking an event at Drake University on Wednesday, part of what aides call a national listening tour aimed at informing his plans, before addressing the annual Polk County Republican fundraiser in suburban Des Moines that evening.
Quietly making inroads is former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who visited Iowa in January, and met last week with legislative Republicans in the Capitol in Des Moines and Republican activists in western Iowa.
Though several would-be candidates including Trump were in Iowa last year campaigning for midterm candidates, these first impressions at the outset of the GOP presidential primary are important. That’s especially true as many in the GOP wait to see whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proceeds with a White House bid.
But as the field of candidates grows in the coming months, Trump still retains a core of Republican support that could be hard to overcome.
In October, 57 percent of Iowa Republicans said they hoped Trump decided to run in 2024, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, while 33 percent said they hoped he would not and 10 percent said they were not sure.
“Of course, there’s a contingent that will support him regardless,” Iowa Republican national committeeman Steve Scheffler said. “But there’s an increasing number of people who want to kick the tires before making a decision. That’s what gives others an open door.”

Topics: US Donald Trump

Related

Haley announces presidential campaign, challenging Trump
World
Haley announces presidential campaign, challenging Trump
Trump kicks off White House campaign with events in New Hampshire, South Carolina
World
Trump kicks off White House campaign with events in New Hampshire, South Carolina

Latest updates

Philippines, US discuss joint coast guard patrols in South China Sea
Philippines, US discuss joint coast guard patrols in South China Sea
Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum
Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum
Saudi Ministry of Tourism working to raise pilgrim capacity ahead of Ramadan 
Saudi Ministry of Tourism working to raise pilgrim capacity ahead of Ramadan 
First ever World Padel League to be held in Dubai
First ever World Padel League to be held in Dubai
Stars shine in Arab gowns on BAFTAs red carpet in London
Stars shine in Arab gowns on BAFTAs red carpet in London

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.