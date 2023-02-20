You are here

  • Home
  • Emaar The Economic City signs $270m term loan agreement with PIF 

Emaar The Economic City signs $270m term loan agreement with PIF 

Emaar The Economic City signs $270m term loan agreement with PIF 
Through the term loan agreement, the company aims to enhance strategic plans and projects in King Abdullah Economic City. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wz2b8

Updated 35 sec ago
  Arab News 

Emaar The Economic City signs $270m term loan agreement with PIF 

Emaar The Economic City signs $270m term loan agreement with PIF 
Updated 35 sec ago
  Arab News 

RIYADH: Emaar The Economic City has signed a term loan agreement of up to SR1 billion ($270 million) with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, according to a filing to the Kingdom’s stock exchange.  

The statement noted that the loan will be repaid through a single bullet payment upon maturity.  

The financing period for the term loan is 18 months from the date of the agreement, it added.  

The filing further noted that the term loan agreement is guaranteed by real estate assets within King Abdullah Economic City which has a market value of no less than SR1.5 billion.  

The company also provided promissory notes pursuant to the agreement, the filing added.  

Through the term loan agreement, the company aims to enhance strategic plans and projects in King Abdullah Economic City.  

“These projects and plans will help support the growth and development of KAEC to become a leading industrial, commercial and tourism hub for the Western Coast of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Emaar EC in the filing.  

Earlier this month, Emaar EC signed a rescheduling agreement with the Saudi British Bank revising the terms of SR976.25 million Shariah-compliant outstanding long-term Tawarruq facility.  

The original loan amounted to SR2 billion, while the total current facilities amounted to SR1.28 billion, it stated in a bourse filing.  

The amended terms of the facility also include a grace period up to June 2023 and repayment starting from June 2023 until December 2029 in semi-annual installments. 

Before rescheduling, the financing period was from September 2014 until September 2021, the company said in a statement to Tadawul.  

In November 2022, Emaar EC announced the sale of an industrial plot to Ceer National Automotive Co. to build a specialized factory for electric vehicles. 

The deal was valued at SR359.04 million, which Ceer will pay Emaar EC in installments over 15 years, according to a Tadawul statement.  

Upon completion, the manufacturing facility will create thousands of direct and indirect high-skilled jobs, most of them dedicated to Saudi nationals. 

Topics: Emaar The Economic City loan PIF Investment

Related

Emaar Economic City appoints PIF division head as chairman 
Business & Economy
Emaar Economic City appoints PIF division head as chairman 
Ceer EV plant to be built in Emaar EC in $95m deal
Business & Economy
Ceer EV plant to be built in Emaar EC in $95m deal

Saudi Ministry of Tourism working to raise pilgrim capacity ahead of Ramadan 

Saudi Ministry of Tourism working to raise pilgrim capacity ahead of Ramadan 
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Ministry of Tourism working to raise pilgrim capacity ahead of Ramadan 

Saudi Ministry of Tourism working to raise pilgrim capacity ahead of Ramadan 
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism is working on plans to raise pilgrim capacity in Makkah and Madinah to meet the growing demand for accommodation during the Ramadan holy month. 

The Kingdom’s Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khatib, on his Twitter page, said that the ministry is planning to operate an additional 9,000 hotel rooms in Madinah before Ramadan. 

“I met with businessmen and operators of the hospitality sector in Madinah, and we were briefed on the readiness of the city’s hotels to receive visitors and Umrah performers in the Ramadan season,” said Al-Khatib. 

In 2022, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah offered services to seven million Umrah visitors including four million worshipers with Umrah visas.

In the same year the Kingdom for the first time allowed people who had a tourist visa to the Kingdom to perform Umrah during their stay in the country.

Al-Khateeb further noted that the ministry is working to elevate the quality of the hospitality sector in the Kingdom, by empowering the private sector with legislation and financing solutions.

Meanwhile, the Royal Commission for AlUla, also known as the RCU, has announced the launch of a portal for obtaining tourism and recreational permits and licenses, as the historical site steadily emerges as a global tourism destination. 

The new portal is being launched to provide services for AlUla and develop the governorate’s operations and automate the procedures. 

RCU has also urged everyone to visit the e-services portal to submit the necessary details for obtaining tourism and recreational permits.

As Saudi Arabia pursues its journey to become a global tourism hub, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, the Kingdom, earlier this month, launched a new digital tourism strategy in a bid to attract more visitors to the Kingdom. 

The outline of the plan was announced by Al-Khateeb during the global and technology-leading LEAP 2023 forum.

The new digital tourism strategy also has the support of the World Tourism Organization, the World Bank and digital partners such as Microsoft and Cisco.

“We want travelers and visitors to be sure that the tourism sector in the Kingdom operates within smart regulations,” said Al-Khatib.

The digital plan includes nine programs and will be completed by 2025.

Saudi Arabia’s national tourism strategy aims to create one million jobs in the tourism sector, along with attracting 100 million visitors annually by 2030.

 

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Tourism Ramadan 

Related

Tourists visit the Nabataean archaeological site of al-Hijr (Hegra), near the northwestern Saudi city of Al-Ula. (AFP file photo
Saudi Arabia
AlUla launches portal for entertainment, tourism licenses

AI offers both opportunities and challenges in defense sector, say experts at IDC 

AI offers both opportunities and challenges in defense sector, say experts at IDC 
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

AI offers both opportunities and challenges in defense sector, say experts at IDC 

AI offers both opportunities and challenges in defense sector, say experts at IDC 
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The increasing use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, neuro and biotechnology are not only creating new opportunities and efficiencies but also bringing social uncertainty, risks and tensions in the defense sector, experts said during a panel discussion at the International Defense Conference in Abu Dhabi.  

Speaking at the conference, the UAE's Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar Sultana Al Olama. said artificial intelligence tools often lack ethical decision-making capabilities like humans. 

“The limitations are the challenges you have with false positives. Ethical decision-making with a high level of competence is unfortunately not to the degree of a very well-trained human being, but with time we’re going to see that as we feed the systems with more and more data, they’re going to be able to give us a better output compared to what we have today,” said Al Olama.  

He pointed out that these systems do not have the same level of empathy and thinking as humans. “It is important that the decisions made are not too extreme or offensive.”  

Al Olama further noted that more cooperation between countries and entities is needed to ensure a better outcome in terms of the usage of AI in both the civilian and military worlds.  

John W. Nicholson Jr, CEO of Lockheed Martin Middle East opined that training people with these advanced technologies is the key to a better future.  

“Even though AI offers a lot in terms of efficiency and better decision-making, the man in the front of the machine is making the final decision, which clearly indicates the crucial role of human beings in controlling these technologies,” he said.  

According to Nicholson Jr, AI is not about replacing human decision-making but rather enhancing human decision-making. “Al is very good at detecting anomalies and this allows the human to come in and verify what needs to be done.”  

During the panel discussion, Roy Donelson, CEO of Raytheon MENA said that threats associated with the advent of AI are becoming more complex and unpredictable. 

“Many technologies are out there and AI is one of them… you have directed energy hypersonic. The list goes on…how these are integrated…could be the key in the future. Our goal is to deter conflict… to ensure that the capabilities that we and our partners have are so good that no one would want to risk conflict with us,” said Donelson. 

Topics: IDC conference AI defese

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; India’s Russian oil imports surge to a record in January 

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; India’s Russian oil imports surge to a record in January 
Updated 20 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; India’s Russian oil imports surge to a record in January 

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; India’s Russian oil imports surge to a record in January 
Updated 20 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices went up on Monday, after settling down $2 a barrel on Friday, as optimism rose over China’s demand recovery. 

Brent crude went up 41 cents, or 0.49 percent, to $83.41 a barrel at 08.12 a.m. Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $76.69 a barrel, up 35 cents. 

India’s Russian oil imports surge to a record in January 

India’s Russian oil imports climbed to a record 1.4 million barrels per day in January, up 9.2 percent from December, with Moscow still the top monthly oil seller to New Delhi, followed by Iraq and Saudi Arabia, data from trade sources showed. 

Last month Russian oil accounted for about 27 percent of the 5 million bpd of crude imported by India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, the data showed. 

India’s oil imports typically rise in December and January as state-run refiners avoid maintenance shutdowns in the first quarter to meet their annual production targets fixed by the government. 

Refiners in India, which rarely used to buy Russian oil because of costly logistics, have emerged as Russia’s key oil client, snapping up discounted crude shunned by Western nations since the invasion of Ukraine last February. 

Last month India’s imports of Russian Sokol crude oil were the highest so far at 100,900 bpd, as output from the Sakhalin 1 field resumed under a new Russian operator, the data showed. 

In January, India’s imports of oil from Canada rose to 314,000 bpd as Reliance Industries boosted purchases of long-haul crude, the data showed. 

Canada emerged as the fifth-largest supplier to India in January after the UAE, the data showed. 

India’s Iraqi oil imports in January rose to a seven-month high of 983,000 bpd, up 11 percent from December, the data showed. 

During April-January, the first 10 months of this fiscal year, Iraq continued to be the largest oil supplier to India, while Russia became the second-biggest supplier, replacing Saudi Arabia which is now in third place, the data showed. 

Higher purchases of Russian oil dragged down Indian imports from the Middle East to an all-time low of 48 percent and member nations of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries declined to the lowest ever, the data showed. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia India

Related

Update Oil update: Oil heads for weekly loss on rate hike worries, ample supply
Business & Economy
Oil update: Oil heads for weekly loss on rate hike worries, ample supply
Oil Updates — Crude up; Guyana sees potential for lucrative carbon-offset business 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude up; Guyana sees potential for lucrative carbon-offset business 

Canada unveils sustainable jobs plan for future green economy

Canada unveils sustainable jobs plan for future green economy
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

Canada unveils sustainable jobs plan for future green economy

Canada unveils sustainable jobs plan for future green economy
  • The plan includes steps such as setting up a sustainable jobs secretariat to coordinate government policies and a partnership council to promote consultation with provinces, labor unions and others
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

ALBERTA: Canada has released a long-awaited sustainable jobs plan, laying out how the federal government plans to help train workers for roles in the coming clean energy economy as the world aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The plan, to be followed by legislation later this year, includes steps such as setting up a sustainable jobs secretariat to coordinate government policies and a partnership council to promote consultation with provinces, labor unions and others.

Canada said it is also planning to improve labor market data collection and advance funding for skills development, although the document did not outline any new government spending. From 2025 the government plans to release a new sustainable jobs plan every five years.

“Canada has what it takes to become the clean energy and technology supplier of choice in a net-zero world,” Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a news release.

Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been promising sustainable jobs legislation since 2019. But in Canada, the world’s fourth-largest crude oil producer, the concept of retraining workers for clean energy jobs, also called a “Just Transition,” became a lightening rod for criticism.

In the crude-producing province Alberta, conservative Premier Danielle Smith has accused Trudeau of wanting to phase out the oil and gas sector.

The Alberta government is “perplexed” by the jobs plan not mentioning a liquefied natural gas export strategy and has “grave concerns” about it not recognizing the provinces’ right to manage their own natural resources, Smith said in a statement on Friday.

“This kind of dysfunctional communication by the federal government with our province cannot continue if Canada is to have any chance of achieving its 2050 emissions reduction targets,” she said.

The federal government said enormous clean energy opportunities are emerging in oil-producing provinces, from hydrogen to critical minerals. There will also be sustainable jobs in conventional energy industries as Canadian producers aim to lower the carbon intensity of their crude, according to the document.

“Rather than a shortage of jobs, in Canada we are much more likely to see an abundance of sustainable jobs with a shortage of workers required to fill them,” the plan said.

Think tanks Clean Energy Canada expects jobs in the sector will grow by 3.4 percent annually over the next decade, nearly four times faster than the Canadian average.

Topics: Canada clean energy

Related

US down Canada, Brazil’s Marta makes winning return
Sport
US down Canada, Brazil’s Marta makes winning return
Too warm in Canada: world’s largest ice rink may not open photos
Offbeat
Too warm in Canada: world’s largest ice rink may not open

Global luxury sector to get a boost on China’s reopening

Global luxury sector to get a boost on China’s reopening
Updated 19 February 2023
AFP

Global luxury sector to get a boost on China’s reopening

Global luxury sector to get a boost on China’s reopening
  • 2023 to be the ‘year of Chinese consumer,’ analyst predicts
Updated 19 February 2023
AFP

PARIS: After a year of record sales and profits despite slowing global growth the luxury sector is looking to the reopening of China to deliver further expansion in 2023.

The world’s largest luxury group LVMH posted a 23-percent jump in sales to a record of €79 billion ($86 billion) in 2022 and saw profits climb 17 percent to €14 billion.

The company’s chief executive, Bernard Arnault, wants to continue along that path in 2023, “at the risk of becoming boring.”

LVMH’s rivals also managed blistering growth in sales and profits last year.

Sales at Hermes jumped 29 percent to €11.6 billion and profits soared 38 percent to a record €3.4 billion.

Kering, despite a tough time for its flagship brand Gucci, still managed a 15-percent increase in sales to €20 billion, while profits rose 14 percent to €3.6 billion.

Ferrari also saw sales race to a new record of €5 billion, delivering 13,221 vehicles last year.

The 2022 results were barely dented by the disruption in China linked to end of its coronavirus-related travel restrictions and their progressive lifting at the end of the year, with LVMH calling the month of December an “air pocket.”

Only Hermes escaped unscathed.

“There was no drop in traffic in our stores,” said Hermes chief executive Axel Dumas.

The company’s sales rose 30.7 percent in its Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan.

The gradual reopening of China — which abandoned the last of the draconian travel restrictions of its zero-COVID policy on Jan. 8 — should help its economy expand by 5.2 percent in 2023, according to the International Monetary Fund’s latest forecast.

With the restrictions having restrained consumption, the reopening of the Chinese economy is being looked at as a growth opportunity for 2023.

Analysts at UBS say 2023 will be the “year of the Chinese consumer,” noting that the pandemic restrictions pushed down the share of Chinese consumers in global luxury spending to 17 percent last year, compared with 33 percent before the pandemic.

“The Chinese clientele is much more important than it was in 2019,” LVMH’s Financial Director Jean-Jacques Guiony told journalists.

Guiony does not expect Chinese tourists to return to Europe, where they traditionally spent heavily on luxury goods, before next year.

Instead, luxury groups are focusing on Chinese consumers at home.

LVMH’s Arnault said it was no secret that China needs growth and that the government would likely take steps to facilitate economic expansion as the country reopens.

“If that is indeed the case — and it began in the month of January — we have every reason to be confident, even optimistic about the Chinese market,” he said at the presentation of LVMH’s 2022 results.

China is a “volcano ready to explode,” said Arnaud Cadart at asset manager Flornoy Ferri.

“There is an incredible amount of savings that has been built up, an incredible reserve in the hands of the well-off class which wants to purchase luxury goods,” he added.

Cadart estimated the luxury market in China could jump by 30 percent this year.

Kering’s chief executive Francois-Henri Pinault visited China at the end of January and said he was amazed by the people thronging stores “like the virus had never been in China.”

“This is a good sign,” said Pinault, who also welcomed moves by Chinese authorities to boost domestic consumption.

Topics: China

Related

Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi against aiding Russia in Ukraine
World
Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi against aiding Russia in Ukraine
Foreigners resume cutting Chinese bond holdings in January 
Business & Economy
Foreigners resume cutting Chinese bond holdings in January 

Latest updates

Emaar The Economic City signs $270m term loan agreement with PIF 
Emaar The Economic City signs $270m term loan agreement with PIF 
Williams set to saddle first Saudi runner
Williams set to saddle first Saudi runner
Williams set to saddle first Saudi runner
Williams set to saddle first Saudi runner
New training academy to enhance media creativity in OIC states
New training academy to enhance media creativity in OIC states
Saudi Arabia signs projects worth $48 million for quake-struck Syria and Turkiye
Saudi Arabia signs projects worth $48 million for quake-struck Syria and Turkiye

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.