You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Minister of Energy, US Senator discuss the Kingdom’s efforts to lead the energy transition

Saudi Minister of Energy, US Senator discuss the Kingdom’s efforts to lead the energy transition

Saudi Minister of Energy, US Senator discuss the Kingdom’s efforts to lead the energy transition
The officials focused on the energy field in particular and examined the local as well as regional initiatives pursued by the Kingdom. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n6ccn

Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Minister of Energy, US Senator discuss the Kingdom’s efforts to lead the energy transition

Saudi Minister of Energy, US Senator discuss the Kingdom’s efforts to lead the energy transition
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman has met with US Senator Mitch McConnell to discuss the Kingdom’s efforts to lead the global energy transition, Saudi Press Agency reported.

This came as part of a meeting held at the minister’s office in Riyadh on Feb. 19 which witnessed the participation of other members of the US Senate who are visiting the Kingdom.

The officials focused on the energy field in particular and examined the local as well as regional initiatives pursued by the Kingdom, including the Saudi Green Initiative and the Green Middle East Initiative.

There was also discussion around the Kingdom’s continuous works in the field of clean energy technologies in an attempt to manage emissions of hydrocarbons, renewable energy sources, and clean hydrogen.

Moreover, the officials also reviewed the historical cooperation and friendship between the two countries in all fields in addition to discussing developments in the global energy market conditions.

Just last month, the Kingdom’s foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the “strong partnership” between Saudi Arabia and the US in ensuring energy market stability will be a key factor in the global economic recovery.

“We have a strong partnership with the US and we continue to work through that partnership,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia is committed to transitioning toward a clean energy future, but the switch could take decades,” he added.

 

Topics: Saudi US business

11 deals worth $1.2bn signed on first day of IDEX, NAVDEX

11 deals worth $1.2bn signed on first day of IDEX, NAVDEX
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

11 deals worth $1.2bn signed on first day of IDEX, NAVDEX

11 deals worth $1.2bn signed on first day of IDEX, NAVDEX
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Eleven deals worth 4.5 billion dirhams ($1.2 billion) were signed on the first day of the International Defense Exhibition and the Naval Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

The deals were signed between Tawazun Council — the independent government entity that works closely with the UAE's Ministry of Defense and security agencies to maximize value through acquisition systems — and local and international companies.

The two exhibitions began in Abu Dhabi on Monday and will continue until Friday.

Zayed Saeed Al-Meraikhi, the official spokesman for Tawazun Council, said the council on behalf of the Defense Ministry signed six contracts worth 2.3 billion dirhams with local companies and five deals worth 2.2 billion dirhams with international companies.

He said Tawazun Council signed a contract worth 2.14 billion dirhams with Halcon, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to procure the Thunder P3 system and a 78 million dirhams contract with Maplin Marine Systems and Services to provide vessels’ technical support services.

Also signed were a 45 million dirhams contract with Mohamed Abdulrahman Al-Bahar LLC to provide technical support services on caterpillar vehicles, a contract worth 26 million dirhams with Atlas Telecom to procure SR Hawk radars and portable radars, and a contract with Romco International to procure mine clearance system for 4 million dirhams.

The sixth local contract was signed with Al Hamra Trades to procure and provide maintenance services on inspection devices and explosives detectors. The contract value is 8 million dirhams.

Majed Ahmed Al-Jaberi, another spokesman for the council, announced the contracts signed with international companies.

They include a 1.5 billion dirhams contract with the Indonesian company PT Pal for the procurement of a multi-mission vessel. Another contract worth 421 million dirhams was signed with Thales LAS of France for the procurement of GM403 radars.

Topics: IDEX NAVDEX Defense UAE deals

Related

GAMI launches Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2023, eyes expansion video
Business & Economy
GAMI launches Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2023, eyes expansion

PIF’s Saudi Arabian Military Industries announces the launch of an industrial complex amid localization

PIF’s Saudi Arabian Military Industries announces the launch of an industrial complex amid localization
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

PIF’s Saudi Arabian Military Industries announces the launch of an industrial complex amid localization

PIF’s Saudi Arabian Military Industries announces the launch of an industrial complex amid localization
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Public Investment Fund owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries has announced the launch of the Land Systems Industrial Park in Riyadh.

The new industrial complex aims to localize defense industries as well as build local capabilities in the field of engineering and design of ground systems, testing, and further qualifying systems, Saudi Press Agency reported.

An agreement was signed on the sidelines of the International Defense Exhibition 2023 with global architecture, engineering, and consulting firm Ghafari Associates centered around the design of the complex, which will be dedicated to the manufacture of armored vehicles and the integration and harmonization of advanced ground systems.

It also includes the manufacture, assembly, testing, and maintenance of ground systems, which leads to the development of the defense industries sector in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

“The agreement will open horizons of international cooperation with major regional and international companies, adding that this participation is an affirmation of the unlimited support and care of the wise leadership for the defense and security industries sector in the Kingdom, towards enhancing the strategic independence of the Kingdom and developing its capabilities,” saidWalid Abukhaled CEO of the state-owned firm, according to SPA.

“The national defense industry and seeking to support the localization of this promising sector with more than 50 percent of spending on military equipment and services by 2030, so that the sector becomes an important tributary to the Saudi economy, through technology transfer, support for the local investor, job opportunities for Saudis, and maximizing its contributions to the national economy,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) Public Investment Fund (PIF) IDEX 2023

Related

SAMI to implement first international training for aerostructure manufacturing 
Business & Economy
SAMI to implement first international training for aerostructure manufacturing 

RSG launches new water sports and diving brands – Wama and Galaxea

RSG launches new water sports and diving brands – Wama and Galaxea
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

RSG launches new water sports and diving brands – Wama and Galaxea

RSG launches new water sports and diving brands – Wama and Galaxea
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Red Sea Global has revealed two new brands as part of its diving and water sports offering.

Wama, named from combining the word ‘water’ in English and Arabic, is responsible for creating water sport adventures, while Galaxea is named after a coral prevalent in the Red Sea and will offer diving experiences that let guests explore life below the water. 

The latter company is working closely with Saudi Water Sports & Diving Federation, alongside PADI International, to ensure that all diving facilities operated by Galaxea lead in regenerative tourism standards.

John Pagano, group CEO of RSG, said: “Creating experiences is just as important as building hotels, and Wama and Galaxea are sure to deliver unforgettable adventures for our guests.

“Whether it’s kayaking, canoeing, stand-up paddleboarding, foiling, kite surfing, sailing, or exploring the Red Sea’s incredible submarine world, Wama and Galaxea will create extraordinary moments and beautiful memories that last a lifetime.”

He added: “What’s more, these brands have been created with sustainability at their core and will continue to build on our ambition to deliver a regenerative approach to tourism development and operations.” 

The multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and AMAALA, rebranded as RSG last year, promised the establishment of a series of RSG-owned subsidiary businesses.

According to RSG, these subsidiary businesses would prioritize stringent sustainability standards while continuing to support the evolution of developments into destinations that will play a critical role in the Saudi tourism sector. 

Wama and Galaxea are the first two subsidiary businesses to be announced since then, ahead of The Red Sea welcoming its first guests this year.

Topics: Red Sea Global rsg

Related

Saudi-based developer RSG achieves top green rating for its workers’ village
Business & Economy
Saudi-based developer RSG achieves top green rating for its workers’ village
Exclusive RSG partners with The Ocean Race to promote next generation of sailors   
Business & Economy
RSG partners with The Ocean Race to promote next generation of sailors   

Closing bell: Saudi bourse plummets 122 points to close at 10,370 

Closing bell: Saudi bourse plummets 122 points to close at 10,370 
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi bourse plummets 122 points to close at 10,370 

Closing bell: Saudi bourse plummets 122 points to close at 10,370 
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index lost 122.20 points — or 1.16 percent — on Monday to close at 10,370.17. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 1.33 percent to 1,417.61, the parallel market Nomu declined 0.44 percent to 19,286.88. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.46 billion ($920 million) as 35 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 180 receded. 

Among sectoral indices, 20 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined, while the Software & Services Index closed marginally high. 

The worst-performing index on Monday was the pharma, biotech and life science industry, which plunged 3.60 percent to 2,825.86. 

Insurance, diversified financials and banking witnessed massive selling as the sectors tanked 2 percent, 1.87 percent and 1.36 percent, respectively. 

Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. was the worst-performing stock of the day as it stumbled 5.65 percent to SR23.40. 

The other prominent losers were Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., Gulf Insurance Group, Wataniya Insurance Co. and Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. 

However, the best performer was Etihad Etisalat Co., which surged 5.71 percent to SR37. The telecommunications major on Sunday recommended an 11.5 percent cash dividend for 2022, at SR1.15 per share, amounting to SR885.5 million. 

On the announcements front, Emaar The Economic City informed the Saudi Stock Exchange that, on Feb. 19, it signed a term loan agreement of up to SR1 billion with the Public Investment Fund, a significant shareholder. 

The loan will be repaid through a single bullet payment at maturity within 18 months from the date of the agreement, according to a filing to Tadawul. 

The facility is guaranteed by real estate assets within King Abdullah Economic City, with a market value of no less than SR1.5 billion.  

The deal aims to enhance strategic plans and projects to become a leading industrial, commercial and tourism hub for the Kingdom’s western region. The company’s share price slipped 1 percent to SR7.77. 

National Building and Marketing Co. also announced that its board of directors approved the issuance of Murabaha Saudi riyal-denominated sukuk worth SR100 million, which will be offered in several tranches based on the existing market conditions.  

The issuance aims to enhance NBM’s working capital and capital expansions. 

The statement noted that the sukuk issuance is pending the approval of the Capital Market Authority. NBM’s share price, however, dropped 3.24 percent to SR221.20. 

Meanwhile, Qassim Cement Co.’s board of directors recommended a 6 percent dividend payout, or SR0.6 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, disbursing a total dividend of SR54 million. QACCO’s share price fell slightly to SR66.70.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing bell: Saudi bourse sheds 55 points as food index takes a hit 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi bourse sheds 55 points as food index takes a hit 

Saudi industrial sector offers huge opportunities, says minister

Saudi industrial sector offers huge opportunities, says minister
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi industrial sector offers huge opportunities, says minister

Saudi industrial sector offers huge opportunities, says minister
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef wants the business sector to take advantage of the huge opportunities the Kingdom has to offer as it seeks to diversify its sources of income by expanding its industrial base.

Speaking at the Sixth Riyadh Industrialists Council meeting organized by the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce, the minister said thanks to the government’s efforts the industrial sector has witnessed significant growth.

According to official statistics, the number of industrial units in Saudi Arabia has surpassed more than 10,000.

Alkhorayef said many opportunities are available in the Kingdom’s industrial sector and international companies are also taking keen interest in making investments in Saudi Arabia.

He went on to say that his ministry  has identified key growth sectors and offered several incentives to encourage the private sector to come forward. The ministry is also working to help industrialists overcome global supply chain challenges.
Alkhorayef also highlighted the importance of the Industrialists Council, a platform where industrialists and other stakeholders can exchange opinions, proposals, aspirations and requirements in support of the national industry.
Abdullah Alkhorayef, a member of the board of directors and chairman of the Industrial Committee at the Riyadh Chamber, expressed confidence in the development the sector is witnessing and the incentives it is offering to increase competitiveness. 

During an open session, the CEO of Saudi Export-Import Bank, Saad Al-Khalab, the deputy minister for industrial strategies and sectors at the Ministry Industry and Mineral Resources, Abdulaziz Al-Ahmadi and the CEO of the Saudi Export Development Authority, Abdulrahman Althukair, discussed the initiatives and projects that are being worked on in the Kingdom’s industrial sector. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Vision 2030 Industrialization

Related

Saudi Industrial Development Fund approved $3.7bn in loans in 2022 
Business & Economy
Saudi Industrial Development Fund approved $3.7bn in loans in 2022 

Latest updates

In rare admission, Yemen’s Houthis confirm they released Al-Qaeda terrorists
In rare admission, Yemen’s Houthis confirm they released Al-Qaeda terrorists
Palestinian president under fire for ‘backing down’ over contentious UN Security Council resolution
Palestinian president under fire for ‘backing down’ over contentious UN Security Council resolution
Diriyah authority ranked among top 10 best workplaces in the Kingdom
Diriyah authority ranked among top 10 best workplaces in the Kingdom
Klopp hopes Liverpool have timing right as they bid for Madrid revenge
Klopp hopes Liverpool have timing right as they bid for Madrid revenge
Six Saudi photographers showcase their work following Misk micro-residency
Six rooms are bursting with color and personality, reflecting each photographer’s creations. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.