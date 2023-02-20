Saudi Minister of Energy, US Senator discuss the Kingdom’s efforts to lead the energy transition

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman has met with US Senator Mitch McConnell to discuss the Kingdom’s efforts to lead the global energy transition, Saudi Press Agency reported.

This came as part of a meeting held at the minister’s office in Riyadh on Feb. 19 which witnessed the participation of other members of the US Senate who are visiting the Kingdom.

The officials focused on the energy field in particular and examined the local as well as regional initiatives pursued by the Kingdom, including the Saudi Green Initiative and the Green Middle East Initiative.

There was also discussion around the Kingdom’s continuous works in the field of clean energy technologies in an attempt to manage emissions of hydrocarbons, renewable energy sources, and clean hydrogen.

Moreover, the officials also reviewed the historical cooperation and friendship between the two countries in all fields in addition to discussing developments in the global energy market conditions.

Just last month, the Kingdom’s foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the “strong partnership” between Saudi Arabia and the US in ensuring energy market stability will be a key factor in the global economic recovery.

“We have a strong partnership with the US and we continue to work through that partnership,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia is committed to transitioning toward a clean energy future, but the switch could take decades,” he added.