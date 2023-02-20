11 deals worth $1.2bn signed on first day of IDEX, NAVDEX

RIYADH: Eleven deals worth 4.5 billion dirhams ($1.2 billion) were signed on the first day of the International Defense Exhibition and the Naval Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

The deals were signed between Tawazun Council — the independent government entity that works closely with the UAE's Ministry of Defense and security agencies to maximize value through acquisition systems — and local and international companies.

The two exhibitions began in Abu Dhabi on Monday and will continue until Friday.

Zayed Saeed Al-Meraikhi, the official spokesman for Tawazun Council, said the council on behalf of the Defense Ministry signed six contracts worth 2.3 billion dirhams with local companies and five deals worth 2.2 billion dirhams with international companies.

He said Tawazun Council signed a contract worth 2.14 billion dirhams with Halcon, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to procure the Thunder P3 system and a 78 million dirhams contract with Maplin Marine Systems and Services to provide vessels’ technical support services.

Also signed were a 45 million dirhams contract with Mohamed Abdulrahman Al-Bahar LLC to provide technical support services on caterpillar vehicles, a contract worth 26 million dirhams with Atlas Telecom to procure SR Hawk radars and portable radars, and a contract with Romco International to procure mine clearance system for 4 million dirhams.

The sixth local contract was signed with Al Hamra Trades to procure and provide maintenance services on inspection devices and explosives detectors. The contract value is 8 million dirhams.

Majed Ahmed Al-Jaberi, another spokesman for the council, announced the contracts signed with international companies.

They include a 1.5 billion dirhams contract with the Indonesian company PT Pal for the procurement of a multi-mission vessel. Another contract worth 421 million dirhams was signed with Thales LAS of France for the procurement of GM403 radars.