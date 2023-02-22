You are here

  Sheikh Hamad Hospital in Gaza opens two specialized units

Sheikh Hamad Hospital in Gaza opens two specialized units

Sheikh Hamad Hospital in Gaza opens two specialized units
Two specialized units have opened at Sheikh Hamad Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics in Gaza. (QNA)
Sheikh Hamad Hospital in Gaza opens two specialized units

Sheikh Hamad Hospital in Gaza opens two specialized units
  • Units will benefit many patients with diabetic foot and chronic diseases forced to travel abroad for treatment or face amputation
  • They will benefit many patients previously forced to travel abroad for treatment or face having their feet amputated or living with chronic pain, hospital bosses said
DOHA: Two specialized units have opened at Sheikh Hamad Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics in Gaza. One is for patients with foot complications resulting from diabetes, the other for people suffering from chronic diseases.

Dr. Khaled Abd El-Hadi, the vice chairperson of the hospital, said the units are the first of their kinds in the Gaza Strip, which has lacked the necessary medical expertise and equipment as a result of the Israeli blockade.

The expansion of the hospital’s services will benefit many patients with diabetes and chronic diseases, he added, who were previously forced to travel abroad for treatment or face the prospect of having their feet amputated, in the case of diabetes patients, or living with chronic pain because specialist treatments were not available.

The opening of the units coincided with a visit by a delegation from Qatar’s Ministry of Health and the Hamad Medical Corporation with the aim of enhancing the skills of medical staff and the quality of services provided by the hospital. Visiting medical teams performed complex cochlear implants, funded by the Qatari Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, and urology operations, and provided training for Gazan medical staff and guidance on prosthetics.

The hospital, which opened in 2019, is funded by the Qatar Fund for Development.

 

Topics: Qatar Gaza

Rawan Radwan

Nepalese 'Sight Messenger' awarded with Bahrain's prestigious Isa Award for Service to Humanity

Nepalese 'Sight Messenger' awarded with Bahrain's prestigious Isa Award for Service to Humanity
  • Doctor has helped cut the rate of treatable blindness in half and was awarded a $1m grant, offering an opportunity for growth
MANAMA: A Nepalese doctor has received Bahrain’s prestigious Isa Award for Service to Humanity for pioneering a mortality-reducing cataract procedure that has saved thousands of lives in his home country and beyond.

Dr. Sanduk Ruit, an ophthalmologist with more than 35 years’ experience, was awarded by Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa on Tuesday morning.

In the fifth round of the awards, $1 million was granted to the doctor, who developed a low-cost small-incision cataract surgery technique that has helped restore eyesight to more than 180,000 people in Bahrain and several developing nations around the world, including Ethiopia, Turkiye, North Korea, Vietnam, China, Egypt and more. The laureate was announced as the recipient of the prestigious award last month.

“We are happy to celebrate the exemplary humanitarian work done by Sanduk Ruit with you all,” said King Hamad, addressing the ceremony.

“If you look back 25-30 years ago, the prevalence of cataracts was one in 0.5 percent of the population and today it’s at 0.2 percent and that’s why it was important for us to move outside Nepal,” Ruit told Arab News at a press conference.

“Nepal represents one country in the developing world where the quality of cataract surgery is extremely high. If you look at the demography of Nepal, you’ll see a lot of people from the Indian subcontinent coming for cataract surgery in Nepal. A massive exodus. That’s why my aim is to take the system that we have, the know-how and streamline it as it is quite good to scale up to other countries where the need is so high.”

According to Ruit, the system is simple: Perform cataract surgeries with intra-ocular lens implants that can be mass-produced locally at a much-reduced cost. “We discovered that the cost of producing lenses in areas such as Europe and the West could cost up to $200 in a few years, and upon realizing that we can mass create the lenses locally using the same high-grade quality materials, the cost was reduced to $4.”

Ruit, founder of the Tilganga Eye Center and co-founder of the Tej Kohli & Ruit Foundation, is on a mission to cure half a million people of needless blindness in the developing world by 2030.

FASTFACT

Cataracts are caused by a buildup of protein that clouds the eye’s lens, which can lead to blurred vision and eventual blindness.

According to the WHO, 180 million people across the globe are visually disabled, 40-50 million of whom are blind. Though the procedures Ruit and his team of doctors and trainees have conducted are free of charge, he believes that streamlining the process of manufacturing lenses locally not only makes a difference to the person suffering, but it also lessens the burden of living with a disability, enabling the visually impaired and their families to become participating members of the community.

Due to his innovation, Ruit was also able to develop a surgical technique that minimizes the adverse effects of the surgery as well as shortens the recovery period.

“It is a matter of our happiness and pride as the board of trustees of the position the award has achieved on the global scene. Through the high demand we see and the humanitarian work we received, 139 individuals and institutions applied for the Isa Award for Service to Humanity,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al-Khalifa, special representative to King Hamad.

“Treating thousands of patients who are blind without charge is a lofty humanitarian act worthy of emulation in all areas of giving, so the board of trustees decided that he (Ruit) be awarded. and today he is honored by the grace of your majesty, may God preserve and protect you, by granting it to him, and we all congratulate him, wishing him all success in continuing giving.”
 

Topics: Isa Award for Services to Humanity

Israel sentences Islamic Jihad member to 22 months in prison

Israel sentences Islamic Jihad member to 22 months in prison
Israel sentences Islamic Jihad member to 22 months in prison

Israel sentences Islamic Jihad member to 22 months in prison
  • Israeli forces raids often ignite gunbattles with Palestinian militants
TEL AVIV, Israel: The Israeli military said Tuesday it has sentenced a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group to 22 months in prison after his arrest helped spark three days of heavy fighting in Gaza last year.
Bassam Al-Saadi’s sentence was handed down as part of a plea deal that included suspending an additional sentence and ordering Al-Saadi to pay compensation, the army said in a statement. Al-Saadi he had been convicted for illegal association, incitement and impersonation.
The statement said Al-Saadi, 62 at the time of his arrest, worked with other suspects to advance the group’s activities “within its student wing” by receiving funding from an Islamic Jihad operative in Gaza. He was arrested in August during a nighttime raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.
Palestinians frequently agree to plea deals in Israel, where, critics say, the courts often rely on secret evidence presented by security officials.
Islamic Jihad had demanded Al-Saadi’s release. The group is sponsored by Iran and has carried out scores of deadly attacks over the years targeting Israeli civilians. It operates in both the occupied West Bank and Gaza.
Israel said the group had been planning a revenge attack from Gaza. In response to what it said was an imminent threat, Israel launched a wave of airstrikes in Gaza that killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander. The militants began launching hundreds of rockets at Israel hours later.
The flare-up left 49 Palestinians dead, including the militant group’s top two commanders and 10 other fighters, before the cease-fire took effect. Gazan militants fired some 1,100 rockets, but no one on the Israeli side was killed or seriously wounded.
Al-Saadi spent a total of 15 years over several stints in Israeli jails for being an Islamic Jihad member. Israel killed two of his sons, who were also Islamic Jihad militants, in separate incidents in 2002, and destroyed his home during a fierce battle in Jenin that year.
Israeli forces have carried out regular operations into Jenin in recent months that the military says are aimed at dismantling militant networks in the wake of several deadly attacks inside Israel. The raids often ignite gunbattles with Palestinian militants.

Topics: Israel Islamic Jihad Gaza Bassam Al-Saadi

First Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue takes place in London

First Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue takes place in London
First Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue takes place in London

First Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue takes place in London
  • Ministers and officials from the two nations discussed regional and global challenges and ways in which bilateral cooperation might be enhanced
LONDON: The inaugural Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue began in London this week. The talks, which got underway on Monday, were chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Qatari minister of foreign affairs, and James Cleverly, the British secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth, and development affairs.

The ministers highlighted the strong partnership between their countries, which they said allows them to address regional and global challenges together, the Qatar News Agency reported on Tuesday. They agreed to expand bilateral cooperation on a number of issues, including additional support for conflict deescalation and peace efforts in the Middle East, and the relief operation to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

They reaffirmed their support for the Middle East peace process and a two-state solution to the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis based on 1967 lines, and their strong support for the historic status quo governing holy sites in Jerusalem.

The participants emphasized their ongoing efforts to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, officials said, and expressed concern about attacks and other activities designed to inflame tensions in the Gulf region, urging all parties to exercise restraint. They also agreed on the continuing need to provide humanitarian aid for the people of Afghanistan, without discrimination.

They signed a memorandum of understanding outlining areas for bilateral cooperation in the realms of trade and investment, defense, security, counterterrorism efforts, foreign policy, climate change, energy, humanitarian and development assistance, conflict management, health, education and culture.

 

Topics: Qatar United Kingdom (UK)

Germany funds playground at UNRWA-run girls’ school in Jordan

Germany funds playground at UNRWA-run girls' school in Jordan
Germany funds playground at UNRWA-run girls' school in Jordan

Germany funds playground at UNRWA-run girls' school in Jordan
  • Move follows German foreign minister’s visit to Palestinian refugee camp
AMMAN: A new playground for Palestinian refugee children was opened on Monday using German funding through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

The money for the green play area was delivered after German FM Annalena Baerbock visited the Talbieh refugee camp earlier this month and met with students from Talbieh Girls’ School.

Students spoke to Baerbock about their studies, goals and their desire for green areas, playgrounds and recreational spaces in the densely built and populated camp.

“I am glad that we were able to provide this support — I am convinced that every child deserves a good school, and also one with a beautiful school yard,” German Ambassador to Jordan Bernhard Kampmann said.

“With this project, we want to show that we see the people that UNRWA serves every day and the dedication of UNRWA staff: Teachers, doctors and the humanitarian personnel,” Kampmann added.

In his speech, the ambassador also thanked the UNRWA for its support toward Palestinian refugees affected by the recent earthquakes: “Our hearts and thoughts are with those affected by the disastrous earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. We are grateful for UNRWA’s assistance to Palestine refugees — especially in times of hardship, but also every day here in Jordan.”

Tamara Al-Rifai, director of external relations and communications at UNRWA, added: “We are thrilled to see a playground with trees and plants.

“UNRWA is strongly advocating for greener camps and for recreational areas for camp residents, including children.

“Here, it is the children’s right to play and to safety that Germany is directly supporting. It would be fantastic if similar green spaces were replicated across all UNRWA camps in the region.”

The UNRWA is committed to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In 2022, Germany contributed about &euro;190 million ($200 million) to UNRWA operations.

Topics: Germany UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)

Yemen fish market in troubled waters

Yemen fish market in troubled waters
Yemen fish market in troubled waters

Yemen fish market in troubled waters
  • Government bans exports to stabilize prices, local market
  • Yemenis who had previously purchased fresh fish for export were given one week to ship their catch or suffer repercussions
AL-MUKALLA: The internationally recognized government of Yemen has halted all exports of fresh fish in response to a fish shortage in the local market and soaring domestic prices.
Maj. Salem Abdullah Al-Soqotri, minister of agriculture, irrigation, and fisheries, has issued a circular banning all fish exports through the country’s land, sea, and air ports indefinitely, ordering the formation of an operation room at the ministry’s headquarters in Aden to monitor the implementation of the decision and provide daily updates to the public about fish prices, as well as to monitor daily fish catches and fish supplies to the local market.
Yemenis who had previously purchased fresh fish for export were given one week to ship their catch or suffer repercussions. The Yemeni public recently erupted as fish prices hit an all-time high, making fish a pipe dream for many in the country, whose riyal has lost more than 100 percent of its value.
The price of a kilogram of tuna, known locally as thamad and the most popular type of fish in Yemen, reached a record high of 12,000 riyals ($10) in the port cities of Aden and Al-Mukalla before falling to 7,000 riyals compared to nearly 3500 riyals months ago, eliciting public outrage and widespread criticism of the Yemeni government for failing to control prices.
Al-Soqotri told the Aden-based AIC TV on Monday that the ban was intended to create a balance between fish supplies to the local market and fish exports, primarily because the local market is experiencing a shortage of supplies and rising prices.
He said local authorities in the provinces would be responsible for implementing the ban and alerting his ministry when there is an excess of fish in the market.
“All stakeholders in this sector will be engaged in the implementation and evaluation,” the minister said, adding that the decision was also intended to provide fish to Yemeni canneries.
Critics have questioned the government’s capacity to enforce the ban, recalling prior such decisions that were routinely ignored.
Yemen sells thousands of tons of fish each year to neighboring countries such as Saudi Arabia and also to the EU.
The government ban did not accomplish the desired results, as fish prices remained practically constant throughout the country.
Fish vendors in the southern port city of Al-Mukalla told Arab News that prices remained high, citing a lack of supply in the market.
“Please don’t blame the sellers for the soaring pricing. The fish in the market is sparse,” Abdul Kader Al-Jefri, a fish seller, said, adding that Yemeni fishermen had stopped sailing farther into the sea to bring seafood owing to high fuel expenses.
“Fishermen often spend 300,000 riyals each trip to sea, and they sometimes return empty-handed or with a little catch.”
Next to Al-Jefri, another fish vendor lamented that the costs of all commodities, not just fish, had risen rapidly in Yemen, leaving them with no choice but to sell fish at high prices.
“Why do you just discuss the cost of fish? A fish can cost more than 1,200 riyals,” he said.
Yemenis in coastal cities, like Al-Jefri, also attribute the rise in fish prices to the uncontrolled overfishing by commercial fishing vessels off Yemen’s shores and to fish exports.
Some Yemenis said that fish had disappeared from their lunch plates as a result of high pricing, while others shifted to less costly and smaller varieties of fish or purchased just a few pieces of fish and cooked them with vegetables.
“I have a big family, and I nearly stopped buying tuna. We switched from cooking fish to cooking vegetables,” Um Abdullah, a radish vendor at Al-Mukalla fish and vegetable market, told Arab News.

Topics: Yemen fish

