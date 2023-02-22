You are here

Norrie advances, Alcaraz leads at rain-suspended Rio Open

Norrie advances, Alcaraz leads at rain-suspended Rio Open
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the ATP 500 Rio Open singles tennis match against Brazil's Mateus Alves in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. (AFP)
AP

Norrie advances, Alcaraz leads at rain-suspended Rio Open

Norrie advances, Alcaraz leads at rain-suspended Rio Open
  • The Alcaraz-Alves match lasted about an hour and 50 minutes before it was suspended
RIO DE JANEIRO: Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie have carried over their momentum from last week’s tournament to the Rio Open on Tuesday.

Finalists two days earlier in Buenos Aires, Norrie advanced to round of 16 in the clay court event on Tuesday, while Alcaraz was a game away from moving on before rain suspended play for the day.

Alcaraz, who beat Norrie on Sunday to win the Argentina Open, defeated Mateus Alves 6-4 in the first set and led 5-3 in the second when play was halted.

The second-ranked Alcaraz, the defending champion, struggled with his powerful forehand against Alves, ranked 556. The match lasted about an hour and 50 minutes before it was suspended. The match is scheduled to resume Wednesday, and the winner will face either Fabio Fognini or Marcelo Barrios Vera in the next round.

Second-seeded and 13th-ranked Norrie beat Juan Manuel Cerundolo 7-5, 6-1. Norrie trailed 5-3 in the first set before rallying past Cerundolo, who is ranked 107.

The 27-year-old Norrie will face home crowd favorite Thiago Monteiro, who eliminated 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem on Monday.
 

Interview: Aryna Sabalenka targets Swiatek's No.1 spot after maiden Grand Slam success

DUBAI: A little less than a year ago, Aryna Sabalenka was ready to give up on her dream of winning a Grand Slam singles title.

She had just suffered back-to-back opening-round losses in Miami and Indian Wells, and was going through some serious problems with her serve, committing 95 double faults in her first six matches of the 2022 season alone.

“After the Miami Open it was really tough. I was all over the place, it wasn’t me, I wasn’t Aryna, I was a depressed little girl,” the world No.2 told Arab News on Sunday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

“Definitely last year I was like, ‘OK, I will never get it [a Grand Slam trophy].’ It was the moment and it was a really tough period for me. But I’m happy that I got through it and still didn’t lose this belief.”

Sabalenka spent the rest of the season battling through matches, finding ways to win without her serve, and searching for solutions to recover one of her biggest assets on court.

Before the Cincinnati tournament in early August she began working with biomechanics coach Gavin MacMillan, who helped her make adjustments to her serving technique.

The work immediately paid dividends as Sabalenka reached the semifinals in Cincinnati and the US Open before finishing the year with a runner-up showing at the WTA Finals and a top-five ranking to go along with it.

Carrying the momentum from a strong end to her 2022 campaign, Sabalenka kicked off 2023 with a bang, lifting the Adelaide trophy before claiming a maiden Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open.

 

Her triumph in Melbourne was a special full-circle moment as the 24-year-old recorded her biggest success at the same place where she had struggled a mere 12 months earlier.

Players, pundits, and fans have been showering Sabalenka with praise following that Australian Open triumph. The Belarusian kept fighting when her back was against the wall and proved to herself, and the rest of the world, how tough she really is.

She said: “I didn’t really see myself as a really tough person before last year happened.

“When I figured out the serve problems, I understood that I probably could get through whatever happens in my life.”

Sabalenka’s father Sergey passed away suddenly, at the age of 43, in November 2019, and she believes she gets her strength from him.

She added: “I think my father made me a really tough person without actually knowing that.

“The way he was trying to motivate me, the way he was trying to raise me, the things he was telling me, the things he was fighting through, he was a really tough person.

“He was a great example in some ways for me.”

Sabalenka, who begins her quest in Dubai against American lucky loser Lauren Davis on Tuesday, is very clear about her next big target: the No. 1 ranking.  

“It’s my first priority, I would say; I really want it,” she said.

Iga Swiatek has a healthy 4,800-point lead on Sabalenka at the top of the rankings, but that mountain of a gap is one the Belarusian is determined to climb.

 

“She’s doing really well, she’s moving better than anybody else, she’s tough and it’s going to be really tough, and that’s why I really want to achieve it,” said Sabalenka of Swiatek, who arrives in Dubai fresh from a dominant title run in Doha.

“Because it seems, like, impossible, but I want to make it possible.”

Swiatek took over the top spot when Australian Ashleigh Barty announced her sudden retirement from tennis last March and vacated that position.

The 21-year-old Pole enjoyed a comfortable transition to the summit of the rankings, winning eight titles in 2022, including two majors.

Before hanging up her racquet, Barty had also brought her own unique brand of dominance to the tour, grabbing Grand Slams on three different surfaces while showcasing a style that confounded her opponents.

As a new major champion, Sabalenka is not looking to follow in anyone’s footsteps and hopes to carve her own path instead of trying to emulate someone else’s accomplishments.

“I just want to be me, you know,” she says.

Sabalenka admits she was “surprised” by the number of congratulatory messages she received from other players, and giggles when she’s told that several of her peers said they were inspired by what she has accomplished.

For her though, this is only the beginning and Sabalenka is more motivated than satisfied with that breakthrough victory.

In the Netflix series “Break Point,” Paula Badosa, who is Sabalenka’s closest friend on tour, said winning “is like a drug,” and Sabalenka agrees.

“It’s true, it’s exactly how it feels like,” Sabalenka said.

“When I was watching Paula’s episode, I was like, ‘Girl, that’s right.’ Because you’re winning and you want it more, especially those titles, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I want to feel that again.’

“I just want to keep improving and I just want to be an even tougher person, a tougher opponent.

“I just want to feel it again, feel again this feeling of winning a Grand Slam. It was really amazing.”

 

Sabalenka’s work with her biomechanics coach is far from over as she looks to make improvements in other aspects of her game.

She added: “I feel how powerful it is and I really want to keep working this way.”

The Miami resident makes her first on-court appearance since the Australian Open in Dubai, and says the message from her team is clear.

She said: “The message is that, ‘Yes, you’ve become a Grand Slam champion, that’s great, that’s really amazing and everyone is super happy, but it’s already gone. You have to keep working, you have to keep proving to yourself, to everyone, that you’re in the right place, and you have to keep working.’”

Asked what she hopes people can take from her journey so far, Sabalenka said: “Never stop believing in yourself, and understand that whatever happens in your life, whatever challenge you’re facing, you’ll see the reason why later.

“So, you have to understand that if you’re having a bad time, that something good is coming for you. You just have to get through it and it will come.”

World No. 1 tennis star Iga Swiatek living childhood dream as she prepares for Dubai tournament

DUBAI: Fresh from a first win of the year and a 12th career title in Doha, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Monday arrived in the UAE for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a warning for her rivals.

The 21-year-old player revealed that her career success to date had been exceeding her dreams as a child but in a message to her opponents said that there was “even more” to come.

Asked by Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships junior reporter Sarah Bachnakova — an 11-year-old student at South View School in Dubai — what advice she would give to her younger self, Swiatek said: “I would tell myself that it’s possible and that I’m actually going to do even more than I expect, that I dreamt about.”

The Pole produced a devastating display of precision and power in conceding just five games in three Doha matches following a disappointing fourth-round exit at the Australian Open.

“I think I would give myself a little bit more of the belief, and inspiration. When I was younger, it was all just tennis, school, and there wasn’t much perspective.

“I always watched WTA (Women’s Tennis Association). I thought it was a totally different place. Maybe I would tell myself that I’m going to be at that place pretty soon,” Swiatek added.

Top seed in Dubai, Swiatek will on Tuesday start her quest for a maiden Dubai title against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez on Centre Court at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Alcaraz beats Norrie on clay for 1st title since US Open

BUENOS AIRES: Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz won his first title since his milestone US Open triumph by beating Cameron Norrie in straight sets at the Argentina Open on Sunday.

The world No. 2 overcame No. 12 Norrie 6-3, 7-5 in the clay-court final.

“I felt very comfortable,” Alcaraz said. “This is the level that I have to play in a final. It is really special, I struggled in these four months.”

A right leg injury sidelined Alcaraz from the Australian Open, with Novak Djokovic reclaiming the No. 1 ranking from Alcaraz after winning the title there.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz dropped only one set — to Serbia’s Laslo Djere — in his first tournament of the year.

After winning the first set in 36 minutes, Alcaraz quickly broke second-seeded Norrie in the second set but the Briton hit back when the Spaniard was serving for the championship at 5-4. Alcaraz broke Norrie with a drop shot to win the title.

Norrie lost his second final of the year after Auckland in January.

Alcaraz next defends his title at the Rio Open.

Interview: Sania Mirza discusses Dubai farewell, trailblazing exploits, legacy and more

DUBAI: Indian icon Sania Mirza will bow out of professional tennis the same way she entered it – doing things on her own terms and in her own way.  

The former doubles world No.1 will contest the final tournament of her career in Dubai this week then she teams up with Madison Keys for one last hurrah.

A true trailblazer for Indian athletes, Mirza took an unusual path when she ventured into tennis as a young girl more than two decades ago and she never wavered even in the face of, at times, severe scrutiny.

Six Grand Slam doubles and mixed doubles titles later, Mirza has battled back from an torn elbow tendon suffered last summer so that she can retire on the court at what she considers her home tournament here in Dubai.

The 36-year-old will play her opening round at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium for one last time alongside Keys against Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova on Monday, as she gets ready to bid farewell to the sport.

Never one to walk away without making an impression, Mirza reached the mixed doubles final with her friend and compatriot Rohan Bopanna at the Australian Open in January, her last Grand Slam appearance. She returned to Dubai with a runners-up medal.

“I’m really happy to be very honest because I’m very excited for the next phase of my life and what it has in store for me,” Mirza told Arab News on the eve of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

“I’m sure I’ll get emotional just as I did in Australia at the end of the tournament, but more, I’m just feeling a lot of gratitude.

“I feel very grateful for everything I’ve been able to do, the way that I’ve been able to do it, and alhamdulillah it’s been a dream for me to play in a Grand Slam final and say goodbye at one of my favorite Slams and to come here in Dubai and play here, which has always been a home away from home.”

Mirza could have called time when she got injured last August, but she opted for the tougher route – the only route a champion like her could ever choose – and got herself back in shape to compete once again and say goodbye on the tennis court.  

“It means so much. I could have had the easier path, which would have been to be like, ‘Okay, I tore my entire tendon in my elbow’, and it would have been easier just to say, ‘Why do I need to put those two, three months of work in and rehab and come back?’” explained Mirza, who is a mother to four-year-old boy Izhaan.

“But it meant that much to me to come and try and retire here because Dubai Open has not just given me so many memories, but it’s also been really special in terms of the things I’ve been able to do; the way it’s always welcomed me, not just as a tournament but also as a city.

“It’s become home for me over the last few years, my son goes to school here. There is no better place I could think of to retire – obviously home in India but outside of that, if there’s any other country I would love to retire, it would be here.”

At the draw ceremony on Saturday, Mirza was spotted joking with Dubai tournament director Salah Tahlak telling him she probably needed “200 tickets” for all the friends and family members coming to support her.

“It’s obviously so emotional for everybody because I think in some way everybody’s played their part in this journey of 20 years. Tennis is one of the biggest team sports, it’s not something that happens individually so I’m so glad that everybody that’s been part of my life is able to come,” said Mirza.

Mirza made her Dubai singles debut back in 2005 when she was ranked 97 in the world. She reached the quarter-finals that year and shocked world No.7 Svetlana Kuznetsova on the way.

“The stadium was packed and that was my first time ever playing in those kinds of stadiums outside of India,” she recalls. “I’ve had some amazing matches here, I’ve been able to win this tournament in doubles, I’ve played well here in singles, but more than anything, for a long time we didn’t have a tournament back in India and this was the tournament that I looked forward to as a home tournament.”

She won the doubles event in Dubai in 2013 alongside Bethanie Mattek-Sands and will be making her 20th appearance at the tournament this week.

One could write an entire book about Mirza’s legacy, but here’s what she said when she was asked about how she would like to be remembered in the sport.

“I would obviously like to be remembered as someone who was (ground) breaking … who wanted to achieve things that were outside of the box, and was able to do so,” she said.

“Obviously for being No.1 and winning Slams and all that stuff. But I think I would also like to be remembered just for the fact that I was someone who tried to stand up for the right and tried to stay as authentic as possible in the public eye, which is a very difficult thing to do.

“And until today I try to do that, because I feel that’s the only way I can be true to myself. And I feel that’s a very important part of who I am and I feel if you do that, you really can be the best version of yourself on and off the court.

“I would like to be remembered for all the other things that happened on the court, but off the court as well, I feel like we’re all here for a bigger purpose than just to hit tennis balls and I hope people remember that I tried to, and I’m going to continue to try, and say and do the right things.”

Dubai Duty Free championships off to blistering start as Keys, Kvitova turn on the style

The 2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships got off to a blistering start under Sunday sunshine, as two stalwarts of the women’s game came out firing on all cylinders inside the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Opening proceedings on the emirate’s famed Centre Court, Madison Keys recorded a comfortable firstround victory over Italian opponent Jasmine Paolini.

The American, now ranked World No.23, showed glimpses of the form that once saw her rise as high as World No.7, secure six WTA singles titles, and reach the final of the 2017 US Open.

Making her second appearance in Dubai’s annual WTA 1000 event, Keys broke Paolini’s serve in the second game of the match and never looked back, taking the first set 6-1.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with Keys breaking serve early and racing through the remainder of the set, before serving out with ace to seal a 6-1, 6-1 victory and setting up a second-round match with fourth-seed Caroline Garcia.

“I was little nervous at the beginning, but I got off to a really good start and never looked back,” said Keys. “It’s good to get that first win, so we can now look forward.”

On her second-round showdown with Garcia, against whom she has a 3-1 head-to-head winning record, Keys added: “She’s a really tough opponent and it’s always a really good match against her, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

In game two on the show court, 12th seed Petra Kvitova, the 2013 Dubai champion and one of six Grand Slam winners taking part this week, rolled back the years with an impressive dismissal of Italy’s World No.25 Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-1. Kvitova and Trevisan tussled it out in the opening exchanges as the afternoon Dubai wind swirled overhead, before Kvitova, also a runner-up in Dubai in 2019, broke her opponent’s serve in game four.

Trevisan broke back in game seven, but Kvitova held firm to take the first set 6-2. Czech star Kvitova, a Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014, broke Trevisan again in game two of the second set before displaying all her power and experience to complete a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 victory in a little more than an hour.

After a winning start to her 10th Dubai appearance, Kvitova said: “It’s not usually that windy in Dubai, usually just in Doha, but I guess I had decent preparation there last week. The beginning of the match wasn’t easy, and I struggled with the wind a little, but I tried to play a little bit easier and I’m glad I got the win. You see the field here, everyone is playing, there’s a lot of quality as always. We’ll see how things go, but it’s amazing to be playing here.”

Elsewhere, qualifier Dayana Yastremska continued her fine form with a straight-sets victory over French opponent Alize Cornet, a Dubai finalist in 2014 and quarterfinalist at the 2022 Australian Open.

Yastremska, a winner of three WTA singles titles, turned on the power to see off Cornet 6-2, 6-3 on Court 3 to secure a second-round spot.

In the last match of the afternoon session on Centre Court, No.13 seed Liudmila Samsonova produced a battling performance in a marathon match to secure victory over Dubai resident Paula Badosa.

Samsonova dug deep to save set point on her own serve in game 10 with a cute drop volley and survived a further two set points.

After more than an hour’s play, the first set was decided in a tiebreak, with Spaniard Badosa, cheered on by a vocal ‘home’ crowd, recovering from 3-0 down to take seven straight points and seal the tiebreak.

In set two, Badosa broke her opponent to take a 4-3 lead, but Samsonova broke straight back, and the second set again went to a tiebreak.

This time, while Badosa raced into a 2-0 lead, it was Samsonova who recovered and claimed the tiebreak 8-6 to take the match to a deciding third set.

Samsonova took a decisive break of serve in game seven in the final set, then served out game 10 to seal a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory after three hours and 22 minutes on court.

“It was a pretty long match,” said a delighted Samsonova after her victory. “Paula is always really tough to play, she digs deep, so I’m glad that I was able to hang in until the end. I think I’m growing match-bymatch. It’s a long journey and I hope to continue like that.”

