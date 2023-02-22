You are here

SAMI's new 'Center of Excellence' to be up and running by 2025: CEO

SAMI’s new ‘Center of Excellence’ to be up and running by 2025: CEO
SAMI CEO Walid Abukhaled speaking to Arab News (AN)
Updated 2 min 40 sec ago
Reina Takla
Nirmal Narayanan

SAMI’s new ‘Center of Excellence’ to be up and running by 2025: CEO

SAMI’s new ‘Center of Excellence’ to be up and running by 2025: CEO
Updated 2 min 40 sec ago
Reina Takla Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to create hundreds more jobs in the defense sector as Saudi Arabian Military Industries' new ‘Land System Center of Excellence’ becomes operational in the next two years, the company’s CEO told Arab News.

Speaking exclusively on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, Walid Abukhaled said the latest project by the company is designed to boost the defense industry in Saudi Arabia.

“What we announced is the design phase of the facilities. We have got board approval, we have got the support, and we are moving forward with our plan,” he said. 

The SAMI CEO said the latest center will focus on developing land system vehicles including four-by-fours, six-by-sixes, and eight-by-eights.

The center is part of the drive to make SAMI one of the top 25 defense companies globally by 2030 – an ambition that is increasingly likely thanks to the support from the leadership of the Kingdom, according to Abukhaled.

Last year, the firm joined forces with global firm Lockheed Martin to begin work on a Composites Manufacturing Center of Excellence to boost Saudi Arabia’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

During the interview, he expressed his gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and said that his Vision 2030 is the driving factor behind SAMI’s growth. 

“Only after four years of operationalizing SAMI’s operation, we managed to be one of the top 100 defense companies in the world. We are number 96. Company number 100 is Embraer which was established in 1969. Our ultimate objective is to be a top 25 defense company by 2030,” said Abukhaled. 

He added: “We have a clear roadmap. The target is 2030, absolutely. And the challenge, can we beat it? Can we beat the date and make it happen before 2030?“ 

According to Abukhaled, the government, the military and all the armed forces are working together to help SAMI achieve this target. 

He further noted that SAMI has hired some of the best local talents, along with international experts who have first-hand knowledge about the defense sector, and this has played a crucial role in determining the success of the company in a very short period of time. 

The SAMI CEO added that the firm is eyeing 50 percent of localization in defense spending by 2030. 

He further pointed out that space is going to play a crucial role in enhancing the communication system in the defense sector. 

“Space will play a key role in communication. And under our advanced electronic divisions, we have communication systems, and that communication can happen through space, or through a normal waveform, ground to ground. So, we are working on how to communicate with satellites, and that will be under our advanced electronics division,” he said. 

Abukhaled revealed that SAMI is also working on new technologies like artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicle technology to further grow in the defense sector. 

“We have a chief technology officer. There is a function called emerging technologies, where the main objective and purpose is to look at the trends in technology and look 20 and 30 years ahead. So, absolutely there is a focus on advanced technology,” said Abukhaled. 

He added: “Autonomy is not an option any more. It is coming. That is the future. Airplane will fly without pilots. Ships will sail without a captain, and for land vehicles, you will not need drivers. The machines have proven that they can. They are more reliable and they do not make mistakes. Of course, you need to put the right option in them to make it reliable.” 

Topics: IDEX 2023 Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI)

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Third day of IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 sees signing of 11 deals worth $1.5bn

Third day of IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 sees signing of 11 deals worth $1.5bn
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE’s Tawazun Council signed 9 deals with local and foreign companies worth 5.7 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion) on behalf of the country’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday — the third day of the International Defense and Naval Defense exhibitions currently underway in Abu Dhabi. 

The council also signed two deals worth 134 million dirhams on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Police. With the signing of these 11 deals, the number of agreements signed across the ongoing defense expo reached 34 worth 18.4 billion dirhams, according to the council's spokesmen Majed Ahmed Al-Jaberi and Zayed Saeed Al-Meraikhi.

Al-Meraikhi told a press conference that the council signed 9 contracts on behalf of the Defense Ministry. Out of the total, he added, five deals were signed with international firms.

The biggest contract worth 4 billion dirhams was awarded to Earth, a subsidiary of Edge Group to develop a tactical data link network. Another contract, worth 1 billion dirhams, was signed with Edge Group’s subsidiary Halcon to procure the Al Tariq system.

A contract worth 28 million dirhams was signed with International Diving Trade to provide technical support to the boat workshop.

The council signed a 27 million dirham contract with International Golden Group to procure scanning and monitoring devices.

Tawazun Council manages the contractual, legal, and financial aspects of procurement and the management of programs from rollout to completion.

The international contracts announced on Wednesday included two with France’s Thales, one is worth 176 million dirhams to provide technical support for the GM-200 radars and the other is a 6 million dirhams contract to provide technical support and training on CMS.

The other two contracts included a 407 million dirhams deal with the French company Naval Group, to procure anti-torpedoes’ CANTO systems and mu-90 torpedoes.

The UAE’s body signed a 68 million dirhams contract with a US-based company Kaman to procure a proximity fuze and also finalized a contract worth 37 million dirhams with Frequentis AG of Austria to develop an operation center.

Al-Jaberi detailed the two 134 million dirhams deals signed on behalf of Abu Dhabi Police, which included a contract worth 62 million dirhams with Leonardo of Italy to procure an AW139 Helicopter and a 72 million dirhams contract with Nimr, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to procure Ajban vehicle 4X4.

Topics: IDEX 2023 Abu Dhabi Defense expo

Moody’s upgrades Morocco’s banking sector outlook to stable 

Moody’s upgrades Morocco’s banking sector outlook to stable 
Updated 30 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Moody's upgrades Morocco's banking sector outlook to stable 

Moody’s upgrades Morocco’s banking sector outlook to stable 
Updated 30 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Amid a challenging financial ecosystem, global credit ratings agency Moody’s has upgraded its outlook for banks in Morocco from negative to stable.  

The assessment indicates continued efforts of the Moroccan government to support the banking sector.

“Islamic banking has made relatively little headway in Morocco so far, despite the country’s large Muslim population,” Moody’s observed in its report.  

Even though Muslims make up over 90 percent of the country’s total population, the Islamic banking sector accounted for only 1.4 percent of the aggregate banking assets by the end of 2021.  

Nevertheless, “Moroccan banks’ capital will remain stable but modest compared with their emerging market and African peers,” according to the report. 

The agency maintained a stable outlook in the banking sectors of Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, and the West African Economic and Monetary Union. South Africa’s banking outlook was also upgraded from negative.  

Global instability caused by climate threats, pandemics, and more recently the Ukraine war have left Africa’s banking environment fragile.  

Even with the difficult operating environments in many of these nations, the banks’ deposit-based funding structure, capital, and profitability are set to hold steady, Moody’s added.  

“Profitability will be supported by improving net interest margins from rising interest rates that will compensate for higher costs and loan loss provisions,” said Constantinos Kypreos, senior vice president at Moody’s.  

“Reported capital ratios will also be stable, with banks potentially reducing dividend payouts if required.” 

Moody’s noted that the asset quality for nearly all banks is expected to decline, indicating households reduced disposable incomes and businesses’ declining earnings.  

African banking systems will remain deposit-funded and liquid, enabling financial stability. As for the Nigerian and Egyptian banks, foreign currency liquidity will still pose a threat.  

The agency predicted continued low growth for South Africa, and robust growth for Egypt, Kenya, and WAEMU. 

Topics: Moody's Moody's Analytics

Taliban sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran

Taliban sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

Taliban sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran

Taliban sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran
  • Afghanistan's economy has been severely hampered since the Taliban took over in 2021
  • Azizi said the administration was focused on launching several longterm business plans including the consortium and special economic zones
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration has set up a consortium of companies, including some in Russia, Iran and Pakistan, to create a investment plan focusing on power, mining and infrastructure, the acting commerce minister said on Wednesday.
The consortium included 14 Afghan businessmen and his ministry had signed a memorandum of understanding with the foreign companies who would send delegates to Kabul to look into projects worth up to $1 billion, Nooruddin Azizi told Reuters.
Afghanistan’s economy has been severely hampered since the Taliban took over in 2021, sparking the international community to cut most development funding and enforce sanctions on the banking sector.
A series of attacks waged by Daesh against foreign targets has also worried some investors.
Azizi said the administration was focused on launching several longterm business plans including the consortium and special economic zones, and that it was working on ensuring security.
“Lots of discussions on security have taken place in cabinet meetings also, commissions have been established and ... the hiding places (of militants) have been destroyed,” he said.
“The Islamic Emirate will ensure security and will support the private sector in the security field,” he said, referring to the Taliban administration.
As well as mining and power projects, he said the consortium was eyeing the possibility of building a second tunnel through the Salang pass that connects Afghanistan’s north to the rest of the country, and a project to divert water from northern Panjshir province to the capital as well as re-building the main highway connecting Kabul to western Herat province.
The minister said the Taliban administration was planning to focus on building special economic zones it hoped would attract foreign investment.
His ministry has helped develop a plan to convert foreign bases into the zones, and a board was being set up with representatives of different ministries. He declined to elaborate while the details were finalized with other ministries and senior leadership.
Shipments of oil, gas and wheat under a major deal with Russia last year had begun arriving in Afghanistan by road and rail through Central Asia, he said, after the payments were made via banking channels despite sanctions that have limited many international payments.
He did not elaborate on which banks had facilitated the payment.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban investment consortium Russia Iran

PIF-backed ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio with green hydrogen project 

PIF-backed ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio with green hydrogen project 
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

PIF-backed ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio with green hydrogen project 

PIF-backed ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio with green hydrogen project 
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi power generation firm ACWA Power has signed an agreement for a new giga-scale green hydrogen project to expand its Indonesian portfolio.  

The Public Investment Fund-backed company has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the chemical manufacturing firm Pupuk Indonesia for the development of the project, according to a statement. 

The state-owned Pupuk Indonesia is the largest off-taker of ammonia in the region. 

The MoU was signed by PI President and Group CEO Bakir Pasaman and ACWA Power Executive Vice President and Global Head of Green Hydrogen Andrea Lovato. 

It was signed in the presence of the Vice Minister of the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprise of Indonesia Pahala Mansury as well as Indonesian petroleum firm Pertamina CEO Nicke Widyawati, among other representatives. 

This comes after ACWA Power announced last November that it will work with Indonesia’s state-owned electricity provider to develop battery storage for renewable energy facilities and green hydrogen development in the Asian country.  

The firm signed an MoU with PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara — known as PLN — at the B20/G20 Summit in Bali that coincided with the state visit of the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to Indonesia.  

According to the terms of the MoU, ACWA Power and PLN will jointly investigate several avenues of partnership, including a project study for pump storage for a 600-800MW hydroelectricity facility; investigating the possibility of a 4GW battery energy storage system and the development of a green hydrogen/ammonia facility that is powered by hydroelectricity.  

During the same time, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, ACWA Power and Indonesian energy firm Pertamina New & Renewable Energy signed a joint development agreement on core utilities supplies to Tuban Grass Root Refinery and Petrochemical Project in Java, eastern Indonesia. 

This came as Indonesia’s National General Energy Plan stated that 23 percent of the country’s power should be generated via renewable energy sources by 2025.   

ACWA Power, which also develops renewable energy and water desalination projects, wants to ensure the ingenuity and entrepreneurship of the private sector. Its aim is to make available electricity and desalinated water in a reliable and responsible manner to support the social development and economic growth of nations. 

Topics: ACWA Power Saudi Indonesia hydrogen project

Saudi Food Industries Polytechnic signs deal with Leha group to raise localization rate 

Saudi Food Industries Polytechnic signs deal with Leha group to raise localization rate 
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Food Industries Polytechnic signs deal with Leha group to raise localization rate 

Saudi Food Industries Polytechnic signs deal with Leha group to raise localization rate 
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Food Industries Polytechnic has signed a training and employment agreement with Leha Group to raise the rate of localization in the Kingdom’s food sector.  

The agreement will see the development of a joint cooperation mechanism to promote, rehabilitate and employ Saudi workers in different areas of the food industry, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

This comes as part of the institute’s aim to empower and qualify the Kingdom’s citizens and strengthen training programs in a bid to provide opportunities for young people.  

Leha group owns six companies, most of which are in the food insudstry, and is based in the city of Riyadh. 

These efforts of supporting local workers are in line with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s the Vision 2030, noted Ibrahim bin Saud Al-Aqili, the Polytechnic’s executive director.  

He added that the agreement signed with Leha, represented by Deputy General Manager Muhammad Al-Saleh, will significantly contribute to the localization of the food industry and the injection of Saudi youth employees into the labor market. 

The company is constantly seeking to expand the circle of vital and strategic partnerships to strengthen the food industry, and develop the Saudization in this field.  

Being one of the most strategic industries, it has received considerable attention from the leadership in the Kingdom, noted Al-Aqili. 

Topics: Saudi Food Industries Polytechnic Leha group Saudization

