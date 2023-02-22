Saudi Food Industries Polytechnic signs deal with Leha group to raise localization rate 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Food Industries Polytechnic has signed a training and employment agreement with Leha Group to raise the rate of localization in the Kingdom’s food sector.

The agreement will see the development of a joint cooperation mechanism to promote, rehabilitate and employ Saudi workers in different areas of the food industry, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This comes as part of the institute’s aim to empower and qualify the Kingdom’s citizens and strengthen training programs in a bid to provide opportunities for young people.

Leha group owns six companies, most of which are in the food insudstry, and is based in the city of Riyadh.

These efforts of supporting local workers are in line with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s the Vision 2030, noted Ibrahim bin Saud Al-Aqili, the Polytechnic’s executive director.

He added that the agreement signed with Leha, represented by Deputy General Manager Muhammad Al-Saleh, will significantly contribute to the localization of the food industry and the injection of Saudi youth employees into the labor market.

The company is constantly seeking to expand the circle of vital and strategic partnerships to strengthen the food industry, and develop the Saudization in this field.

Being one of the most strategic industries, it has received considerable attention from the leadership in the Kingdom, noted Al-Aqili.