Saudi trainers face fierce competition at Saudi Cup

Saudi trainers face fierce competition at Saudi Cup
Emblem Road (right) on the way to victory at the Saudi Cup last year. (Supplied)
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

  • American trainer Bob Baffert races for rehabilitation against Moutaib Almulawah
  • Naif Almandeel participates with two horses — Lagertha Rhyme and Sunset Flash
The Kingdom’s trainers are expected to face tough competition when the Saudi Cup kicks off this weekend with a total prize pool of $35.35 million up for grabs.

The two-day event — the world’s richest horse race — will be hosted by the Saudi Arabian Jockey Club at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh, on Feb. 24-25.

Over the course of two evenings, more than 30 Saudi trainers will participate in the races, including Abdullah bin Mishriff, Bedan Alsubaie, Hussein Alshoieb, Naif Almandeel and Moutaib Almulawah.

Almulawah will compete in the $20 million race with horse Emblem Road, which won the third Saudi Cup last year, against veteran American Bob Baffert, coach of horse Country Grammer.

Emblem Road is set to face stiff competition to retain its title against Country Grammer, its runner-up in the same race, who won the International Dubai Cup just a month after losing the the Saudi Cup last year with American trainer Bob Baffert.

Saudi trainer Moutaib Almulawah traveled to French racecourses to train in the Parisian atmosphere as part of the program to prepare for the defense of his title. After his return, he let his horse rest to be ready for the most valuable race.

Almulawah also bolstered his hopes of securing a Saudi Cup victory by competing with the champion horse of the domestic racecourses, Scotland Yard — son of Quality Road.

The four-year-old Scotland Yard qualified for the Saudi Cup 2023 by winning The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup title last month.

Meanwhile, trainer Bob Baffert boosted his hopes in the race with his participation with horse Taiba, with whom he achieved promising results in the American fields before coming to Riyadh.

American trainer Baffert will compete with two horses, Taiba and Country Grammer, as he will race for rehabilitation against Saudi Moutaib Almulawah who claimed the last renewal title.

Young Saudi trainer Naif Almandeel will participate in the main round of The Saudi Cup 2023 race with two mares, Lagertha Rhyme and Sunset Flash.

Almandeel has etched his name on the list of top trainers over the past three years with his achievements, winning the 1st Grade race of the King Faisal Cup, the 2nd Grade race of the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Cup, twice, the cup of The final champion of the race Courses and the Gulf Cup, out of a total of 57 races.

Saudi trainer Almandeel will make his first international appearance in the Saudi Cup following his successes in domestic races.

Japanese horse trainers have set their sights on the $20 million prize, with six of the 20 horses that arrived in the Kingdom to participate in various races over the coming Friday and Saturday.

Topics: 2023 Saudi Cup

Saudi Arabia send first female team to ITF event

Saudi Arabia send first female team to ITF event
Saudi Arabia National Junior team participating at Davis Cup in Sri Lanka. Credit: @sauditenfed
Updated 23 February 2023
Reuters

  • “This is an amazing experience, and it is so empowering,” said Saudi Arabia captain Areej Farah
  • The ITF has been working with the Saudi Arabian Tennis Federation in the development of junior initiatives over the last few years
COLOMBO: Women’s sport in Saudi Arabia reached a new milestone this week as the kingdom sent their first female team to an International Tennis Federation (ITF) event.
The Asia/Oceania pre-qualifying event of Billie Jean King Cup Juniors, hosted this week in Colombo, Sri Lanka, is the first time Saudi Arabia has been represented by a female team at an ITF event.
“This is an amazing experience, and it is so empowering,” Saudi Arabia captain Areej Farah told ITF.
“Taking part in this event is a big step for women’s tennis in Saudi and we are all very proud to represent our country and do our best.
“Watching doors open for our young Saudi female athletes is just beyond exciting. I feel like I’m living through them, and I honestly thank this team for trusting me and allowing me this opportunity to guide them.”
With Saudi government’s recent reforms granting women in the country more freedoms, Saudi Arabia’s women’s football team played their first match in February 2022.
“It’s groundbreaking because Saudi Arabia has a goal of expanding the number of women in sports, and being a part of that just makes us feel so lucky,” Dania Alzuhair, representing Saudi Arabia at the 16-and-under team event, added.
“Billie Jean King Cup is a huge international event, and we are so proud to take part in it.”
The ITF has been working with the Saudi Arabian Tennis Federation in the development of junior initiatives over the last few years, it said.
“(The development programs include) the Junior Tennis Initiative and educational programs for coaches and parents,” the ITF’s Development Officer for West and Central Asia, Amir Borghei, said.
“The Saudi Arabian Tennis Federation’s approach of developing junior tennis has helped them form a girls’ team, which is participating at an ITF team event for the first time. It is wonderful to see.”

Topics: International Tennis Federation (ITF) Billie Jean King Cup Juniors Saudi Arabian Tennis Federation

Yuichi Fukunaga prepares for emotional new chapter

Yuichi Fukunaga prepares for emotional new chapter
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

  • Japanese Triple Crown-winning jockey set to bow out on Saudi Cup night
Yuichi Fukunaga, one of Japan’s premier jockeys, will be making a final farewell from the saddle when he competes at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse on Saturday.

The 46-year-old had his final rides on the JRA circuits at Tokyo Racecourse on Feb. 19 after a long career following in the footsteps of his father Yoichi, regarded as a genius of a rider. 

Beginning in 1996, Yuichi would be crowned best newcomer jockey and claim wins in the likes of the Oka Sho (Japanese 1000 Guineas) a few years later before finally landing the Japanese Derby on Wagnerian in 2018.

On Saudi Cup Day, Fukunaga has been booked to ride 4-year-old colt Remake (JPN) in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint presented by Sports Boulevard and Ecoro Ares (USA) in the Saudi Derby presented by Boutique Group.

The veteran jockey will turn his attention to being a trainer next month.

“I have found other things I really want to do as my job,” he explained. “I never felt I did not like being a jockey. The attraction of becoming a trainer outweighed the motivation to continue my riding career because I have had enough as a jockey. As a trainer, I can be more deeply involved with horses.”

Fukunaga will retire with a spectacular list of achievements. As an established rider, he has collected 45 Grade 1 wins, which include 34 at JRA, six at the National Association of Racing level and five overseas. 

Those were the American Oaks on Cesario in 2005, three times in Hong Kong on Eishin Preston and the Dubai Duty Free on Just A Way in 2014. In 2022, he won the Grade 1 February Stakes on Cafe Pharoah and Satsuki Sho (Japanese 2000 Guineas) on Geoglyph, having helped Contrail land the Japanese Triple Crown a year ago.

“I’d like to thank all the racing fans for supporting and cheering the horse racing in Japan. I never thought I wanted to quit as a jockey in these 27 years,” he said.

“I am very grateful to all the people involved in my jockey life. I will go to the next stage as a trainer, and I do hope I can train horses that many people want to cheer.

“I want to express my gratitude to the connections for the chances to ride in Saudi Arabia for my final rides. Hopefully I can show their best runs and bring the best results to all the fans in Japan.”

Topics: Saudi Cup 2023

Carnival set for weekend finale as Dubai World Cup looms

Carnival set for weekend finale as Dubai World Cup looms
Updated 23 February 2023
Laura King

  • Friday’s G2 Cape Verdi is a “cup final” for some, while others are using it as a springboard to a European/US campaign
The Carnival has gone by all too fast and Friday is the last evening meeting, before the excitement of Super Saturday and Dubai World Cup day itself. What remains is a mixture of horses trying to earn an invitation to the big night and those trying to grab a little bit of extra prize money before returning home.

The interesting thing, so far as World Cup day is concerned, is that there is no fillies’ race on the card. Therefore Friday’s G2 Cape Verdi, confined to fillies and mares, is a “cup final” for some, while others are using it as a springboard to a European/US campaign.

Very much in the latter category is With The Moonlight, the most likely winner. Trained by Charlie Appleby who has won this four times, she took the Cape Verdi, over a furlong shorter than this, last time out and although she has a small two kilo penalty for that, she will be hard to beat here. Her main rival comes from her own stable, 2.7 million Guinea purchase Tranquil Lady making her debut for Godolphin, although this trip looks on the short side for her.

The Jumeirah Derby is not quite as fancy as it sounds, but it did give us a subsequent Grade 1 winner when Nations Pride won it 12 months ago. His trainer Appleby could also win it this year, with One Nation looking his leading hope over Highbank. Don’t ignore Fawzi Nass’ Sharar though: He beat older horses last time out and is likely to still be improving.

The Jumeirah Fillies Guineas, race four, is a new race, but it too is likely to go to Godolphin. Saeed Bin Suroor’s Mawj is a Group 2 winner in Europe but she only held on by a whisker over 1,400 meters here last time, so the step up to a mile here is a concern. Appleby has said, somewhat perplexingly, that this is a “day out” for Fairy Cross who will be kept busy over the summer. A Group 3 winner at Goodwood in the UK, that form should be good enough to see her win this if Mawj struggles with the extra furlong.

On the subject of distance, I think Bhupat Seemar’s Morning will enjoy having to run over less of it in the opening Al-Karama Stakes, while the talented Color Up is my pick in the second race, the Defender 90 Handicap. The Defender 110 turf handicap that follows is ultra-competitive but Wild Lion interests, as does Ouzo, who has run well on all three starts here over a mile but now has a last chance over this shorter distance. A horse with a good finishing kick, he might find that the field comes back to him here. If he wins, incidentally, then his jockey, Saffie Osborne, will become the first female rider to win at Meydan Racecourse.

The final race, the Defender 75th Limited Edition Handicap, also looks a tricky one to find the winner of. They should go fast, which will suit Street Mood, a winner twice over course and distance this season, so he gets the nod.

Topics: Dubai World Cup Dubai World Cup Carnival

Top seeds in title frame as Dubai Tennis Championships enter quarter-finals

Top seeds in title frame as Dubai Tennis Championships enter quarter-finals
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

  • 1 Top seed Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka (2), Jessica Pegula (3) and Coco Gauff (5) among leading lights in Singles contention
  • Taiwan’s Doubles duo Chan and Chan send home top seeds Gauff and Pegula to advance to semifinals
DUBAI: The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships’ top three seeds remain in contention for WTA1000 glory after successfully navigating their respective routes into Thursday’s quarter-finals.

Top seed Iga Swiatek, the World No. 1, breezed into the last eight with an emphatic 6-1, 6-0 victory over 14th seed Liudmila Samsanova on a sun-drenched Center Court at Dubai Tennis Stadium. Swiatek, who is looking to secure consecutive WTA wins after triumphing in Doha last week, overran Samsonova in only 76 minutes. The comprehensive victory means Swiatek has lost only eight games in her last 10 sets.

Even more ominously for the Pole’s rivals in Dubai, Swiatek received a surprise walkover into Friday’s semifinals after her scheduled last eight opponent, Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, withdrew from the tournament late on Wednesday evening with a viral illness.

“I’m just trying to be really solid and focused on every point. I’m happy it’s working. I realized in Australia that my mindset wasn’t great, I was stressed with the season starting and being world No. 1, so I’m starting from the beginning with a clean page,” said Swiatek, the current French Open and US Open champion.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, joins Swiatek in the quarterfinals after defeating reigning Dubai champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.

“Jelena played unbelievable tennis in the first set — I couldn’t do anything. I turned the game around somehow and started playing incredible tennis. I’m super happy with the win and I just want to keep focusing on my game, and keep winning,” said Sabalenka, whose unbeaten run now stands at 13 consecutive matches. The tournament’s second seed will face the Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova in the last eight, after the 27-year-old defeated compatriot and 2013 champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-2 in the evening’s final match on Center Court.

The US’s Coco Gauff, the world No. 6 and the fifth seed in Dubai, received a walkover into the singles quarterfinals after Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, withdrew from the championships with a lower back injury. Gauff will contest in-form Madison Keys in an all-American clash on Thursday.

Eighth seed Belinda Bencic, however, will not be repeating her 2019 win in Dubai after missing out on a place in the last eight. The Swiss star exited the championships following a disappointing 6-1, 6-4 loss to Karolina Muchova, who will face world No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the quarters after the American’s 6-4, 6-3 victory over Romania’s Ana Bogdan earlier on Wednesday.

In the WTA1000 event’s first doubles quarterfinal, Taiwanese duo Hao-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan outclassed top seeds Gauff and Pegula 6-1, 6-3 in a Court One masterclass to become the first pairing to reach the semifinals. The duo will find out their opponents in the last four following the completion of doubles quarter-finals matches on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova advanced to the quarter-finals with a powerful 6-4,6-2 defeat of fourth seeds Giuliana Olmos of Mexico and China’s Shuai Zhang. The Russian duo will be joined in the last eight by Canada’s Leylah Fernandez and the US’s Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who edged past Aliaksandra Sasnovich and China’s Yifan Xu 3-6, 6-1, 13-11. Romania’s Monica Niculescu and Belgium’s Kimberley complete the quarter-final line-up after receiving a walkover following Rybakina’s injury ruled her — and playing partner Anastasia Pavluchenkova — out of Round of 16 clash.

Topics: Dubai Tennis Championships Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (DDFTC) Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka WTA

US women clinch SheBelieves Cup with 2-1 win over Brazil

US women clinch SheBelieves Cup with 2-1 win over Brazil
Updated 23 February 2023
AP

  • Japan, who defeated Canada 3-0 in the earlier match at Toyota Stadium, were runners-up in the four-team, round-robin tournament
FRISCO, Texas: Alex Morgan and Mallory Swanson scored and the US defeated Brazil 2-1 on Wednesday night to win the SheBelieves Cup for the fourth straight year.

Japan, who defeated Canada 3-0 in the earlier match at Toyota Stadium, were runners-up in the four-team, round-robin tournament. All four SheBelieves Cup teams will play in Women’s World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

Morgan’s curling goal sailed out of reach of Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena. Morgan now has five goals all-time in SheBelieves matches.

It was Morgan’s 14th goal since the birth of her daughter in 2020, giving her the national team record for most goals as a mom.

Swanson scored in the 63rd minute, her fourth goal of the tournament and seventh overall goal this year, matching her total of all of last year.

Swanson, formerly Mallory Pugh, married Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson in December.

Ludmila scored in stoppage time for Brazil to avoid the shutout. It was the first goal the US have allowed this year. The US are undefeated in five overall matches.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle started for the US after missing the first two matches of the tournament with a minor injury.

Japan snapped a four-game losing streak with their win over Canada. Japan had not scored in four straight matches, including two SheBelieves games, until Kiko Seike put her team in front with a goal in the 26th minute.

The Canadian players, in the midst of a labor dispute with their federation, again wore purple T-shirts reading “Enough is Enough” for the anthems and they wore purple wristbands during the match.

Players for the US also wore purple wristbands in solidarity with Canada.

The SheBelieves Cup started in 2016. The US have won six of the eight tournaments.

Topics: women football Brazil United States

