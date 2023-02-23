Saudi Arabia, UAE non-oil foreign trade up 70% in past decade at $37bn: FCSC 

RIYADH: Non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Saudi Arabia jumped 70 percent over the last ten years, hitting 136 billion dirhams ($37 billion) by the end of 2022, WAM reported citing official data.

The non-oil trade exchanged last year increased 9 percent from 124.6 billion dirhams the previous year, according to statistics from the UAE’s Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center.

The figures showed the total value of non-oil exports from the UAE to Saudi Arabia over the past ten years was around 975.5 billion dirhams.

In 2022, non-oil imports from the Kingdom to the UAE were valued at 34 billion dirhams.

As for non-oil exports from the UAE to Saudi Arabia, it was valued at 35.6 billion dirhams last year, whereas re-exports amounted to 66.4 billion dirhams.

The volume of non-oil trade was valued at 104 billion dirhams in 2020, 113 billion dirhams in 20219, and 107.4 billion dirhams in 2018, showed the preliminary data.

Petroleum and oil obtained from bituminous minerals topped the list of Emirati imports in 2022, with a value of over 10.8 billion dirhams, and then by ethylene polymers in their primary forms — valued at 3.6 billion dirhams.

Raw, semi-worked or powdered gold followed with a value of 1.7 billion dirhams, and then insulated wires and cables for electricity valued at 1.1 billion dirhams, with laundry products last valued at 811 million dirhams.

Gold topped the list of key commodities exported from the UAE to Saudi Arabia in 2022, with a value of 8.7 billion dirhams, followed by ornaments and jewelry at around 2.5 billion dirhams.

Copper wires came next at 2.4 billion dirhams, followed by flat products of iron or steel at 891 million dirhams, while mineral oils were valued at 829 million dirhams last year.

Telephone devices, including phones for cellular networks and other wireless networks, topped the list of goods that were re-exported to Saudi Arabia in 2022, with a value of 9.1 billion dirhams, according to the FCSC.

Machines for the self-processing of information and their units, magnetic or optical readers, and machines for transmitting information on stands in the form of codes followed, valued at 6.6 billion dirhams.

This was followed by vehicle parts and supplies worth 2.2 billion dirhams, woven clothing worth 2.3 billion dirhams, and jewelry worth 1.9 billion dirhams.