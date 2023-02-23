Saudi Arabia, UAE non-oil foreign trade up 70% in past decade at $37bn: FCSC 

You are here

In 2022, non-oil imports from the Kingdom to the UAE were valued at 34 billion dirhams
RIYADH: Non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Saudi Arabia jumped 70 percent over the last ten years, hitting 136 billion dirhams ($37 billion) by the end of 2022, WAM reported citing official data. 

The non-oil trade exchanged last year increased 9 percent from 124.6 billion dirhams the previous year, according to statistics from the UAE’s Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center. 

The figures showed the total value of non-oil exports from the UAE to Saudi Arabia over the past ten years was around 975.5 billion dirhams.  

In 2022, non-oil imports from the Kingdom to the UAE were valued at 34 billion dirhams. 

As for non-oil exports from the UAE to Saudi Arabia, it was valued at 35.6 billion dirhams last year, whereas re-exports amounted to 66.4 billion dirhams. 

The volume of non-oil trade was valued at 104 billion dirhams in 2020, 113 billion dirhams in 20219, and 107.4 billion dirhams in 2018, showed the preliminary data.  

Petroleum and oil obtained from bituminous minerals topped the list of Emirati imports in 2022, with a value of over 10.8 billion dirhams, and then by ethylene polymers in their primary forms — valued at 3.6 billion dirhams. 

Raw, semi-worked or powdered gold followed with a value of 1.7 billion dirhams, and then insulated wires and cables for electricity valued at 1.1 billion dirhams, with laundry products last valued at 811 million dirhams. 

Gold topped the list of key commodities exported from the UAE to Saudi Arabia in 2022, with a value of 8.7 billion dirhams, followed by ornaments and jewelry at around 2.5 billion dirhams.  

Copper wires came next at 2.4 billion dirhams, followed by flat products of iron or steel at 891 million dirhams, while mineral oils were valued at 829 million dirhams last year. 

Telephone devices, including phones for cellular networks and other wireless networks, topped the list of goods that were re-exported to Saudi Arabia in 2022, with a value of 9.1 billion dirhams, according to the FCSC. 

Machines for the self-processing of information and their units, magnetic or optical readers, and machines for transmitting information on stands in the form of codes followed, valued at 6.6 billion dirhams.  

This was followed by vehicle parts and supplies worth 2.2 billion dirhams, woven clothing worth 2.3 billion dirhams, and jewelry worth 1.9 billion dirhams.

RIYADH: Americana Restaurants International and its subsidiaries recorded SR972 million ($259 million) net profit after Zakat and tax in 2022, registering a 27.12 percent increase compared to 2021. 
This is the first announcement of financial results by Americana after its historic concurrent dual listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. 

According to a bourse filing, the Public Investment Fund-owned company maintained a strong growth momentum last year as revenues soared to SR8.9 billion, up 15.9 percent compared to 2021. 

The company noted that the overall growth in revenue was driven by robust like-for-like sales growth of 13.6 percent as well as gross new store openings which totaled 220. 

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for 2022 stood at SR2.01 billion, a 15.4 percent rise compared to 2021. 

As the profit surged, the board of directors of the company approved a cash dividend of $0.0123 per share, for the second half of 2022. 

“As a pioneer with over 50 years of heritage across the Middle East and North Africa, 2022 was a landmark year. Americana Restaurants elevated its global presence as a publicly listed company, in readiness for its next chapter as one of the most profitable, growth-oriented and diversified F&B operators,” said Mohamed Ali Rashed Alabbar, chairman of Americana Restaurant. 

He added: “The Middle East and North Africa region remains uniquely attractive for out-of-home dining, with strong macroeconomic tailwinds, a growing youth population and soaring urbanization. These dynamics, coupled with the cultural internationalism of our target markets, provide our business with a springboard for growth across MENA and Kazakhstan.” 

Its KFC brand contributed approximately 61 percent of the company’s revenue in 2022, which generated a revenue of SR400 billion, followed by Hardee’s and Pizza Hut brands generating revenues of SR107 million and SR70 million respectively. 

Alabbar further noted that Americana’s “near-term focus will be to leverage the strength of its platform to increase the penetration of existing brands, enter new categories and expand geographically both organically and inorganically by entering new markets.” 

He added that the company will continue to invest in restaurant redesigns and organizational efficiency to minimize capital recovery periods and maintain cost discipline. 

RIYADH: Oil prices rose slightly in thin Asian trade on Thursday, pausing from a six-day losing streak fed by mounting concerns that more aggressive interest rate increases by central banks could pressure economic growth and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 32 cents or 40 percent to $80.92 per barrel at 08.15 a.m. Saudi time. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.47 percent, to $74.30 a barrel.

ADNOC looks to raise up to $2 billion from IPO of gas unit

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. said on Thursday it has set a price range for an initial public offering of its gas unit that could raise up to $2 billion and give ADNOC Gas an equity valuation of $47 billion to $50.8 billion.

The price range for the unit it created in November by combining its gas processing arm and its liquefied natural gas subsidiary was set at 2.25 dirhams ($0.6126) to 2.43 dirhams per share, the company said in a statement.

Cornerstone investors Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, Alpha Wave Ventures II, IHC Capital Holding, OneIM Fund I, and entities ultimately controlled by ADQ and the Emirates Investment Authority have made a combined commitment of around $850 million, it added.

ADNOC is selling roughly 3 billion shares in its gas business, equivalent to about 4 percent of its issued share capital.

At the top of the range, ADNOC would raise roughly $2 billion from the sale, according to Reuters calculations.

The final offer price is expected to be announced on March 3, while listing and trading are expected to commence on March 13, the company said.

ADNOC is sharpening its focus on the gas market as Europe seeks to replace all Russian energy imports as early as mid-2024 after gradual supply cuts since Western sanctions were imposed on the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

APA beats quarterly profit estimates on higher crude prices

US oil producer APA Corp. on Wednesday posted a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street expectations, as higher demand amid tight supplies boosted crude prices.

APA said its total production for the October-December quarter rose 7 percent to 414,435 barrels of oil equivalent per day, while average oil prices climbed to $86.17 per barrel from $78.52.

The company reiterated its full-year 2023 upstream capital budget of $2 billion to $2.1 billion and expects adjusted barrels of oil equivalent growth of 4 percent to 5 percent, and oil growth of more than 10 percent in the year.

“This year our emphasis will be on higher-margin oil development,” APA CEO John Christmann said in a statement.

The Houston, Texas-based firm reported an adjusted profit of $1.48 per share for the three months that ended on Dec.31, compared with the average analyst estimate of $1.29 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(With input from Reuters) 

NEW YORK: Morgan Stanley has raised its global oil demand growth estimate for this year by about 36 percent, citing growing momentum in China’s reopening and a recovery in aviation, but flagged higher supply from Russia as an offseting factor.
Global oil consumption is now expected to increase by about 1.9 million barrels per day, versus its previous 1.4 million bpd forecast, the bank said in a note dated Tuesday.
“Mobility indicators for China, such as congestion, have been rising steadily,” while “flight schedules have firmed-up the outlook for jet fuel demand,” the bank said.
But supply from Russia has been stronger than expected, leading to a slightly smaller than previously assumed deficit in the second half of the year, analysts at the bank wrote, trimming their Brent oil price forecast for that period to $90-100 a barrel from $100-110 previously.
“We previously estimated a 1 mb/d year-on-year decline in 2023, which we moderate to 0.4 mb/d,” the bank said, referring to its Russian output outlook in million barrels per day.
Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs cut its 2023 Brent price forecast and raised its global supply forecasts for 2023 and 2024, with Russia, Kazakhstan and the US the most notable upward adjustments.
But Goldman also noted that a 1.1 million bpd rise in Chinese demand this year should push oil markets back into a deficit in June.
Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, with benchmark Brent crude trading around $82.75 per barrel on worries over the impact of higher US interests on economic growth and fuel demand.
However, expectations of tighter global supplies and rising demand from China cushioned the overall price weakness.

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Wednesday as concerns about fuel demand were stoked by expectations minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting due later in the day would indicate a need for higher interest rates.

Brent crude futures for April delivery were down 79 cents, or 0.95 percent, to $82.26 a barrel at 1452 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for April dropped by 68 cents, or 0.89 percent, to $75.68 a barrel.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting are expected to give traders a glimpse how much further interest rates may need to rise to slow inflation and cool an economy that has remained stronger than expected despite monetary tightening.

Higher interest rates tend to lift the dollar, making dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies and reducing demand.

Other economic reports from the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, showed some troubling signs however. Sales of existing homes fell in January to their lowest since October 2010.

A preliminary Reuters analyst poll on Tuesday also showed a rise in US crude inventories, exacerbating demand worries. 

The economic outlook across Europe, however, continues to show resilience, UBS said in a note. This followed business surveys released on Tuesday which showed surprisingly strong growth.

Expectations of tighter global supplies and rising demand from China also cushioned overall price weakness.

Analysts expect China’s oil imports to hit a record high in 2023 to meet increased demand for transportation fuel and as new refineries come on stream.

In a note on Wednesday, Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ Bank, pointed to state-owned PetroChina and Unipec booking 10 supertankers to import oil from the US next month, equal to about 20 million barrels of crude, as signs of rising Chinese demand. China is the world’s largest oil importer.

RIYADH: UAE’s Tawazun Council signed 9 deals with local and foreign companies worth 5.7 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion) on behalf of the country’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday — the third day of the International Defense and Naval Defense exhibitions currently underway in Abu Dhabi. 

The council also signed two deals worth 134 million dirhams on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Police. With the signing of these 11 deals, the number of agreements signed across the ongoing defense expo reached 34 worth 18.4 billion dirhams, according to the council's spokesmen Majed Ahmed Al-Jaberi and Zayed Saeed Al-Meraikhi.

Al-Meraikhi told a press conference that the council signed 9 contracts on behalf of the Defense Ministry. Out of the total, he added, five deals were signed with international firms.

The biggest contract worth 4 billion dirhams was awarded to Earth, a subsidiary of Edge Group to develop a tactical data link network. Another contract, worth 1 billion dirhams, was signed with Edge Group’s subsidiary Halcon to procure the Al Tariq system.

A contract worth 28 million dirhams was signed with International Diving Trade to provide technical support to the boat workshop.

The council signed a 27 million dirham contract with International Golden Group to procure scanning and monitoring devices.

Tawazun Council manages the contractual, legal, and financial aspects of procurement and the management of programs from rollout to completion.

The international contracts announced on Wednesday included two with France’s Thales, one is worth 176 million dirhams to provide technical support for the GM-200 radars and the other is a 6 million dirhams contract to provide technical support and training on CMS.

The other two contracts included a 407 million dirhams deal with the French company Naval Group, to procure anti-torpedoes’ CANTO systems and mu-90 torpedoes.

The UAE’s body signed a 68 million dirhams contract with a US-based company Kaman to procure a proximity fuze and also finalized a contract worth 37 million dirhams with Frequentis AG of Austria to develop an operation center.

Al-Jaberi detailed the two 134 million dirhams deals signed on behalf of Abu Dhabi Police, which included a contract worth 62 million dirhams with Leonardo of Italy to procure an AW139 Helicopter and a 72 million dirhams contract with Nimr, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to procure Ajban vehicle 4X4.

